Lighting

featured

LED Underwater Light RGB Waterproof Anti-corrosion Floodlight Lamp for Fountain Aquarium Swimming Pool 12V

$18.32
walmart
featured

7W UV Light Sterilization Lamp Submersible Ultraviolet Sterilizer Water Disinfection for Aquarium Fish Tank Pond

$16.99
walmart
featured

Aqueon Max Blue LED Aquarium Light Bulb, 48" L, 48 IN

$39.99
petco

Baofu 12 LED Submersible Bubble Light Air Stone for Aquarium Fish Tank Pump Curtain UK

$15.89
walmart

Fish Tank Light Led Aquarium Light Fish Tank Bubble Light With Remote Controller 16 Colors 4 Changing Modes

$20.05
walmart

Alalaso Aquarium Lights 7W Submersible Light Aquarium Clean Light For Aquarium Water, Size 0.98 H x 7.87 W x 0.98 D in | Wayfair wayjyHWC0503d7

$24.99
wayfair

Aquarium LED Light 58cm/22.83in Fish Tank Light 5.12in Extendable Brackets White Blue LEDs for Freshwater Planted Tanks

$30.82
walmart

Aqueon Optibright LED Light Fixtures, Adjustable 48-54" L, 48 IN

$93.19
($104.99 save 11%)
petco

ACOUTO Aquarium Sterilizer Light, Deep Waterproof Bactericidal Lamp, Water Purifying Fish Tank For Aquarium Water Sterilization

$20.78
walmart

Aqua Culture 60 Watts Basking Bulb

$6.48
walmart

20W 129LED Full Spectrum Water Grass Lamp 35.43inch Black Standard ZC001221 (Suitable For 35.43-43.3inch Long Aquarium)

$50.85
walmart

Aqueon Modular Day White LED Aquarium Lamp, Size 48, 42.75 IN

$33.59
($39.99 save 16%)
petco
Advertisement

Aquarium Clip Lights, Aquarium Light Small LED Clip Light for Fish Tank, 360 Degree Flexible Metal Arm to Adjust Lighting

$17.41
walmart

Aibecy Aquarium LED Light 28cm/11.02in Fish Tank Light 5.12in Extendable Brackets White Blue LEDs for Freshwater Planted Tanks

$17.79
walmart

Aqueon OptiBright Plus LED Aquarium Light Fixture 30"-36" Fixture

$111.00
walmart

Abody Aquarium Light Small LED Clip Light for Fish Tank USB Shape LED Light for Aquarium Fish Tank White Blue Lighting Color

$12.99
walmart

Submersible LED Lights, Remote Control Waterproof RGB Multi Color Changing, Underwater Accent Lights for Aquarium Fountain Vase Pond Swimming Pool Garden Hot Tub Battery Powered 10 LED

$32.99
walmart

Aquarium Light,Mini Lamp Aquarium Bubble Light,LED Submersible Light for Fish Tank,1Pcs

$9.49
walmart

LED Underwater Light RGB Waterproof Anti-corrosion Floodlight Lamp for Fountain Aquarium Swimming Pool 12V

$18.79
walmart

LA AQUARIUM Perfect - 13 Watts UV G23 Base Light Bulb 13W Perfect Jebao Aquatop Tetra Pond Sunsun Grech Super

$13.36
walmart

Meterk Aquarium LED Light 28cm/11.02in Fish Tank Light 5.12in Extendable Brackets White Blue LEDs for Freshwater Planted Tanks

$16.18
walmart

PROKTH 16W 72LED Solar Light Grass Lamp With Remote Control 19.96inch Suitable For 19.96-33.86inch Long Aquarium Black

$48.19
walmart

Jeobest Artificial Beautiful Plastic Light Coral Fish Tank Aquarium Plant Ornament Decoration MZ

$18.99
walmart

Marina Aqua-Glo Aquarium Light Bulb 1 Pack of 1 Count - (15 Watt)

$19.00
walmart
Advertisement

Marineland LED Aquarium Light Hood 20" Long x 10" Wide

$79.72
walmart

Leftwind 5pcs Aquarium Sucker Suction Cup For Air Line Pipe Tube Wire Holder Led Lights Heating Rods Clip Aquarium Cover Holder Supplies

$12.69
walmart

Mgaxyff Fish Tank Lighting, Aquarium Lamp,1pc 24 LED Clip-on Light Aquarium Fish Tank Lamp for Coral Aquatic Animals Pets EU Plug

$16.53
walmart

LNKOO 5 inch LED Aquarium Air Bubble Light,Multi-Colored Fish Tank Air Stone Disk Lamp Underwater Bubbler LED Light for Fish Tanks and Fish Ponds (12 LEDs)

$14.89
walmart

Koval Inc. 156 LED Aquarium Lighting for 45 inch - 50 inch Fish Tank Light Hood

$69.95
walmart

RGB Waterproof Aquarium LED Spotlight Lamp for Fish Tank Pool Garden Underwater 12V 10W

