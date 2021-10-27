Small Animal Cages & Hutches

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Shop
Pet Supplies
Small Animal Supplies
Small Animal Cages & Hutches
Small Animal Cages & Hutches
Small Animal Cages & Hutches
ACOUTO 1Pcs Wooden House, Flat Hamster House, For Home For Hamsters Pet Shop Pet Center
ACOUTO 1Pcs Wooden House, Flat Hamster House, For Home For Hamsters Pet Shop Pet Center
$11.55
walmart
Large Metal Chicken Coop Walk-in Poultry Cage Hen Run House Rabbits - Silver
Large Metal Chicken Coop Walk-in Poultry Cage Hen Run House Rabbits - Silver
$416.99
overstock
A&E Cage SA3221H PL-BK Large - 4 Level Small Animal Cage On Casters, Platinum And Black
A&E Cage SA3221H PL-BK Large - 4 Level Small Animal Cage On Casters, Platinum And Black
$328.43
walmart
ANGGREK Hanging , Hamster Hanging House, Lovely Shape Guinea Pig Parrots For Squirrel Pets
ANGGREK Hanging , Hamster Hanging House, Lovely Shape Guinea Pig Parrots For Squirrel Pets
$6.42
walmart
Akozon Outdoor Rabbit Hutch 3 Doors Red Wood
Akozon Outdoor Rabbit Hutch 3 Doors Red Wood
$154.32
walmart
NEW SALEï¼36" Waterproof 2 Tiers Pet Rabbit Hutch Chiken Coop Cage Hen House Wood Color - for Bunny, Rabbit, Chicken and Other Small Animals, Quality Pet Supplies
NEW SALEï¼36" Waterproof 2 Tiers Pet Rabbit Hutch Chiken Coop Cage Hen House Wood Color - for Bunny, Rabbit, Chicken and Other Small Animals, Quality Pet Supplies
$141.98
walmart
AMSUPER New Pet Playpen, Small Animal Kennel and Fence for Indoor/Outdoor Use, Comfortable Pet Premium Villa Crate Tent for Bunnies, Kitties, Guinea Pigs and Puppies (14Ã—14 inch - 12 Panels)
AMSUPER New Pet Playpen, Small Animal Kennel and Fence for Indoor/Outdoor Use, Comfortable Pet Premium Villa Crate Tent for Bunnies, Kitties, Guinea Pigs and Puppies (14Ã—14 inch - 12 Panels)
$33.45
walmart
Bangcool Double Layers Hamster House Funny Small Animal Wooden House with Climbing Ladder
Bangcool Double Layers Hamster House Funny Small Animal Wooden House with Climbing Ladder
$18.02
walmart
ankishi Pet Playpen Outdoor/Indoor Exercise Fence 8-Panel Small Pet Playpen Small Animals Cage Portable Yard Fence for Guinea Pig Rabbits Hamster
ankishi Pet Playpen Outdoor/Indoor Exercise Fence 8-Panel Small Pet Playpen Small Animals Cage Portable Yard Fence for Guinea Pig Rabbits Hamster
$54.54
walmart
AMSUPER Pet Playpen Fence Cage with Bottom for Small Animals Guinea Pigs Hamsters Bunnies Rabbits Transparent
AMSUPER Pet Playpen Fence Cage with Bottom for Small Animals Guinea Pigs Hamsters Bunnies Rabbits Transparent
$34.32
walmart
wooden pet cage
wooden pet cage
$302.49
overstock
Anysun 32"4-Level Indoor Small Animal Rabbit Cage with Wheels in Black
Anysun 32"4-Level Indoor Small Animal Rabbit Cage with Wheels in Black
$166.90
walmartusa
ACOUTO Hamster Cage, PP Travel Hamster Cage, Reusable (Blue) For Fish Tanks Aquarium
ACOUTO Hamster Cage, PP Travel Hamster Cage, Reusable (Blue) For Fish Tanks Aquarium
$41.86
walmart
