Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Small Animal Supplies
Small Animal Food & Treats
Small Animal Food & Treats
Share
Small Animal Food & Treats
A&E VITAPOL SMAKERS SMALL ANIMAL TREAT STICK VEGETABLE 2PK
featured
A&E VITAPOL SMAKERS SMALL ANIMAL TREAT STICK VEGETABLE 2PK
$27.47
walmart
Alfalfa King Double Compressed Timothy Hay Small Animal Food, 25-lb bag
featured
Alfalfa King Double Compressed Timothy Hay Small Animal Food, 25-lb bag
$40.76
chewy
Alfalfa King Double Compressed Oat, Wheat & Barley Hay Small Animal Food, 50-lb bag
featured
Alfalfa King Double Compressed Oat, Wheat & Barley Hay Small Animal Food, 50-lb bag
$46.30
chewy
AkoaDa 1 Pcs Hamster Water Bottle Food Container Base Hut for Drinking Feeding Rest 80ml Water Feeding Bottles(Grass Green)
AkoaDa 1 Pcs Hamster Water Bottle Food Container Base Hut for Drinking Feeding Rest 80ml Water Feeding Bottles(Grass Green)
$11.73
walmart
Higgins Sunburst Freeze Dried Fruit Pineapple Banana Small Animal Treat, 0.5 oz.
Higgins Sunburst Freeze Dried Fruit Pineapple Banana Small Animal Treat, 0.5 oz.
$4.99
($5.99
save 17%)
petco
Oxbow Essentials Dry Young Rabbit Food, 25 lbs.
Oxbow Essentials Dry Young Rabbit Food, 25 lbs.
$31.19
walmartusa
Wild Harvest Daily Blend Nutrition Diet for Hamsters & Gerbils, 32 oz
Wild Harvest Daily Blend Nutrition Diet for Hamsters & Gerbils, 32 oz
$2.38
($22.15
save 89%)
walmartusa
Kaytee Timothy Complete Rabbit Food, 4.5 LBS
Kaytee Timothy Complete Rabbit Food, 4.5 LBS
$11.99
petco
Kaytee Forti-Diet Kaytee Forti Diet Pro Health Healthy Support Diet - Mouse, Rat and Hamster Food BULK - 18 Pounds - (6 x 3 Pounds)
Kaytee Forti-Diet Kaytee Forti Diet Pro Health Healthy Support Diet - Mouse, Rat and Hamster Food BULK - 18 Pounds - (6 x 3 Pounds)
$47.41
walmart
Kaytee Forti-Diet Pro Health Adult Rabbit Food 5 lbs
Kaytee Forti-Diet Pro Health Adult Rabbit Food 5 lbs
$29.00
walmart
Rabbit Hole Hay, Ultra Premium Coarse Orchard Grass; 5lb box
Rabbit Hole Hay, Ultra Premium Coarse Orchard Grass; 5lb box
$33.83
($41.97
save 19%)
walmartusa
Oxbow® Hay Blends Western Timothy & Orchard Grass 40 Oz
Oxbow® Hay Blends Western Timothy & Orchard Grass 40 Oz
$11.28
($20.99
save 46%)
walmartusa
Oxbow Essentials Dry Young Rabbit Food, 25 lbs.
Oxbow Essentials Dry Young Rabbit Food, 25 lbs.
$31.19
walmart
Oxbow Garden Select Chinchilla Food, 20 lbs.
Oxbow Garden Select Chinchilla Food, 20 lbs.
$36.99
($39.99
save 8%)
petco
Oxbow 3 lb Simple Harvest Adult Rat Food
Oxbow 3 lb Simple Harvest Adult Rat Food
$8.99
($9.99
save 10%)
blainfarm&fleet
LUCKYQ Dried Mealworms 22LB,High-Protein Bulk Mealworms for Birds, Chickens, Turtles, Fish, Hamsters, and Hedgehogs, Non-GMO and Chemical Free, All Natural Animal Feed
LUCKYQ Dried Mealworms 22LB,High-Protein Bulk Mealworms for Birds, Chickens, Turtles, Fish, Hamsters, and Hedgehogs, Non-GMO and Chemical Free, All Natural Animal Feed
$114.99
walmart
Oxbow Essentials Mouse & Young Rat Food, 25 lbs.
Oxbow Essentials Mouse & Young Rat Food, 25 lbs.
$38.42
($43.99
save 13%)
petco
Oxbow 4 lb Simple Harvest Adult Rabbit Food
Oxbow 4 lb Simple Harvest Adult Rabbit Food
$8.99
($9.99
save 10%)
blainfarm&fleet
Marshall Pet Products Premium Ferret Diet, 22 oz.
Marshall Pet Products Premium Ferret Diet, 22 oz.