$13.50
walmart

LYUMO Vivid Artificial Coral Plant Ornament for Aquarium Underwater Fish Tank Garden Night Light, Plant Ornament for Aquarium, Vivid Artificial Coral Plant

$10.62
walmart

Kritne Aquarium LED Stone,LED Aquarium Air Bubble Stone Light Control Changing Lamp Fish Tank Decoration US Plug 100-240V, Fish Tank Light Stone

$16.79
walmart

Decorative Colorful Landscape Lights Waterproof LED Lighting Set of 4 submersible RGB multicolor lamps with remote controls, ideal for Aquarium Bathtub Swimming Pool Garden Aquatic Environment

$26.13
walmart

âœª Aquarium UV Light EU Fish Tank Sterilizer Ultraviolet Lamp Submersible 5W/7W/11W

$18.78
walmart

LED Underwater Light RGB Waterproof Anti-corrosion Floodlight Lamp for Fountain Aquarium Swimming Pool 12V

$19.28
walmart

5/7/9/11/13W Aquarium Fish Tank UV Sterilization Light Lamp Waterproof US Plug - White 13w

$22.21
newegg
Advertisement

4Pcs 50cm 5050 RGB LED Rigid Strip Light Fish Tank Aquarium Lamp TV Background - Australian regulations

$44.56
newegg

78 LED Aquarium Light Full Spectrum Fish Tank Plant Marine For 65-70CM Fish Tank - English rules

$44.07
newegg

Famure FloodlightLED Underwater Light RGB Waterproof Anti-corrosion Floodlight Lamp for Fountain Aquarium Swimming Pool 12V

$20.20
walmart

Fluval Aquasky Bluetooth LED Aquarium Light (27 Watt, 36-46'')

$289.97
walmart

Fyeme Glow In The Dark Garden Rocks, Decor Pebbles Stones For Indoor And Outdoor, Diy Decorative Luminous Stones For Yards Lawns Walkways Garden Driveway Plants And Aquarium Light orange(200pcs)

$22.69
walmart

Homegeek AC110V 10W 24 LED Aquarium Light Fish Jar Lamp White/Blue Light Portable

$13.99
walmart

5/7/9/11/13W Aquarium Fish Tank UV Sterilization Light Lamp Waterproof US Plug - White 11w

$22.05
newegg

GloFish Sea Green Grass Plant Fluorescent Under Blue LED Light Aquarium Decor, Medium

$7.99
petco

Mgaxyff LED Aquarium Air Bubble Stone Light Control Changing Lamp Fish Tank Decoration US Plug 100-240V, Fish Tank Light Stone, Aquarium Light Color Stone

$16.45
walmart

LXMADE Submersible LED Lights Waterproof Underwater Led Lights with Remote Timing Function Decoration Light for Aquarium Hot Tub Pond Pool Base Vase Garden Wedding Party

$20.99
walmart

MeAddHome Submersible LED Lights with Remote Timing Function Waterproof Underwater Led Lights Decoration Light for Aquarium Hot Tub Pond Pool Base Vase Garden Wedding Party

$10.36
walmart

Aquarium LED Light 38cm/14.96in Fish Tank Light 5.12in Extendable Brackets White Blue LEDs for Freshwater Planted Tanks

$12.69
walmart
Advertisement

Coralife Seascape LED Aquarium Light, Adjustable 48-54" L, 48 IN

$199.99
petco

Decorative Colorful Landscape Lights Waterproof LED Lighting Set of 4 submersible RGB multicolor lamps with remote controls, ideal for Aquarium Bathtub Swimming Pool Garden Aquatic Environment

$26.13
walmart

2021 New UV Germicidal For Aquarium Ultraviolet Sterilizer Lamp Submersible EU Plug

$19.59
walmart

Aquarium Fish Tank LED Light 24" 36" 48"Freshwater Saltwater Full Spectrum Blue White Light

$39.39
walmart

Waterproof Aquarium Lights Submersible Light Aquarium Clean Light for Aquarium Water Clean Green Clear Lamp

$20.57
walmart

Attwood 5580A7 LED Wake Tower All-Round Light

$43.47
($56.55 save 23%)
walmartusa

Coralife Turbo Twist 6X UV Sterilizer Replacement Lamp, 36 Watts

$80.53
($89.99 save 11%)
petco

Coralife Turbo-Twist UV Sterilizer Replacement Lamp, 9 Watt

$36.66
($44.99 save 19%)
petco

Complete Aquatics UV Clarifier Replacement Bulb in White | Wayfair PU-9-BULB

$33.59
wayfair

Eagle Claw Gold Light Wire Fish Hook

$5.99
blainfarm&fleet

Fdit Acrylic 30 LED Aquarium Lighting IP68 Waterproof Fish Tank Light with Remote Control,Aquarium LED Light Bar,Fish Tank Light

$23.08
walmart

DYstyle Waterproof LED Aquarium Lights Air Stone Disk Round Fish Tank Bubbler with Auto Color Changing

$14.59
walmart
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com