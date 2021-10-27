Water Care

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Fish
Water Care
Water Care
Share
Water Care
Greenpro Echinodorus Big Bear Amazon Sword Potted Background Easy Care Freshwater Live Aquarium Plants Decoration Tropical Fish Tank
featured
Greenpro Echinodorus Big Bear Amazon Sword Potted Background Easy Care Freshwater Live Aquarium Plants Decoration Tropical Fish Tank
$13.99
walmart
HALF OFF PONDS Water Treatments Clarifying Supplement - Clarifies Discolored Water 8 oz. Bottle - H2OP-CS008OZ
featured
HALF OFF PONDS Water Treatments Clarifying Supplement - Clarifies Discolored Water 8 oz. Bottle - H2OP-CS008OZ
$22.98
walmart
50 G Indian Aquarium Almond Leaves Leaf Shrimp Fish Care Make Water Clean
featured
50 G Indian Aquarium Almond Leaves Leaf Shrimp Fish Care Make Water Clean
$13.89
walmart
DOACT Landscape Miniatures DIY Accessories Multi-Purpose Aquarium Decoration Sand, Terrarium Ornament Fish Tank Landscape Decoration Sand, Sandstone For Aquarium
DOACT Landscape Miniatures DIY Accessories Multi-Purpose Aquarium Decoration Sand, Terrarium Ornament Fish Tank Landscape Decoration Sand, Sandstone For Aquarium
$25.41
walmart
Copper Power (Endich) Acp0016B Blue Treatment For Marine Fish, 16-Ounce
Copper Power (Endich) Acp0016B Blue Treatment For Marine Fish, 16-Ounce
$21.62
walmart
ACUREL TREATMENT KIT
ACUREL TREATMENT KIT
$15.99
petco
PondCare AlgaeFix, 16 fl. oz., 16 FZ
PondCare AlgaeFix, 16 fl. oz., 16 FZ
$11.29
($21.99
save 49%)
petco
PondCare AlgaeFix, 2.5 gallons
PondCare AlgaeFix, 2.5 gallons
$104.99
($131.99
save 20%)
petco
PondCare Liquid Wide Range pH Test Kit 160 Tests
PondCare Liquid Wide Range pH Test Kit 160 Tests
$23.00
walmart
Seachem Arowana Buffer Water Treatment Fish & Aquatic Life Supplement, 8.4 Oz
Seachem Arowana Buffer Water Treatment Fish & Aquatic Life Supplement, 8.4 Oz
$19.25
walmart
(2 Pack) Tetra TetraFin Goldfish Flakes with ProCare, Goldfish Food, 2.2 oz
(2 Pack) Tetra TetraFin Goldfish Flakes with ProCare, Goldfish Food, 2.2 oz
$7.70
walmartusa
Tetra Easy Balance Plus Weekly Freshwater Aquarium Water Conditioner, 8.45 fl. oz., 8.45 FZ
Tetra Easy Balance Plus Weekly Freshwater Aquarium Water Conditioner, 8.45 fl. oz., 8.45 FZ
$8.02
($10.99
save 27%)
petco
Advertisement
PondCare Accu-Clear Pond 1 Gallon (Treats 38,400 Gallons)
PondCare Accu-Clear Pond 1 Gallon (Treats 38,400 Gallons)
$78.00
walmart
ThinktankHome New Magnetic Aquarium Fish Tank Glass Algae Scraper Cleaner Magnetic Brush Aquarium Tank Fish Aquarium Tools Floating Brush
ThinktankHome New Magnetic Aquarium Fish Tank Glass Algae Scraper Cleaner Magnetic Brush Aquarium Tank Fish Aquarium Tools Floating Brush
$8.49
walmart
Tebru Aquarium Decoration DIY Sand,Sandstone Aquarium Decoration Sand Fish Tank Miniatures Terrarium Ornament Landscape DIY Accessories,Fish Tank Landscape Decoration Sand
Tebru Aquarium Decoration DIY Sand,Sandstone Aquarium Decoration Sand Fish Tank Miniatures Terrarium Ornament Landscape DIY Accessories,Fish Tank Landscape Decoration Sand
$25.41
walmart
Helix Cold Temperature Beneficial Bacteria 8oz
Helix Cold Temperature Beneficial Bacteria 8oz
$25.99
walmart
Kordon Concentrated Pond AmQuel + 1 Gallon
Kordon Concentrated Pond AmQuel + 1 Gallon
