Terrarium Decor

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Shop
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Reptiles
Terrarium Decor
Terrarium Decor
Share
Terrarium Decor
Chinatera Fish Tank Simulation Luminous Sea Anemones Fake Underwater Plants (Blue)
featured
Chinatera Fish Tank Simulation Luminous Sea Anemones Fake Underwater Plants (Blue)
$14.66
walmart
Carevas Mini Fish Tanks Row Aquarium Stackable Tanks Ant Feeding Tanks Mini Reptile Row Box Desktop Decoration
featured
Carevas Mini Fish Tanks Row Aquarium Stackable Tanks Ant Feeding Tanks Mini Reptile Row Box Desktop Decoration
$10.76
walmart
Turtle Cylinder with Bask Platform Raising Brazilian Tortoise Plastic Tank Water Turtle Breeding Box with Cover
featured
Turtle Cylinder with Bask Platform Raising Brazilian Tortoise Plastic Tank Water Turtle Breeding Box with Cover
$68.02
walmart
Penn-Plax Reptology Climber Vine Reptile Terrarium Plant Decor Red & Green 12inch (REP422)
Penn-Plax Reptology Climber Vine Reptile Terrarium Plant Decor Red & Green 12inch (REP422)
$13.13
amazon
Fish Tank Resin Hiding Cave Vivarium Landscape Accessory for Aquarium Fish Tank Desktop Head Bone Skull Statue Reptiles Hidden Cave Decor Easter island Head Bone
Fish Tank Resin Hiding Cave Vivarium Landscape Accessory for Aquarium Fish Tank Desktop Head Bone Skull Statue Reptiles Hidden Cave Decor Easter island Head Bone
$11.99
walmart
Stupell Industries Grey Cat Pet Terracotta House Plants Tropical Monstera, Design by June Erica Vess Canvas Wall Art, 30 x 40, White
Stupell Industries Grey Cat Pet Terracotta House Plants Tropical Monstera, Design by June Erica Vess Canvas Wall Art, 30 x 40, White
$69.95
amazon
REPTIZOO Tropical Glass Tank 18×18×12.6 Inches
REPTIZOO Tropical Glass Tank 18×18×12.6 Inches
$111.99
wayfairnorthamerica
REPTIZOO Reptile Glass Extra-tall Terrarium with Double Hinge Door 36" x 18" x 36"（100 Gallon)
REPTIZOO Reptile Glass Extra-tall Terrarium with Double Hinge Door 36" x 18" x 36"（100 Gallon)
$419.90
($526.49
save 20%)
walmartusa
Penn Plax SpongeBob Squarepants Pineapple House with Swim Holes Aquatic Ornament, Small, Yellow / Green
Penn Plax SpongeBob Squarepants Pineapple House with Swim Holes Aquatic Ornament, Small, Yellow / Green
$6.68
($13.49
save 50%)
petco
Zoo Med New Zealand Sphagnum Moss ReptileTerrarium Moss in Green, Size: Medium | PetSmart
Zoo Med New Zealand Sphagnum Moss ReptileTerrarium Moss in Green, Size: Medium | PetSmart
$18.99
($19.99
save 5%)
petsmart
PVC Waterproof Pipe Docking Ports For Fish Tank
PVC Waterproof Pipe Docking Ports For Fish Tank
$7.18
walmart
Zewfffr Turtle Aquarium Decor Basking Reptile Tortoise Climbing Pet Cave Platform
Zewfffr Turtle Aquarium Decor Basking Reptile Tortoise Climbing Pet Cave Platform
$14.46
walmart
Lifegard Aquatic Dragon Rock 10G Kit
Lifegard Aquatic Dragon Rock 10G Kit
$37.75
walmart
Reptile Feeding Box With 8 Pcs Tank
Reptile Feeding Box With 8 Pcs Tank
$83.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Mgaxyff Transparent Plastic Breeding Box Aquarium Reptile Case With Bask Platform
Mgaxyff Transparent Plastic Breeding Box Aquarium Reptile Case With Bask Platform
$132.76
walmart
NZND Indoor Round hydroponic flower pot fish tank 28cm
NZND Indoor Round hydroponic flower pot fish tank 28cm
$39.05
walmart
Imagitarium Clearly Concealing Suction Cups for Reptile Terrariums, 2 Pack
Imagitarium Clearly Concealing Suction Cups for Reptile Terrariums, 2 Pack
$3.99
petco
OTVIAP Vivid Drying Tortoise Tank Ladder, Bright Colors Ladder Ceratophrys Hiding Cave, For Fish Tank
OTVIAP Vivid Drying Tortoise Tank Ladder, Bright Colors Ladder Ceratophrys Hiding Cave, For Fish Tank
$12.20
walmart
Thrive Ancient Ruins Reptile Decor | PetSmart
Thrive Ancient Ruins Reptile Decor | PetSmart
$14.99
petsmart
Zilla Vertical Décor for Reptiles, Broken Branch
