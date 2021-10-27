Dog Dental Care

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Dogs
Health & Wellness
Dental Care
Dog Dental Care
Share
Dog Dental Care
Ark Naturals Brushless Tooth Paste for Medium to Large Dogs, 18 oz.
featured
Ark Naturals Brushless Tooth Paste for Medium to Large Dogs, 18 oz.
$19.52
($19.99
save 2%)
petco
Arm & Hammer Dental Twisters Fresh Breath Rawhide-Free Mint Flavored Dental Dog Treats, 8 count
featured
Arm & Hammer Dental Twisters Fresh Breath Rawhide-Free Mint Flavored Dental Dog Treats, 8 count
$3.79
chewy
BONIES Breath & Dental Formula Medium Dental Dog Treat, 1 count
featured
BONIES Breath & Dental Formula Medium Dental Dog Treat, 1 count
$1.22
chewy
Blue Buffalo Dental Bones All Natural Rawhide-Free Regular Dental Dog Treats, 12 count
Blue Buffalo Dental Bones All Natural Rawhide-Free Regular Dental Dog Treats, 12 count
$11.97
chewy
Blue Buffalo Wilderness Wild Bones Grain-Free Medium Dental Dog Treats, 27-oz bag, Count Varies
Blue Buffalo Wilderness Wild Bones Grain-Free Medium Dental Dog Treats, 27-oz bag, Count Varies
$28.97
chewy
Bluestem Oral Care Dental Dog & Cat Wipes, 60 count
Bluestem Oral Care Dental Dog & Cat Wipes, 60 count
$17.33
chewy
Arm & Hammer Tartar Control Flavorless Dental Water Additive for Dogs
Arm & Hammer Tartar Control Flavorless Dental Water Additive for Dogs
$7.99
blainfarm&fleet
Animal Essentials Daily Digestion & Breath Support Herbal Liquid for Dogs & Cats
Animal Essentials Daily Digestion & Breath Support Herbal Liquid for Dogs & Cats
$12.80
onlynaturalpet
Set of 6 Dog Toothbrushes - Six Gentle Finger ToothbrushesGreat for Small, Medium, or Large Dogs/PetsCanine Dental Hygiene Brushes Orange/Green/Rose
Set of 6 Dog Toothbrushes - Six Gentle Finger ToothbrushesGreat for Small, Medium, or Large Dogs/PetsCanine Dental Hygiene Brushes Orange/Green/Rose
$10.99
walmart
Purina DentaLife Dental Care Small/Medium Dog Chews, ActivFresh Daily Oral Care, 21 ct. Pouch
Purina DentaLife Dental Care Small/Medium Dog Chews, ActivFresh Daily Oral Care, 21 ct. Pouch
$8.48
walmartusa
Blue Buffalo BB00909 Bones Large Dental Chews Large Dog Treat, 1.69 lbs.
Blue Buffalo BB00909 Bones Large Dental Chews Large Dog Treat, 1.69 lbs.
$53.98
newegg
Dental Fresh Water Additive for Dogs - Clinically Proven Original Formula, 17 oz.
Dental Fresh Water Additive for Dogs - Clinically Proven Original Formula, 17 oz.
