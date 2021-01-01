American Standard 1296.000 Studio S 22-1/2" Oval Vitreous China Vessel Bathroom Sink with Overflow White Fixture Lavatory Sink Vitreous China

American Standard 1296.000 Studio S 22-1/2" Oval Vitreous China Vessel Bathroom Sink with Overflow The Studio S Above-Counter Sink from American Standard is a smooth, glossy oval that lends drama and dimension to a contemporary bathroom makeover. Designed to complement the Studio S Collection, the above-counter sink, made of durable vitreous china, resists staining, chipping and scratches for lasting beauty. For a uniquely impressive bathroom update, pair it with the coordinating Studio S vanity, countertop and single-handle faucet, each sold separately. American Standard 1296.000 Features: Covered under American Standard's limited lifetime warranty Constructed of vitreous china Coordinates with products from the Studio S line seamlessly Vessel installation Center drain location provides optimal draining capability Equipped with front overflow ADA compliant American Standard 1296.000 Specifications: Overall Height: 6" (top to bottom of sink) Overall Length: 22-1/2" (left to right of sink) Overall Width: 14" (front to back of sink) Basin Length: 21-9/16" (left to right of basin) Basin Width: 13-1/16" (front to back of basin) Basin Depth: 4" (top to bottom of basin) Faucet Hole Size: 2-9/16" Vitreous China White