Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Dogs
Collars & Harnesses
Dog Collars
Collars
Share
Collars
Dog Bandana 4th Of July Independence Day Pet Cat Dog Bandanas Scarf Small Dogs Puppy Collar Triangular Bibs Dog Accessories A7
featured
Dog Bandana 4th Of July Independence Day Pet Cat Dog Bandanas Scarf Small Dogs Puppy Collar Triangular Bibs Dog Accessories A7
$8.92
walmart
Aktudy Dog Wound Healing Medical Beautify Shower Protective Collar Pet Tool #4
featured
Aktudy Dog Wound Healing Medical Beautify Shower Protective Collar Pet Tool #4
$8.99
walmart
Eleaeleanor Pet Dogs Warm Casual Warm Coats With High Collar For Winter And Autumn Pet Dog Puppy Supplies,Pink Xl
featured
Eleaeleanor Pet Dogs Warm Casual Warm Coats With High Collar For Winter And Autumn Pet Dog Puppy Supplies,Pink Xl
$10.99
walmart
Utah Collar for Dogs, Medium, Multi-Color
Utah Collar for Dogs, Medium, Multi-Color
$9.99
($19.99
save 50%)
petco
LIFE IS GOOD Styles Pawsitivity Polyester Dog Collar, 10 to 14-in neck, 5/8-in wide
LIFE IS GOOD Styles Pawsitivity Polyester Dog Collar, 10 to 14-in neck, 5/8-in wide
$6.49
chewy
Ivory champagne Flower dog collar, flower leather collar, Dog of honor proposal XS to XXL collar, Puppy Girl flower collar, Handmade
Ivory champagne Flower dog collar, flower leather collar, Dog of honor proposal XS to XXL collar, Puppy Girl flower collar, Handmade
$43.50
amazon
KRUZ PET KZA102-01XL Mesh Dog Collar for Small, Medium, Large Dogs, Adjustable Neck Collar, Soft, Lightweight, Breathable, Comfort Fit - Black - X-Large
KRUZ PET KZA102-01XL Mesh Dog Collar for Small, Medium, Large Dogs, Adjustable Neck Collar, Soft, Lightweight, Breathable, Comfort Fit - Black - X-Large
$27.94
walmart
Blue Lace dog bow tie collar, Blue leather dog collar, some thing blue, girl dog collar, Lace bow, pearl, dog collar,Beach wedding
Blue Lace dog bow tie collar, Blue leather dog collar, some thing blue, girl dog collar, Lace bow, pearl, dog collar,Beach wedding
$47.50
amazon
Kritne Punk Round Spikes Spiked Pet Dog Collar, Pet Adjustable PU Leather Studded Spiked Buckle Cat Puppy Dog Collar Rivet Strap Brown M
Kritne Punk Round Spikes Spiked Pet Dog Collar, Pet Adjustable PU Leather Studded Spiked Buckle Cat Puppy Dog Collar Rivet Strap Brown M
$5.89
walmart
Landshark Hallmark Dog Collar, Small - Brown Overflow
Landshark Hallmark Dog Collar, Small - Brown Overflow
$15.40
($22.00
save 30%)
macy's
haoyueer Spiked Studded 1.2' Wide Leather Dog Collar Chain Leash Combo Set for Medium Large Pitbull Husky Mastiff Terrier
haoyueer Spiked Studded 1.2' Wide Leather Dog Collar Chain Leash Combo Set for Medium Large Pitbull Husky Mastiff Terrier
$57.98
walmart
CollarDirect Nylon Dog Leash 5ft Tribal Pattern Durable Walking Pet Leashes for Dogs Small Medium Large Puppy
CollarDirect Nylon Dog Leash 5ft Tribal Pattern Durable Walking Pet Leashes for Dogs Small Medium Large Puppy
$23.38
walmart
Advertisement
Justice Pet-Pet Accessories-Pet Bandana-Justice Logo Pink Pet Bandana For Dogs & Cats-For X-Small to Small Dogs & Cats-Slides On Collar To Fit More Pets-Size X-Small/Small
Justice Pet-Pet Accessories-Pet Bandana-Justice Logo Pink Pet Bandana For Dogs & Cats-For X-Small to Small Dogs & Cats-Slides On Collar To Fit More Pets-Size X-Small/Small
$4.97
walmartusa
Kwik Klip Adjustable Dog Collar Small Neon Pink
Kwik Klip Adjustable Dog Collar Small Neon Pink
$5.44
walmart
Red flower dog collar beaded pearl feather burlap Rhinestone flower collar leather adjustable girl collar dog of honor, dog ring bearer, proposal
Red flower dog collar beaded pearl feather burlap Rhinestone flower collar leather adjustable girl collar dog of honor, dog ring bearer, proposal
