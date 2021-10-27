Dog Homes & Shelter

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Dogs
Home & Shelter
Dog Homes & Shelter
Share
Dog Homes & Shelter
Gates
Crates
Ramps & Steps
Pens & Kennels
Doggie Doors
Houses
Insulated Dog House
featured
Insulated Dog House
$539.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Covers & All Dog Crate Cover-COFFEE-5 12 oz Waterproof Coverss & All Dog Crate Cover, Coffee - 32 x 49 x 31 in.
featured
Covers & All Dog Crate Cover-COFFEE-5 12 oz Waterproof Coverss & All Dog Crate Cover, Coffee - 32 x 49 x 31 in.
$90.70
walmart
Chinatera Claw Print Foldable Pet Cat Dog Tent House Guard Playpen Fence (Coffee)
featured
Chinatera Claw Print Foldable Pet Cat Dog Tent House Guard Playpen Fence (Coffee)
$42.50
walmart
Carlson Secure and Compact Double Door Metal Dog Crate, Medium with Divider Panel
Carlson Secure and Compact Double Door Metal Dog Crate, Medium with Divider Panel
$48.17
walmart
Cardinal Gates Duragate Dog Gate, Black
Cardinal Gates Duragate Dog Gate, Black
$56.00
chewy
Carolina Pet Large Orthopedic Classic Canvas Ja mison Dog Bed
Carolina Pet Large Orthopedic Classic Canvas Ja mison Dog Bed
$169.52
qvc
Big Tuffy Expandable Gate with Small Pet Door - The most trouble-free, durable, easy to use pet gate available - for larger breeds.
Big Tuffy Expandable Gate with Small Pet Door - The most trouble-free, durable, easy to use pet gate available - for larger breeds.
$56.34
walmart
Carevas 5.5" Pet Safety Gate Extension Door Child Toddler Pet Metal
Carevas 5.5" Pet Safety Gate Extension Door Child Toddler Pet Metal
$19.89
walmart
45" Oxford Pet Tent Playpen Folding Dog Cat Travel Playpen Soft Play Pen Crate
45" Oxford Pet Tent Playpen Folding Dog Cat Travel Playpen Soft Play Pen Crate
$38.69
walmart
Orthopedic Premium Shredded Memory Foam Pet Bed with Removable Cover and Sherpa Top - Ease Aches & Pains in Your Pet & Give Them the BEST Nights Sleep - Navy, Large
Orthopedic Premium Shredded Memory Foam Pet Bed with Removable Cover and Sherpa Top - Ease Aches & Pains in Your Pet & Give Them the BEST Nights Sleep - Navy, Large
$58.59
($97.99
save 40%)
walmartusa
Critter Sitters 36-In. Microfiber Rectangle Pet Bed for Medium-Sized Dogs, White
Critter Sitters 36-In. Microfiber Rectangle Pet Bed for Medium-Sized Dogs, White
$119.99
($139.99
save 14%)
walmartusa
CHWRAR SIYDEARS Breathable Mesh Foldable Pet 2 Step Stair in Blue, Size 7.87 H x 11.81 W x 13.77 D in | Wayfair GGLT1
CHWRAR SIYDEARS Breathable Mesh Foldable Pet 2 Step Stair in Blue, Size 7.87 H x 11.81 W x 13.77 D in | Wayfair GGLT1
$39.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Precious Tails Plush Felt Sherpa Pet Cave Bed
Precious Tails Plush Felt Sherpa Pet Cave Bed
$40.00
($44.99
save 11%)
walmartusa
Best Pet Supplies Lattice Print Foam Cat & Dog Stairs, Dark Gray, Large
Best Pet Supplies Lattice Print Foam Cat & Dog Stairs, Dark Gray, Large
$79.99
chewy
Exercise Dog Pen
Exercise Dog Pen
$107.85
wayfairnorthamerica
Pet Gate Safety Protection Net Foldable Stair Dog Fence Set With Hook Enclosure
Pet Gate Safety Protection Net Foldable Stair Dog Fence Set With Hook Enclosure
$12.56
walmart
Carlson Design Paw Pressure-Mount Extra-Tall Pet-Door Pet Gate In Black With Wood Trim
