LG 0 BTU Tri Zone Ductless Split System LG3ZMSS233

Tri-Zone Mini Split System with 16,000 Total BTUs, Heat Options, Hot Start, Auto Restart, Auto Operation, Soft Start, Defrost/Deicing, 3 Minutes Restart Delay, Night Silent Operation, Self Diagnosis, ENERGY STAR®, and AHRI Certified. For reliable heating performance in extreme winter weather. Unlike conventional air conditioners that cycle on and off, an inverter compressor ramps up or down to match the capacity and maintain comfort levels. Base pan heaters come factory installed on all LGRED° outdoor condensers in order to mitigate the risk of damage caused by freezing condensate. Ensures that the surface is more resistant to corrosion and enhances the durability of heat exchanger for a much longer period. Stops the indoor fan in heating operation for minutes to prevent cold air from blowing out from the unit. Automatically restarts a unit to programmed setting when the electricity comes on after a power failure. Provides three comfort levels to choose from and automatically set the temperature and fan speed. To reduce power surges on the electrical system. -13°F Extreme Low Ambient Heating. 28,400 BTU Cooling Capacity. Defrost/Deicing. 3 Minutes Restart Delay. Night Silent Operation. Wiring Error Check. Self Diagnosis. 18.75 SEER. 12.5 EER. 10.25 HSPF. R410A Refrigerant. 208-230 Volts. Operating Mode: Cooling with Heat Pump. No. of Rooms: 3. Min No. of Connectible Indoor Units: 2. Max. No of Connectible Indoor Units: 4. BTU Class (BTU/h): 30000. Refrigerant Type: R-410A. Compressor Type: Twin Rotary. Power Source V / Hz / Ø: (208/230/60/1). Indoor Unit Placement Type: N/A, N/A. Wireless Remote Control(s) Included: All Units. Wired Remote Control(s) Included: No. No. of Remote Controls: 3. Energy Star Rated: -. SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Rating): -. EER (Energy Efficiency Rating): -. HSPF (Heat Seasonal Performance Factor): -. Liquid Line Outer Diameter (in.): 1/4. Suction Line Outer Diameter (in.): 3/8. Max. Height Diff. btwn. Indoor and Outdoor Units: 49.2. Max. Height Diff. btwn. Indoor Units: 24.6. System Net Weight (lbs.): 214.7. System Shipping Weight (lbs.): 243.1.