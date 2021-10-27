Accessories

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Dogs
Collars & Harnesses
Accessories
Accessories
Share
Accessories
LED Glowing pet collar with manual switch cat and dog travel safely at night Flash Noctilucent Adjustable Nylon dog Collar
featured
LED Glowing pet collar with manual switch cat and dog travel safely at night Flash Noctilucent Adjustable Nylon dog Collar
$8.51
walmart
Led Dog Collar - Waterproof Light Up Safety Pet Collar - Rechargeable Flashing Light Collar, Basic Dog Collars, Luminous Dog Collar with Adjustable Size Pink M
featured
Led Dog Collar - Waterproof Light Up Safety Pet Collar - Rechargeable Flashing Light Collar, Basic Dog Collars, Luminous Dog Collar with Adjustable Size Pink M
$9.99
walmart
Handmade Engraved Bling Dog collar and ID pet name Tag -004
featured
Handmade Engraved Bling Dog collar and ID pet name Tag -004
$13.99
amazon
LED Dog Collar, USB Rechargeable Light Up Glowing Pet Collar, Comfortable Soft Mesh Safety Dog Collar for Small, Medium, Large Dogs Pink M
LED Dog Collar, USB Rechargeable Light Up Glowing Pet Collar, Comfortable Soft Mesh Safety Dog Collar for Small, Medium, Large Dogs Pink M
$9.99
walmart
Altsales Dog Collars, Pet Reflective Adjustable Printed Night Walking Collar for Medium-Large Pet Dogs
Altsales Dog Collars, Pet Reflective Adjustable Printed Night Walking Collar for Medium-Large Pet Dogs
$8.99
walmart
LED Dog Collar, USB Rechargeable Glowing Dog Collar, Light Up Collar Improved Dog Safety At Night, 3 Flashing Modes, Water-Resistant Lighted Collar Green 35cm
LED Dog Collar, USB Rechargeable Glowing Dog Collar, Light Up Collar Improved Dog Safety At Night, 3 Flashing Modes, Water-Resistant Lighted Collar Green 35cm
$8.99
walmart
Laser Engravable Diamond Shaped Stainless Steel Pet ID Dog Tags - Custom Boarder Frame, Name, Emergency Contact Pet Dog Tag Key Chain - Personalized Dog Tag for Pets - Ships Next Day! [Rose Gold]
Laser Engravable Diamond Shaped Stainless Steel Pet ID Dog Tags - Custom Boarder Frame, Name, Emergency Contact Pet Dog Tag Key Chain - Personalized Dog Tag for Pets - Ships Next Day! [Rose Gold]
$14.99
($15.99
save 6%)
walmartusa
2PCS Pet Dog Tag Bone-shaped Accessory Metal Tags Diamond-Studded Identification Pendant
2PCS Pet Dog Tag Bone-shaped Accessory Metal Tags Diamond-Studded Identification Pendant
$7.72
walmart
Catlerio Pet Traction Rope Adjustable Reflective Dog Lead Running Jogging Night Walking Leash
Catlerio Pet Traction Rope Adjustable Reflective Dog Lead Running Jogging Night Walking Leash
$7.06
walmart
Green Line Pet id tag, Dog tag for dog,American Flag pet tag, Personalized aluminum pet id tag
Green Line Pet id tag, Dog tag for dog,American Flag pet tag, Personalized aluminum pet id tag
$13.99
amazon
Personalized Pet Tag Dog ID Tag Deer Trees Round Double Sided - P9
Personalized Pet Tag Dog ID Tag Deer Trees Round Double Sided - P9
$12.00
amazon
CACAGOO Pet Nail Clippers with LED Light Professional Pet Trimmer Animal Claws Scissor Safety Cutting Nails Home Grooming for Dog Cat Guinea Pig
CACAGOO Pet Nail Clippers with LED Light Professional Pet Trimmer Animal Claws Scissor Safety Cutting Nails Home Grooming for Dog Cat Guinea Pig
$15.99
walmart
DABOOM Sharp Angled Blade Pet Nail Trimmer with Safety Guard Dog Nail Clippers with Light for Small Dogs Medium Large Dogs and Cats
DABOOM Sharp Angled Blade Pet Nail Trimmer with Safety Guard Dog Nail Clippers with Light for Small Dogs Medium Large Dogs and Cats
$11.79
walmart
K-shaped Dog Harness Luminous LED Harness For Pet Dog Chest Harness Adjustable Stick for Medium And Large Dogs Night Travel
K-shaped Dog Harness Luminous LED Harness For Pet Dog Chest Harness Adjustable Stick for Medium And Large Dogs Night Travel
$14.99
walmart
Grey & Black Reflective Pawprint Matching Dog Harness & Lead Sets Night Safety(Large - 19 to 26 inch)
Grey & Black Reflective Pawprint Matching Dog Harness & Lead Sets Night Safety(Large - 19 to 26 inch)
$35.89
walmart
Aluminum Waterproof Pet Cat Dog Collar Tag Pendant Safety Dog Tag Ornament Glowing Led Collar Tag Dog Accessories
Aluminum Waterproof Pet Cat Dog Collar Tag Pendant Safety Dog Tag Ornament Glowing Led Collar Tag Dog Accessories
$10.99
walmart
Funny Dog Tag - Help Me Find My Human! - Stainless Steel Engraved Pet ID Tag