Carlson Design Paw Pressure-Mount Extra-Tall Pet-Door Pet Gate In Black With Wood Trim
$99.99
bedbath&beyond
Carlson Maxi Walk-Thru Pet Gate In White
Carlson Maxi Walk-Thru Pet Gate In White
$64.99
bedbath&beyond
Archie & Oscar™ Adela Natural Tan Dog House, Size 37.6 H x 46.4 W x 39.0 D in | Wayfair F33382FE1B3D487FAE4F9950751918BF
Archie & Oscar™ Adela Natural Tan Dog House, Size 37.6 H x 46.4 W x 39.0 D in | Wayfair F33382FE1B3D487FAE4F9950751918BF
$429.99
wayfair
CRL A500 Large Pet Door Adaptor
CRL A500 Large Pet Door Adaptor
$80.42
walmart
Besufy Soft Portable Cat Dog 3 Steps Ramp Small Climb Pet Step Stairs Beige
Besufy Soft Portable Cat Dog 3 Steps Ramp Small Climb Pet Step Stairs Beige
$26.67
walmart
Baboni Metal Door Mount Pet Door For Dog & Cat-Small (Pets Up To 15 Lb) in White, Size 6.0 H x 10.5 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair PD-S
Baboni Metal Door Mount Pet Door For Dog & Cat-Small (Pets Up To 15 Lb) in White, Size 6.0 H x 10.5 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair PD-S
$62.99
wayfair
Small Animals Winter Cute House Pet Soft Warm Cage Nest for Puppy Kitten Gray
Small Animals Winter Cute House Pet Soft Warm Cage Nest for Puppy Kitten Gray
$25.98
walmart
Armarkat Portable Playpen Pet Pen Plastic in Red, Size 26.0 H x 49.0 W x 49.0 D in | Wayfair PP002R-XL
Armarkat Portable Playpen Pet Pen Plastic in Red, Size 26.0 H x 49.0 W x 49.0 D in | Wayfair PP002R-XL
$61.28
($69.00
save 11%)
wayfair
Advertisement
Cardinal Gates Freestanding Bamboo Decorative Pet Gate In Aspen
Cardinal Gates Freestanding Bamboo Decorative Pet Gate In Aspen
$139.99
buybuybaby
Club Nine Pets Bada Orthopedic Dog Bed, Small, Metal.
Club Nine Pets Bada Orthopedic Dog Bed, Small, Metal.
$169.00
($179.00
save 6%)
walmartusa
DCT Kennels Double Doggie Credenza w/ Drawers Pet Crate Wood in Brown, Size 31.0 H x 22.0 W x 64.0 D in | Wayfair drws-med-Dark Walnut
DCT Kennels Double Doggie Credenza w/ Drawers Pet Crate Wood in Brown, Size 31.0 H x 22.0 W x 64.0 D in | Wayfair drws-med-Dark Walnut
$3,799.99
wayfair
Balems Pet Mesh Fence Barrier Folding Magic Dog Gate Indoor Outdoor Puppy Dog Protect Enclosure pet Safety protection
Balems Pet Mesh Fence Barrier Folding Magic Dog Gate Indoor Outdoor Puppy Dog Protect Enclosure pet Safety protection
$11.33
walmart
Bellanny Cat Flap Pet Door Controllable in-and-out Direction Dog Door
Bellanny Cat Flap Pet Door Controllable in-and-out Direction Dog Door
$48.19
walmart
Carlson Pet Gate 24-inch Extension for 1510PW
Carlson Pet Gate 24-inch Extension for 1510PW
$43.97
overstock
Carolina Pet Lg/Xl Memory Foam Classic Canvas B olster Bed
Carolina Pet Lg/Xl Memory Foam Classic Canvas B olster Bed
$293.40
qvc
BRC Soft Cotton Cute Strawberry Style Pets Dog Cat House Nest Yurt Size L Light Blue
BRC Soft Cotton Cute Strawberry Style Pets Dog Cat House Nest Yurt Size L Light Blue
$15.99
walmart
Pet/Baby Gate Mesh Fence Baby Safety Protection Isolation Net Dog/Cat Nylon Guardrail Portable Folding Magic Gate 180cm*72cm
Pet/Baby Gate Mesh Fence Baby Safety Protection Isolation Net Dog/Cat Nylon Guardrail Portable Folding Magic Gate 180cm*72cm
$12.99
walmart
Heavy Duty Pet Crate, 44 Inch Pet Kennel Crate with Whells, Black
Heavy Duty Pet Crate, 44 Inch Pet Kennel Crate with Whells, Black
$299.90
walmart
Club Nine Pets Belmont Orthopedic Dog Bed, Large, Linen.
