Fleas & Ticks

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Dogs
Flea & Tick Control
Fleas & Ticks
Share
Fleas & Ticks
Capstar Flea Oral Treatment for Dogs, over 25 lbs, 6 Tablets
featured
Capstar Flea Oral Treatment for Dogs, over 25 lbs, 6 Tablets
$32.99
chewy
Bayer Quad Dewormer Tablets for Dogs 26-60lbs
featured
Bayer Quad Dewormer Tablets for Dogs 26-60lbs
$30.98
($44.99
save 31%)
petco
CapAction Fast Acting Flea Treatment for Small Dogs & Cats, 6 Tablets
featured
CapAction Fast Acting Flea Treatment for Small Dogs & Cats, 6 Tablets
$23.52
walmart
Bayer Quad Dewormer for Hookworms, Roundworms, Tapeworms & Whipworms for Medium Breed Dogs, 2-count
Bayer Quad Dewormer for Hookworms, Roundworms, Tapeworms & Whipworms for Medium Breed Dogs, 2-count
$26.99
chewy
Bravecto Topical For X-Small Dogs (4.4 - 9.9 Lbs) Yellow 1 Doses
Bravecto Topical For X-Small Dogs (4.4 - 9.9 Lbs) Yellow 1 Doses
$29.89
($66.43
save 55%)
budgetpetcare
Acadia National Park Pet Pillow
Acadia National Park Pet Pillow
$100.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Capstar Flea Tablets for Dogs 2-25 lbs., Count of 12, 12 CT
Capstar Flea Tablets for Dogs 2-25 lbs., Count of 12, 12 CT
$65.32
($99.99
save 35%)
petco
Bayer K9 Advantix II 11-20 lbs MD dog six pack EPA product No expiration
Bayer K9 Advantix II 11-20 lbs MD dog six pack EPA product No expiration
$72.99
walmart
Flea5X Plus 12pk Dogs 45-88 lbs
Flea5X Plus 12pk Dogs 45-88 lbs
$84.96
($121.37
save 30%)
1800petmeds
Bravecto Topical For Medium Dogs (22 - 44 Lbs) Green 2 Doses
Bravecto Topical For Medium Dogs (22 - 44 Lbs) Green 2 Doses
$73.89
($143.62
save 49%)
budgetpetcare
Bravecto Topical For Medium Dogs (22 - 44 Lbs) Green 1 Doses
Bravecto Topical For Medium Dogs (22 - 44 Lbs) Green 1 Doses
$37.89
($73.41
save 48%)
budgetpetcare
Comfortis Blue For Dogs 40 - 60 lbs 6 Doses
Comfortis Blue For Dogs 40 - 60 lbs 6 Doses
$81.89
($130.11
save 37%)
budgetpetcare
Advantus Chewable Flea Treatment for Large Dogs, 7 Soft Chews
Advantus Chewable Flea Treatment for Large Dogs, 7 Soft Chews
$25.98
walmart
Andoer Self Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs Cats Pet Grooming Brush Dog Hair Remover Comb Grooming Massage Tools One-button Remove Hair
Andoer Self Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs Cats Pet Grooming Brush Dog Hair Remover Comb Grooming Massage Tools One-button Remove Hair
$16.99
walmart
Bayer Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Small Dogs Upto 18 lbs - 4.8 x 4.8 x 1.5 inches
Bayer Seresto Flea and Tick Collar for Small Dogs Upto 18 lbs - 4.8 x 4.8 x 1.5 inches
$27.99
newegg
Bravecto Topical Solution for Dogs 44-88 lbs, 3 Month Supply
Bravecto Topical Solution for Dogs 44-88 lbs, 3 Month Supply
$52.99
petco
Bravecto For Extra Large Dogs 88-123lbs (Pink) 3 Chews
Bravecto For Extra Large Dogs 88-123lbs (Pink) 3 Chews
$139.89
($206.50
save 32%)
budgetpetcare
Earth Animal Nature's Protection™ Flea & Tick Herbal Collar for Dogs Large, 29in
Earth Animal Nature's Protection™ Flea & Tick Herbal Collar for Dogs Large, 29in
$17.99
($25.70
save 30%)
1800petmeds
Earth Animal Nature’s Protection™ Flea & Tick Herbal Spot-On for Dogs Small Dogs & Puppies
Earth Animal Nature’s Protection™ Flea & Tick Herbal Spot-On for Dogs Small Dogs & Puppies
$14.99
($21.42
save 30%)
1800petmeds
Classic's Lime Sulfur Dip (16 oz) - Pet Care and Veterinary Treatment Against Ringworm, Mange, Lice, Flea, Itchy and Dry Skin - Xtra Strength Formula - Safe for Dog, Cat, Puppy, Kitten, Horse