$78.00
walmart
WinterKleen Winter Bacteria for Ponds Koi Pond Winterizer , Leaf Digester, Natural Cleaner
WinterKleen Winter Bacteria for Ponds Koi Pond Winterizer , Leaf Digester, Natural Cleaner
$59.99
walmart
Kent Marine Nano Reef Parts A&B pH Treatments, 8 fl.oz., 8 FZ
Kent Marine Nano Reef Parts A&B pH Treatments, 8 fl.oz., 8 FZ
$11.99
($15.99
save 25%)
petco
HALF OFF PONDS Water Treatments Cold Weather Bacteria - Autumn and Winter Formula 16 oz. Bottle - H2OP-CW016OZ
HALF OFF PONDS Water Treatments Cold Weather Bacteria - Autumn and Winter Formula 16 oz. Bottle - H2OP-CW016OZ
$24.98
walmart
Aquarium Supplies Electric Water Purifier Sand Cleaning Washer Dust Cleaner For Fish Pond Fish Tank Without Battery
Aquarium Supplies Electric Water Purifier Sand Cleaning Washer Dust Cleaner For Fish Pond Fish Tank Without Battery
$18.32
walmart
Kordon Rid Ich Plus Treatment, Size: 1 Gal | PetSmart
Kordon Rid Ich Plus Treatment, Size: 1 Gal | PetSmart
$27.99
($69.69
save 60%)
petsmart
Dettelin Aquarium Supplies Electric Water Purifier Sand Cleaning Washer Dust Cleaner For Fish Pond Fish Tank Without Battery
Dettelin Aquarium Supplies Electric Water Purifier Sand Cleaning Washer Dust Cleaner For Fish Pond Fish Tank Without Battery
$19.50
walmart
API PondCare Pond Zyme (1lb)
API PondCare Pond Zyme (1lb)
$78.78
walmart
Advertisement
Aquarium Practical Floating Magnetic Brush Fish Tank Glass Algae Scraper Aquarium Window Cleaning Tool Cleaner Magnets Brush
Aquarium Practical Floating Magnetic Brush Fish Tank Glass Algae Scraper Aquarium Window Cleaning Tool Cleaner Magnets Brush
$10.09
walmart
API POND ECOFIX SLUDGE DESTROYER Bacterial cleaner, Pond Water Clarifier and Sludge Remover Treatment 16-Ounce Bottle Standard Packaging
API POND ECOFIX SLUDGE DESTROYER Bacterial cleaner, Pond Water Clarifier and Sludge Remover Treatment 16-Ounce Bottle Standard Packaging
$19.16
walmart
PondCare Pond Zyme with Barley Heavy Duty Pond Cleaner 8 oz (Treats 8,000
PondCare Pond Zyme with Barley Heavy Duty Pond Cleaner 8 oz (Treats 8,000
$39.00
walmart
Aquarium Practical Floating Magnetic Brush Fish Tank Glass Algae Scraper Aquarium Window Cleaning Tool Cleaner Magnets Brush
Aquarium Practical Floating Magnetic Brush Fish Tank Glass Algae Scraper Aquarium Window Cleaning Tool Cleaner Magnets Brush
$8.69
walmart
Nutrafin Waste Control Bio Aqua Cleaner, 68-Ounce
Nutrafin Waste Control Bio Aqua Cleaner, 68-Ounce
$45.01
walmart
HALF OFF PONDS Water Treatments Beneficial Bacteria - Professional Pond Clarifier 1 Gal. Bottle - H2OP-BB001GL
HALF OFF PONDS Water Treatments Beneficial Bacteria - Professional Pond Clarifier 1 Gal. Bottle - H2OP-BB001GL
$62.98
walmart
HALF OFF PONDS Water Treatments Spring Bacteria - Spring & Summer Start-Up Formula 1 Gal. Bottle - H2OP-SB001GL
HALF OFF PONDS Water Treatments Spring Bacteria - Spring & Summer Start-Up Formula 1 Gal. Bottle - H2OP-SB001GL
$64.98
walmart
Stibadium Fish Tank Water Cleaner Non-toxic Disinfection Purification Tablets Aquarium Water Bactericide Fish Tank Sterilization Medicine
Stibadium Fish Tank Water Cleaner Non-toxic Disinfection Purification Tablets Aquarium Water Bactericide Fish Tank Sterilization Medicine
$8.67
walmart
Pool Blaster Aquarium Cleaner
Pool Blaster Aquarium Cleaner
$39.99
walmart
Tetra SafeStart Plus Water Treatment, 8.45 fl. oz.
