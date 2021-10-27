Dog Grooming Supplies

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Dogs
Grooming
Dog Grooming Supplies
Share
Dog Grooming Supplies
Dog Clippers
Brushes & Combs
Shampoos & Conditioners
ConairPro dog & cat Palm Pet Micro Trimmer, .53 LB, Yellow / Black
featured
ConairPro dog & cat Palm Pet Micro Trimmer, .53 LB, Yellow / Black
$19.84
($34.99
save 43%)
petco
CUTELOVE Rechargeable Pet Dog Hair Trimmer Animal Grooming Clippers Cat Cutter Machine Shaver Electric Scissor Remover Haircut Machine
featured
CUTELOVE Rechargeable Pet Dog Hair Trimmer Animal Grooming Clippers Cat Cutter Machine Shaver Electric Scissor Remover Haircut Machine
$39.99
walmart
Dog Brush and Cat Brush,2 in 1 Pet Grooming Tool for Deshedding, Mats & Tangles Removing,No More Nasty Shedding and Flying Hair(Blue)
featured
Dog Brush and Cat Brush,2 in 1 Pet Grooming Tool for Deshedding, Mats & Tangles Removing,No More Nasty Shedding and Flying Hair(Blue)
$20.29
walmart
CHAOLUN Dog Dryer High Velocity Professional Pet Dog Blow Dryer 3.2HP - Dog Hair Grooming Dryer with Heater, Stepless Adjustable Speed, 3 Different Nozzles, a Comb and a Shower Massage Glove
CHAOLUN Dog Dryer High Velocity Professional Pet Dog Blow Dryer 3.2HP - Dog Hair Grooming Dryer with Heater, Stepless Adjustable Speed, 3 Different Nozzles, a Comb and a Shower Massage Glove
$121.99
walmart
Dettelin Pet Dog Cat Slicker Brush Stainless Steel Grooming Comb Single Row Comb for Dogs Puppy Cats
Dettelin Pet Dog Cat Slicker Brush Stainless Steel Grooming Comb Single Row Comb for Dogs Puppy Cats
$9.62
walmart
Chinatera Stainless Steel Pet Comb for Dog Cat Hair Removal Single Row Straight Comb
Chinatera Stainless Steel Pet Comb for Dog Cat Hair Removal Single Row Straight Comb
$9.89
walmart
Chinatera Pet Dog Cat Nail Toe Claw Clipper Scissors Trimmer Grooming Tool Black
Chinatera Pet Dog Cat Nail Toe Claw Clipper Scissors Trimmer Grooming Tool Black
$10.55
walmart
Professional Dog Grooming Kit USB Rechargeable, Cordless Low Noise Pet Grooming Clippers & Complete Set
Professional Dog Grooming Kit USB Rechargeable, Cordless Low Noise Pet Grooming Clippers & Complete Set
$24.45
walmart
Dog Hair Trimmer USB Rechargeable Professional Pets Hair Trimmer For Dogs Cats Pet Hair Clipper Grooming Kit For Nail Grinder, Hair Trimmer, Leg Hair Clipper
Dog Hair Trimmer USB Rechargeable Professional Pets Hair Trimmer For Dogs Cats Pet Hair Clipper Grooming Kit For Nail Grinder, Hair Trimmer, Leg Hair Clipper
$23.99
walmart
Deepablaze Stainless Steel Nailclippers Pet Animal Dog Cats Bird Toe Claw Grooming Nail Clippers Scissors Trimmer New
Deepablaze Stainless Steel Nailclippers Pet Animal Dog Cats Bird Toe Claw Grooming Nail Clippers Scissors Trimmer New
$7.49
walmart
4PCS/Pack Pet Double-headed Soft Toothbrush Cat And Dog Oral Cavity Cleaning Brush Random Color Delivery
4PCS/Pack Pet Double-headed Soft Toothbrush Cat And Dog Oral Cavity Cleaning Brush Random Color Delivery
$7.83
walmart
Biosilk for Dogs Silk Therapy Shampoo Organic Coconut Oil
Biosilk for Dogs Silk Therapy Shampoo Organic Coconut Oil
$7.20
($10.99
save 34%)
walmartusa
Best Shot One Shot Deodorizing Dog & Cat Conditioner, 16-oz bottle
