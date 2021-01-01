American Standard 2903.002 Savona 60" Acrylic Soaking Bathtub with Reversible Drain - Lifetime Warranty White Tub Soaking Drop-In

American Standard 2903.002 Savona 60" Acrylic Soaking Bathtub with Reversible Drain - Lifetime Warranty Product Features:Fully covered under a lifetime warranty; including free lifetime in-home serviceManufactured and assembled in the United States of AmericaSoaking tub; basic and easy to installDrop-in installation; tub is dropped into a pre-cut deck or islandConstructed of ultra-durable fiberglass-reinforced acrylicSurfaced with the industry's best stain-blocking high-gloss finishTub proportions and contour designed by industry leading ergonomics engineersSlip-resistant flooring - textured finishing technique appliedSelf-leveling base structural support cuts installation time and costsTub waste (drain) is not included - this will be presented upon adding to cart, with multiple available finishesTechnologies / Benefits:Lifetime Warranty with In-Home Service: This tub is covered under the industry’s only Limited Lifetime Warranty with free lifetime in-home service. This speaks volumes to the quality of American Standard tubs.Deep Soak: This patented overflow system works with an exclusive drain, positioned significantly higher within the bathing well. With water depths reaching 2” to 4” deeper than other bathtubs, Deep Soak tubs allow for better full-body submergence.Self-Leveling Base: A major time-saver during installation, this tub’s self-leveling base eliminates the need to fret over a perfectly level base structural support… high-density compressible pads do the work for you, compensating for any imperfections. DIY’ers and contractors both appreciate this feature.Premium Acrylic: Luxury American Standard tubs all use premium acrylic for a reason: it retains a glossy finish, is flexible (will never chip, crack or craze), easy to clean, and far lighter (and easier to install) than cast iron. Premium Acrylic means that it is reinforced with a fiberglass composite for maximum strength.Product Specifications:Overall Length: 60" (head-to-toe measurement when lying inside the tub)Overall Width: 42-1/4" (shoulder-to-shoulder measurement when lying inside the tub)Overall Height: 21-1/4" (exterior height from base structural support to top of tub lip)Water Depth: 15" (height from tub floor drain to overflow outlet)Maximum Water Capacity: 64-gallonsInstallation Type: Drop inBath Type: SoakingDrain Location: ReversibleMaterial: Premium AcrylicCountry of Origin: USAWhy Buy American Standard From Us:We are an American Standard Preferred Authorized Online DealerWe Only Ship Showroom Quality products vs Builder Grade quality found at big box retailersAll metal parts, not plastic like some of our competitorsCustomer Care Experts Available 7 Days a Week to Serve You Before & After PurchaseA Showroom Experience from the Comfort of Your Home or Office Drop-In White