Tetra SafeStart Plus Water Treatment, 8.45 fl. oz.
$15.99
($22.99
save 30%)
petco
Tebru Fish Tank Water Changer Aquarium Dropper Pipette Feeder Water Cleaner, Aquarium Pipette, Fish Tank Water Changer
Tebru Fish Tank Water Changer Aquarium Dropper Pipette Feeder Water Cleaner, Aquarium Pipette, Fish Tank Water Changer
$18.69
walmart
Weco Sta-Clear Water Treatment, 2 oz
Weco Sta-Clear Water Treatment, 2 oz
$8.49
walmart
Advertisement
ACOUTO Natural Stone Miniatures Aquarium Decoration Sand, Sandstone Uniform Grain Fish Tank Landscape Sand, For Aquarium
ACOUTO Natural Stone Miniatures Aquarium Decoration Sand, Sandstone Uniform Grain Fish Tank Landscape Sand, For Aquarium
$25.79
walmart
API PondCare Pond Salt Jar (145oz)
API PondCare Pond Salt Jar (145oz)
$60.09
walmart
Alage scraper Plastic - Algae Tank Cleaner glass Razor
Alage scraper Plastic - Algae Tank Cleaner glass Razor
$9.95
walmart
(2 Pack) Jungle Clear Water Solution for Established Aquariums, 2 oz
(2 Pack) Jungle Clear Water Solution for Established Aquariums, 2 oz
$5.72
walmart
Kordon Tidy Turtle Tank Cleaner 4 oz
Kordon Tidy Turtle Tank Cleaner 4 oz
$21.00
walmart
Aquarium Magnetic Brush, Easy to Hide Mini Algae Scraper, Fish Tank Magnet Cleaner Suitable for Cleaning Glass and Acrylic Tank
Aquarium Magnetic Brush, Easy to Hide Mini Algae Scraper, Fish Tank Magnet Cleaner Suitable for Cleaning Glass and Acrylic Tank
$8.79
walmart
HALF OFF PONDS Water Treatments Sludge Remover - Dissolves Muck Naturally 16 oz. Bottle - H2OP-SR016OZ
HALF OFF PONDS Water Treatments Sludge Remover - Dissolves Muck Naturally 16 oz. Bottle - H2OP-SR016OZ
$29.98
walmart
Indicator CO2 Glass Drop Checker Test KIT, ISTA Solution 10cc AQUARIUM Real time for Indicator Drop Checker LONG TERM MONITOR test - Real time Solution 10ML Aquarium live plants - Regulator Solenoid
Indicator CO2 Glass Drop Checker Test KIT, ISTA Solution 10cc AQUARIUM Real time for Indicator Drop Checker LONG TERM MONITOR test - Real time Solution 10ML Aquarium live plants - Regulator Solenoid
$16.74
walmart
API PondCare Pond Zyme (8oz)
API PondCare Pond Zyme (8oz)
$57.93
walmart
PondCare Accu-Clear Pond Clarifier, 16 FZ
PondCare Accu-Clear Pond Clarifier, 16 FZ
$10.99
($20.99
save 48%)
petco
API pH UP Freshwater Aquarium Water pH Raising Solution 4-Ounce Bottle, 4 OZ
API pH UP Freshwater Aquarium Water pH Raising Solution 4-Ounce Bottle, 4 OZ
$5.79
($8.99
save 36%)
petco
API PondCare Accu-Clear (16oz)
API PondCare Accu-Clear (16oz)
$43.73
walmart
Advertisement