$6.36
($7.44
save 15%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
DentaLife ActivFresh Daily Oral Care Mini Dental Dog Treats, 21 count
DentaLife ActivFresh Daily Oral Care Mini Dental Dog Treats, 21 count
$5.48
chewy
Dog Toothbrush for Dog Teeth Cleaning, Soft Silicone Finger Toothbrush for Dogs, Comfortable, No Damage to Gums, Natural, EP, Used as Cat Toothbrush and All Pet as Well(12PCS)
Dog Toothbrush for Dog Teeth Cleaning, Soft Silicone Finger Toothbrush for Dogs, Comfortable, No Damage to Gums, Natural, EP, Used as Cat Toothbrush and All Pet as Well(12PCS)
$15.99
walmart
ProDen PlaqueOff for Dogs & Cats (180 g)
ProDen PlaqueOff for Dogs & Cats (180 g)
$55.00
walmart
Soft Pet Finger Toothbrush Teddy Dog Brush Bad Breath Tartar Teeth Care Tool Dogs Cat Cleaning Silicagel Pet Supplies Accessories Pink
Soft Pet Finger Toothbrush Teddy Dog Brush Bad Breath Tartar Teeth Care Tool Dogs Cat Cleaning Silicagel Pet Supplies Accessories Pink
$11.69
walmart
Downtown Pet Supply 12 inch Junior Thin USA Bully Sticks for Dogs (Bulk Bags by Weight) Made in USA - Odorless All Natural Dog Dental Chew Treats (12 Inch, 1 LB)
Downtown Pet Supply 12 inch Junior Thin USA Bully Sticks for Dogs (Bulk Bags by Weight) Made in USA - Odorless All Natural Dog Dental Chew Treats (12 Inch, 1 LB)
$34.99
walmart
DentaLife ActivFresh Daily Oral Care Mini Dental Dog Treats, 90 count
DentaLife ActivFresh Daily Oral Care Mini Dental Dog Treats, 90 count
$18.49
chewy
Downtown Pet Supply 6 Inch American Bully Sticks for Dogs Made in USA - Odorless All Natural Dog Dental Chew Treats, High in Protein, Alternative to Rawhides (6 Inch, 3 LB)
Downtown Pet Supply 6 Inch American Bully Sticks for Dogs Made in USA - Odorless All Natural Dog Dental Chew Treats, High in Protein, Alternative to Rawhides (6 Inch, 3 LB)
$114.99
walmart
Bocce's Bakery Daily Support Breath Aid Apple & Mint Recipe Dog Treat, 12-oz box
Bocce's Bakery Daily Support Breath Aid Apple & Mint Recipe Dog Treat, 12-oz box
$8.99
chewy
Barkworthies Bully Bootie Durable Dog Dental Chews, 4.8 oz
Barkworthies Bully Bootie Durable Dog Dental Chews, 4.8 oz
$5.19
($5.99
save 13%)
petco
Arm & Hammer™ Clinical Care Travel Dental Kit for Dogs in Vanilla Ginger Flavor
Arm & Hammer™ Clinical Care Travel Dental Kit for Dogs in Vanilla Ginger Flavor
$10.03
($11.70
save 14%)
walmartusa
Charlie & Frank Dog Multi-Vitamin & Mineral, Supports Fresh Breath, 60 Soft Chews
Charlie & Frank Dog Multi-Vitamin & Mineral, Supports Fresh Breath, 60 Soft Chews
$14.00
walmart
Doggie Dailies Advanced Hip & Joint with Glucosamine, Chondroitin & MSM Soft Chew Supplement + Greenies Regular Dental Dog Treats
Doggie Dailies Advanced Hip & Joint with Glucosamine, Chondroitin & MSM Soft Chew Supplement + Greenies Regular Dental Dog Treats
$67.95
chewy
Advertisement
Get Naked Joint Health Grain-Free Large Dental Stick Dog Treats, 6 count
Get Naked Joint Health Grain-Free Large Dental Stick Dog Treats, 6 count
$7.20
chewy
Get Naked Skin & Coat Health Grain-Free Small Dental Stick Dog Treats, 18 count
Get Naked Skin & Coat Health Grain-Free Small Dental Stick Dog Treats, 18 count
$7.20
chewy
Forzero Pet Toothbrush Three-Head Toothbrush Multi-angle Cleaning Addition Bad Breath Tartar Teeth Care Dog Cat Cleaning Mouth
