The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Dog Gates
Cardinal Gates Duragate Dog Gate, Black
featured
Cardinal Gates Duragate Dog Gate, Black
$56.00
chewy
Big Tuffy Expandable Gate with Small Pet Door - The most trouble-free, durable, easy to use pet gate available - for larger breeds.
featured
Big Tuffy Expandable Gate with Small Pet Door - The most trouble-free, durable, easy to use pet gate available - for larger breeds.
$56.34
walmart
Carevas 5.5" Pet Safety Gate Extension Door Child Toddler Pet Metal
featured
Carevas 5.5" Pet Safety Gate Extension Door Child Toddler Pet Metal
$19.89
walmart
Carlson Design Paw Pressure-Mount Extra-Tall Pet-Door Pet Gate In Black With Wood Trim
Carlson Design Paw Pressure-Mount Extra-Tall Pet-Door Pet Gate In Black With Wood Trim
$99.99
bedbath&beyond
Carlson Maxi Walk-Thru Pet Gate In White
Carlson Maxi Walk-Thru Pet Gate In White
$64.99
bedbath&beyond
Cardinal Gates Freestanding Bamboo Decorative Pet Gate In Aspen
Cardinal Gates Freestanding Bamboo Decorative Pet Gate In Aspen
$139.99
buybuybaby
Carlson Pet Gate 24-inch Extension for 1510PW
Carlson Pet Gate 24-inch Extension for 1510PW
$43.97
overstock
Pet/Baby Gate Mesh Fence Baby Safety Protection Isolation Net Dog/Cat Nylon Guardrail Portable Folding Magic Gate 180cm*72cm
Pet/Baby Gate Mesh Fence Baby Safety Protection Isolation Net Dog/Cat Nylon Guardrail Portable Folding Magic Gate 180cm*72cm
$12.99
walmart
DecorX Sturdy Safe Baby Gate with 4 Pressured Adjustment Bolts for Stairs/Doorways, 29" to 34" Wide 32'' Height, Single-Hand Easy Walk-Through No Tools Required Install
DecorX Sturdy Safe Baby Gate with 4 Pressured Adjustment Bolts for Stairs/Doorways, 29" to 34" Wide 32'' Height, Single-Hand Easy Walk-Through No Tools Required Install
$111.99
walmart
5.5" Extension for Pressure Gate, White, Use with PG5100 Command Pressure Gate to increase width up to 47.5, by Command Pet
5.5" Extension for Pressure Gate, White, Use with PG5100 Command Pressure Gate to increase width up to 47.5, by Command Pet
$40.16
walmart
Pet Door Safety Gate Walk Through Barrier Baby Toddler Child Pet Dog Cat Safety
Pet Door Safety Gate Walk Through Barrier Baby Toddler Child Pet Dog Cat Safety
$120.00
walmart
Pet Gate – Dog Gate for Doorways, Stairs or House – Freestanding, Folding，brown,Arc Wooden
Pet Gate – Dog Gate for Doorways, Stairs or House – Freestanding, Folding，brown,Arc Wooden
$71.99
walmartusa
Pet Cat Lockable Safe Flap Door Gate Dogs Plastic Door Hole
Pet Cat Lockable Safe Flap Door Gate Dogs Plastic Door Hole
$29.89
walmart
Pet Gate Pet fence Wooden Fence Retractable Dog Sliding Door
Pet Gate Pet fence Wooden Fence Retractable Dog Sliding Door
$47.70
walmart
Cardinal Gates Step-Over Wood Pet Gate Extension In Walnut
Cardinal Gates Step-Over Wood Pet Gate Extension In Walnut
$30.99
buybuybaby
Extra Tall Pet Gate with Pet Door - 41" Height is great for large and extra large dogs. Upgraded handle design.
Extra Tall Pet Gate with Pet Door - 41" Height is great for large and extra large dogs. Upgraded handle design.