Best Shot One Shot Deodorizing Dog & Cat Conditioner, 16-oz bottle
$15.99
chewy
Balems Dog Hair Trimmer Electrical Pet Professional Grooming Machine Tool usb Rechargeable Shavers Hair Cutter Cat Dog Haircut clipper
Balems Dog Hair Trimmer Electrical Pet Professional Grooming Machine Tool usb Rechargeable Shavers Hair Cutter Cat Dog Haircut clipper
$26.99
walmart
Best Shot M.E.D. Topical Solution Dog, Cat & Horse Shampoo, 12-oz bottle
Best Shot M.E.D. Topical Solution Dog, Cat & Horse Shampoo, 12-oz bottle
$9.81
chewy
AuraPet Aromatherapy Rosemary Mint Dog Shampoo, 8-oz bottle
AuraPet Aromatherapy Rosemary Mint Dog Shampoo, 8-oz bottle
$6.57
chewy
Balems Pets Cat Dog USB Charging Nails Grinders Nail Clippers Quiet Electric Dogs Cats Paws Rechargeable Nail Grooming Trimmer Tools
Balems Pets Cat Dog USB Charging Nails Grinders Nail Clippers Quiet Electric Dogs Cats Paws Rechargeable Nail Grooming Trimmer Tools
$5.67
walmart
Burt's Bees for Dogs Itch Soothing Shampoo, 16 fl.oz., 16 FZ
Burt's Bees for Dogs Itch Soothing Shampoo, 16 fl.oz., 16 FZ
$6.19
($14.99
save 59%)
petco
Burt's Bees Oatmeal Dog Conditioner, 10-oz bottle
Burt's Bees Oatmeal Dog Conditioner, 10-oz bottle
$6.90
chewy
Soft Pet Brush for Dogs and Cats with Long or Short Hair â€“ Great for Detangling and Removing Loose Undercoat or Shed Fur â€“ Ideal for Everyday Brushing & for Sensitive Skin Green
Soft Pet Brush for Dogs and Cats with Long or Short Hair â€“ Great for Detangling and Removing Loose Undercoat or Shed Fur â€“ Ideal for Everyday Brushing & for Sensitive Skin Green
$16.99
walmart
Bangcool Pet Grooming Brush Retractable Round Pet Deshedding Brush Dog Slicker Brush
Bangcool Pet Grooming Brush Retractable Round Pet Deshedding Brush Dog Slicker Brush
$17.24
walmart
Balems Professional Electric Dog Cat Hair Trimmer USB Rechargeable Grooming Clippers Kit Pet Supplies
Balems Professional Electric Dog Cat Hair Trimmer USB Rechargeable Grooming Clippers Kit Pet Supplies
$14.58
walmart
Professional Hair Cutting Scissors Pet Dog Cat Grooming Curved Thinning Shears & Straight Trimmer Shears Kit
Professional Hair Cutting Scissors Pet Dog Cat Grooming Curved Thinning Shears & Straight Trimmer Shears Kit
$15.63
walmart
Pet Dog Cat Slicker Brush Stainless Steel Grooming Comb Single Row Comb for Dogs Puppy Cats
Pet Dog Cat Slicker Brush Stainless Steel Grooming Comb Single Row Comb for Dogs Puppy Cats
$8.98
walmart
Pet Multi Colors Optional Plastic Stainless Steel Nail Clippers for Small Medium Dogs
Pet Multi Colors Optional Plastic Stainless Steel Nail Clippers for Small Medium Dogs
$4.67
walmart
Bobbi Panter Refreshing Dog Shampoo, 1-gal bottle
Bobbi Panter Refreshing Dog Shampoo, 1-gal bottle
$55.79
chewy
Self Cleaning Dog Cat Slicker Brush Grooming Brush Comb Shedding Tool Hair Fur
Self Cleaning Dog Cat Slicker Brush Grooming Brush Comb Shedding Tool Hair Fur
$14.22
walmart
Bio-Groom Groom 'N Fresh Odor Eliminating Dog Shampoo, 1-gal bottle
Bio-Groom Groom 'N Fresh Odor Eliminating Dog Shampoo, 1-gal bottle
$45.60
chewy
CUTELOVE Pet Nail Trimmer With LED Light & 5X Magnifier Dog Nail Clippers Grinders for Cat Dog Grooming
CUTELOVE Pet Nail Trimmer With LED Light & 5X Magnifier Dog Nail Clippers Grinders for Cat Dog Grooming
$14.99
walmart
Bio Groom Herbal Groom Conditioning Shampoo 12 oz