Classic's Lime Sulfur Dip (16 oz) - Pet Care and Veterinary Treatment Against Ringworm, Mange, Lice, Flea, Itchy and Dry Skin - Xtra Strength Formula - Safe for Dog, Cat, Puppy, Kitten, Horse
$19.99
walmart
Credelio For Dogs 25-50 lbs (450mg) Green 6 Doses
Credelio For Dogs 25-50 lbs (450mg) Green 6 Doses
$93.78
($141.73
save 34%)
budgetpetcare
Capstar Flea Treatment Tablets Cats 2-25 lbs 6 pk
Capstar Flea Treatment Tablets Cats 2-25 lbs 6 pk
$36.99
($52.85
save 30%)
1800petmeds
Earth Animal Nature's Protection™ Flea & Tick Herbal Collar for Dogs Small, 20in
Earth Animal Nature's Protection™ Flea & Tick Herbal Collar for Dogs Small, 20in
$15.99
($22.85
save 30%)
1800petmeds
Dog Not Gone Tick and Insect Repelling Safety Dog Vest
Dog Not Gone Tick and Insect Repelling Safety Dog Vest
$40.41
walmart
Conair Pro Flea Comb for Dogs & Cats
Conair Pro Flea Comb for Dogs & Cats
$13.99
onlynaturalpet
Coastal Pet SecureAway Flea Red Collar Protectors For Dogs, Small
Coastal Pet SecureAway Flea Red Collar Protectors For Dogs, Small
$8.99
($12.99
save 31%)
petco
Bio-Groom Flea & Tick Dog Shampoo, 2.5-gallon jug
Bio-Groom Flea & Tick Dog Shampoo, 2.5-gallon jug
$113.00
chewy
DiatomaceousEarth Food Grade Flea & Tick Powder for Cats & Dogs, 10-lb bag
DiatomaceousEarth Food Grade Flea & Tick Powder for Cats & Dogs, 10-lb bag
$20.00
chewy
FRONTLINE Gold Flea & Tick Treatment for X-Large Dogs Up to 89 to 132 lbs., Pack of 3, 3 CT
FRONTLINE Gold Flea & Tick Treatment for X-Large Dogs Up to 89 to 132 lbs., Pack of 3, 3 CT
$46.99
($69.99
save 33%)
petco
Flea Away Diatomaceous Earth
Flea Away Diatomaceous Earth
$23.99
onlynaturalpet
PetArmor 7 Way Dewormer for Hookworms, Roundworms & Tapeworms for Medium & Large Breed Dogs, 2 count
PetArmor 7 Way Dewormer for Hookworms, Roundworms & Tapeworms for Medium & Large Breed Dogs, 2 count
$11.94
chewy
Onguard Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs, 5-22 lbs, 6 Doses (6-mos. supply)
Onguard Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs, 5-22 lbs, 6 Doses (6-mos. supply)
$28.49
chewy
PetArmor Plus Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs, 45-88 lbs, 3 Doses (3-mos. supply)
PetArmor Plus Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs, 45-88 lbs, 3 Doses (3-mos. supply)
$21.60
chewy
Nexgard Spectra For Xsmall Dogs 4.4-7.7 Lbs (Orange) 6 Pack
Nexgard Spectra For Xsmall Dogs 4.4-7.7 Lbs (Orange) 6 Pack
$75.78
($120.46
save 37%)
budgetpetcare
Oaktree-Pet Post Surgery Suit Dog Operation beneficial Suit To Reduce The Spread Of Fleas Wound Recovery Prevent Pet Licking
Oaktree-Pet Post Surgery Suit Dog Operation beneficial Suit To Reduce The Spread Of Fleas Wound Recovery Prevent Pet Licking
$13.91
walmart
OWSOO Self Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs Cats Pets Grooming Brush Hair Remover Shedding Grooming Massage Tools One-button Remove Hair
OWSOO Self Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs Cats Pets Grooming Brush Hair Remover Shedding Grooming Massage Tools One-button Remove Hair
$19.99
walmart
Parisian Pet Dog Raincoat - Orange
Parisian Pet Dog Raincoat - Orange
$24.49
($34.99
save 30%)
macy's
Pet Life ® 'Axler' Triple Rotating Rake Deshedder and Dematting Grooming Pet Comb
Pet Life ® 'Axler' Triple Rotating Rake Deshedder and Dematting Grooming Pet Comb
$22.44
($27.99
save 20%)
walmartusa
Revolution For Large Dogs 40.1-85lbs (Green) 6 Doses
Revolution For Large Dogs 40.1-85lbs (Green) 6 Doses
$94.89
($150.42
save 37%)
budgetpetcare
Revolution 3pk Dog 85.1-130 lbs
Revolution 3pk Dog 85.1-130 lbs