$189.99
walmart
Aktudy 4 Way Lockable Dogs Cat Security Flap Door Kitten Puppy Pet Gate (White XL)
Aktudy 4 Way Lockable Dogs Cat Security Flap Door Kitten Puppy Pet Gate (White XL)
$40.59
walmart
Pet Fence Dog Safety Net Folding Dog Gate Safety Guard Gate for Indoor Outdoor Stairway Doorway
Pet Fence Dog Safety Net Folding Dog Gate Safety Guard Gate for Indoor Outdoor Stairway Doorway
$30.44
walmart
Besufy 2.8" Pet Safety Gate Extension Door Child Toddler Pet Metal Security
Besufy 2.8" Pet Safety Gate Extension Door Child Toddler Pet Metal Security
$17.23
walmart
Retractable Baby Gate 54â€ Tough Durable Mesh Outdoor Retractable Gate Indoor Safety Mesh Baby Gates, Pet Dog Gate
Retractable Baby Gate 54â€ Tough Durable Mesh Outdoor Retractable Gate Indoor Safety Mesh Baby Gates, Pet Dog Gate
$70.19
walmart
EBTOOLS Ymiko Pet Protective Fence Part Dog Cat U-Shape Safety Gates High Quality Cylindrical Stick Accessories 2Pack
EBTOOLS Ymiko Pet Protective Fence Part Dog Cat U-Shape Safety Gates High Quality Cylindrical Stick Accessories 2Pack
$12.09
walmart
Carlson Pet Products 36" Tall Pet Gate w/ Lift Handle w/ Small Pet Door (2 Pack)
Carlson Pet Products 36" Tall Pet Gate w/ Lift Handle w/ Small Pet Door (2 Pack)
$159.98
walmart
72 * 110cm Magic Gate for Dogs, Pet Gate Portable Folding Mesh Safety Gate, Black/khaki
72 * 110cm Magic Gate for Dogs, Pet Gate Portable Folding Mesh Safety Gate, Black/khaki
$13.83
walmart
DOACT Plastic Pet Dog Puppy Cat Door Magnetic Locking Safe Flap for Screen Window Gate, Cat Door for Screen Window
DOACT Plastic Pet Dog Puppy Cat Door Magnetic Locking Safe Flap for Screen Window Gate, Cat Door for Screen Window
$17.49
walmart
Dynamic Accents DA201 32 in. Highlander Series Solid Wood Pet Gate, White - 2 Panel
Dynamic Accents DA201 32 in. Highlander Series Solid Wood Pet Gate, White - 2 Panel
$120.00
walmart
Gymax 36'' 3 Panel Folding Freestanding Wood Pet Dog Safety Gate Z - See Details
Gymax 36'' 3 Panel Folding Freestanding Wood Pet Dog Safety Gate Z - See Details
$92.99
overstock
Mgaxyff Wonderful Beehive Door Vent Beehive Gate Entrance, Beehive Gate Vent, Simple Operation Lightweight Birds Pets Beekeeping Accessory For Bees
Mgaxyff Wonderful Beehive Door Vent Beehive Gate Entrance, Beehive Gate Vent, Simple Operation Lightweight Birds Pets Beekeeping Accessory For Bees
$13.95
walmart
Norbi Mesh Dog Fence Wall Mounted Pet Gate, Size 27.55 H x 35.43 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair WLWDN28191454BB
Norbi Mesh Dog Fence Wall Mounted Pet Gate, Size 27.55 H x 35.43 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair WLWDN28191454BB
$17.99
wayfair
OWSOO Dog Baby Safety Gate Pet Mesh Fence Portable Folding inside Home 180*72CM
OWSOO Dog Baby Safety Gate Pet Mesh Fence Portable Folding inside Home 180*72CM
$17.99
walmart
Millwood Pines Pet Gate Wood in Brown, Size 30.3 H x 36.6 W x 0.0 D in | Wayfair 74B3FE542DAA4205B36CBE2032339B2A
Millwood Pines Pet Gate Wood in Brown, Size 30.3 H x 36.6 W x 0.0 D in | Wayfair 74B3FE542DAA4205B36CBE2032339B2A
$61.99
wayfair
NK HOME 6 Sides Portable Fence Baby Safety Fence Hearth Gate Pet Gate Guard Metal Plastic Screen (Without Balls)