Zilla Vertical Décor for Reptiles, Broken Branch
$19.64
($28.99
save 32%)
walmartusa
Thrive Semi-Aquatic Turtle Tank Vine, Size: Large | PetSmart
Thrive Semi-Aquatic Turtle Tank Vine, Size: Large | PetSmart
$9.99
petsmart
Thrive Sphagnum Reptile Moss in Green, Size: 3 QT | PetSmart
Thrive Sphagnum Reptile Moss in Green, Size: 3 QT | PetSmart
$9.99
petsmart
Thrive Hollow Wood Reptile Ramp | PetSmart
Thrive Hollow Wood Reptile Ramp | PetSmart
$16.99
petsmart
Thrills & Chills, Reptile Clown Costume in Red | Polyester | PetSmart
Thrills & Chills, Reptile Clown Costume in Red | Polyester | PetSmart
$4.99
petsmart
Thrills & Chills, Reptile Dragon Costume in Green | Polyester | PetSmart
Thrills & Chills, Reptile Dragon Costume in Green | Polyester | PetSmart
$4.99
petsmart
blue ribbon pet products ablvsb1019 atlantis decorative background for aquarium, 19-inch 50-feet
blue ribbon pet products ablvsb1019 atlantis decorative background for aquarium, 19-inch 50-feet
$67.49
walmart
Winnereco Fish Tank Simulation Luminous Sea Anemones Fake Underwater Plants (Blue)
Winnereco Fish Tank Simulation Luminous Sea Anemones Fake Underwater Plants (Blue)
$13.43
walmart
Exo Terra Terrarium Plastic Amapallo Shrub Fake Plant
Exo Terra Terrarium Plastic Amapallo Shrub Fake Plant
$13.95
walmart
DOACT Fish Tank Poster, Rainforest Background, For Reptile Box
DOACT Fish Tank Poster, Rainforest Background, For Reptile Box
$14.00
walmart
Mini Fish Tanks Row Aquarium Stackable Tanks Feeding Tanks Mini Reptile Row Box Desktop Decoration
Mini Fish Tanks Row Aquarium Stackable Tanks Feeding Tanks Mini Reptile Row Box Desktop Decoration
$9.39
walmart
Reptile Turtle Tortoise Vivarium Box Plastic Aquarium Tank with Basking Ramp Blue
Reptile Turtle Tortoise Vivarium Box Plastic Aquarium Tank with Basking Ramp Blue
$91.52
walmart
KABOER 1pcs Fish Tank Landscaping Fluorescent Small Simulation Jellyfish Red
KABOER 1pcs Fish Tank Landscaping Fluorescent Small Simulation Jellyfish Red
$7.17
walmart
1 Gallon Starter Kit
1 Gallon Starter Kit
$21.51
wayfairnorthamerica
OTVIAP Fish Tank Artificial Plant,Green Artificial Plant Fake Leaves Aquarium Fish Tank Reptile Terrarium Ornaments Decor, Aquarium Decorations
OTVIAP Fish Tank Artificial Plant,Green Artificial Plant Fake Leaves Aquarium Fish Tank Reptile Terrarium Ornaments Decor, Aquarium Decorations
$11.55
walmart
Imagitarium Turtle Terrain Tiger Stripe Rocks, 20 lbs., Multi-Color
Imagitarium Turtle Terrain Tiger Stripe Rocks, 20 lbs., Multi-Color
$17.99
petco
Kritne Head Bone Skull Statue,Aquarium Skull Statue,Resin Head Bone Skull Statue for Lizard Snake Spider Scorpion Cave Aquarium Fish Tank Landscape Decoration
Kritne Head Bone Skull Statue,Aquarium Skull Statue,Resin Head Bone Skull Statue for Lizard Snake Spider Scorpion Cave Aquarium Fish Tank Landscape Decoration
$19.25
walmart
Kritne CO2 Refiner Diffuser with U-shape Tube Check Valve Set for Water Plant Fish Tank,CO2 Diffuser,Water Plant Tank CO2 Refiner
Kritne CO2 Refiner Diffuser with U-shape Tube Check Valve Set for Water Plant Fish Tank,CO2 Diffuser,Water Plant Tank CO2 Refiner
$8.88
walmart
Galapagos Sheet Moss, Natural Dry, 150in3 Header Bag
Galapagos Sheet Moss, Natural Dry, 150in3 Header Bag
$9.01
walmartusa
RockGarden Small Sculptured Lava Rock
RockGarden Small Sculptured Lava Rock
$7.99
petco
REPTI-ZOO Full Glass Reptile Terrarium, Front Opening Reptile Tank 36" x 18"x 12"
REPTI-ZOO Full Glass Reptile Terrarium, Front Opening Reptile Tank 36" x 18"x 12"
$185.38
($249.99
save 26%)
walmartusa
Top Fin Tree Root Aquarium Tank Ornament in Grey, Size: Medium | PetSmart
Top Fin Tree Root Aquarium Tank Ornament in Grey, Size: Medium | PetSmart
$19.99
petsmart
Thrive Tropical Reptile Decorating Kit in Green | PetSmart
Thrive Tropical Reptile Decorating Kit in Green | PetSmart