$3.70
($11.99
save 69%)
petco
9 lbs (3 x 3 lbs) Kaytee Ferret Food With DHA Omega-3 For General Health and Immune Support
9 lbs (3 x 3 lbs) Kaytee Ferret Food With DHA Omega-3 For General Health and Immune Support
$38.21
walmart
Kaytee Fiesta Yogurt Dipped Treats - Rabbits & Guinea Pigs 3.5 oz
Kaytee Fiesta Yogurt Dipped Treats - Rabbits & Guinea Pigs 3.5 oz
$21.00
walmart
Kaytee Ferret Diet -- Turkey 4 lb
Kaytee Ferret Diet -- Turkey 4 lb
$13.17
($31.27
save 58%)
walmartusa
Kaytee Forti-Diet All Natural Timothy Hay , 24 ounce
Kaytee Forti-Diet All Natural Timothy Hay , 24 ounce
$4.36
walmartusa
Higgins Habitat Natural Snack Apples & Bananas Treats for Rabbit, 3.5 oz.
Higgins Habitat Natural Snack Apples & Bananas Treats for Rabbit, 3.5 oz.
$7.99
petco
N-Bone Ferret Salmon Chew Treats, 1.87 oz.
N-Bone Ferret Salmon Chew Treats, 1.87 oz.
$2.25
($3.99
save 44%)
petco
Manna Pro Rabbit Dry Food, 5 lbs.
Manna Pro Rabbit Dry Food, 5 lbs.
$8.79
($11.99
save 27%)
petco
Oxbow Simple Rewards Small Animal Treats, Veggie, 2 oz.
Oxbow Simple Rewards Small Animal Treats, Veggie, 2 oz.
$8.16
walmart
Promotion Clearance Hay Manger Food Ball Stainless Steel Plating Grass Rack Ball for Rabbit Guinea Pig Pet Hamster Supplies
Promotion Clearance Hay Manger Food Ball Stainless Steel Plating Grass Rack Ball for Rabbit Guinea Pig Pet Hamster Supplies
$8.66
walmart
Rabbit Hole Hay, Ultra Premium Coarse Orchard Grass; 4oz bag
Rabbit Hole Hay, Ultra Premium Coarse Orchard Grass; 4oz bag
$9.97
walmartusa
Rabbit Hole Hay, Ultra Premium First Cut Timothy Hay; 20lb box
Rabbit Hole Hay, Ultra Premium First Cut Timothy Hay; 20lb box
$54.05
walmart
Brown's Tropical Carnival Natural Behaviors Grain-Free Pet Rabbit Daily Diet Food, 4 lbs.
Brown's Tropical Carnival Natural Behaviors Grain-Free Pet Rabbit Daily Diet Food, 4 lbs.
$17.99
petco
Natural Bamboo Treat Teeth Chews for Rabbits Chinchilla Guinea Pigs Sugar Gerbils and More Small Pets 5 Pcs/lot
Natural Bamboo Treat Teeth Chews for Rabbits Chinchilla Guinea Pigs Sugar Gerbils and More Small Pets 5 Pcs/lot
$7.17
walmart
Exotic Nutrition Glider Complete 2 lb. Sugar Glider Food
Exotic Nutrition Glider Complete 2 lb. Sugar Glider Food
$24.99
walmart
Encore Parrot Food - 64 oz | CVS
Encore Parrot Food - 64 oz | CVS
$9.79
cvs
Grandpa's Best Certified Organic Prairie Grass Hay for Small Animals - 15oz
Grandpa's Best Certified Organic Prairie Grass Hay for Small Animals - 15oz
$22.81
walmart
Treat for Squirrels, Hamsters, Rats & Mice, Peanut Stix by Henry's Healthy Pets
Treat for Squirrels, Hamsters, Rats & Mice, Peanut Stix by Henry's Healthy Pets
$19.97
walmart
GNEIKDEING Rabbit bag small pet hanging feeding bag rabbit guinea pig hamster small
GNEIKDEING Rabbit bag small pet hanging feeding bag rabbit guinea pig hamster small
$11.99
walmart
Vitakraft Pet Rabbit Slims With Carrot - Nibble Stick Treat, 1.76 Ounce Pouch
Vitakraft Pet Rabbit Slims With Carrot - Nibble Stick Treat, 1.76 Ounce Pouch
$19.99
walmart
Musen Hay Manger Food Ball Stainless Steel Plating Grass Rack Ball for Pet Hamster
Musen Hay Manger Food Ball Stainless Steel Plating Grass Rack Ball for Pet Hamster
$8.99
walmart
Sun Seed Vita Prima Guinea Pig Food, 4 lbs.
Sun Seed Vita Prima Guinea Pig Food, 4 lbs.
