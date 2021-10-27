Repellants

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Dogs
Training
Repellants
Repellants
Share
Repellants
Abcelit Practical Parrot Leash Outdoor Adjustable Anti-bite Pet Harness Training Rope Flying Band Training Behaviour Aids Random Color
featured
Abcelit Practical Parrot Leash Outdoor Adjustable Anti-bite Pet Harness Training Rope Flying Band Training Behaviour Aids Random Color
$7.47
walmart
moobody Solar Powered Animal Repeller Universal Outdoor Solar Powered Motion Sensor Infrared Repellent
featured
moobody Solar Powered Animal Repeller Universal Outdoor Solar Powered Motion Sensor Infrared Repellent
$24.89
walmart
Sale Promotion! Pet Dog Repeller Training LED Portable Ultrasound Dog Repeller Indoor Plastic Dog Training
featured
Sale Promotion! Pet Dog Repeller Training LED Portable Ultrasound Dog Repeller Indoor Plastic Dog Training
$11.81
walmart
NaturVet Potty Here Training Aid, 8-oz bottle
NaturVet Potty Here Training Aid, 8-oz bottle
$8.99
chewy
Solar Cat Repellent Ultrasound Defense, Cat Repellent Repellent Cat Ultrasound Animal Repeller Sunscreen Solar Battery Powered Solar Cat Repeller for Outdoors
Solar Cat Repellent Ultrasound Defense, Cat Repellent Repellent Cat Ultrasound Animal Repeller Sunscreen Solar Battery Powered Solar Cat Repeller for Outdoors
$21.48
walmart
Handheld Dog Repellent With LED Flashlight Training Dogs Tool Black
Handheld Dog Repellent With LED Flashlight Training Dogs Tool Black
$9.00
walmart
Solar Cat Repellent Ultrasound Defense, Cat Repellent Repellent Cat Ultrasound Animal Repeller Sunscreen Solar Battery Powered Solar Cat Repeller for Outdoors
Solar Cat Repellent Ultrasound Defense, Cat Repellent Repellent Cat Ultrasound Animal Repeller Sunscreen Solar Battery Powered Solar Cat Repeller for Outdoors
$22.33
walmart
Mgaxyff Enhanced Electronic Training Dog Tools, Repelling Dogs Tools,Enhanced Repelling Dogs Electronic Training Tools Dog Chaser Stop Animal Attacks
Mgaxyff Enhanced Electronic Training Dog Tools, Repelling Dogs Tools,Enhanced Repelling Dogs Electronic Training Tools Dog Chaser Stop Animal Attacks
$19.23
walmart
Messinas WW-G-025 Dog & Cat Stopper Granular 25 lb Bulk Repellent
Messinas WW-G-025 Dog & Cat Stopper Granular 25 lb Bulk Repellent
$112.99
amazon
Solar Repeller Waterproof Outdoor Pest Animal Expeller with Motion Sensor and Flashing Light Repeller for Cats Dogs
Solar Repeller Waterproof Outdoor Pest Animal Expeller with Motion Sensor and Flashing Light Repeller for Cats Dogs
$31.24
walmart
Nature's Miracle Pet Block Repellent Spray, 16-oz bottle
Nature's Miracle Pet Block Repellent Spray, 16-oz bottle
$4.29
chewy
PetSafe® PetSafe Spray Refill Citronella 3pk, Size 1.12 H x 0.72 W x 1.37 D in | Wayfair PAC00-16371
PetSafe® PetSafe Spray Refill Citronella 3pk, Size 1.12 H x 0.72 W x 1.37 D in | Wayfair PAC00-16371
$14.30
wayfair
Advertisement
Peyan 30ML Potty Training Spray For Dogs Toilet Training Inducer Puppies Training Positioning Defecation Liquid
Peyan 30ML Potty Training Spray For Dogs Toilet Training Inducer Puppies Training Positioning Defecation Liquid
$7.89
walmart
