The stylish and rustic-inspired Hogan mirror gives your home an accent piece with a cozy quality. The Hogan wall mirror puts a modern twist on farmhouse decor pieces, featuring a minimal rectangular shape and a coastal graywash finish. It is a simple way to add a vibrant accent piece to your wall that is low-maintenance yet visually striking. The Hogan's frame has a beautiful and rich solid wood construction, giving it a robust look and premium quality. The overall dimensions of this farmhouse mirror are 18 in. x 1 in. x 24 in., making it a fantastic accent piece for various spaces. This mirror hangs vertically and horizontally to blend into your decorative wall display in multiple orientations. Adding a visual focal point like the Hogan wall mirror to your home enhances the light in your space, making it feel more dimensional and overall more open. Hang this beautiful wall mirror in a matter of minutes with the D-ring hangers that are attached to the back of the frame.