$9.99
($13.29
save 25%)
petco
Manfiter Small Animal Pet Supplies Hay Manger Food Ball Stainless Steel Plating Grass Rack Ball for Rabbit Guinea Pig Pet Hamster Supplies Daily Use 1PC
Manfiter Small Animal Pet Supplies Hay Manger Food Ball Stainless Steel Plating Grass Rack Ball for Rabbit Guinea Pig Pet Hamster Supplies Daily Use 1PC
$9.99
walmart
SUPERHOMUSE Pet Supplies Hay Manger Food Ball Stainless Steel Plating Grass Rack Ball for Rabbit Guinea Pig Pet Hamster Supplies
SUPERHOMUSE Pet Supplies Hay Manger Food Ball Stainless Steel Plating Grass Rack Ball for Rabbit Guinea Pig Pet Hamster Supplies
$8.16
walmart
Supreme Pet Foods Reggie Rat Food 2 lbs
Supreme Pet Foods Reggie Rat Food 2 lbs
$27.00
walmart
Vitakraft Pet Products 1.4 oz Crunch Sticks Sesame & Banana Flavor Parakeet Treats
Vitakraft Pet Products 1.4 oz Crunch Sticks Sesame & Banana Flavor Parakeet Treats
$3.49
blainfarm&fleet
12 count (6 x 2 ct) Vitakraft Rabbit Crunch Sticks Popped Grains and Honey
12 count (6 x 2 ct) Vitakraft Rabbit Crunch Sticks Popped Grains and Honey
$22.74
walmart
Vitakraft Crunch Sticks Rabbit Treat, 3 oz.
Vitakraft Crunch Sticks Rabbit Treat, 3 oz.
$5.99
petco
Vitakraft Pet Products 2.5 lb Menu Vitamin Fortified Hamster Food
Vitakraft Pet Products 2.5 lb Menu Vitamin Fortified Hamster Food
$7.49
($7.99
save 6%)
blainfarm&fleet
Vitakraft Mini-Pop Small Animal Treat, 6 oz.
Vitakraft Mini-Pop Small Animal Treat, 6 oz.
$4.99
($6.99
save 29%)
petco
Vitakraft Pet Products 5.3 oz Drops with Orange Guinea Pig Treats
Vitakraft Pet Products 5.3 oz Drops with Orange Guinea Pig Treats
$4.99
blainfarm&fleet
Vitakraft Crunch Sticks for Dwarf Hamsters - Apple & Carrot Flavor 1 Pack of 2 Count
Vitakraft Crunch Sticks for Dwarf Hamsters - Apple & Carrot Flavor 1 Pack of 2 Count
$19.00
walmart
Vitakraft Pet Products 1.76 oz Slims with Alfalfa Small Animal Treats
Vitakraft Pet Products 1.76 oz Slims with Alfalfa Small Animal Treats
$3.49
blainfarm&fleet
Vitakraft Pet Products 1.76 oz Slims with Corn Small Animal Treats
Vitakraft Pet Products 1.76 oz Slims with Corn Small Animal Treats
$3.49
blainfarm&fleet
Oxbow Essentials Young Rabbit Food, 5 lbs.
Oxbow Essentials Young Rabbit Food, 5 lbs.
$9.77
($11.99
save 19%)
petco
Rabbit Hole Hay, Ultra Premium Soft Orchard Grass; 20lb box
Rabbit Hole Hay, Ultra Premium Soft Orchard Grass; 20lb box
$58.81
walmart
32 lbs (8 x 4 lbs) Supreme Selective 4+ Mature Rabbit Food
32 lbs (8 x 4 lbs) Supreme Selective 4+ Mature Rabbit Food
$74.99
walmart
Vitakraft VitaSmart Complete Nutrition Guinea Pig Food, 8 lbs
Vitakraft VitaSmart Complete Nutrition Guinea Pig Food, 8 lbs
$29.99
walmart
Vitakraft Bursts Treat for Rabbits, Guinea Pigs & Hamsters - Wild Berry Flavor
Vitakraft Bursts Treat for Rabbits, Guinea Pigs & Hamsters - Wild Berry Flavor
$12.89
walmart
Essentials Mouse and Young Rat Natural Pet Food Pellets 2.5 Pounds Bag, Prevents selective feeding behaviorsWalmartmonly associated with mixes and.., By Oxbow
Essentials Mouse and Young Rat Natural Pet Food Pellets 2.5 Pounds Bag, Prevents selective feeding behaviorsWalmartmonly associated with mixes and.., By Oxbow
$35.27
walmart
Menu Cookies with Cranberries Rabbit, Guinea Pig, & Hamster Treats, 3 Oz
Menu Cookies with Cranberries Rabbit, Guinea Pig, & Hamster Treats, 3 Oz
$2.47
walmartusa
Vitakraft Crunch Sticks Wild Berry & Honey Flavored Glaze Guinea Pig Treat 3.75oz
Vitakraft Crunch Sticks Wild Berry & Honey Flavored Glaze Guinea Pig Treat 3.75oz
$17.98
walmart
Small Animal Food & Treats