Club Nine Pets Belmont Orthopedic Dog Bed, Large, Linen.
$199.00
walmartusa
Dog Crates for Small Dogs - Dog Crate 20" Pet Cage Single-Door Best for Puppy & Kitten Pets - Wire Metal Kennel Cages with Divider Panel & Tray - In-door Foldable & Portable for Animal Out-Door Travel
Dog Crates for Small Dogs - Dog Crate 20" Pet Cage Single-Door Best for Puppy & Kitten Pets - Wire Metal Kennel Cages with Divider Panel & Tray - In-door Foldable & Portable for Animal Out-Door Travel
$35.86
walmart
Advertisement
Club Nine Pets Weston Orthopedic Dog Bed, Large, Pink.
Club Nine Pets Weston Orthopedic Dog Bed, Large, Pink.
$206.96
($239.00
save 13%)
walmartusa
DecorX Sturdy Safe Baby Gate with 4 Pressured Adjustment Bolts for Stairs/Doorways, 29" to 34" Wide 32'' Height, Single-Hand Easy Walk-Through No Tools Required Install
DecorX Sturdy Safe Baby Gate with 4 Pressured Adjustment Bolts for Stairs/Doorways, 29" to 34" Wide 32'' Height, Single-Hand Easy Walk-Through No Tools Required Install
$111.99
walmart
5.5" Extension for Pressure Gate, White, Use with PG5100 Command Pressure Gate to increase width up to 47.5, by Command Pet
5.5" Extension for Pressure Gate, White, Use with PG5100 Command Pressure Gate to increase width up to 47.5, by Command Pet
$40.16
walmart
Pet Door Safety Gate Walk Through Barrier Baby Toddler Child Pet Dog Cat Safety
Pet Door Safety Gate Walk Through Barrier Baby Toddler Child Pet Dog Cat Safety
$120.00
walmart
Pet Gate – Dog Gate for Doorways, Stairs or House – Freestanding, Folding，brown,Arc Wooden
Pet Gate – Dog Gate for Doorways, Stairs or House – Freestanding, Folding，brown,Arc Wooden
$71.99
walmartusa
Archie & Oscar™ Damien Pet Crate Wood/Metal in Green/Black, Size 35.0 H x 25.0 W x 76.25 D in | Wayfair 3213AB33738149D5840ADF45B8772253
Archie & Oscar™ Damien Pet Crate Wood/Metal in Green/Black, Size 35.0 H x 25.0 W x 76.25 D in | Wayfair 3213AB33738149D5840ADF45B8772253
$1,739.59
wayfair
Armarkat Laurel Green/Ivory Oval Pet Cuddle House Pet Bed, 19" L X 18" W X 8" H, Medium, Green / Off-White
Armarkat Laurel Green/Ivory Oval Pet Cuddle House Pet Bed, 19" L X 18" W X 8" H, Medium, Green / Off-White
$54.00
petco
Archie & Oscar™ Damien Pet Crate Wood/Metal in Red/Green, Size 30.0 H x 23.0 W x 64.5 D in | Wayfair 155ADB77D206441CBD16701701E4CECB
Archie & Oscar™ Damien Pet Crate Wood/Metal in Red/Green, Size 30.0 H x 23.0 W x 64.5 D in | Wayfair 155ADB77D206441CBD16701701E4CECB
$1,492.34
wayfair
Aspen Pet Wire Home Training Dog Kennel
Aspen Pet Wire Home Training Dog Kennel
$37.99
walmartusa
Beautyrest Large Cozy Cuddler Grey, Orthopedic
Beautyrest Large Cozy Cuddler Grey, Orthopedic
$64.97
walmartusa