$89.28
($127.54
save 30%)
1800petmeds
Flea Assault Conditioner 1gal (3.78 L)
Flea Assault Conditioner 1gal (3.78 L)
$29.90
walmart
OWSOO Pet Dog Dematting Comb Pet Grooming Brush 3 in 1 Pet Grooming Rake Tool Professional Hair Shedding Tool for Dogs and Cats
OWSOO Pet Dog Dematting Comb Pet Grooming Brush 3 in 1 Pet Grooming Rake Tool Professional Hair Shedding Tool for Dogs and Cats
$14.99
walmart
Onguard Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs, 45-88 lbs, 6 Doses (6-mos. supply)
Onguard Flea & Tick Spot Treatment for Dogs, 45-88 lbs, 6 Doses (6-mos. supply)
$28.49
chewy
Safari Double-Sided Dog Flea Comb
Safari Double-Sided Dog Flea Comb
$2.49
chewy
PetArmor Flea & Tick Squeeze-On Dogs 23-44 lbs, 2 Packs of 3, 6 CT
PetArmor Flea & Tick Squeeze-On Dogs 23-44 lbs, 2 Packs of 3, 6 CT
$39.98
petco
Revolution Topical Solution for Dogs 85-130 lbs, 3 Month Supply, 3 CT
Revolution Topical Solution for Dogs 85-130 lbs, 3 Month Supply, 3 CT
$89.28
petco
Revolution For Medium Dogs 20.1-40lbs (Red) 6 Doses
Revolution For Medium Dogs 20.1-40lbs (Red) 6 Doses
$79.89
($135.60
save 41%)
budgetpetcare
PetArmor Flea & Tick Prevention for Dogs (89-132 Pounds), 3 Treatments
PetArmor Flea & Tick Prevention for Dogs (89-132 Pounds), 3 Treatments
$15.29
($17.98
save 15%)
walmartusa
Jungle Watercolor Art Inspired by Exotic Island Nature Hibiscus Flowers Hawaiian Dog Mat/Pad
Jungle Watercolor Art Inspired by Exotic Island Nature Hibiscus Flowers Hawaiian Dog Mat/Pad
$108.80
wayfairnorthamerica
Advantus Flea Soft Chews for Small Dogs 4-22lbs, 30 count, 30 CT
Advantus Flea Soft Chews for Small Dogs 4-22lbs, 30 count, 30 CT
$54.98
($99.99
save 45%)
petco
Activyl Flea Spot Treatment for Dogs, 15-22 lbs, 6 Doses (6-mos. supply)
Activyl Flea Spot Treatment for Dogs, 15-22 lbs, 6 Doses (6-mos. supply)
$51.28
chewy
Tick Tock Dog: A Tell The Time Book - With A Special Movable Clock!
Tick Tock Dog: A Tell The Time Book - With A Special Movable Clock!
$14.99
amazon
Advantage Multi Topical Solution for Dogs 3 to 9 lbs, 6 Month Supply
Advantage Multi Topical Solution for Dogs 3 to 9 lbs, 6 Month Supply
$113.15
petco
Bayer Tapeworm Dewormer Tablets for Dogs, 5 pack
Bayer Tapeworm Dewormer Tablets for Dogs, 5 pack
$25.98
($39.99
save 35%)
petco
Advecta Ultra Flea & Tick Topical Treatment, Flea & Tick Control for Large Dogs, 4 Monthly Doses
Advecta Ultra Flea & Tick Topical Treatment, Flea & Tick Control for Large Dogs, 4 Monthly Doses
$29.99
walmart
Ardorlove Pet Grooming Tool Dog Travel Set Comb Brush Set
Ardorlove Pet Grooming Tool Dog Travel Set Comb Brush Set
$38.51
walmart
Aibecy Pet Dog Dematting Comb 3 in 1 Pet Grooming Rake Tool Tick Remover Hair Knot Openning Comb
Aibecy Pet Dog Dematting Comb 3 in 1 Pet Grooming Rake Tool Tick Remover Hair Knot Openning Comb
$14.29
walmart
Advantage Flea & Tick Treatment Shampoo for Dogs & Puppies, 12-oz bottle
Advantage Flea & Tick Treatment Shampoo for Dogs & Puppies, 12-oz bottle
$16.97
chewy
MEGAWHEELS Pet Spray Mites Eczema Dermatitis Itching Skin Disease Prevention Repairing Spray Cat Dog Repair Lubrication Sterilizer
MEGAWHEELS Pet Spray Mites Eczema Dermatitis Itching Skin Disease Prevention Repairing Spray Cat Dog Repair Lubrication Sterilizer
$13.54
walmart
MilbeGuard - Generic to Interceptor 6 pk Extra Large Dogs 51-100 lbs or Cats 12.1-25 lbs - Generic to Interceptor
MilbeGuard - Generic to Interceptor 6 pk Extra Large Dogs 51-100 lbs or Cats 12.1-25 lbs - Generic to Interceptor
$38.24
($54.63
save 30%)
1800petmeds
Fleas & Ticks