A&E Cage ZVP-1302 2.2 lbs Karmeo Premium Food for Guinea Pigs Zipper Bag
A&E Cage ZVP-1302 2.2 lbs Karmeo Premium Food for Guinea Pigs Zipper Bag
$11.36
walmart
A&E Cage Company 3 Level Small Animal Cage with Removable Base in Black, 33" L X 22" W X 63" H
A&E Cage Company 3 Level Small Animal Cage with Removable Base in Black, 33" L X 22" W X 63" H
$352.99
petco
Portable Tent for Small Animals Breathable Transparent Pet Playpen Yard for Small Animals, Pink
Portable Tent for Small Animals Breathable Transparent Pet Playpen Yard for Small Animals, Pink
$13.99
walmart
Outdoor Rabbit Hutch Small Animal House Pet Cage 3 Layers Wood
Outdoor Rabbit Hutch Small Animal House Pet Cage 3 Layers Wood
$309.27
walmart
Abody Outdoor Hutch Small Animal House Pet Cage 3 Doors Wood
Abody Outdoor Hutch Small Animal House Pet Cage 3 Doors Wood
$174.99
walmart
Wooden Rabbit Hutch
Wooden Rabbit Hutch
$272.49
overstock
Pet Playpen, Indoor Rabbit Run Hutch Cage, Large Exercise Enclosure , DIY Plastic Modular Fence for Hamster, Pet, Small Animals, White
Pet Playpen, Indoor Rabbit Run Hutch Cage, Large Exercise Enclosure , DIY Plastic Modular Fence for Hamster, Pet, Small Animals, White
$34.32
walmart
Andoer Outdoor Hutch Small Animal House Pet Cage 1 Door Wood
Andoer Outdoor Hutch Small Animal House Pet Cage 1 Door Wood
$152.99
walmart
ACOUTO Easy To Install Hamster Hanging House, Hamster Hammock, Squirrel For Small Pets
ACOUTO Easy To Install Hamster Hanging House, Hamster Hammock, Squirrel For Small Pets
$16.12
walmart
Work-It! Foldable Pet Playpen for Small Animals
Work-It! Foldable Pet Playpen for Small Animals
$30.99
walmart
moobody Outdoor Hutch Small Animal House Pet Cage 1 Layer Wood
moobody Outdoor Hutch Small Animal House Pet Cage 1 Layer Wood
$96.99
walmart
Mimo Living Weather Resistant Rabbit Hutch w/ Ramp Solid Wood in Brown/White, Size 47.0 H x 75.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair SH000108AAJ
Mimo Living Weather Resistant Rabbit Hutch w/ Ramp Solid Wood in Brown/White, Size 47.0 H x 75.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair SH000108AAJ
$459.99
wayfair
Mgaxyff Pet Hammock,Pet Supplies,Four Seasons Canvas Gray Hamster Hammock Hanging House for Chinchillas Small Pets
Mgaxyff Pet Hammock,Pet Supplies,Four Seasons Canvas Gray Hamster Hammock Hanging House for Chinchillas Small Pets
$20.81
walmart
New Age Pet ecoFLEX Park Avenue Jumbo Rabbit Hutch Nantucket Grey, 49.6 LBS, Gray / Transparent
New Age Pet ecoFLEX Park Avenue Jumbo Rabbit Hutch Nantucket Grey, 49.6 LBS, Gray / Transparent
$379.99
petco
Mgaxyff Comfortable House Guinea Pig Pumpkin Pet Cotton Neat Sewing Pet Cotton For
Mgaxyff Comfortable House Guinea Pig Pumpkin Pet Cotton Neat Sewing Pet Cotton For
$37.67
walmart
Outdoor Rabbit Hutch 1 Door Brown Wood
Outdoor Rabbit Hutch 1 Door Brown Wood
$161.29
walmart
Tudor Rabbit Hutch
Tudor Rabbit Hutch
$341.71
qvc
LYUMO Outdoor Rabbit Hutch Small Animal House Pet Cage 1 Layer Wood
LYUMO Outdoor Rabbit Hutch Small Animal House Pet Cage 1 Layer Wood
$104.03
walmart
Kaytee Chinchilla Bath House 9"L x 9"W x 9"H