Popvcly Pet Electric Comb for Dog to Repel Lice,Pet Cleaner for Small,Medium and Large Dogs,Europe Standard 220 V-240V
Popvcly Pet Electric Comb for Dog to Repel Lice,Pet Cleaner for Small,Medium and Large Dogs,Europe Standard 220 V-240V
$19.99
walmart
Ardorlove Bird Repeller Rotating Rod Repellent Reflective Scare Rods
Ardorlove Bird Repeller Rotating Rod Repellent Reflective Scare Rods
$14.32
walmart
Bonide 868 Chipmunk Repellent
Bonide 868 Chipmunk Repellent
$24.99
walmart
Bird Scare Tape Audible Repellent Pigeons Fox Repeller Ribbon Deterrent Tapes
Bird Scare Tape Audible Repellent Pigeons Fox Repeller Ribbon Deterrent Tapes
$10.71
walmart
WF Young 429265 32 Ounce Fly Repellent
WF Young 429265 32 Ounce Fly Repellent
$67.45
walmart
1 oz Dog Spray Inducer Dog Toilet Training Puppy Positioning Defecation (Inedible)
1 oz Dog Spray Inducer Dog Toilet Training Puppy Positioning Defecation (Inedible)
$6.66
walmart
CawBing Pet Dog Repeller Training LED Portable Ultrasound Dog Repeller Indoor Plastic Dog Training
CawBing Pet Dog Repeller Training LED Portable Ultrasound Dog Repeller Indoor Plastic Dog Training
$12.66
walmart
Bodhi Dog Bitter Lemon Dog, Cat & Small Animal Anti-Chew Spray, 8-oz bottle
Bodhi Dog Bitter Lemon Dog, Cat & Small Animal Anti-Chew Spray, 8-oz bottle
$13.75
chewy
Dog & Cat Animal Stopper Granular Repellent - Safe & Effective, All Natural Food Grade Ingredients; Repels Dogs and Cats; Ready to Use, 12 lbs
Dog & Cat Animal Stopper Granular Repellent - Safe & Effective, All Natural Food Grade Ingredients; Repels Dogs and Cats; Ready to Use, 12 lbs
$84.99
walmart
BIRD BARRIER DD-6000 Bird Repellent,Daddi Long Legs,6 ft.
BIRD BARRIER DD-6000 Bird Repellent,Daddi Long Legs,6 ft.
$47.95
walmart
Furniture Clinic Stain & Odor Eliminator Urine Remover for Dogs, Cats, Pets & and Human Urine Removal Enzyme Activated Urine Spray Get Urine Off Carpets, Mattresses and Other Surfaces, 1 Liter
Furniture Clinic Stain & Odor Eliminator Urine Remover for Dogs, Cats, Pets & and Human Urine Removal Enzyme Activated Urine Spray Get Urine Off Carpets, Mattresses and Other Surfaces, 1 Liter
$17.95
walmart
Advertisement
Four Paws Keep Off Indoor and Outdoor Dog and Cat Repellent, 10 FZ
Four Paws Keep Off Indoor and Outdoor Dog and Cat Repellent, 10 FZ
$9.99
($10.99
save 9%)
petco
Four Paws Keep Off! Indoor & Outdoor Dog & Cat Repellent Spray 16 oz
Four Paws Keep Off! Indoor & Outdoor Dog & Cat Repellent Spray 16 oz
$27.00
walmart
Repellent Pad Pet Training Supplies Electrostatic Blanket Pet Isolation Electrostatic Blanket Kitten And Dog Repellent
Repellent Pad Pet Training Supplies Electrostatic Blanket Pet Isolation Electrostatic Blanket Kitten And Dog Repellent
$35.09
walmart
Tomshoo Animal Repeller With Led Light Cat Dog Deterrent Outdoor Motion Sensor Solar-Powered Waterproof For Repelling Cats Dogs Squirrels Rats
Tomshoo Animal Repeller With Led Light Cat Dog Deterrent Outdoor Motion Sensor Solar-Powered Waterproof For Repelling Cats Dogs Squirrels Rats
$39.98
walmart
New Woodstream 5926 Havaheart 2 Pound Critter Ridder Animal Repellent,1 Each
New Woodstream 5926 Havaheart 2 Pound Critter Ridder Animal Repellent,1 Each
$37.98
walmart
Gentle Pet Deterrent for Cats, Dogs Non-Toxic Humane and Effective Repellent â€“ Keep Away Pest Plastic Strips with Spikesï¼ˆ2 packï¼‰
