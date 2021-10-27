Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Dogs
Food
Dog Food
Share
Dog Food
Multifuctional PET Food Can Spoon Set
featured
Multifuctional PET Food Can Spoon Set
$18.99
walmart
Instinct Be Natural Puppy Real Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Freeze-Dried Raw Coated Dry Dog Food, 24-lb bag
featured
Instinct Be Natural Puppy Real Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Freeze-Dried Raw Coated Dry Dog Food, 24-lb bag
$50.02
chewy
KARMA Balanced Nutrition Plant-First Recipe with Chicken Adult Dry Dog Food, 12 lbs.
featured
KARMA Balanced Nutrition Plant-First Recipe with Chicken Adult Dry Dog Food, 12 lbs.
$37.99
petco
JustFoodForDogs Daily Diets Venison & Squash Frozen Dog Food, 18 oz.
JustFoodForDogs Daily Diets Venison & Squash Frozen Dog Food, 18 oz.
$12.95
petco
Hill's Bioactive Recipe Fit + Radiant Chicken & Barley Adult Dry Dog Food, 3.5 lbs.
Hill's Bioactive Recipe Fit + Radiant Chicken & Barley Adult Dry Dog Food, 3.5 lbs.
$17.99
petco
K9 Natural Beef Feast Raw Grain-Free Freeze-Dried Dog Food, 4-lb bag
K9 Natural Beef Feast Raw Grain-Free Freeze-Dried Dog Food, 4-lb bag
$122.99
chewy
Instinct Be Natural Real Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Freeze-Dried Raw Coated Dry Dog Food, 25-lb bag + Instinct Raw Boost Puppy Whole Grain Real Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Freeze-Dried Raw Coated Dry Dog Food, 4.5-lb bag
Instinct Be Natural Real Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Freeze-Dried Raw Coated Dry Dog Food, 25-lb bag + Instinct Raw Boost Puppy Whole Grain Real Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Freeze-Dried Raw Coated Dry Dog Food, 4.5-lb bag
$72.98
chewy
JustFoodForDogs Vet Support Diets Metabolic Support, Low Fat Frozen Dog Food, 18 oz.
JustFoodForDogs Vet Support Diets Metabolic Support, Low Fat Frozen Dog Food, 18 oz.
$12.95
petco
Instinct Raw Boost Puppy Grain-Free Recipe with Real Chicken & Freeze-Dried Raw Pieces Dry Dog Food, 4-lb bag
Instinct Raw Boost Puppy Grain-Free Recipe with Real Chicken & Freeze-Dried Raw Pieces Dry Dog Food, 4-lb bag
$24.99
chewy
K9 Natural Beef Green Tripe Booster Freeze-Dried Dog Food Topper, 8.8-oz bag
K9 Natural Beef Green Tripe Booster Freeze-Dried Dog Food Topper, 8.8-oz bag
$28.39
chewy
KARMA Balanced Nutrition Plant-First Recipe with White Fish Adult Dry Dog Food, 24 lbs.
KARMA Balanced Nutrition Plant-First Recipe with White Fish Adult Dry Dog Food, 24 lbs.
