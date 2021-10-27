Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Dogs
Bowls & Feeding Accessories
Dog Bowls & Feeding Accessories
Share
Dog Bowls & Feeding Accessories
Food Storage
Bowls & Feeders
Placemats
Automatic Feeder Durable Strong Feeding and Drinking Fountain
featured
Automatic Feeder Durable Strong Feeding and Drinking Fountain
$166.01
walmart
Chicken Feeder Drinker Poultry Chick Hen Quail Food Water Feeding Tool Supplies
featured
Chicken Feeder Drinker Poultry Chick Hen Quail Food Water Feeding Tool Supplies
$31.96
walmart
Chicken Fruit Vegetable Skewers Pet Chicken Hen Hanging Feeder
featured
Chicken Fruit Vegetable Skewers Pet Chicken Hen Hanging Feeder
$9.59
walmart
Tebru 4 In 1 Coop Feeding Cup Stainless Steel Food/Water Bowl Drinker Holder Do
Tebru 4 In 1 Coop Feeding Cup Stainless Steel Food/Water Bowl Drinker Holder Do
$24.60
walmart
PetEquip Stainless Steel Palstic Hang-on Pets Bowl Fix-on Two-layer Animals Food Water Feeding Dish S/L
PetEquip Stainless Steel Palstic Hang-on Pets Bowl Fix-on Two-layer Animals Food Water Feeding Dish S/L
$13.49
walmart
Ethical 32-Ounce No-Tip Stainless Dish
Ethical 32-Ounce No-Tip Stainless Dish
$15.83
walmart
ETON Large Chicken Trough Feeder
ETON Large Chicken Trough Feeder
$33.20
walmart
Certified International Hot Dogs Double Serve Pet Bowl with Insert
Certified International Hot Dogs Double Serve Pet Bowl with Insert
$33.99
overstock
Dog Feeder Slow Eating Pet Bowl Eco-Friendly Durable Non-Toxic Preventing Choking Healthy Design Bowl for Dog Pet(Blue)
Dog Feeder Slow Eating Pet Bowl Eco-Friendly Durable Non-Toxic Preventing Choking Healthy Design Bowl for Dog Pet(Blue)
$17.99
walmart
Boss Pet 7481 Bowl Canister Espresso
Boss Pet 7481 Bowl Canister Espresso
$50.29
walmart
Cesar Wholesome Bowls Chicken, Sweet Potato & Green Beans Recipe Wet Dog Food, 3-oz tray, case of 10
Cesar Wholesome Bowls Chicken, Sweet Potato & Green Beans Recipe Wet Dog Food, 3-oz tray, case of 10
$24.80
chewy
Walnut Extra-Small Double-Bowl Feeder
Walnut Extra-Small Double-Bowl Feeder
$79.95
crate&barrel
Dogness Pet Fountain Automatic Water Dish Plastic, Size 5.0 H x 3.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 843775108492
Dogness Pet Fountain Automatic Water Dish Plastic, Size 5.0 H x 3.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 843775108492
$9.99
wayfair
Asdomo Ceramic Dual-purpose Food Bowl Rabbit Grass Rack Food Bowl Fixed Anti-turning Chinchilla Food Bowl Guinea Pig Grass Rack
Asdomo Ceramic Dual-purpose Food Bowl Rabbit Grass Rack Food Bowl Fixed Anti-turning Chinchilla Food Bowl Guinea Pig Grass Rack
$42.85
walmart
Browning Portable Dual Dog Dish Camouflage
Browning Portable Dual Dog Dish Camouflage
$19.99
amazon
Pet Bowl Chevron French Blue Large 7.5Dx2.4H (Set of 2)
Pet Bowl Chevron French Blue Large 7.5Dx2.4H (Set of 2)
$37.69
($48.99
save 23%)
walmartusa
Foldable Pet Dog Feeder Bowl - Slow Feeder Dog Bowl- Anti-Choking And Anti-Vomiting Double Food Portable Dog Bowl Licking Plate Slow Food Mat And Dog Training Pet Supplies
Foldable Pet Dog Feeder Bowl - Slow Feeder Dog Bowl- Anti-Choking And Anti-Vomiting Double Food Portable Dog Bowl Licking Plate Slow Food Mat And Dog Training Pet Supplies
$15.88
walmart
Bone Dry Chevron Pet Bowl (Set of 2)
Bone Dry Chevron Pet Bowl (Set of 2)
$45.49
overstock
Rubber Pet Food Tray with Bowls Large (Giant breed dogs) - Ballard Designs
Rubber Pet Food Tray with Bowls Large (Giant breed dogs) - Ballard Designs
$49.00
ballarddesigns
Pet Bowl Portuguese Azulejos Medium 6Dx2H (Set of 2)
Pet Bowl Portuguese Azulejos Medium 6Dx2H (Set of 2)
$28.89
($34.99
save 17%)
walmartusa
Pet Bowl Dinner And Drinks Teal Large (Set of 2)
Pet Bowl Dinner And Drinks Teal Large (Set of 2)