$43.50
amazon
Christmas Dog Collar Collection, Pets Bowtie Collar with Golden Jingle Bell, Collars and Accessories for Dogs, Pet Soft & Comfy Bowtie Dog Collar and Cat Collar, Matching Lanyards for Pet Lovers
Christmas Dog Collar Collection, Pets Bowtie Collar with Golden Jingle Bell, Collars and Accessories for Dogs, Pet Soft & Comfy Bowtie Dog Collar and Cat Collar, Matching Lanyards for Pet Lovers
$6.09
walmart
Peach bow tie collar Leather collar dog of honor dog ring bearer Puppy XS to XXL collar and bow tie, adjustable handmade bow tie collar
Peach bow tie collar Leather collar dog of honor dog ring bearer Puppy XS to XXL collar and bow tie, adjustable handmade bow tie collar
$32.00
amazon
K9 Explorer Brights Reflective Dog Collar, Canyon, 12 to 18-in neck, 5/8-in wide
K9 Explorer Brights Reflective Dog Collar, Canyon, 12 to 18-in neck, 5/8-in wide
$17.99
chewy
Pet Cat Dog Protective Collar Animals Fruits Football Anti-biting Ring Protection Collar XS-XL
Pet Cat Dog Protective Collar Animals Fruits Football Anti-biting Ring Protection Collar XS-XL
$10.85
walmart
Reflective Adjustable Collar with Leash in Orange (Medium : 27.4 in. L x 0.98 in. W x 1 in. H)
Reflective Adjustable Collar with Leash in Orange (Medium : 27.4 in. L x 0.98 in. W x 1 in. H)
$24.10
walmart
Burgundy Dusty pink Dog Bow Tie Collar, leather dog collar, dog of honor, Dusty pink bow tie, Plaid bow, Dog ring bearer, boy dog collar
Burgundy Dusty pink Dog Bow Tie Collar, leather dog collar, dog of honor, Dusty pink bow tie, Plaid bow, Dog ring bearer, boy dog collar
$36.00
amazon
KRUZ PET KZV006-08S Reflective Dog Collar for Small, Medium, Large Dogs, 100% Nylon Adjustable Pet Neck Collar, Heavy Duty O-Ring, Soft, Comfortable Neoprene Padding - Orange - Small
KRUZ PET KZV006-08S Reflective Dog Collar for Small, Medium, Large Dogs, 100% Nylon Adjustable Pet Neck Collar, Heavy Duty O-Ring, Soft, Comfortable Neoprene Padding - Orange - Small
$14.09
walmart
LUX-PRO LP1525-SMMD-GR SM/MD Illuminated Dog Collar, Green
LUX-PRO LP1525-SMMD-GR SM/MD Illuminated Dog Collar, Green
$11.64
amazon
Jet Pet Fashion Puppy Kitten Weaving Strap Pet Electroplating Bell Collar Adjustable Nylon Pet Supplies Collar
Jet Pet Fashion Puppy Kitten Weaving Strap Pet Electroplating Bell Collar Adjustable Nylon Pet Supplies Collar
$8.59
walmart
Advertisement
Brown dog bow tie collar, Brown, copper, Ivory, chamapange dog collar, handmade, Leather
Brown dog bow tie collar, Brown, copper, Ivory, chamapange dog collar, handmade, Leather
$36.00
amazon
KRUZ PET KZA102-02XL Mesh Dog Collar for Small, Medium, Large Dogs, Adjustable Neck Collar, Soft, Lightweight, Breathable, Comfort Fit - Blue - X-Large
KRUZ PET KZA102-02XL Mesh Dog Collar for Small, Medium, Large Dogs, Adjustable Neck Collar, Soft, Lightweight, Breathable, Comfort Fit - Blue - X-Large
$28.20
walmart
Coral Bow Tie dog collar, Dog ring bearer, Proposal, Embroidery, will you marry me, Leather dog collar, Marry me sign, Handmade, collar
Coral Bow Tie dog collar, Dog ring bearer, Proposal, Embroidery, will you marry me, Leather dog collar, Marry me sign, Handmade, collar
$60.00
amazon
Rust copper bow tie collar XS to XXL collar and bow tie adjustable Puppy bow tie handmade dog of honor ring bearer Ivory white copper gold collar
Rust copper bow tie collar XS to XXL collar and bow tie adjustable Puppy bow tie handmade dog of honor ring bearer Ivory white copper gold collar
$32.00
amazon
Leftwind Pet Children Man Fashion Polyester Bow Tie Party Pet Durable Fashion Bow Knot Polyester Fiber Collar For Small,Medium,Large Dog
