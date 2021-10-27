Shampoos & Conditioners

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Dogs
Grooming
Shampoos & Conditioners
Shampoos & Conditioners
Share
Shampoos & Conditioners
Healthy Breeds Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Deodorizing Dog Shampoo 16 oz
featured
Healthy Breeds Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Deodorizing Dog Shampoo 16 oz
$22.56
walmart
Healthy Breeds Oatmeal Dog Shampoo for Dry Itchy Skin for Petits Bassets Griffons Vendeen - Over 200 Breeds - 16 oz - Mild & Gentle for Sensitive Skin - Hypoallergenic Formula & pH Balanced
featured
Healthy Breeds Oatmeal Dog Shampoo for Dry Itchy Skin for Petits Bassets Griffons Vendeen - Over 200 Breeds - 16 oz - Mild & Gentle for Sensitive Skin - Hypoallergenic Formula & pH Balanced
$24.89
walmart
Healthy Breeds 840235186038 Finnish Lapphund Tearless Puppy Dog Shampoo
featured
Healthy Breeds 840235186038 Finnish Lapphund Tearless Puppy Dog Shampoo
$15.28
walmart
Healthy Breeds Basset Hound Smelly Dog Baking Soda Dog Shampoo, 8-oz bottle
Healthy Breeds Basset Hound Smelly Dog Baking Soda Dog Shampoo, 8-oz bottle
$11.99
chewy
Healthy Breeds 840235169819 12 oz Greater Swiss Mountain Dog Bright Whitening Shampoo
Healthy Breeds 840235169819 12 oz Greater Swiss Mountain Dog Bright Whitening Shampoo
$26.52
walmart
Healthy Breeds West Highland White Terrier Bright Whitening Dog Shampoo 12 oz
Healthy Breeds West Highland White Terrier Bright Whitening Dog Shampoo 12 oz
$31.66
walmart
Healthy Breeds 840235160298 Irish Setter Smelly Dog Baking Soda Shampoo
Healthy Breeds 840235160298 Irish Setter Smelly Dog Baking Soda Shampoo
$14.46
walmart
Healthy Breeds 192959001563 8 oz Entlebucher Mountain Dog Smelly Dog Baking Soda Shampoo
Healthy Breeds 192959001563 8 oz Entlebucher Mountain Dog Smelly Dog Baking Soda Shampoo
$26.05
walmart
Healthy Breeds Shiba Inu Deodorizing Dog Shampoo 16 oz
Healthy Breeds Shiba Inu Deodorizing Dog Shampoo 16 oz
$15.28
walmart
Hydrosurge Milk Bath California Pear Scent Dog Conditioner, 1-gal bottle
Hydrosurge Milk Bath California Pear Scent Dog Conditioner, 1-gal bottle
$41.99
chewy
Healthy Breeds 840235160748 Samoyed Smelly Dog Baking Soda Shampoo
Healthy Breeds 840235160748 Samoyed Smelly Dog Baking Soda Shampoo
$22.60
walmart
Healthy Breeds Herbal Avocado Dog Shampoo for Dry Itchy Skin for Chiweenie - OVER 200 BREEDS - For Dogs with Allergies or Sensitive Skin - 16 oz
Healthy Breeds Herbal Avocado Dog Shampoo for Dry Itchy Skin for Chiweenie - OVER 200 BREEDS - For Dogs with Allergies or Sensitive Skin - 16 oz
$24.21
walmart
Advertisement
Healthy Breeds Aloe & Oatmeal Dog Shampoo Flea and Tick for Welsh Springer Spaniel - Over 200 Breeds - 16 oz - Mild & Gentle for Sensitive Skin - Hypoallergenic Formula & pH Balanced
Healthy Breeds Aloe & Oatmeal Dog Shampoo Flea and Tick for Welsh Springer Spaniel - Over 200 Breeds - 16 oz - Mild & Gentle for Sensitive Skin - Hypoallergenic Formula & pH Balanced
$27.86
walmart
Healthy Breeds Golden Retriever Oatmeal Aloe Dog Shampoo, 16-oz bottle
Healthy Breeds Golden Retriever Oatmeal Aloe Dog Shampoo, 16-oz bottle
$12.99
chewy
Healthy Breeds 840235169772 12 oz Pekingese Bright Whitening Shampoo
Healthy Breeds 840235169772 12 oz Pekingese Bright Whitening Shampoo
$19.30
walmart
Hyponic Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo, 50.7-oz bottle
Hyponic Hypoallergenic Dog Shampoo, 50.7-oz bottle
$79.00
chewy
Healthy Breeds 192959000795 8 oz Pyrenean Shepherd Smelly Dog Baking Soda Shampoo
Healthy Breeds 192959000795 8 oz Pyrenean Shepherd Smelly Dog Baking Soda Shampoo