Forzero Pet Toothbrush Three-Head Toothbrush Multi-angle Cleaning Addition Bad Breath Tartar Teeth Care Dog Cat Cleaning Mouth
$7.39
walmart
Greenies Grain Free Teenie Natural Dog Dental Care Chews Oral Health Dog Treats, 27 oz., Count of 96
Greenies Grain Free Teenie Natural Dog Dental Care Chews Oral Health Dog Treats, 27 oz., Count of 96
$31.99
($39.99
save 20%)
petco
DentaLife Daily Oral Care Large Dental Dog Treats, 30 count
DentaLife Daily Oral Care Large Dental Dog Treats, 30 count
$15.49
chewy
DentaLife Daily Oral Care Large Dental Dog Treats, 30 count, case of 2
DentaLife Daily Oral Care Large Dental Dog Treats, 30 count, case of 2
$29.99
chewy
Dental Fresh Advanced Whitening Water Additive for Dogs, 17-oz bottle
Dental Fresh Advanced Whitening Water Additive for Dogs, 17-oz bottle
$6.13
chewy
GETFIT Best Pet Dog Finger Toothbrush - Easy Teeth Cleaning for Dog Dental Care, Perfect for Dogs and Cats
GETFIT Best Pet Dog Finger Toothbrush - Easy Teeth Cleaning for Dog Dental Care, Perfect for Dogs and Cats
$7.99
walmart
Forzero 1Pc Soft Pet Finger Toothbrush Dog Dental Care Massage Brush Addition Bad Breath Tartar Teeth Care Dog Cat Cleaning Supplies
Forzero 1Pc Soft Pet Finger Toothbrush Dog Dental Care Massage Brush Addition Bad Breath Tartar Teeth Care Dog Cat Cleaning Supplies
$5.49
walmart
Super Soft Pet Dog Finger Toothbrush Teddy Dog Brush Bad Breath Tartar Teeth Tool Dog Cat Cleaning Supplies Dog Accessories
Super Soft Pet Dog Finger Toothbrush Teddy Dog Brush Bad Breath Tartar Teeth Tool Dog Cat Cleaning Supplies Dog Accessories
$5.32
walmart
Emerald Pet Fresh Smileezz Grain-Free Dental Chews Dog Treats, 6.25-oz bag, Large
Emerald Pet Fresh Smileezz Grain-Free Dental Chews Dog Treats, 6.25-oz bag, Large
$8.54
chewy
Greenies Original Petite Natural Dental Dog Treats, 12 oz. Pack (20 Count)
Greenies Original Petite Natural Dental Dog Treats, 12 oz. Pack (20 Count)
$14.98
($54.99
save 73%)
walmartusa
Advertisement
GREENIES Original Regular Size Natural Dental Dog Treats, 36 oz. Pack
GREENIES Original Regular Size Natural Dental Dog Treats, 36 oz. Pack
$33.98
($54.49
save 38%)
walmartusa
Dingo Dental Spirals for Dogs Peppermint and Parsley - 19.0 ea
Dingo Dental Spirals for Dogs Peppermint and Parsley - 19.0 ea
$11.99
walgreens
ProDen PlaqueOff for Dogs & Cats (60 g)
ProDen PlaqueOff for Dogs & Cats (60 g)
$24.20
walmart
Healthy Soft Silicone Pet Tooth Brush Finger Toothbrush Bad Breath Care Pet Dog Cat Cleaning Supplies Dog Accessories
Healthy Soft Silicone Pet Tooth Brush Finger Toothbrush Bad Breath Care Pet Dog Cat Cleaning Supplies Dog Accessories
$6.27
walmart
Arm & Hammer Dental Fresh Breath Dog Dental Kit, Vanilla-Ginger Flavor, 2.5-oz tube
Arm & Hammer Dental Fresh Breath Dog Dental Kit, Vanilla-Ginger Flavor, 2.5-oz tube
$7.00
chewy
4PCS/Pack Pet Double-headed Soft Toothbrush Cat And Dog Oral Cavity Cleaning Brush Random Color Delivery
4PCS/Pack Pet Double-headed Soft Toothbrush Cat And Dog Oral Cavity Cleaning Brush Random Color Delivery
$7.83
walmart
GETHOME 2PCS Cat Dental Care Double-end Oral Hygiene Kit Toothbrush Pet Dog Manual
GETHOME 2PCS Cat Dental Care Double-end Oral Hygiene Kit Toothbrush Pet Dog Manual
$7.51
walmart
2pcs Car Seat Belts for Dogs and Cats - Prevent Stress from Travel - Allow Breathing Fresh air Without Pets Jumping Out - Support All Cars