Archie & Oscar™ Damien Pet Crate Metal in Yellow, Size 40.0 H x 31.75 W x 87.0 D in | Wayfair 5A4D237AC9064925A870B626BA843F73
Archie & Oscar™ Damien Pet Crate Metal in Yellow, Size 40.0 H x 31.75 W x 87.0 D in | Wayfair 5A4D237AC9064925A870B626BA843F73
$1,926.83
wayfair
37" Pet Dog Cage Heavy Duty Strong Metal Wire Crate Kennel Playpen for Training
37" Pet Dog Cage Heavy Duty Strong Metal Wire Crate Kennel Playpen for Training
$238.93
walmart
Advertisement
Pet Cat Lockable Safe Flap Door Gate Dogs Plastic Door Hole
Pet Cat Lockable Safe Flap Door Gate Dogs Plastic Door Hole
$29.89
walmart
Best Pet Supplies Linen & Foam Cat & Dog Stairs, Gray, Small
Best Pet Supplies Linen & Foam Cat & Dog Stairs, Gray, Small
$45.14
chewy
Archie & Oscar™ Damien Pet Crate Wood/Metal in Yellow/Black, Size 30.0 H x 23.0 W x 64.5 D in | Wayfair 594D283C3393488A89B9801972851E79
Archie & Oscar™ Damien Pet Crate Wood/Metal in Yellow/Black, Size 30.0 H x 23.0 W x 64.5 D in | Wayfair 594D283C3393488A89B9801972851E79
$1,500.68
wayfair
Pet Gate Pet fence Wooden Fence Retractable Dog Sliding Door
Pet Gate Pet fence Wooden Fence Retractable Dog Sliding Door
$47.70
walmart
Cardinal Gates Step-Over Wood Pet Gate Extension In Walnut
Cardinal Gates Step-Over Wood Pet Gate Extension In Walnut
$30.99
buybuybaby
Extra Tall Pet Gate with Pet Door - 41" Height is great for large and extra large dogs. Upgraded handle design.
Extra Tall Pet Gate with Pet Door - 41" Height is great for large and extra large dogs. Upgraded handle design.
$189.99
walmart
Cozy Pet 28" 4-Step Pet Steps
Cozy Pet 28" 4-Step Pet Steps
$54.99
blainfarm&fleet
E-Z Frames Plastic Dog House Plastic House in Brown, Size 41.0 H x 38.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair 38x60DH
E-Z Frames Plastic Dog House Plastic House in Brown, Size 41.0 H x 38.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair 38x60DH
$139.99
wayfair
Club Nine Pets Metro Orthopedic dog Bed, Large, Grey.
Club Nine Pets Metro Orthopedic dog Bed, Large, Grey.
$249.00
walmartusa
Archie & Oscar™ Damien Pet Crate Metal in Yellow, Size 40.0 H x 31.75 W x 87.0 D in | Wayfair 63B45D76055D44E6BA37825F8A2DD16C
Archie & Oscar™ Damien Pet Crate Metal in Yellow, Size 40.0 H x 31.75 W x 87.0 D in | Wayfair 63B45D76055D44E6BA37825F8A2DD16C
$1,926.83
wayfair
Advantek Pet Gazebo Dog Kennel Corridor Cover, 5-ft
Advantek Pet Gazebo Dog Kennel Corridor Cover, 5-ft
$16.09
chewy
Best Pet 5-Step Pet Steps/Stairs with CertiPUR-US Certified Foam for Dogs & Cats, Ivory, 22.5"H
Best Pet 5-Step Pet Steps/Stairs with CertiPUR-US Certified Foam for Dogs & Cats, Ivory, 22.5"H
$75.99
walmartusa
Load More
Dog Homes & Shelter
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.