$14.46
walmart
Healthy Breeds 840235185918 Affenpinscher Tearless Puppy Dog Shampoo
Healthy Breeds 840235185918 Affenpinscher Tearless Puppy Dog Shampoo
$16.01
walmart
Groomer's Goop Glossy Coat Dog & Cat Conditioner, 16-oz bottle
Groomer's Goop Glossy Coat Dog & Cat Conditioner, 16-oz bottle
$9.35
chewy
Healthy Breeds 192959001662 8 oz Rat Terrier Smelly Dog Baking Soda Shampoo
Healthy Breeds 192959001662 8 oz Rat Terrier Smelly Dog Baking Soda Shampoo
$14.46
walmart
Healthy Breeds 840235175902 16 oz Beauceron Deodorizing Shampoo
Healthy Breeds 840235175902 16 oz Beauceron Deodorizing Shampoo
$15.28
walmart
Hydrosurge Deodorizing Orange Citrus Scent Dog Shampoo, 1-gal bottle
Hydrosurge Deodorizing Orange Citrus Scent Dog Shampoo, 1-gal bottle
$25.19
chewy
Healthy Breeds 840235160649 Doberman Pinscher Smelly Dog Baking Soda Shampoo
Healthy Breeds 840235160649 Doberman Pinscher Smelly Dog Baking Soda Shampoo
$14.46
walmart
Healthy Breeds Bright Whitening Dog Shampoo for Schnoodle - for White, Lighter Fur - Over 150 Breeds - 12 oz - with Oatmeal for Dry, Itchy, Sensitive, Skin - Moisturizes, Nourishes Coat
Healthy Breeds Bright Whitening Dog Shampoo for Schnoodle - for White, Lighter Fur - Over 150 Breeds - 12 oz - with Oatmeal for Dry, Itchy, Sensitive, Skin - Moisturizes, Nourishes Coat
$26.52
walmart
Advertisement
Healthy Breeds Alaskan Malamute Smelly Dog Baking Soda Shampoo 8 oz
Healthy Breeds Alaskan Malamute Smelly Dog Baking Soda Shampoo 8 oz
$14.46
walmart
Healthy Breeds Dog Bright Whitening Shampoo for Irish Wolfhound - for White, Lighter Fur - Over 150 Breeds - 12 oz - with Oatmeal for Dry, Itchy, Sensitive, Skin - Moisturizes, Nourishes Coat
Healthy Breeds Dog Bright Whitening Shampoo for Irish Wolfhound - for White, Lighter Fur - Over 150 Breeds - 12 oz - with Oatmeal for Dry, Itchy, Sensitive, Skin - Moisturizes, Nourishes Coat
$23.52
walmart
Healthy Breeds 840235109679 Labrador Retriever Tearless Puppy Dog Shampoo
Healthy Breeds 840235109679 Labrador Retriever Tearless Puppy Dog Shampoo
$15.28
walmart
Healthy Breeds 192959001761 8 oz Scottish Deerhound Smelly Dog Baking Soda Shampoo
Healthy Breeds 192959001761 8 oz Scottish Deerhound Smelly Dog Baking Soda Shampoo
$14.46
walmart
Healthy Breeds 192959000252 8 oz Utonagan Chamomile Soothing Dog Shampoo
Healthy Breeds 192959000252 8 oz Utonagan Chamomile Soothing Dog Shampoo
$26.02
walmart
Nature's Specialties Colloidal Oatmeal Medicated Dog Shampoo Concentrate, 32-oz bottle
Nature's Specialties Colloidal Oatmeal Medicated Dog Shampoo Concentrate, 32-oz bottle
$33.70
chewy
Nature's Specialties Smelly Pet Deodorizing Dog Shampoo, 16-oz bottle
Nature's Specialties Smelly Pet Deodorizing Dog Shampoo, 16-oz bottle
$19.90
chewy
Mr. Groom Coat & Skin Dog Conditioner Spray, 11-oz bottle
Mr. Groom Coat & Skin Dog Conditioner Spray, 11-oz bottle
$11.99
chewy
Nature's Specialties Coat Dog Conditioner & Aloe, 32-oz bottle
Nature's Specialties Coat Dog Conditioner & Aloe, 32-oz bottle
$24.21
chewy
Nature's Specialties Cherry Blossom 2-in-1 Conditioning Shampoo for Pets - Conditions & Moistiurizes Resulting in Soft Coat - Made in USA - 16oz
Nature's Specialties Cherry Blossom 2-in-1 Conditioning Shampoo for Pets - Conditions & Moistiurizes Resulting in Soft Coat - Made in USA - 16oz
$11.99
walmart
Nature's Specialties Almond Crisp Dog Shampoo, 1-gal bottle
Nature's Specialties Almond Crisp Dog Shampoo, 1-gal bottle
$77.99
chewy
PL360 Skin Soothing Dog Shampoo, Multicolor, 16 Oz
PL360 Skin Soothing Dog Shampoo, Multicolor, 16 Oz
$10.99
kohl's
Advertisement
NOOTIE DOG FOAM SHAMPOO LILLY 7OZ
NOOTIE DOG FOAM SHAMPOO LILLY 7OZ