Kaytee Chinchilla Bath House 9"L x 9"W x 9"H
$37.00
walmart
2 Tiers 48" Waterproof Coop Rabbit Hutch Wood House Pet Cage for Small Animals
2 Tiers 48" Waterproof Coop Rabbit Hutch Wood House Pet Cage for Small Animals
$162.99
walmart
Mgaxyff Hamster Cleaning House,Hamster Automatic Door Open Close Bathtub Small Pet Cleaning Bathroom House (Pink),Small Pet Cleaning Bathroom
Mgaxyff Hamster Cleaning House,Hamster Automatic Door Open Close Bathtub Small Pet Cleaning Bathroom House (Pink),Small Pet Cleaning Bathroom
$40.54
walmart
Hedgehog House 17.7"x13"x8.7" Wood,Small Animal Habitats & Cages,Material: Solid Chinese fir wood
Hedgehog House 17.7"x13"x8.7" Wood,Small Animal Habitats & Cages,Material: Solid Chinese fir wood
$49.54
walmart
OUNONA 1 Pc Rabbit Hutch Cottage-style Wooden House Chicks Coop Stable Pet Cage (Red)
OUNONA 1 Pc Rabbit Hutch Cottage-style Wooden House Chicks Coop Stable Pet Cage (Red)
$252.99
walmart
Durable Rabbit Hutch Wooden Pet House Chicks Coop Stable Pet Cage-Grey
Durable Rabbit Hutch Wooden Pet House Chicks Coop Stable Pet Cage-Grey
$211.99
walmart
OTVIAP Wooden Pet Food Bowl, Small Hamster House Wooden Small Pet House, Rollover Pet Bowl Small Pet House Wood Pet Food Bowl For Pet Hamster Bowl
OTVIAP Wooden Pet Food Bowl, Small Hamster House Wooden Small Pet House, Rollover Pet Bowl Small Pet House Wood Pet Food Bowl For Pet Hamster Bowl
$8.99
walmart
Octpeak Outdoor Rabbit Hutch 1 Door Brown Wood
Octpeak Outdoor Rabbit Hutch 1 Door Brown Wood
$145.29
walmart
TOPMAX Natural Wood House Pet Supplies Small Animals House Rabbit Hutch,Orange/White
TOPMAX Natural Wood House Pet Supplies Small Animals House Rabbit Hutch,Orange/White
$305.10
walmart
Lemonbest Rabbit Hutch Indoor Bunny Cage Outdoor-Infinitely Extension Design, Expandable Rabbit Cage Bunny House with Run - Leakproof Plastic Tray
Lemonbest Rabbit Hutch Indoor Bunny Cage Outdoor-Infinitely Extension Design, Expandable Rabbit Cage Bunny House with Run - Leakproof Plastic Tray
$279.99
walmart
Lixada 32" 5-Level Metal Ferret Cage Main House Guinea Pig Hutch Indoor Small Animal Shed w/ Wheels and Brakes Large Run Detachable - Black
Lixada 32" 5-Level Metal Ferret Cage Main House Guinea Pig Hutch Indoor Small Animal Shed w/ Wheels and Brakes Large Run Detachable - Black
$263.99
walmart
Prevue Pet Products Small Rabbit Playpen Extension
Prevue Pet Products Small Rabbit Playpen Extension
$175.50
qvc
Wood Chicken Coop Rabbit Hutch, Natural Wood House Pet Supplies, 2 Story Bunny Cage Removable Poultry Cage-Orange
Wood Chicken Coop Rabbit Hutch, Natural Wood House Pet Supplies, 2 Story Bunny Cage Removable Poultry Cage-Orange
$188.99
walmart
OUNONA Solar Ultrasonic Pest Repeller Square Shaped Mice Snake Rodent Repeller Electronic Ultrasonic Rat Mouse Repeller for Home (Green)
OUNONA Solar Ultrasonic Pest Repeller Square Shaped Mice Snake Rodent Repeller Electronic Ultrasonic Rat Mouse Repeller for Home (Green)
$19.99
walmart
PawHut Large Elevated Indoor Outdoor Wooden Rabbit Hutch
PawHut Large Elevated Indoor Outdoor Wooden Rabbit Hutch
$128.69