$64.99
petco
Hill's Science Diet Adult Beef & Barley Entree Canned Dog Food, 13 oz., Case of 12, 12 X 13 OZ
Hill's Science Diet Adult Beef & Barley Entree Canned Dog Food, 13 oz., Case of 12, 12 X 13 OZ
$32.99
($33.48
save 1%)
petco
Advertisement
Evolve Classic Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, 4-lb bag
Evolve Classic Deboned Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, 4-lb bag
$8.99
chewy
Halo Holistic Ocean of Vegan Recipe Dry Dog Food, 4-lb bag
Halo Holistic Ocean of Vegan Recipe Dry Dog Food, 4-lb bag
$20.99
chewy
Health Extension Pate Variety Pack Canned Dog Food, 12.5-oz, case of 12
Health Extension Pate Variety Pack Canned Dog Food, 12.5-oz, case of 12
$34.68
chewy
HOLI Turkey Breast Single Ingredient Dog Food Protein Pack Topper - Made in USA Only â€“ Human-Grade Freeze Dried Dog Food Mix in Topping â€“ Grain Free,Gluten Free, Soy Free â€“ 100% All Natural
HOLI Turkey Breast Single Ingredient Dog Food Protein Pack Topper - Made in USA Only â€“ Human-Grade Freeze Dried Dog Food Mix in Topping â€“ Grain Free,Gluten Free, Soy Free â€“ 100% All Natural
$8.99
walmart
Hill's Prescription Diet Derm Complete Environmental & Food Sensitivities Original Flavor Wet Dog Food, 13 oz., Case of 12, 12 X 13 OZ
Hill's Prescription Diet Derm Complete Environmental & Food Sensitivities Original Flavor Wet Dog Food, 13 oz., Case of 12, 12 X 13 OZ
$50.99
petco
Hill's Science Diet Adult Light with Chicken Meal & Barley Dry Dog Food, 15 lbs., Bag
Hill's Science Diet Adult Light with Chicken Meal & Barley Dry Dog Food, 15 lbs., Bag
$34.84
($37.99
save 8%)
petco
IAMS Adult Large Breed Healthy Weight Dry Dog Food with Real Chicken, 29.1 lb. Bag
IAMS Adult Large Breed Healthy Weight Dry Dog Food with Real Chicken, 29.1 lb. Bag
$34.80
walmart
Iams ProActive Health High Protein with Lamb and Rice Adult Dry Dog Food, 30 lbs.
Iams ProActive Health High Protein with Lamb and Rice Adult Dry Dog Food, 30 lbs.
$33.46
($34.99
save 4%)
petco
Halo Small Breed Holistic Turkey & Duck Recipe Canned Dog Food, 5.5 oz.
Halo Small Breed Holistic Turkey & Duck Recipe Canned Dog Food, 5.5 oz.
$2.24
($2.59
save 14%)
petco
I and Love and You Beef Booyah Stew Grain-Free Canned Dog Food, 13-oz, case of 12
I and Love and You Beef Booyah Stew Grain-Free Canned Dog Food, 13-oz, case of 12
$28.99
chewy
IAMS Adult High Protein Large Breed Dry Dog Food with Real Chicken, 40 lb. Bag
IAMS Adult High Protein Large Breed Dry Dog Food with Real Chicken, 40 lb. Bag
$41.98
walmartusa
IAMS Proactive Health Adult MiniChunks Dry Dog Food, 3.3 Lbs - 52.8 oz | CVS
IAMS Proactive Health Adult MiniChunks Dry Dog Food, 3.3 Lbs - 52.8 oz | CVS
$9.29
cvs
Advertisement
Instinct Freeze-Dried Raw Boost Mixers Grain-Free Mobility Support Recipe Dog Food Topper, 0.75 oz.
Instinct Freeze-Dried Raw Boost Mixers Grain-Free Mobility Support Recipe Dog Food Topper, 0.75 oz.
$1.99
petco
Hill's Science Diet Adult 11+ Small Paws Chicken Meal, Barley & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, 4.5-lb bag
Hill's Science Diet Adult 11+ Small Paws Chicken Meal, Barley & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, 4.5-lb bag
$16.99
chewy
Instinct Be Natural Real Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Freeze-Dried Raw Coated Dry Dog Food, 4.5-lb bag
Instinct Be Natural Real Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Freeze-Dried Raw Coated Dry Dog Food, 4.5-lb bag
$14.99
chewy
Instinct Original Grain-Free Recipe with Real Rabbit Freeze-Dried Raw Coated Dry Dog Food, 4 lbs.
Instinct Original Grain-Free Recipe with Real Rabbit Freeze-Dried Raw Coated Dry Dog Food, 4 lbs.
