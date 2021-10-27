Fleas & Ticks

featured

Capstar Flea Oral Treatment for Dogs, over 25 lbs, 6 Tablets

$32.99
chewy
featured

Bayer Quad Dewormer Tablets for Dogs 26-60lbs

$30.98
($44.99 save 31%)
petco
featured

CapAction Fast Acting Flea Treatment for Small Dogs & Cats, 6 Tablets

$23.52
walmart

Bayer Quad Dewormer for Hookworms, Roundworms, Tapeworms & Whipworms for Medium Breed Dogs, 2-count

$26.99
chewy

Bravecto Topical For X-Small Dogs (4.4 - 9.9 Lbs) Yellow 1 Doses

$29.89
($66.43 save 55%)
budgetpetcare

Acadia National Park Pet Pillow

$100.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Capstar Flea Tablets for Dogs 2-25 lbs., Count of 12, 12 CT

$65.32
($99.99 save 35%)
petco

Bayer K9 Advantix II 11-20 lbs MD dog six pack EPA product No expiration

$72.99
walmart

Flea5X Plus 12pk Dogs 45-88 lbs

$84.96
($121.37 save 30%)
1800petmeds

Bravecto Topical For Medium Dogs (22 - 44 Lbs) Green 2 Doses

$73.89
($143.62 save 49%)
budgetpetcare

Bravecto Topical For Medium Dogs (22 - 44 Lbs) Green 1 Doses

$37.89
($73.41 save 48%)
budgetpetcare

Comfortis Blue For Dogs 40 - 60 lbs 6 Doses

$81.89
($130.11 save 37%)
budgetpetcare
Advertisement

Advantus Chewable Flea Treatment for Large Dogs, 7 Soft Chews

$25.98
walmart

Andoer Self Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs Cats Pet Grooming Brush Dog Hair Remover Comb Grooming Massage Tools One-button Remove Hair

$16.99
walmart

Bayer Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Small Dogs Upto 18 lbs - 4.8 x 4.8 x 1.5 inches

$27.99
newegg

Bravecto Topical Solution for Dogs 44-88 lbs, 3 Month Supply

$52.99
petco

Bravecto For Extra Large Dogs 88-123lbs (Pink) 3 Chews

$139.89
($206.50 save 32%)
budgetpetcare

Earth Animal Nature's Protection™ Flea & Tick Herbal Collar for Dogs Large, 29in

$17.99
($25.70 save 30%)
1800petmeds

Earth Animal Nature’s Protection™ Flea & Tick Herbal Spot-On for Dogs Small Dogs & Puppies

$14.99
($21.42 save 30%)
1800petmeds

Classic's Lime Sulfur Dip (16 oz) - Pet Care and Veterinary Treatment Against Ringworm, Mange, Lice, Flea, Itchy and Dry Skin - Xtra Strength Formula - Safe for Dog, Cat, Puppy, Kitten, Horse

$19.99
walmart

Credelio For Dogs 25-50 lbs (450mg) Green 6 Doses

$93.78
($141.73 save 34%)
budgetpetcare

Capstar Flea Treatment Tablets Cats 2-25 lbs 6 pk

$36.99
($52.85 save 30%)
1800petmeds

Earth Animal Nature's Protection™ Flea & Tick Herbal Collar for Dogs Small, 20in

$15.99
($22.85 save 30%)
1800petmeds

Dog Not Gone Tick and Insect Repelling Safety Dog Vest

$40.41
walmart
Advertisement

Conair Pro Flea Comb for Dogs & Cats

$13.99
onlynaturalpet

Coastal Pet SecureAway Flea Red Collar Protectors For Dogs, Small

$8.99
($12.99 save 31%)
petco

Bio-Groom Flea & Tick Dog Shampoo, 2.5-gallon jug

$113.00
chewy

DiatomaceousEarth Food Grade Flea & Tick Powder for Cats & Dogs, 10-lb bag

$20.00
chewy

FRONTLINE Gold Flea & Tick Treatment for X-Large Dogs Up to 89 to 132 lbs., Pack of 3, 3 CT

$46.99
($69.99 save 33%)
petco

Flea Away Diatomaceous Earth

$23.99
onlynaturalpet

PetArmor 7 Way Dewormer for Hookworms, Roundworms & Tapeworms for Medium & Large Breed Dogs, 2 count