NK HOME 6 Sides Portable Fence Baby Safety Fence Hearth Gate Pet Gate Guard Metal Plastic Screen (Without Balls)
$39.99
walmart
North States MyPet Windsor Arch Gate Pressure Mount Dog Gate, 28.25"-38.25" Wide, Matte Bronze
North States MyPet Windsor Arch Gate Pressure Mount Dog Gate, 28.25"-38.25" Wide, Matte Bronze
$49.99
($64.99
save 23%)
walmartusa
Dog Pet Gate Barrier Standing Folding Safety Fence Security 4 Panel
Dog Pet Gate Barrier Standing Folding Safety Fence Security 4 Panel
$101.99
overstock
Portable Folding Magic Gate for Dog, Safety Guard for Pet, Safety Fence for Baby Fits Spaces Between 32IN to 39 in Wide
Portable Folding Magic Gate for Dog, Safety Guard for Pet, Safety Fence for Baby Fits Spaces Between 32IN to 39 in Wide
$16.99
walmart
Perma Child Safety Ultimate Retractable Safety Gate Plastic/Metal in Black, Size 39.4 H x 71.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 2738
Perma Child Safety Ultimate Retractable Safety Gate Plastic/Metal in Black, Size 39.4 H x 71.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 2738
$60.63
wayfair
PROKTH Retractable Baby Gate Pet Stair Gate Dog Safety Barrier Extendable Safety Gate for Indoors and Outdoors
PROKTH Retractable Baby Gate Pet Stair Gate Dog Safety Barrier Extendable Safety Gate for Indoors and Outdoors
$118.56
walmart
Walk Through Pressure Mounted Pet Gate
Walk Through Pressure Mounted Pet Gate
$98.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Primetime Petz Safety Mate Expandable Wall-Mounted Pet Gate - Gray
Primetime Petz Safety Mate Expandable Wall-Mounted Pet Gate - Gray
$59.99
overstock
Richell One-Touch Metal Mesh Pet Gate Extension Metal, Size 28.0 H x 4.0 W x 0.8 D in | Wayfair 30009
Richell One-Touch Metal Mesh Pet Gate Extension Metal, Size 28.0 H x 4.0 W x 0.8 D in | Wayfair 30009
$32.99
wayfair
Regalo Wide Arched Decor Dog Gate, Bronze, 35-in
Regalo Wide Arched Decor Dog Gate, Bronze, 35-in
$49.99
chewy
NuFazes Fireplace Fence Pet Cat Dog Baby Safety Fence BBQ Hearth Gate Metal Fire Gate (Black)
NuFazes Fireplace Fence Pet Cat Dog Baby Safety Fence BBQ Hearth Gate Metal Fire Gate (Black)
$128.38
walmart
Primetime Petz 30-Inch 360 Degree Pet Gate Door Extension Kit, Brown
Primetime Petz 30-Inch 360 Degree Pet Gate Door Extension Kit, Brown
$86.99
kohl's
3 Panel Freestanding Pet Gate by PETMAKER
3 Panel Freestanding Pet Gate by PETMAKER
$55.49
overstock
Richell Free Standing Pet Gate Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 20.1 H x 40.2 W x 17.7 D in | Wayfair 94135
Richell Free Standing Pet Gate Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 20.1 H x 40.2 W x 17.7 D in | Wayfair 94135
$155.99
wayfair
Primetime Petz 360 Configurable Pet Gate Support Feet, 2 pack, White
Primetime Petz 360 Configurable Pet Gate Support Feet, 2 pack, White
$19.99
chewy
Primetime Petz Safety Mate Expandable Pet Safety Gate, Natural, 40.7" L X 1" W X 29" H, 7 LB, Natural Wood
Primetime Petz Safety Mate Expandable Pet Safety Gate, Natural, 40.7" L X 1" W X 29" H, 7 LB, Natural Wood
$59.99
($79.99
save 25%)
petco