Leftwind Pet Children Man Fashion Polyester Bow Tie Party Pet Durable Fashion Bow Knot Polyester Fiber Collar For Small,Medium,Large Dog
$7.92
walmart
Dusty blue bow tie collar Leather collar dog of honor ring bearer adjustable handmade XS to XXL collar and bow, Puppy bow collar
Dusty blue bow tie collar Leather collar dog of honor ring bearer adjustable handmade XS to XXL collar and bow, Puppy bow collar
$32.00
amazon
LYUMO Pet Collar, Adjustable Soft Dog Collar, Nylon Safty Comfortable Small Medium Dogs For Puppy
LYUMO Pet Collar, Adjustable Soft Dog Collar, Nylon Safty Comfortable Small Medium Dogs For Puppy
$9.44
walmart
White bow tie collar, anchor bow tie, handmade, Cat bow tie collar, dog of honor, brown dog collar
White bow tie collar, anchor bow tie, handmade, Cat bow tie collar, dog of honor, brown dog collar
$36.00
amazon
Teal blue Flower dog collar, Handmade beaded feather flower leather collar, Dog of honor proposal or every day use, S to XXL collar
Teal blue Flower dog collar, Handmade beaded feather flower leather collar, Dog of honor proposal or every day use, S to XXL collar
$35.50
amazon
Justice Pet-Pet Collar-Justice Logo Collar For Extra Large Sized Dogs-For Dogs With 20-30 Inch Neck Size-For Dogs 90-140 Pounds-Size Extra Large
Justice Pet-Pet Collar-Justice Logo Collar For Extra Large Sized Dogs-For Dogs With 20-30 Inch Neck Size-For Dogs 90-140 Pounds-Size Extra Large
$6.97
walmartusa
Dog Collar and Leash Set, Adjustable, Nylon, by K9 Force, Blue, Black, Pink, Purple (Purple,Medium)
Dog Collar and Leash Set, Adjustable, Nylon, by K9 Force, Blue, Black, Pink, Purple (Purple,Medium)
$16.95
walmart
LIFE IS GOOD Polyester Reflective Dog Collar, Lucky Dog, 18 to 26-in neck, 1-in wide
LIFE IS GOOD Polyester Reflective Dog Collar, Lucky Dog, 18 to 26-in neck, 1-in wide
$15.49
chewy
Advertisement
Burgundy Peach flower dog collar beaded pearl feather burlap Rhinestone flower collar leather adjustable girl collar dog of honor, dog ring bearer, proposal
Burgundy Peach flower dog collar beaded pearl feather burlap Rhinestone flower collar leather adjustable girl collar dog of honor, dog ring bearer, proposal
$53.00
amazon
Magenta bow tie collar Leather collar dog of honor ring bearer adjustable handmade XS to XXL collar and bow, Puppy bow collar
Magenta bow tie collar Leather collar dog of honor ring bearer adjustable handmade XS to XXL collar and bow, Puppy bow collar
$32.00
amazon
Pet PVC Tube Charging Light Emitting, Glow in The Dark Pet Collar, Cuttable TPU Light Up Safety Pet Necklace, Basic Dog Collars for Small Medium Large Dogs
Pet PVC Tube Charging Light Emitting, Glow in The Dark Pet Collar, Cuttable TPU Light Up Safety Pet Necklace, Basic Dog Collars for Small Medium Large Dogs
$10.89
walmart
Orange Polka Dots Dog Bow tie collar, beach, birthday gift, Pet wedding, Starfish, Pearl
Orange Polka Dots Dog Bow tie collar, beach, birthday gift, Pet wedding, Starfish, Pearl
$42.50
amazon
Marsala Lace Dog Bow Tie Collar Ring Bearer, Pet wedding, Handmade, Burlap Proposal
Marsala Lace Dog Bow Tie Collar Ring Bearer, Pet wedding, Handmade, Burlap Proposal
$38.50
amazon
Jeffers 1" Adjustable Nylon Dog Collar
Jeffers 1" Adjustable Nylon Dog Collar
$4.67
walmart
Jet Pet Pet Neck Strap Adjustable Length Nylon Buckle Small Large Dogs Puppy Collar - Black - 2x50cm
Jet Pet Pet Neck Strap Adjustable Length Nylon Buckle Small Large Dogs Puppy Collar - Black - 2x50cm
$7.59
walmart
Pearl beaded flower Dog collar, Flower dog collar, Girl Flower dog collar, Champagne, Ivory, black, brown, blue or Navy leather collar
Pearl beaded flower Dog collar, Flower dog collar, Girl Flower dog collar, Champagne, Ivory, black, brown, blue or Navy leather collar