API PondCare Stress Coat (16oz)
API PondCare Stress Coat (16oz)
$43.71
walmart
API Algaefix, Algae Control Solution, 4-Ounce
API Algaefix, Algae Control Solution, 4-Ounce
$3.47
walmart
E-Z Pool EZP10 Care Solution Blend & API Revive! Water Clarifier Treatment
E-Z Pool EZP10 Care Solution Blend & API Revive! Water Clarifier Treatment
$142.99
walmart
Mgaxyff Fish Tank Water Cleaner, Fish Tank Dropper,Fish Tank Water Changer Aquarium Dropper Pipette Feeder Water Cleaner
Mgaxyff Fish Tank Water Cleaner, Fish Tank Dropper,Fish Tank Water Changer Aquarium Dropper Pipette Feeder Water Cleaner
$21.66
walmart
Papaba Fish Tank Brush,Mini Magnetic Aquarium Fish Tank Brush Algae Glass Cleaner Sponge Scrubber Tool
Papaba Fish Tank Brush,Mini Magnetic Aquarium Fish Tank Brush Algae Glass Cleaner Sponge Scrubber Tool
$6.88
walmart
Pondcare Chlorine & Heavy Metal Neutralizer Cleaner | Wayfair 141G
Pondcare Chlorine & Heavy Metal Neutralizer Cleaner | Wayfair 141G
$43.99
wayfair
HALF OFF PONDS Water Treatments Dechlorinator - Chlorine Neutralizer 8 oz. Bottle - H2OP-DC008OZ
HALF OFF PONDS Water Treatments Dechlorinator - Chlorine Neutralizer 8 oz. Bottle - H2OP-DC008OZ
$21.98
walmart
HALF OFF PONDS Water Treatments Pond Clarifier - Natural Flocculant 8 oz. Bottle - H2OP-PC008OZ
HALF OFF PONDS Water Treatments Pond Clarifier - Natural Flocculant 8 oz. Bottle - H2OP-PC008OZ
$21.98
walmart
Aquascape 40004 Container Water Garden and Pond Maintenance Treatment, 36 Tabs, Provides clean, clear and healthy water conditions By Visit the Aquascape Store
Aquascape 40004 Container Water Garden and Pond Maintenance Treatment, 36 Tabs, Provides clean, clear and healthy water conditions By Visit the Aquascape Store
$29.87
walmart
Wisremt New Magnetic Aquarium Fish Tank Glass Algae Scraper Cleaner Magnetic Brush Aquarium Tank Fish Aquarium Tools Floating Brush Black
Wisremt New Magnetic Aquarium Fish Tank Glass Algae Scraper Cleaner Magnetic Brush Aquarium Tank Fish Aquarium Tools Floating Brush Black
$8.29
walmart
Aquarium Practical Floating Magnetic Brush Fish Tank Glass Algae Scraper Aquarium Window Cleaning Tool Cleaner Magnets Brush
Aquarium Practical Floating Magnetic Brush Fish Tank Glass Algae Scraper Aquarium Window Cleaning Tool Cleaner Magnets Brush
$12.65
walmart
API Pimafix Fish Fungal Infection Treatment, Size: 8 Fl oz | PetSmart
API Pimafix Fish Fungal Infection Treatment, Size: 8 Fl oz | PetSmart
$7.29
($12.99
save 44%)
petsmart
Load More
Water Care
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.