Bio Groom Herbal Groom Conditioning Shampoo 12 oz
$27.00
walmart
ConairPro dog & cat Dog Nail Clipper, Small, .19 LB, Yellow / Black
ConairPro dog & cat Dog Nail Clipper, Small, .19 LB, Yellow / Black
$9.00
($11.99
save 25%)
petco
Dog Nail Clippers, Cat Nail Clipper and Trimmers, Equipped with Safety Protection to Avoid Excessive Cutting, Sharp Blade with Lock Switch, Large Size, Professional Pet Beauty Tools
Dog Nail Clippers, Cat Nail Clipper and Trimmers, Equipped with Safety Protection to Avoid Excessive Cutting, Sharp Blade with Lock Switch, Large Size, Professional Pet Beauty Tools
$13.42
walmart
CACAGOO pet Electric Pet Nail Grooming Trimmer Dog Pet Nail Grinder for Dog Cat Pet Paws
CACAGOO pet Electric Pet Nail Grooming Trimmer Dog Pet Nail Grinder for Dog Cat Pet Paws
$18.99
walmart
BarkLogic Aloe & Flaxseed Deodorizing Lemon Dog Shampoo, 16-oz bottle
BarkLogic Aloe & Flaxseed Deodorizing Lemon Dog Shampoo, 16-oz bottle
$14.50
chewy
Bio-Groom EconoGroom Tearless Shampoo, for Dogs and Cats, 1 Gallon
Bio-Groom EconoGroom Tearless Shampoo, for Dogs and Cats, 1 Gallon
$127.99
walmart
Burt's Bees Whitening Dog Shampoo, 16-oz bottle
Burt's Bees Whitening Dog Shampoo, 16-oz bottle
$6.86
chewy
Black Sheep Organics Carrot Seed & Juniper Scent Dog Shampoo, 8-oz bottle
Black Sheep Organics Carrot Seed & Juniper Scent Dog Shampoo, 8-oz bottle
$10.82
chewy
CENDER Pet Grooming Comb Shedding Hair Remove Brush Slicker Dog Cat Supplies Protective
CENDER Pet Grooming Comb Shedding Hair Remove Brush Slicker Dog Cat Supplies Protective
$16.35
walmart
Davis Grubby Dog & Cat Shampoo, 1-gallon
Davis Grubby Dog & Cat Shampoo, 1-gallon
$34.19
chewy
Colognes For Pets Whitey Tidy Dog Shampoo, 16-oz bottle
Colognes For Pets Whitey Tidy Dog Shampoo, 16-oz bottle
$8.03
chewy
Soft Tufted Boar Brush, This brush is Soft Tufted By Chris Christensen
Soft Tufted Boar Brush, This brush is Soft Tufted By Chris Christensen
$35.56
walmart
Cutelove 3 IN 1 Pet Grooming Machine Dog Cat Hair Trimmer USB Rechargeable Pets Clippers For Nail Grinder, Hair Trimmer, Leg Hair Clipper
Cutelove 3 IN 1 Pet Grooming Machine Dog Cat Hair Trimmer USB Rechargeable Pets Clippers For Nail Grinder, Hair Trimmer, Leg Hair Clipper
$33.56
walmart
Barka Ave Cat Brush, Cat Brush Self-Cleaning Plucking Brush Removes Undercoat Dog Brush Dog Brush Cat Brush Short To Long Hair Suitable Gentle Cat Brush Plucking Brush (Blue)
Barka Ave Cat Brush, Cat Brush Self-Cleaning Plucking Brush Removes Undercoat Dog Brush Dog Brush Cat Brush Short To Long Hair Suitable Gentle Cat Brush Plucking Brush (Blue)
$23.99
walmart
Carevas Dog Hair Trimmer Electrical Pet Professional Grooming Machine Tool USB Rechargeable Shavers Cats Hair Cutter Dog Haircuter
Carevas Dog Hair Trimmer Electrical Pet Professional Grooming Machine Tool USB Rechargeable Shavers Cats Hair Cutter Dog Haircuter
$20.59
walmart
Bosixty Pets Cat Dog USB Charging Nails Grinders Nail Clippers Quiet Electric Dogs Cats Paws Rechargeable Nail Grooming Trimmer Tools
Bosixty Pets Cat Dog USB Charging Nails Grinders Nail Clippers Quiet Electric Dogs Cats Paws Rechargeable Nail Grooming Trimmer Tools
$17.00
walmart
BioSilk for Dogs Silk Therapy Dog Shampoo with Organic Coconut Oil Coconut Dog Shampoo, Sulfate and Paraben Free
