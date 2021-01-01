From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 001-LED 1 Light LED Wall Washer Wall Sconce From The Aurora Collection Tarnished Silver Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Elk Lighting 001-LED 1 Light LED Wall Washer Wall Sconce From The Aurora Collection Features:Designed to cast a soft ambient light over a wide area9.5 watt dimmable LED bulb(s) includedCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsAmber scavo glass shade included with antique bronze finishFaux alabaster glass shade with tarnished silver finishDimensions:Height: 18"Width: 16"Extension: 8"Product Weight: 9 lbsElectrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Number of Light Source(s): 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 800Voltage: 120v Tarnished Silver