$27.16
walmart
Nature's Miracle Cotton Breeze Scent Puppy Shampoo, 16 fl. oz., 16 FZ
Nature's Miracle Cotton Breeze Scent Puppy Shampoo, 16 fl. oz., 16 FZ
$9.99
($12.99
save 23%)
petco
Pet Shampoo, Moisturizing Sweet Almond Oil & Vitamin E, Warm Vanilla Cookie, 1 gal
Pet Shampoo, Moisturizing Sweet Almond Oil & Vitamin E, Warm Vanilla Cookie, 1 gal
$121.22
walmart
Ikaria Retreat Rose & Sweet Milk Scent Dog & Cat Shampoo, 1-gal bottle
Ikaria Retreat Rose & Sweet Milk Scent Dog & Cat Shampoo, 1-gal bottle
$47.70
chewy
Isle of Dogs COATURE No 51 Heavy Management Conditioner 1 Liter
Isle of Dogs COATURE No 51 Heavy Management Conditioner 1 Liter
$41.72
walmart
LYUMO Pet Shower Head,ABS Silver Bathroom Pet Shower Head Daily Cleaning Bathing Sprayer Shampooing Tool for Cats Dogs General,Pet Shower Sprayer
LYUMO Pet Shower Head,ABS Silver Bathroom Pet Shower Head Daily Cleaning Bathing Sprayer Shampooing Tool for Cats Dogs General,Pet Shower Sprayer
$35.80
walmart
Ikaria Enlighten Lavendar & Rosemary Scent Dog & Cat Shampoo, 1-gal bottle
Ikaria Enlighten Lavendar & Rosemary Scent Dog & Cat Shampoo, 1-gal bottle
$38.30
chewy
Ikaria Comfort Sandalwood, Vanilla & Basmati Water Scent Dog & Cat Shampoo, 1-gal bottle
Ikaria Comfort Sandalwood, Vanilla & Basmati Water Scent Dog & Cat Shampoo, 1-gal bottle
$42.53
chewy
John Paul Pet Tea Tree Treatment Dog Shampoo, 16 FZ
John Paul Pet Tea Tree Treatment Dog Shampoo, 16 FZ
$6.79
($15.99
save 58%)
petco
Nature's Aid True Natural Solid 2 in 1 Mango Butter & Tangerine Dog Shampoo Bar
Nature's Aid True Natural Solid 2 in 1 Mango Butter & Tangerine Dog Shampoo Bar
$8.90
chewy
Soap for Dogs Shampoo Soap for Dogs
Soap for Dogs Shampoo Soap for Dogs
$7.95
amazon
Natural Care Oatmeal and Baking Soda Dog Shampoo 20 oz.
Natural Care Oatmeal and Baking Soda Dog Shampoo 20 oz.
$6.97
walmartusa
Advertisement
NOOTIE DOG SHAMPOO 16 OZ.- JAPANESE CHERRY BLOSSOM
NOOTIE DOG SHAMPOO 16 OZ.- JAPANESE CHERRY BLOSSOM
$30.33
walmart
Only Natural Pet Hypoallergenic Conditioner with Aloe + Shea Butter for Dogs
Only Natural Pet Hypoallergenic Conditioner with Aloe + Shea Butter for Dogs
$12.99
onlynaturalpet
Nature's Aid True Natural Solid Strengthening Ginger & Frankincense Dog Conditioner Bar
Nature's Aid True Natural Solid Strengthening Ginger & Frankincense Dog Conditioner Bar
$8.90
chewy
Pawsmetics PM0013008 Bath Time Oil Control Shampoo, 8 oz
Pawsmetics PM0013008 Bath Time Oil Control Shampoo, 8 oz
$26.69
walmart
Pet Silk Vegan Moroccan Argan Oil Dog & Cat Conditioner, 16-oz bottle
Pet Silk Vegan Moroccan Argan Oil Dog & Cat Conditioner, 16-oz bottle
$12.85
chewy
Natural Care Itch Relief with Tea Tree and Aloe Dog Shampoo 20 oz.
Natural Care Itch Relief with Tea Tree and Aloe Dog Shampoo 20 oz.
$6.97
walmartusa
Pet Silk Moisturizing Dog & Cat Shampoo, 2.5-gal bottle
Pet Silk Moisturizing Dog & Cat Shampoo, 2.5-gal bottle
$101.75
chewy
Pet Head Dirty Talk Deodorizing Shampoo - Yummy Orange 16.1 oz
Pet Head Dirty Talk Deodorizing Shampoo - Yummy Orange 16.1 oz
$24.00
walmart
Perfect Coat Pampered Puppy Shampoo, 16-oz bottle
Perfect Coat Pampered Puppy Shampoo, 16-oz bottle
$6.98
chewy
Kibble Pet Silky Coat Aloe Vera & Honey Grooming Dog Shampoo, 13.5-oz bottle
Kibble Pet Silky Coat Aloe Vera & Honey Grooming Dog Shampoo, 13.5-oz bottle
$12.99
chewy
Kelco 50:1 Puppy Tears Shampoo Gallon
Kelco 50:1 Puppy Tears Shampoo Gallon
$48.99
walmart
Vanilla Snowy Coat Pet Shampoo Professional Dog and Cat Concentrate Gallon
Vanilla Snowy Coat Pet Shampoo Professional Dog and Cat Concentrate Gallon
$89.89
walmart
Load More
Shampoos & Conditioners
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.