Funny Dog Tag - Help Me Find My Human! - Stainless Steel Engraved Pet ID Tag
$14.00
amazon
Personalized Distressed Brown Leather Dog Collar, Engraved Round Solid Brass/Gold Tone ID Tag
Personalized Distressed Brown Leather Dog Collar, Engraved Round Solid Brass/Gold Tone ID Tag
$37.99
amazon
Engraved Dog Tag in Script - Stainless Steel Simple Pet Name Tag ID
Engraved Dog Tag in Script - Stainless Steel Simple Pet Name Tag ID
$14.00
amazon
Dog Tag Art Pink Paisley Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Small
Dog Tag Art Pink Paisley Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Small
$19.00
chewy
Personalized Pet Tag Dog ID Tag Round Yellow Watercolor Ombre Double Sided - P12
Personalized Pet Tag Dog ID Tag Round Yellow Watercolor Ombre Double Sided - P12
$12.00
amazon
Personalized Pet ID Tag - Kilo - Dog Paw
Personalized Pet ID Tag - Kilo - Dog Paw
$23.00
amazon
USB Rechargeable Safe Warn LED Dog Collar Adjustable Silicone Collar 35cm/50cm/70cm
USB Rechargeable Safe Warn LED Dog Collar Adjustable Silicone Collar 35cm/50cm/70cm
$7.69
walmart
Personalized Pet Tag, Pet ID Tag, Custom Pet tag, Custom Print Tag, Dog Tag, Cat Tag, Unique Tag, Luna
Personalized Pet Tag, Pet ID Tag, Custom Pet tag, Custom Print Tag, Dog Tag, Cat Tag, Unique Tag, Luna
$13.20
amazon
Personalized Pet Tag, Pet ID Tag, Custom Pet tag, Custom Print Tag, Dog Tag, Cat Tag, Unique Tag, Honey
Personalized Pet Tag, Pet ID Tag, Custom Pet tag, Custom Print Tag, Dog Tag, Cat Tag, Unique Tag, Honey
$13.20
amazon
Personalized Pet Tag Dog ID Tag Round Halloween Double Sided - P32
Personalized Pet Tag Dog ID Tag Round Halloween Double Sided - P32
$12.00
amazon
CawBing New K-shaped Luminous LED Harness For Pet Dog Chest Harness For Medium And Large Dogs
CawBing New K-shaped Luminous LED Harness For Pet Dog Chest Harness For Medium And Large Dogs
$11.99
walmart
Handmade Brown Leather Dog Collar and Leash, Solid Copper ID Tag
Handmade Brown Leather Dog Collar and Leash, Solid Copper ID Tag
$64.98
amazon
Dog Tag Art Stars & Stripes Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Small
Dog Tag Art Stars & Stripes Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Small
$19.00
chewy
12 Colors Puppy ID Collars Whelping Dog Band Newborn Soft Fabric Adjustable Identification Collar
12 Colors Puppy ID Collars Whelping Dog Band Newborn Soft Fabric Adjustable Identification Collar
$9.16
walmart
DOACT USB Charging Pet Harness,Reflective Light Pet Vest,LED Pet Harness Dog Chest Strap USB Charging with Adjustable Reflective Strip for Night Walking Security
DOACT USB Charging Pet Harness,Reflective Light Pet Vest,LED Pet Harness Dog Chest Strap USB Charging with Adjustable Reflective Strip for Night Walking Security
$60.91
walmart
Dog Tag Art High Maintenance Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Small
Dog Tag Art High Maintenance Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Small
$19.00
chewy
Dog Tag Art Santa's Little Helper Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Small
Dog Tag Art Santa's Little Helper Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Small
$19.00
chewy
Big Save!New K-shaped Luminous LED Harness For Pet Dog Chest Harness For Medium And Large Dogs Night Travel
Big Save!New K-shaped Luminous LED Harness For Pet Dog Chest Harness For Medium And Large Dogs Night Travel
$14.28
walmart
Personalized Pet Tag Dog ID Tag Round Lumberjack Buffalo Plaid Double Sided - P11
Personalized Pet Tag Dog ID Tag Round Lumberjack Buffalo Plaid Double Sided - P11
$12.00
amazon
Shamrock Pet Id Tag Personalized Charm for Cats and Dogs St. Patrick's Day
Shamrock Pet Id Tag Personalized Charm for Cats and Dogs St. Patrick's Day
$12.50
amazon
Pirate Pet name tag Custom aluminum dog identification
Pirate Pet name tag Custom aluminum dog identification
$13.99
amazon
Grey & Black Reflective Pawprint Matching Dog Collar & Lead Sets Night Safety (Small - 10 to 16 Inch)
Grey & Black Reflective Pawprint Matching Dog Collar & Lead Sets Night Safety (Small - 10 to 16 Inch)
$24.20
walmart
Personalized Pet Tag Dog ID Tag Round Mermaid Scales Print Double Sided - P27
Personalized Pet Tag Dog ID Tag Round Mermaid Scales Print Double Sided - P27
$12.00
amazon
Dog Tag Art Peace & Love Bones Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Large