Gentle Pet Deterrent for Cats, Dogs Non-Toxic Humane and Effective Repellent â€“ Keep Away Pest Plastic Strips with Spikesï¼ˆ2 packï¼‰
$18.27
walmart
The Company of Animals Pet Corrector Dog Training Aid, 200-mL, 4 count
The Company of Animals Pet Corrector Dog Training Aid, 200-mL, 4 count
$49.99
chewy
Skout's Honor Stay Away Outdoor Bitter Spray, Size: 28 Fl oz | PetSmart
Skout's Honor Stay Away Outdoor Bitter Spray, Size: 28 Fl oz | PetSmart
$18.99
petsmart
Dog Repellent and Trainer, Dog Repellent Device with LED Flashlight, Dogs Good Behavior Training, Safe to Walk The Dog Outdoor, Best Handheld Dog Repellent and Trainer, Black
Dog Repellent and Trainer, Dog Repellent Device with LED Flashlight, Dogs Good Behavior Training, Safe to Walk The Dog Outdoor, Best Handheld Dog Repellent and Trainer, Black
$14.73
walmart
RepellexÂ® Squirrel Repellent
RepellexÂ® Squirrel Repellent
$50.10
walmart
Grannick S Bitter Apple - Bitter Apple Spray- Apple 8 Ounces - 118AT
Grannick S Bitter Apple - Bitter Apple Spray- Apple 8 Ounces - 118AT
$13.27
walmart
CedarCide Original Pest Repellent Spray Refill Quart
CedarCide Original Pest Repellent Spray Refill Quart
$49.99
onlynaturalpet
Advertisement
Puppy Training Spray Agent Pet Supplies Defecation at the Fixed Place Dog Toilet Training 50ml Dog Inducer
Puppy Training Spray Agent Pet Supplies Defecation at the Fixed Place Dog Toilet Training 50ml Dog Inducer
$10.20
walmart
LYUMO Pet Training Aids, Wheelchair Auxiliary Project Dog Training Aids, Rehabilitation Training For Paralyzed Pet Disabled Dog
LYUMO Pet Training Aids, Wheelchair Auxiliary Project Dog Training Aids, Rehabilitation Training For Paralyzed Pet Disabled Dog
$24.70
walmart
Safer Brand 5926 Critter Ridder Animal Repellent Granules-2 LB
Safer Brand 5926 Critter Ridder Animal Repellent Granules-2 LB
$24.18
walmart
Only Natural Pet Stool Eating Deterrent Coprophagia Blend
Only Natural Pet Stool Eating Deterrent Coprophagia Blend
$19.99
onlynaturalpet
Battery Included Handheld Dog Repellent, Portable Electronic Dog Deterrent with Bright LED Flashlight Waterproof (Black)
Battery Included Handheld Dog Repellent, Portable Electronic Dog Deterrent with Bright LED Flashlight Waterproof (Black)
$16.99
walmart
PetSafe SSSCAT Spray Deterrent & Repellent for Cats & Dogs, 3.89 fl. oz., 3.89 FZ
PetSafe SSSCAT Spray Deterrent & Repellent for Cats & Dogs, 3.89 fl. oz., 3.89 FZ
$42.95
($47.95
save 10%)
petco
PetSafe SSSCAT Spray Pet Deterrent, Motion Activated Pet Proofing Repellent for Cats & Dogs
PetSafe SSSCAT Spray Pet Deterrent, Motion Activated Pet Proofing Repellent for Cats & Dogs
$39.95
walmart
Spree Pet Dog Repeller Training LED Portable Ultrasound Dog Repeller Indoor Plastic Dog Training
Spree Pet Dog Repeller Training LED Portable Ultrasound Dog Repeller Indoor Plastic Dog Training
$9.93
walmart
Topumt For Blind Pet Dog Anti Crash Protect Safety Halo Guide Training Behavior Aid
Topumt For Blind Pet Dog Anti Crash Protect Safety Halo Guide Training Behavior Aid
$45.99
walmart
Romacci Solar Repeller Waterproof Outdoor Pest Animal Expeller with Motion Sensor and Flashing Light Repeller for Cats Dogs
Romacci Solar Repeller Waterproof Outdoor Pest Animal Expeller with Motion Sensor and Flashing Light Repeller for Cats Dogs