$22.99
petco
Instinct Limited Ingredient Diet Grain-Free Real Lamb Recipe Wet Canned Dog Food, 13.2-oz, case of 6
Instinct Limited Ingredient Diet Grain-Free Real Lamb Recipe Wet Canned Dog Food, 13.2-oz, case of 6
$29.94
chewy
Iams ProActive Health Mature Adult Dry Dog Food, 7-lb bag
Iams ProActive Health Mature Adult Dry Dog Food, 7-lb bag
$10.88
chewy
Hill's Science Diet Adult 7+ Small Bites Chicken Meal, Barley & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, 15-lb bag
Hill's Science Diet Adult 7+ Small Bites Chicken Meal, Barley & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, 15-lb bag
$33.99
chewy
Halo Holistic Garden of Vegan Recipe Adult Wet Dog Food, 5.5 oz., Case of 12, 12 X 5.5 OZ
Halo Holistic Garden of Vegan Recipe Adult Wet Dog Food, 5.5 oz., Case of 12, 12 X 5.5 OZ
$26.99
($31.08
save 13%)
petco
Hill's Science Diet Adult Small Bites Lamb Meal & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, 33-lb bag
Hill's Science Diet Adult Small Bites Lamb Meal & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, 33-lb bag
$64.99
chewy
Halo Holistic Chicken Recipe Senior Canned Dog Food, 13.2-oz, case of 6
Halo Holistic Chicken Recipe Senior Canned Dog Food, 13.2-oz, case of 6
$24.99
chewy
Lotus Wholesome Chicken & Asparagus Stew Grain-Free Canned Dog Food, 12.5-oz, case of 12
Lotus Wholesome Chicken & Asparagus Stew Grain-Free Canned Dog Food, 12.5-oz, case of 12
$57.48
chewy
Merrick Backcountry Raw Infused Grain Free Dry Dog Food Pacific Catch Recipe, 4-lb bag
Merrick Backcountry Raw Infused Grain Free Dry Dog Food Pacific Catch Recipe, 4-lb bag
$23.99
chewy
Advertisement
Moist & Meaty Chopped Burger Dry Dog Food, 6-oz pouch, case of 12
Moist & Meaty Chopped Burger Dry Dog Food, 6-oz pouch, case of 12
$6.98
chewy
Lotus Wholesome Puppy Recipe Dry Dog Food, 5-lb bag
Lotus Wholesome Puppy Recipe Dry Dog Food, 5-lb bag
$25.99
chewy
Merrick Grain Free Grammy's Pot Pie Wet Dog Food, 12.7 oz., Case of 12, 12 X 12.7 OZ
Merrick Grain Free Grammy's Pot Pie Wet Dog Food, 12.7 oz., Case of 12, 12 X 12.7 OZ
$35.88
($41.88
save 14%)
petco
Merrick 12.7 oz Colossal Chicken Chunky Dinner Dog Food
Merrick 12.7 oz Colossal Chicken Chunky Dinner Dog Food
$2.49
($2.99
save 17%)
blainfarm&fleet
Merrick Full Source Grain Free Raw-Coated Kibble With Real Beef & Bison Recipe Dry Dog Food, 4 lbs.
Merrick Full Source Grain Free Raw-Coated Kibble With Real Beef & Bison Recipe Dry Dog Food, 4 lbs.
$24.99
petco
Merrick Grain Free Real Chicken & Sweet Potato Recipe Large Breed Dry Dog Food, 10 lbs.
Merrick Grain Free Real Chicken & Sweet Potato Recipe Large Breed Dry Dog Food, 10 lbs.