BioSilk for Dogs Silk Therapy Dog Shampoo with Organic Coconut Oil Coconut Dog Shampoo, Sulfate and Paraben Free
$39.73
walmart
Professional Pet Dog Nail Clipper with Lock Grooming Scissors Nail File 3PCS Pet Tool
Professional Pet Dog Nail Clipper with Lock Grooming Scissors Nail File 3PCS Pet Tool
$8.99
walmart
Electric Pet Grooming Kit Mute Cordless Pet Clippers Rechargeable Pet Small Area Paws Faces Ears Hair Cutting Tools Clipper Shaver for Dogs Cats set
Electric Pet Grooming Kit Mute Cordless Pet Clippers Rechargeable Pet Small Area Paws Faces Ears Hair Cutting Tools Clipper Shaver for Dogs Cats set
$13.99
walmart
USB Rechargeable Professional Pets Hair Trimmer for Dogs Cats Pet Hair Clipper Grooming Kit
USB Rechargeable Professional Pets Hair Trimmer for Dogs Cats Pet Hair Clipper Grooming Kit
$15.98
walmart
Pet Home Grooming Supplies Dog USB Rechargeable Low Noise Cordless Mini Dog Hair Trimmer for Ear, Foot or Face
Pet Home Grooming Supplies Dog USB Rechargeable Low Noise Cordless Mini Dog Hair Trimmer for Ear, Foot or Face
$14.99
walmart
Professional High Quality Dog Grooming Ultra Edge Clipper Blades Choose Size (# 5/8 HT = 16mm)
Professional High Quality Dog Grooming Ultra Edge Clipper Blades Choose Size (# 5/8 HT = 16mm)
$73.89
walmart
ankishi Pet Electric Hair Clippers Rechargeable Professional Low Noise Dog Grooming Trimmers Shavers
ankishi Pet Electric Hair Clippers Rechargeable Professional Low Noise Dog Grooming Trimmers Shavers
$39.27
walmart
Pet Stainless Steel Scissors Professional Pet Cat Nail Clippers
Pet Stainless Steel Scissors Professional Pet Cat Nail Clippers
$6.58
walmart
CACAGOO Pet Nail Clippers with LED Light Professional Pet Trimmer Animal Claws Scissor Safety Cutting Nails Home Grooming for Dog Cat Guinea Pig
CACAGOO Pet Nail Clippers with LED Light Professional Pet Trimmer Animal Claws Scissor Safety Cutting Nails Home Grooming for Dog Cat Guinea Pig
$15.99
walmart
Pet Grooming Comb Wooden Handle Needle Comb Pet Brush Dog Beauty Comb Hair Brush Dog Comb (S )
Pet Grooming Comb Wooden Handle Needle Comb Pet Brush Dog Beauty Comb Hair Brush Dog Comb (S )
$8.99
walmart
Atralife Electric Pet Clipper Rechargeable Cordless Pet Grooming Tool Professional Dog Hair Trimmer with Comb Guides for Dogs Cats
Atralife Electric Pet Clipper Rechargeable Cordless Pet Grooming Tool Professional Dog Hair Trimmer with Comb Guides for Dogs Cats
$22.35
walmart
Slicker Dog Comb Brush, Pet Grooming Brush, Daily Use to Clean Loose Fur & Dirt, Great for Dogs and Cats With Medium Long Hair
Slicker Dog Comb Brush, Pet Grooming Brush, Daily Use to Clean Loose Fur & Dirt, Great for Dogs and Cats With Medium Long Hair
$12.56
walmart
Pet Dog Brush Magic Silicone Brushes Bath Towels Body Brush Bath Belt Exfoliating Wash Skin Household Clean Shower Brush
Pet Dog Brush Magic Silicone Brushes Bath Towels Body Brush Bath Belt Exfoliating Wash Skin Household Clean Shower Brush
$11.69
walmart
Epi Soothe Shampoo Dogs Cats Horses Antipruritic Dry Itchy Sensitive Skin 16oz
Epi Soothe Shampoo Dogs Cats Horses Antipruritic Dry Itchy Sensitive Skin 16oz
$28.31
walmart
Burt's Bees for Pets Waterless Dog Shampoo Spray - 10 oz., Multicolor, 10Oz
Burt's Bees for Pets Waterless Dog Shampoo Spray - 10 oz., Multicolor, 10Oz
$6.99
kohl's