$42.49
($54.99
save 23%)
walmartusa
Bearwood Essentials Elevated Feeder Wood in Blue/Brown/White, Size 8.0 H x 22.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair FH2B8BWB
Bearwood Essentials Elevated Feeder Wood in Blue/Brown/White, Size 8.0 H x 22.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair FH2B8BWB
$79.99
wayfair
BToBackyard Adjustable Raised Dog Bowl Pet Supplies For Food Or Water Feeding Good Quality High Capacity Stainless Steel Tray
BToBackyard Adjustable Raised Dog Bowl Pet Supplies For Food Or Water Feeding Good Quality High Capacity Stainless Steel Tray
$66.29
walmart
Bearwood Essentials Farmhouse Elevated Dog Feeder, Chestnut/White , Small
Bearwood Essentials Farmhouse Elevated Dog Feeder, Chestnut/White , Small
$70.99
chewy
Stainless Steel Pet Bowl with Anti Skid Rubber Base and Dog Design, Large, Gray and Pink
Stainless Steel Pet Bowl with Anti Skid Rubber Base and Dog Design, Large, Gray and Pink
$19.79
overstock
Pet Dog Supplies, Pet Senior Bowl, Stainless Steel Bowl for Dogs, Durable and Non-toxic (M)
Pet Dog Supplies, Pet Senior Bowl, Stainless Steel Bowl for Dogs, Durable and Non-toxic (M)
$10.99
walmart
Chinatera Portable Folding Pet Bowls Soft Dog TPE Pet Feeder Water Bowl (C)
Chinatera Portable Folding Pet Bowls Soft Dog TPE Pet Feeder Water Bowl (C)
$9.94
walmart
Loving Pets Bella Bowls Large Murano Blue Bowl for Dogs
Loving Pets Bella Bowls Large Murano Blue Bowl for Dogs
$7.52
($15.99
save 53%)
walmartusa
Bungalow Flooring Dog Bone Bowls Personalized Dog Placemat
Bungalow Flooring Dog Bone Bowls Personalized Dog Placemat
$32.99
chewy
DII Pet Bowl Smiley Face, Large 7.5Dx2.4H (Set of 2)
DII Pet Bowl Smiley Face, Large 7.5Dx2.4H (Set of 2)
$48.99
walmartusa
DII Ceramic Pet Collection, Canister, Gray
DII Ceramic Pet Collection, Canister, Gray
$16.99
($19.99
save 15%)
walmartusa
Cooling Dog Bowls - Portable Water Resistant Bowl with Cooler Insert Bulk Packs(3 Bowls)
Cooling Dog Bowls - Portable Water Resistant Bowl with Cooler Insert Bulk Packs(3 Bowls)
$42.89
walmart
Pet Stainless Steel Bowl Dogs Durable and Non-toxic Bowl
Pet Stainless Steel Bowl Dogs Durable and Non-toxic Bowl
$10.98
walmart
Personalized Planet Houndstooth Small Dog Bowl In Black
Personalized Planet Houndstooth Small Dog Bowl In Black
$22.99
bedbath&beyond
Bending mat for companion dogs Interactive Pet Play Toys, Stress Reliever Dog Mat, Puzzle, Pet Feed Mat, Dog Training Blanket
Bending mat for companion dogs Interactive Pet Play Toys, Stress Reliever Dog Mat, Puzzle, Pet Feed Mat, Dog Training Blanket
$17.53
walmart
Dine N Dash Feeding Bowl/Dish
Dine N Dash Feeding Bowl/Dish
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Drymate Brown & Tan Paw Print Personalized Pet Placemat, Large
Drymate Brown & Tan Paw Print Personalized Pet Placemat, Large
$16.37
($29.99
save 45%)
petco
Dilwe Pet Tray Dish Off Ground,hh Pet Feeding Bowl Elevated Single Dog Bowl Feeder Raised Stand Food Water Pet Tray Dish Off Ground
Dilwe Pet Tray Dish Off Ground,hh Pet Feeding Bowl Elevated Single Dog Bowl Feeder Raised Stand Food Water Pet Tray Dish Off Ground
$37.34
walmart
Dog Bowls Stainless Steel Water and Food Feeder with Non Spill Skid Resistant Silicone Mat for Pets Puppy Small Medium Dogs, Anti-corrosion and Heat Resistant M
Dog Bowls Stainless Steel Water and Food Feeder with Non Spill Skid Resistant Silicone Mat for Pets Puppy Small Medium Dogs, Anti-corrosion and Heat Resistant M
$29.99
walmart
Drymate Dog Bowl Placemat Plastic in Black, Size 12.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.13 D in | Wayfair DPMDRM1220FB
Drymate Dog Bowl Placemat Plastic in Black, Size 12.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.13 D in | Wayfair DPMDRM1220FB
$10.99
wayfair
Drymate Paw Print Dog Placemat, Large, Grey