$39.99
petco
ORIJEN Regional Red Grain-Free Freeze-Dried Dog Food & Topper, 16-oz bag
ORIJEN Regional Red Grain-Free Freeze-Dried Dog Food & Topper, 16-oz bag
$39.99
chewy
Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Chicken & Sweet Potato Formula Wet Dog Food, 13 oz., Case of 12, 12-Pack
Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Chicken & Sweet Potato Formula Wet Dog Food, 13 oz., Case of 12, 12-Pack
$35.68
($35.88
save 1%)
petco
Merrick 22 lb Backcountry Heros Banquet Dog Food
Merrick 22 lb Backcountry Heros Banquet Dog Food
$64.99
($69.99
save 7%)
blainfarm&fleet
Nutro 13 lb Natural Choice Chicken & Brown Rice Adult Dry Dog Food
Nutro 13 lb Natural Choice Chicken & Brown Rice Adult Dry Dog Food
$29.99
blainfarm&fleet
Merrick Grain Free Wet Dog Food Cowboy Cookout, 12.7-oz can, case of 12
Merrick Grain Free Wet Dog Food Cowboy Cookout, 12.7-oz can, case of 12
$35.08
chewy
Natural Balance Vegetarian Formula Dry Dog Food, 14 lbs.
Natural Balance Vegetarian Formula Dry Dog Food, 14 lbs.
$34.98
($35.99
save 3%)
petco
Advertisement
Beaverdam Pet Food Hi-Protein 27/12 Dry Dog Food, 20-lb bag
Beaverdam Pet Food Hi-Protein 27/12 Dry Dog Food, 20-lb bag
$28.45
chewy
BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet KS Kidney Support Canned Dog Food 12.5 oz - Case of 12
BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet KS Kidney Support Canned Dog Food 12.5 oz - Case of 12
$41.88
($59.83
save 30%)
1800petmeds
AvoDerm Natural Puppy Chicken Meal & Brown Rice Dry Dog Food, 15-lb bag
AvoDerm Natural Puppy Chicken Meal & Brown Rice Dry Dog Food, 15-lb bag
$36.99
chewy
AvoDerm Natural Puppy Chicken Meal & Brown Rice Dry Dog Food, 4.4-lb bag
AvoDerm Natural Puppy Chicken Meal & Brown Rice Dry Dog Food, 4.4-lb bag
$13.99
chewy
Blue Buffalo Homestyle Chicken Dinner Garden Vegetables & Brown Rice Canned Dog Food, 12.5-oz, 12ct
Blue Buffalo Homestyle Chicken Dinner Garden Vegetables & Brown Rice Canned Dog Food, 12.5-oz, 12ct
$33.09
chewy
Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Healthy Weight Adult Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, 15-lb bag + Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe Healthy Weight Chicken Dinner with Garden Vegetables & Brown Rice Canned Dog Food, 12.5-oz, case of 12
Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Healthy Weight Adult Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food, 15-lb bag + Blue Buffalo Homestyle Recipe Healthy Weight Chicken Dinner with Garden Vegetables & Brown Rice Canned Dog Food, 12.5-oz, case of 12
$55.94
chewy
American Journey Puppy Chicken & Sweet Potato Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food, 24-lb bag
American Journey Puppy Chicken & Sweet Potato Recipe Grain-Free Dry Dog Food, 24-lb bag
$44.99
chewy
Beaverdam Pet Food Skipper's Choice 21/12 Dry Dog Food, 5-lb bag
Beaverdam Pet Food Skipper's Choice 21/12 Dry Dog Food, 5-lb bag
$12.70
chewy
Blue Buffalo Chicken & Brown Rice Large Breed Puppy Food 30 lb bag
Blue Buffalo Chicken & Brown Rice Large Breed Puppy Food 30 lb bag
$56.99
($81.41
save 30%)
1800petmeds
Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Puppy Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dry Dog Food, 6 LB Bag, 6-lb bag
Blue Buffalo Life Protection Formula Puppy Chicken & Brown Rice Recipe Dry Dry Dog Food, 6 LB Bag, 6-lb bag
$16.98
($19.99
save 15%)
petco
Annamaet 25% Medium & Large Breed Dry Dog Food, 12-lb bag
Annamaet 25% Medium & Large Breed Dry Dog Food, 12-lb bag
$28.99
chewy
Blue Buffalo Freedom Grain Free Natural Adult Chicken Dry Dog Food, 24 lbs.
Blue Buffalo Freedom Grain Free Natural Adult Chicken Dry Dog Food, 24 lbs.
$55.98
($62.99
save 11%)
petco
Load More
Dog Food
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.