$58.00
amazon
Kritne Metal Tag Collar, Metal Pet Collar Pendant, Cute Pet Dog Metal Collar Pendant Clasp Dog Tag Collar Pendant Pet Accessory
Kritne Metal Tag Collar, Metal Pet Collar Pendant, Cute Pet Dog Metal Collar Pendant Clasp Dog Tag Collar Pendant Pet Accessory
$6.90
walmart
Aquamarine Bow Tie dog collar, Dog ring bearer, Proposal, Embroidery, will you marry me, Leather dog collar, Marry me sign, Handmade, collar
Aquamarine Bow Tie dog collar, Dog ring bearer, Proposal, Embroidery, will you marry me, Leather dog collar, Marry me sign, Handmade, collar
$60.00
amazon
Rose Gold Navy bow tie collar, dog collar, leather, handmade, Girl dog collar, Ivory, Rose gold, brown dog collar
Rose Gold Navy bow tie collar, dog collar, leather, handmade, Girl dog collar, Ivory, Rose gold, brown dog collar
$36.00
amazon
Ultra Violet dog bow tie collar, Color of 2018 PANTONE 18-3838, Pet Wedding, Gifts
Ultra Violet dog bow tie collar, Color of 2018 PANTONE 18-3838, Pet Wedding, Gifts
$36.00
amazon
Advertisement
LED Glowing pet collar with manual switch cat and dog travel safely at night Flash Noctilucent Adjustable Nylon dog Collar
LED Glowing pet collar with manual switch cat and dog travel safely at night Flash Noctilucent Adjustable Nylon dog Collar
$8.51
walmart
Country Snow Deer Dog Collar 1 inch or 1.5 inch wide Christmas
Country Snow Deer Dog Collar 1 inch or 1.5 inch wide Christmas
$13.99
amazon
Premium PU Leather Cat Dog Collar with Full Crystal Rhinestones Perfect for Pet Show & Daily Walking
Premium PU Leather Cat Dog Collar with Full Crystal Rhinestones Perfect for Pet Show & Daily Walking
$8.45
walmart
Adjustable Tactical Dog Collar Military Nylon Heavy Duty Metal Buckle, Anti-wear Five-speed Adjustable for Medium Large Dogs Camouflage XL
Adjustable Tactical Dog Collar Military Nylon Heavy Duty Metal Buckle, Anti-wear Five-speed Adjustable for Medium Large Dogs Camouflage XL
$12.99
walmart
Soft PU Leather Small Pet Dog/Cat Collar Decors Pet Supplies Adjustable 7.5''-10''- Pink
Soft PU Leather Small Pet Dog/Cat Collar Decors Pet Supplies Adjustable 7.5''-10''- Pink
$9.29
walmart
Led Dog Collar - Waterproof Light Up Safety Pet Collar - Rechargeable Flashing Light Collar, Basic Dog Collars, Luminous Dog Collar with Adjustable Size Pink M
Led Dog Collar - Waterproof Light Up Safety Pet Collar - Rechargeable Flashing Light Collar, Basic Dog Collars, Luminous Dog Collar with Adjustable Size Pink M
$9.99
walmart
Bumblebee Dog Collar 5/8 inch or 3/4 inch wide Bee
Bumblebee Dog Collar 5/8 inch or 3/4 inch wide Bee
$12.99
amazon
Bond & Co. Jeweled Golden Leather Dog Collar, X-Small/Small
Bond & Co. Jeweled Golden Leather Dog Collar, X-Small/Small
$6.50
($12.99
save 50%)
petco
Arcadia Trail Blue Green Lightweight Collar for Dogs
Arcadia Trail Blue Green Lightweight Collar for Dogs
$14.99
onlynaturalpet
Handmade Engraved Bling Dog collar and ID pet name Tag -004
Handmade Engraved Bling Dog collar and ID pet name Tag -004
$13.99
amazon
Microfiber Pet Dog Collar Leashes Set, Reflective Dog Collar, Double-Layer Soft Leather Pet Leash, Cat Dog Collar Leash Set, Pet Collar Leash for Small & Medium Dogs
Microfiber Pet Dog Collar Leashes Set, Reflective Dog Collar, Double-Layer Soft Leather Pet Leash, Cat Dog Collar Leash Set, Pet Collar Leash for Small & Medium Dogs
$12.39
walmart
Adjustable Dog Collar Festival Christmas Santa Pattern Pet Gift Collar for Dogs Cats
Adjustable Dog Collar Festival Christmas Santa Pattern Pet Gift Collar for Dogs Cats
$7.46
walmart
Load More
Collars
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.