Drymate Paw Print Dog Placemat, Large, Grey
$11.99
chewy
Drymate Dog Bowl Placemat Plastic, Size 12.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.13 D in | Wayfair DPMDRM1220KC
Drymate Dog Bowl Placemat Plastic, Size 12.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.13 D in | Wayfair DPMDRM1220KC
$12.99
wayfair
Snack H-DuO - One Drink. One Snack. Same Bottle with Companion Cup Collapsible Dog Travel Bowl - Pink
Snack H-DuO - One Drink. One Snack. Same Bottle with Companion Cup Collapsible Dog Travel Bowl - Pink
$21.25
($79.28
save 73%)
walmartusa
Classic Non-Slip Slow Feeding Dish
Classic Non-Slip Slow Feeding Dish
$24.45
walmart
Pet Bowl Chevron Stone Large 7.5Dx2.4H (Set of 2)
Pet Bowl Chevron Stone Large 7.5Dx2.4H (Set of 2)
$48.99
walmartusa
Bungalow Flooring Waterhog Dog Bone Repeat Personalized Dog Placemat, Camel
Bungalow Flooring Waterhog Dog Bone Repeat Personalized Dog Placemat, Camel
$40.60
chewy
Extra Large Tall Two Bowl Dog Feeder - X Style Farmhouse Dog Bowl Stand
Extra Large Tall Two Bowl Dog Feeder - X Style Farmhouse Dog Bowl Stand
$219.00
amazon
Dog Fun Feeder Educational Wear-resistant Foraging Bowl
Dog Fun Feeder Educational Wear-resistant Foraging Bowl
$29.61
walmart
Boulevard Travel Personalized Dog Bowl, Navy, Large
Boulevard Travel Personalized Dog Bowl, Navy, Large
$35.00
chewy
Bungalow Flooring Waterhog Paws & Bones Personalized Dog Placemat, Dark Brown, 28 x 18-in
Bungalow Flooring Waterhog Paws & Bones Personalized Dog Placemat, Dark Brown, 28 x 18-in
$42.74
chewy
Pet Bowl Lattice Hunter Green Large 7.5Dx2.4H (Set of 2)
Pet Bowl Lattice Hunter Green Large 7.5Dx2.4H (Set of 2)
$37.08
($47.99
save 23%)
walmartusa
Aspen Pet Anti Skid Slow Feed Bowl
Aspen Pet Anti Skid Slow Feed Bowl
$6.49
blainfarm&fleet
Bearwood Essentials Industrial Elevated Feeder Wood/Metal/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 14.0 H x 33.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair MB3BE14
Bearwood Essentials Industrial Elevated Feeder Wood/Metal/Stainless Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 14.0 H x 33.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair MB3BE14
$144.99
wayfair
Advance Pet Products Stainless Steel Embossed Rim Feeding Bowl
Advance Pet Products Stainless Steel Embossed Rim Feeding Bowl
$20.58
walmart
Design Imports Pet Bowl Porcelain/Stoneware/Ceramic, Size 2.4 H x 7.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair CAMZ12119
Design Imports Pet Bowl Porcelain/Stoneware/Ceramic, Size 2.4 H x 7.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair CAMZ12119
$39.30
wayfair
Besufy Pet Hamster Feeder 80/125ml 3 in 1 Hamster Squirrel Water Bottle Bowl Base Hut Food Feeder Nest
Besufy Pet Hamster Feeder 80/125ml 3 in 1 Hamster Squirrel Water Bottle Bowl Base Hut Food Feeder Nest
$9.12
walmart
Honeycomb Leakage Food Toy，Indestructible Dog Chew Toys, Strong Natural Rubber Teeth Cleaning Toys, Food Distribution Toys, Food Spills, Dog Interact
Honeycomb Leakage Food Toy，Indestructible Dog Chew Toys, Strong Natural Rubber Teeth Cleaning Toys, Food Distribution Toys, Food Spills, Dog Interact
$28.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Boots & Barkley Large Placemat Color Black. 14.5in. (L), 23.75in. (W)
Boots & Barkley Large Placemat Color Black. 14.5in. (L), 23.75in. (W)
$14.00
walmart
Pet Bowl Trellis Paw Rose Medium 6Dx2H (Set of 2)
Pet Bowl Trellis Paw Rose Medium 6Dx2H (Set of 2)
$27.69
($32.99
save 16%)
walmartusa
AUPERTO 2 Pack Lick Mat for Dogs, Silicone Distraction Device with Strong Suction Dog Lick Mat, Slow Feeder Lick Pad for Dog Bathing and Training
AUPERTO 2 Pack Lick Mat for Dogs, Silicone Distraction Device with Strong Suction Dog Lick Mat, Slow Feeder Lick Pad for Dog Bathing and Training
$14.88
walmart