$36.09
walmart
Sale Promotion!Dog Spray Inducer (Inedible, 30ML) Dog Toilet Training Puppy Positioning Defecation Pet Supplies
Sale Promotion!Dog Spray Inducer (Inedible, 30ML) Dog Toilet Training Puppy Positioning Defecation Pet Supplies
$7.37
walmart
Dog Toilet Training Spray Inducer Puppy Training Spray,Dog Potty Trainer,Pet Corrector Spray,Training Spray Potty Aid Dog Cat Positioning Induction Fluid,Guide Pet to Pee at Fixed Spot
Dog Toilet Training Spray Inducer Puppy Training Spray,Dog Potty Trainer,Pet Corrector Spray,Training Spray Potty Aid Dog Cat Positioning Induction Fluid,Guide Pet to Pee at Fixed Spot
$7.58
walmart
Advertisement
NaturVet 70-Count Coprophagia Stool Eating Deterrent Soft Chews
NaturVet 70-Count Coprophagia Stool Eating Deterrent Soft Chews
$9.59
($11.99
save 20%)
blainfarm&fleet
OTVIAP Repelling Dogs Electronic Training Tools Dog Chaser Stop Aggressive Animal Attacks, Electronic Training Dog Tools
OTVIAP Repelling Dogs Electronic Training Tools Dog Chaser Stop Aggressive Animal Attacks, Electronic Training Dog Tools
$17.76
walmart
Nature's Miracle House-Breaking Potty Training Spray Quick Results Formula for Dogs, 16 fl. oz., 16 Oz.
Nature's Miracle House-Breaking Potty Training Spray Quick Results Formula for Dogs, 16 fl. oz., 16 Oz.
$3.69
($14.99
save 75%)
petco
Defenders Mega-Sonic Solar Cat Repeller
Defenders Mega-Sonic Solar Cat Repeller
$49.20
walmart
Pet Dog Spray Inducer (Inedible, 30ml) Dog Toilet Training Puppy Positioning Defecation Dog Spray Inducer Spray LAD-sale
Pet Dog Spray Inducer (Inedible, 30ml) Dog Toilet Training Puppy Positioning Defecation Dog Spray Inducer Spray LAD-sale
$5.57
walmart
37YIMU Pet Dog Trainer Aid With Key Ring Dog Training Whistle Dog Products Pet Supplies
37YIMU Pet Dog Trainer Aid With Key Ring Dog Training Whistle Dog Products Pet Supplies
$8.58
walmart
12 Pack Mosquito Repellent Bracelets, Natural and Waterproof Wrist Bands for Adults, Kids, Pets , Travel Protection Outdoor - Indoor
12 Pack Mosquito Repellent Bracelets, Natural and Waterproof Wrist Bands for Adults, Kids, Pets , Travel Protection Outdoor - Indoor
$9.99
walmart
Animal Repeller With Led Light Cat Dog Deterrent Outdoor Motion Sensor Solar-Powered Waterproof For Repelling Cats Dogs Squirrels Rats
Animal Repeller With Led Light Cat Dog Deterrent Outdoor Motion Sensor Solar-Powered Waterproof For Repelling Cats Dogs Squirrels Rats
$40.06
walmart
Dog Click Button Trainer, Obedience Training Aid & Guide, Cat, Pet
Dog Click Button Trainer, Obedience Training Aid & Guide, Cat, Pet
$4.49
walmart
Deepablaze Practical Parrot Leash Pet Harness Outdoor Adjustable Anti Bite Training Rope Flying Band Training Behaviour Aids Random Color
Deepablaze Practical Parrot Leash Pet Harness Outdoor Adjustable Anti Bite Training Rope Flying Band Training Behaviour Aids Random Color
$8.19
walmart
The Company of Animals Pet Corrector Dog Training Aid, 30-mL, 2 count
The Company of Animals Pet Corrector Dog Training Aid, 30-mL, 2 count
$12.00
chewy
PetSafe Pawz Away Spray Deterrent 9V Replacement Battery | PetSmart
PetSafe Pawz Away Spray Deterrent 9V Replacement Battery | PetSmart
$3.59
($9.39
save 62%)
petsmart
Load More
Repellants
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.