$19.99
petsmart
Imagitarium Turtle Terrain Rocks, 20 lbs., Standard
Imagitarium Turtle Terrain Rocks, 20 lbs., Standard
$15.99
petco
Mgaxyff Cactus Reptiles Plastic Cactus Plant, Aquarium Landscape, Lifelike Plant Modelling Tree Frogs Fish Tank For Aquarium
Mgaxyff Cactus Reptiles Plastic Cactus Plant, Aquarium Landscape, Lifelike Plant Modelling Tree Frogs Fish Tank For Aquarium
$11.03
walmart
OTVIAP Aquarium Artificial Planï¼ŒAquarium Fish Tank Plastic Artificial Grass Landscaping Decoration Plant 12/16/20inch
OTVIAP Aquarium Artificial Planï¼ŒAquarium Fish Tank Plastic Artificial Grass Landscaping Decoration Plant 12/16/20inch
$11.56
walmart
Reptile Cave Resin Basking Platform Shaped DIY Hides Fish Tank Aquarium Ornament for Terrarium Lizards Turtles Amphibians Fish Aquarium Landscape Decoration
Reptile Cave Resin Basking Platform Shaped DIY Hides Fish Tank Aquarium Ornament for Terrarium Lizards Turtles Amphibians Fish Aquarium Landscape Decoration
$20.19
walmart
Penn-Plax Reptile Terrarium Vine, 24-Inch
Penn-Plax Reptile Terrarium Vine, 24-Inch
$7.59
($14.62
save 48%)
walmartusa
Penn Plax Tortoise Palace Stand
Penn Plax Tortoise Palace Stand
$315.80
($350.89
save 10%)
overstock
Exo Terra Aztec Terrarium - Small/Tall (18 x 18 x 24 in)
Exo Terra Aztec Terrarium - Small/Tall (18 x 18 x 24 in)
$379.97
walmart
Imagitarium Hermit Crab Half Log Hideaway, Small
Imagitarium Hermit Crab Half Log Hideaway, Small
$5.99
petco
JuLam Fish Vegetables Symbiotic Free Water Desktop Fish Tank Small Betta Convenient White Ecological Acrylic Fish Tank Grows Plants
JuLam Fish Vegetables Symbiotic Free Water Desktop Fish Tank Small Betta Convenient White Ecological Acrylic Fish Tank Grows Plants
$26.22
walmart
REPTI-ZOO 47 Gallon Reptile Large Terrarium Upgrade Glass Front Opening Tank Sliding Door with Screen Ventilation Reptile Terrarium About 48" x 18" x 12.6"(Knock-Down)
REPTI-ZOO 47 Gallon Reptile Large Terrarium Upgrade Glass Front Opening Tank Sliding Door with Screen Ventilation Reptile Terrarium About 48" x 18" x 12.6"(Knock-Down)
$299.99
($329.99
save 9%)
walmartusa
Qisuw Reptile Vivarium Box Turtle Tortoise with Basking Ramp Tank Breeding Food Tool
Qisuw Reptile Vivarium Box Turtle Tortoise with Basking Ramp Tank Breeding Food Tool
$31.08
walmart
Left wind Turtle Platform Rest Tortoise Climbing Ladder Drying Basking Terrace with Fish Tank Suction Cup Simulated Lawn Reptile Decor Green S
Left wind Turtle Platform Rest Tortoise Climbing Ladder Drying Basking Terrace with Fish Tank Suction Cup Simulated Lawn Reptile Decor Green S
$9.59
walmart
Marina terrarium, 12"x 25' background, bromeliad/terrarium
Marina terrarium, 12"x 25' background, bromeliad/terrarium
$19.85
($28.76
save 31%)
walmartusa
Stupell Industries Grey Cat Pet Terracotta House Plants Tropical Monstera, Design by June Erica Vess White Framed Wall Art, 11 x 14
Stupell Industries Grey Cat Pet Terracotta House Plants Tropical Monstera, Design by June Erica Vess White Framed Wall Art, 11 x 14
$43.65
amazon
Aktudy Fish Tank Simulation Luminous Sea Anemones Fake Underwater Plants (Blue)
Aktudy Fish Tank Simulation Luminous Sea Anemones Fake Underwater Plants (Blue)
$12.69
walmart
DOACT Bright Color PVC Poster, Aquarium Decoration, Aquarium For Fish Tank
DOACT Bright Color PVC Poster, Aquarium Decoration, Aquarium For Fish Tank
$8.85
walmart
Transparent Large 1Grid Acrylic Plant Pet Reptile Terrarium Feeding Tank Insect Breeding Box With Thermometer For Scorpions, Spiders, Centipedes, Horn
Transparent Large 1Grid Acrylic Plant Pet Reptile Terrarium Feeding Tank Insect Breeding Box With Thermometer For Scorpions, Spiders, Centipedes, Horn
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Thrive Tree Stump Turtle Dock | PetSmart
Thrive Tree Stump Turtle Dock | PetSmart
$49.99
petsmart
Terrarium Decor
