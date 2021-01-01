From smarter nutrition, inc.
2.0 to Ethernet RJ45 Network Adapter 100/10 Mbps Internet Adapter, to Ethernet Adapter for Windows, Laptop, Computers, MacBook, macOS-Aluminum Black
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. COMPATIBILITY: This to Gigabit Ethernet adapter work with Windows 8.1/8/7/Vista/XP, Mac OSX 10.6/10.7/10.8/10.9/10.10/10.11/10.12, Linux kernel 3.x/2.6, and Chrome OS. DO NOT SUPPORT Windows RT, Android Full 10/100 Mbps Fast Ethernet performance over 2.0'S 480 Mbps bus, faster and more reliable than most wireless connections. Link and activity LEDs. powered, no external power required. 2.0 Ethernet adapter is a good solution for adding a standard RJ45 port to your Ultrabook, notebook, or MacBook Air for file transferring, video conferencing, gaming, and HD video streaming to RJ45 adapter supported features include Wake-on-LAN function, Green Ethernet & IEEE 802.3, 802.3u and 802.3ab (10BASE-T, 100BASE-TX, and 1000BASE-T) (Energy Efficient Ethernet) Supports IPv4/IPv6 pack Checksum Offload Engine (COE) to reduce Cental Processing Unit (CPU) loadin