Dog Tag Art Peace & Love Bones Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Large
$19.00
chewy
Dog Tag Art Hawaiian Print Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Large
Dog Tag Art Hawaiian Print Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Large
$19.00
chewy
Dog Tag Art Valentine Heart Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Small
Dog Tag Art Valentine Heart Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Small
$19.00
chewy
Dog-E-Glow Collar & Leash with LED Light Up Lights For Dogs ~ Pink Leopard~Large
Dog-E-Glow Collar & Leash with LED Light Up Lights For Dogs ~ Pink Leopard~Large
$34.75
walmart
Dog Tag Art Cupcake Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Small
Dog Tag Art Cupcake Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Small
$19.00
chewy
Dog Tag Art Java Paisley Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Small
Dog Tag Art Java Paisley Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Small
$19.00
chewy
Dog Tag Art California Flag Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Small
Dog Tag Art California Flag Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Small
$19.00
chewy
Dog Tag Art Classic Sparrow Tattoo Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Small
Dog Tag Art Classic Sparrow Tattoo Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Small
$19.00
chewy
Handmade Personalized Distressed Gray Leather Dog Collar, Solid Copper ID Tag
Handmade Personalized Distressed Gray Leather Dog Collar, Solid Copper ID Tag
$38.99
amazon
New K-shaped Luminous LED Harness For Pet Dog Chest Harness For Medium And Large Dogs Night Travel Green L
New K-shaped Luminous LED Harness For Pet Dog Chest Harness For Medium And Large Dogs Night Travel Green L
$10.14
walmart
Pet PVC Tube Charging Light Emitting, Glow in The Dark Pet Collar, Cuttable TPU Light Up Safety Pet Necklace, Basic Dog Collars for Small Medium Large Dogs
Pet PVC Tube Charging Light Emitting, Glow in The Dark Pet Collar, Cuttable TPU Light Up Safety Pet Necklace, Basic Dog Collars for Small Medium Large Dogs
$10.89
walmart
Pet Collar LED Light Waterproof Night Luminous Safety Collar Light Clip-On LED Collar Light for Dog Cat
Pet Collar LED Light Waterproof Night Luminous Safety Collar Light Clip-On LED Collar Light for Dog Cat
$10.99
walmart
GoTags Stainless Steel Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Swarovski Crystal Paw Print, Pink, Regular
GoTags Stainless Steel Personalized Dog & Cat ID Tag, Swarovski Crystal Paw Print, Pink, Regular
$12.95
chewy
Industrial Puppy Emotional Support Dog Tag, 2 Pack: Metal Pet ID Tags for Emotional Support Dogs, ESA, and Therapy Dogs, 1.25 Inch Diameter, Double Si
Industrial Puppy Emotional Support Dog Tag, 2 Pack: Metal Pet ID Tags for Emotional Support Dogs, ESA, and Therapy Dogs, 1.25 Inch Diameter, Double Si
$19.99
walmart
Kritne Cat Neme Tag, Alloy Pet ID Tag Dog Cat Animal Name Identification Pendant Bone Shape, Dog Tag
Kritne Cat Neme Tag, Alloy Pet ID Tag Dog Cat Animal Name Identification Pendant Bone Shape, Dog Tag
$6.44
walmart
LED Luminous K-shaped Harness for Pet Dog Chest Harness for Medium and Large Dogs Night Travel Shiny Green XL Size
LED Luminous K-shaped Harness for Pet Dog Chest Harness for Medium and Large Dogs Night Travel Shiny Green XL Size
$16.88
walmart
LED Dog Collar, USB Rechargeable, Glowing pet Dog Collar for Night Safety, Fashion Light up Collar for Small Medium Large Dogs
LED Dog Collar, USB Rechargeable, Glowing pet Dog Collar for Night Safety, Fashion Light up Collar for Small Medium Large Dogs
$10.79
walmart
Mgaxyff Adjustable Pet Collar,LED Pet Glowing Adjustable Safety Rechargeable Collar PU Leather for Cats and Dogs,Pet LED Collar
Mgaxyff Adjustable Pet Collar,LED Pet Glowing Adjustable Safety Rechargeable Collar PU Leather for Cats and Dogs,Pet LED Collar
$6.75
walmart
Mobile Dog Gear Day/Night Dog Walking Bag, 7-in, Red
Mobile Dog Gear Day/Night Dog Walking Bag, 7-in, Red
$24.49
chewy
LED Pet Dog Collar Flashing Glow Dog Leash Neck Belt Collars Pet Fluorescent Cat Neck Belt Rope Cord
LED Pet Dog Collar Flashing Glow Dog Leash Neck Belt Collars Pet Fluorescent Cat Neck Belt Rope Cord
$8.90
walmart
USB Rechargeable Safe Warn LED Dog Collar Adjustable Silicone Collar Cut to Resize
USB Rechargeable Safe Warn LED Dog Collar Adjustable Silicone Collar Cut to Resize
$5.90
walmart
Load More
Accessories