($142.99
save 10%)
overstock
Hutch Wood House Pet Cage for Small Animals, Gray
Hutch Wood House Pet Cage for Small Animals, Gray
$224.36
walmart
Mgaxyff Hamster Hanging House, Bright Color Hanging , Guinea Pig For
Mgaxyff Hamster Hanging House, Bright Color Hanging , Guinea Pig For
$6.52
walmart
Carevas Pet Playpen, Small Animal Cage Indoor Portable Metal Wire Yard Fence for Small Animals, Guinea Pigs, Rabbits Kennel Crate Fence Tent Black, 24
Carevas Pet Playpen, Small Animal Cage Indoor Portable Metal Wire Yard Fence for Small Animals, Guinea Pigs, Rabbits Kennel Crate Fence Tent Black, 24
$52.36
walmart
Hamster Hideout Ceramic Adorable Cartoon Shape Hamster House Chinchilla Mini Hut Small Animal Hideout Cave Cage Accessoriesï¼ˆBaby Bottleï¼‰
Hamster Hideout Ceramic Adorable Cartoon Shape Hamster House Chinchilla Mini Hut Small Animal Hideout Cave Cage Accessoriesï¼ˆBaby Bottleï¼‰
$19.99
walmart
CALIDAKA Hamster Wheel Cage Decoration Pet Supplies Easy Install Rotatory Silent Running(Black White,S)
CALIDAKA Hamster Wheel Cage Decoration Pet Supplies Easy Install Rotatory Silent Running(Black White,S)
$16.75
walmart
Small Animal House 1 Layer Waterproof Wood Pet Cage Wooden Outdoor Pet Roof Hutch
Small Animal House 1 Layer Waterproof Wood Pet Cage Wooden Outdoor Pet Roof Hutch
$102.93
walmart
2-tier Compact Platform Rolling Small Animal Cage for Hamsters, Chinchillas, & Gerbils with a Large Living Space
2-tier Compact Platform Rolling Small Animal Cage for Hamsters, Chinchillas, & Gerbils with a Large Living Space
$113.99
walmart
Dioche Squirrel Houses 4 pcs Firwood Small Animal Habitats & Cages
Dioche Squirrel Houses 4 pcs Firwood Small Animal Habitats & Cages
$57.78
walmart
Dcenta Small Animal Cage Rolling Hutch w/ Detachable Stand Storage Shelf 30.75" L x 17.25" W x 35.75" H
Dcenta Small Animal Cage Rolling Hutch w/ Detachable Stand Storage Shelf 30.75" L x 17.25" W x 35.75" H
$198.99
walmart
Deny Designs 2021 Shower Curtain, 71" x 74", Ali Benyon Spring Delight
Deny Designs 2021 Shower Curtain, 71" x 74", Ali Benyon Spring Delight
$59.55
amazon
Pet Playpen Small Animals Cage Tent Outdoor Indoor Exercise Fence Hamster Guinea Pig Rabbit Folding Fence
Pet Playpen Small Animals Cage Tent Outdoor Indoor Exercise Fence Hamster Guinea Pig Rabbit Folding Fence
$25.31
walmart
Bangcool Plastic Hamster Cage Set 2-Tier Portable Hamster Carrier Plastic Hamster Habitat
Bangcool Plastic Hamster Cage Set 2-Tier Portable Hamster Carrier Plastic Hamster Habitat
$40.84
walmart
AMONIDA Outdoor Large Rabbit Hutch Gray and White 57.1"x17.7"x33.5" WoodSmall Animal Habitats & CagesAnimals & Pet Supplies
AMONIDA Outdoor Large Rabbit Hutch Gray and White 57.1"x17.7"x33.5" WoodSmall Animal Habitats & CagesAnimals & Pet Supplies
$263.66
walmart
EBTOOLS (Pink Little Bear) Small Pet Hanging Tunnel House, Small Pet Tunnel House, Squirrels Parrots Hedgehogs For Hamsters
EBTOOLS (Pink Little Bear) Small Pet Hanging Tunnel House, Small Pet Tunnel House, Squirrels Parrots Hedgehogs For Hamsters
$16.06
walmart
Small Animal Cages & Hutches