Pet Safety Gate Folding Portable Guard Net Fence Install Anywhere for Dogs Cats Pets Fits Space Within 39IN
Pet Safety Gate Folding Portable Guard Net Fence Install Anywhere for Dogs Cats Pets Fits Space Within 39IN
$42.49
walmart
Large Magic Gate for Dog Pet - Portable Folding Mesh Fence Safety Guard Door Stair Net Black
Large Magic Gate for Dog Pet - Portable Folding Mesh Fence Safety Guard Door Stair Net Black
$15.28
walmart
Pet Safe Door for Cat and Dogs ,Pet gates Hole Can Be Controled Access and Directional(4 Options) L Size
Pet Safe Door for Cat and Dogs ,Pet gates Hole Can Be Controled Access and Directional(4 Options) L Size
$30.19
walmart
Portable Folding Magic Gate for Dog, Safety Guard for Pet, Safety Fence for Baby Fits Spaces Between 32IN to 39 in Wide
Portable Folding Magic Gate for Dog, Safety Guard for Pet, Safety Fence for Baby Fits Spaces Between 32IN to 39 in Wide
$23.99
walmart
Pet Dog Gate Mesh Fence for Portable Folding Mesh Safety Gate -35.43*27.55 inch
Pet Dog Gate Mesh Fence for Portable Folding Mesh Safety Gate -35.43*27.55 inch
$12.98
walmart
Archie & Oscar™ Clarissa Handcrafted 32" 3 Panel Walk-Through Free Standing Pet Gate Wood in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 24.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
Archie & Oscar™ Clarissa Handcrafted 32" 3 Panel Walk-Through Free Standing Pet Gate Wood in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 24.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
$303.99
wayfair
Retractable Pet Gate Pet Fence Baby Door Gates Dog Stair Gate Extendable Safety Gate
Retractable Pet Gate Pet Fence Baby Door Gates Dog Stair Gate Extendable Safety Gate
$45.19
walmart
Dog Safety Gate Pet Mesh Fence Portable Folding Baby Safety Gate Install Anywhere 110*72CM
Dog Safety Gate Pet Mesh Fence Portable Folding Baby Safety Gate Install Anywhere 110*72CM
$15.28
walmart
Baozhu Pet Dog Gate Mesh Fence for Portable Folding Mesh Safety Gate -35.43*27.55 inch
Baozhu Pet Dog Gate Mesh Fence for Portable Folding Mesh Safety Gate -35.43*27.55 inch
$13.24
walmart
Pet Gate 3 in 1 Folding Dog Guard Fence for Smooth Surfaces
Pet Gate 3 in 1 Folding Dog Guard Fence for Smooth Surfaces
$35.12
walmart
Archie & Oscar™ Huxley Wooden Free Standing Pet Gate Wood in White, Size 36.0 H x 80.0 W x 0.71 D in | Wayfair 34A7D8D6131A47B7B23E592073C9D0E1
Archie & Oscar™ Huxley Wooden Free Standing Pet Gate Wood in White, Size 36.0 H x 80.0 W x 0.71 D in | Wayfair 34A7D8D6131A47B7B23E592073C9D0E1
$123.24
wayfair
Pet Dog Gate Mesh Fence for Portable Folding Mesh Safety Gate - 82.67*27.55 inch
Pet Dog Gate Mesh Fence for Portable Folding Mesh Safety Gate - 82.67*27.55 inch
$19.98
walmart
Archie & Oscar™ Johansson 4 Panel 96 Inch Freestanding Foldable Pet Gate,Support Feet Included Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Green | Wayfair
Archie & Oscar™ Johansson 4 Panel 96 Inch Freestanding Foldable Pet Gate,Support Feet Included Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Green | Wayfair
$149.99
wayfair
MyPet Paws Portable Pet Gate, Light Gray
MyPet Paws Portable Pet Gate, Light Gray
$30.99
chewy
Dog Gates