$11.94
chewy

Onguard Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs, 5-22 lbs, 6 Doses (6-mos. supply)

$28.49
chewy

PetArmor Plus Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs, 45-88 lbs, 3 Doses (3-mos. supply)

$21.60
chewy

Nexgard Spectra For Xsmall Dogs 4.4-7.7 Lbs (Orange) 6 Pack

$75.78
($120.46 save 37%)
budgetpetcare

Oaktree-Pet Post Surgery Suit Dog Operation beneficial Suit To Reduce The Spread Of Fleas Wound Recovery Prevent Pet Licking

$13.91
walmart

OWSOO Self Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs Cats Pets Grooming Brush Hair Remover Shedding Grooming Massage Tools One-button Remove Hair

$19.99
walmart
Advertisement

Parisian Pet Dog Raincoat - Orange

$24.49
($34.99 save 30%)
macy's

Pet Life ® 'Axler' Triple Rotating Rake Deshedder and Dematting Grooming Pet Comb

$22.44
($27.99 save 20%)
walmartusa

Revolution For Large Dogs 40.1-85lbs (Green) 6 Doses

$94.89
($150.42 save 37%)
budgetpetcare

Revolution 3pk Dog 85.1-130 lbs

$89.28
($127.54 save 30%)
1800petmeds

Flea Assault Conditioner 1gal (3.78 L)

$29.90
walmart

OWSOO Pet Dog Dematting Comb Pet Grooming Brush 3 in 1 Pet Grooming Rake Tool Professional Hair Shedding Tool for Dogs and Cats

$14.99
walmart

Onguard Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs, 45-88 lbs, 6 Doses (6-mos. supply)

$28.49
chewy

Safari Double-Sided Dog Flea Comb

$2.49
chewy

PetArmor Flea & Tick Squeeze-On Dogs 23-44 lbs, 2 Packs of 3, 6 CT

$39.98
petco

Revolution Topical Solution for Dogs 85-130 lbs, 3 Month Supply, 3 CT

$89.28
petco

Revolution For Medium Dogs 20.1-40lbs (Red) 6 Doses

$79.89
($135.60 save 41%)
budgetpetcare

PetArmor Flea & Tick Prevention for Dogs (89-132 Pounds), 3 Treatments

$15.29
($17.98 save 15%)
walmartusa
Advertisement

Jungle Watercolor Art Inspired by Exotic Island Nature Hibiscus Flowers Hawaiian Dog Mat/Pad

$108.80
wayfairnorthamerica

Advantus Flea Soft Chews for Small Dogs 4-22lbs, 30 count, 30 CT

$54.98
($99.99 save 45%)
petco

Activyl Flea Spot Treatment for Dogs, 15-22 lbs, 6 Doses (6-mos. supply)

$51.28
chewy

Tick Tock Dog: A Tell The Time Book - With A Special Movable Clock!

$14.99
amazon

Advantage Multi Topical Solution for Dogs 3 to 9 lbs, 6 Month Supply

$113.15
petco

Bayer Tapeworm Dewormer Tablets for Dogs, 5 pack

$25.98
($39.99 save 35%)
petco

Advecta Ultra Flea & Tick Topical Treatment, Flea & Tick Control for Large Dogs, 4 Monthly Doses

$29.99
walmart

Ardorlove Pet Grooming Tool Dog Travel Set Comb Brush Set

$38.51
walmart

Aibecy Pet Dog Dematting Comb 3 in 1 Pet Grooming Rake Tool Tick Remover Hair Knot Openning Comb

$14.29
walmart

Advantage Flea & Tick Treatment Shampoo for Dogs & Puppies, 12-oz bottle

$16.97
chewy

MEGAWHEELS Pet Spray Mites Eczema Dermatitis Itching Skin Disease Prevention Repairing Spray Cat Dog Repair Lubrication Sterilizer

$13.54
walmart

MilbeGuard - Generic to Interceptor 6 pk Extra Large Dogs 51-100 lbs or Cats 12.1-25 lbs - Generic to Interceptor

$38.24
($54.63 save 30%)
1800petmeds
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com