2pcs Car Seat Belts for Dogs and Cats - Prevent Stress from Travel - Allow Breathing Fresh air Without Pets Jumping Out - Support All Cars
$9.32
walmart
Alvage Transparent Soft Silicone Pet Tooth Brush Finger Toothbrush Bad Breath Care Pet Dog Cat Cleaning Supplies Dog Accessories
Alvage Transparent Soft Silicone Pet Tooth Brush Finger Toothbrush Bad Breath Care Pet Dog Cat Cleaning Supplies Dog Accessories
$4.90
walmart
Animal Essentials Breathe EZ Liquid Herbal Formula for Dogs & Cats
Animal Essentials Breathe EZ Liquid Herbal Formula for Dogs & Cats
$14.59
onlynaturalpet
3PCS Stainless Steel Double Ended Dental Calculus Removal Tool Tooth Scaler For Dogs And Cats
3PCS Stainless Steel Double Ended Dental Calculus Removal Tool Tooth Scaler For Dogs And Cats
$10.27
walmart
Arm & Hammer Vanilla Ginger Tartar Control Dental Training Kit for Puppies
Arm & Hammer Vanilla Ginger Tartar Control Dental Training Kit for Puppies
$9.99
blainfarm&fleet
Advertisement
Kernelly Transparent Soft Silicone Pet Tooth Brush Finger Toothbrush Bad Breath Care Pet Dog Cat Cleaning Supplies Dog Accessories
Kernelly Transparent Soft Silicone Pet Tooth Brush Finger Toothbrush Bad Breath Care Pet Dog Cat Cleaning Supplies Dog Accessories
$4.91
walmart
Healthy Breeds Goldendoodle Dental Sticks Large 10 Count
Healthy Breeds Goldendoodle Dental Sticks Large 10 Count
$23.28
walmart
Koowill V United Great Tasting Dental Chews Small Breed Grain-Free Dog Treats, 25 count
Koowill V United Great Tasting Dental Chews Small Breed Grain-Free Dog Treats, 25 count
$10.75
chewy
Cat Dog Finger Toothbrush Pet Teeth Beauty Cleaning Care Oral Tools Pet Supplies
Cat Dog Finger Toothbrush Pet Teeth Beauty Cleaning Care Oral Tools Pet Supplies
$7.99
walmart
Hill's Science Diet Puppy Large Breed Chicken Meal & Oat Recipe Dry Dog Food, 15.5-lb bag + N-Bone Puppy Teething Ring Chicken Flavor Dog Treats, 6 count
Hill's Science Diet Puppy Large Breed Chicken Meal & Oat Recipe Dry Dog Food, 15.5-lb bag + N-Bone Puppy Teething Ring Chicken Flavor Dog Treats, 6 count
$40.24
chewy
Hyper Pet OHBowl Orange Dog Bowl, Medium
Hyper Pet OHBowl Orange Dog Bowl, Medium
$7.49
($14.99
save 50%)
petco
Indigenous Pet Products Smoked Bacon Grain-Free Dental Dog Treats, 13 count
Indigenous Pet Products Smoked Bacon Grain-Free Dental Dog Treats, 13 count
$17.99
chewy
Greenies Grain-Free Regular Dental Dog Treats, 27 count
Greenies Grain-Free Regular Dental Dog Treats, 27 count
$31.99
chewy
Greenies 10-Count Petite Gingerbread Flavor Dog Dental Treats
Greenies 10-Count Petite Gingerbread Flavor Dog Dental Treats
$4.49
($8.99
save 50%)
buybuybaby
MELLCO Pet Dog TPR Decompression Resistant Bite And Leakage Toothbrush Teeth Stick,Pink
MELLCO Pet Dog TPR Decompression Resistant Bite And Leakage Toothbrush Teeth Stick,Pink
$8.36
walmart
3-sided Pet Toothbrush For Dogs To Clean Bad Breath And Tartar Dental Care For Dogs And Cats Hygiene And Health
3-sided Pet Toothbrush For Dogs To Clean Bad Breath And Tartar Dental Care For Dogs And Cats Hygiene And Health
$7.99
walmart
Merrick Fresh Kisses Double-Brush Mint Breath Strip Infused Extra Small Dental Dog Treats, 20 count
Merrick Fresh Kisses Double-Brush Mint Breath Strip Infused Extra Small Dental Dog Treats, 20 count
$8.49
chewy
Load More
Dog Dental Care
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.