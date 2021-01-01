LG 0 BTU Tri Zone Ductless Split System LG3ZMSS412

Tri Zone Mini Split System with 32,000 BTU Heating Capacity, Low Ambient Operation and Remote Controls. Instead of shutting off once the desired temperature is reached, an Inverter compressor continues to operate at low speed to maintain that temperature. The air conditioner is quieter to operate and uses less energy than conventional ACs, which cycle on an. Shuts down the indoor fan to prevent cold air from being blown into the zone. Removes frost from the outdoor coil when the outdoor temperature is low. A self-troubleshooting function that makes it easier to diagnose malfunctions, reducing service labor. Provides three levels of comfort from which to choose. Temperature and fan speed will set automatically. Automatically restarts the air conditioner to programmed setting when the electricity comes on after a power failure. All DFS system outdoor air conditioner coils have a corrosion resistant GoldFin coating standard from the factory. GoldFin will promote sustainable efficiency and coil life by helping to prevent corrosion caused by everyday pollutants. The low ambient operation to 14°F (Cooling Mode). Sufficient Refrigerant For Charging 2, 3 or 4 Indoor Coils. Restart delay (three 3 minutes). Soft start. Operating Mode: Cooling with Heat Pump. No. of Rooms: 3. Min No. of Connectible Indoor Units: 2. Max. No of Connectible Indoor Units: 4. BTU Class (BTU/h): 30000. Refrigerant Type: R-410A. Compressor Type: Inverter. Power Source V / Hz / Ø: (208/230/60/1). Indoor Unit Placement Type: N/A, N/A. Wireless Remote Control(s) Included: All Units. Wired Remote Control(s) Included: No. No. of Remote Controls: 3. Energy Star Rated: -. SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Rating): -. EER (Energy Efficiency Rating): -. HSPF (Heat Seasonal Performance Factor): -. Power and Communication Cable - No. x AWG: 4C x 18. Liquid Line Outer Diameter (in.): 1/4. Suction Line Outer Diameter (in.): 3/8. Max. Height Diff. btwn. Indoor and Outdoor Units: 49.2. Max. Height Diff. btwn. Indoor Units: 24.6. Warranty Terms - Compressor (Yrs): 5. System Net Weight (lbs.): 193.6. System Shipping Weight (lbs.): 220.8.