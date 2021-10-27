Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Local Services
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Cats
Toys
Catnip Toys
Catnip Toys
Share
Catnip Toys
Pet Cat Plush With Catnip Toy Ladybug Bee Animal Style Funny Toys for Pet Kitten Interactive Plush Stuffed Chew Pet Toys
featured
Pet Cat Plush With Catnip Toy Ladybug Bee Animal Style Funny Toys for Pet Kitten Interactive Plush Stuffed Chew Pet Toys
$5.99
walmart
Winter Savings! Pet Cat Supplies, Pet Finger Toy Containing Catnip, Pet Chew Toy for Cat, Ease Mood and Release Pressure
featured
Winter Savings! Pet Cat Supplies, Pet Finger Toy Containing Catnip, Pet Chew Toy for Cat, Ease Mood and Release Pressure
$7.79
walmart
Spree 3D Fish Cat Toy Electric Pet Cat Toys Interactive Gifts Fish Catnip Toys Stuffed Pillow Doll Simulation Fish Playing Toy
featured
Spree 3D Fish Cat Toy Electric Pet Cat Toys Interactive Gifts Fish Catnip Toys Stuffed Pillow Doll Simulation Fish Playing Toy
$9.46
walmart
JANDEL Interesting Cat Fish Shape Toothbrush With Catnip, Pet Eco-Friendly Silicone Molar Stick Teeth Cleaning Toy For Cats Soft and Comfortable
JANDEL Interesting Cat Fish Shape Toothbrush With Catnip, Pet Eco-Friendly Silicone Molar Stick Teeth Cleaning Toy For Cats Soft and Comfortable
$7.77
walmart
2Pcs Cat Chew Toy Pet Cat Plush Contains Catnip Toy Pet Cat Plush With Catnip Toy Ladybug Cat Interactive Soft Cotton Filling Toys Ladybug Toy
2Pcs Cat Chew Toy Pet Cat Plush Contains Catnip Toy Pet Cat Plush With Catnip Toy Ladybug Cat Interactive Soft Cotton Filling Toys Ladybug Toy
$10.99
walmart
Chinatera Cat Canvas Mouse Sound Toys Catnip Squeaky Pet Interactive Toy (Dark Blue
Chinatera Cat Canvas Mouse Sound Toys Catnip Squeaky Pet Interactive Toy (Dark Blue
$9.53
walmart
Ecosprial 12in Electric Flopping Fish 12", Moving Cat Kicker Fish Toy, Realistic Flopping Fish, Wiggle Fish Catnip Toys
Ecosprial 12in Electric Flopping Fish 12", Moving Cat Kicker Fish Toy, Realistic Flopping Fish, Wiggle Fish Catnip Toys
$16.88
walmart
Catlerio 20X Natural Silvervine Cats Matatabi Chew Stick Catnip Teeth Molar Clean Pet Toy
Catlerio 20X Natural Silvervine Cats Matatabi Chew Stick Catnip Teeth Molar Clean Pet Toy
$6.44
walmart
Realistic Catnip Fish Shape Cat Play Toy Kitten Playing Pet Interactive
Realistic Catnip Fish Shape Cat Play Toy Kitten Playing Pet Interactive
$5.79
walmart
CawBing YD Soft Silicone Mint Fish Cat Toy Catnip Toy Cat Cleaning Teeth Toothbrush Chew Cats Toys Fish Shaped Interactive Cat Toy
CawBing YD Soft Silicone Mint Fish Cat Toy Catnip Toy Cat Cleaning Teeth Toothbrush Chew Cats Toys Fish Shaped Interactive Cat Toy
$7.90
walmart
CawBing YD Cute Pets Interactive Fancy Catnip Toys Cat Pillow Toy Thumb Bite Grinding Claws For Pets Funny Toys
CawBing YD Cute Pets Interactive Fancy Catnip Toys Cat Pillow Toy Thumb Bite Grinding Claws For Pets Funny Toys
$7.90
walmart
3pcs Cartoon Cat Molar Toy Cute Bite Resistant Cat Funny Catnip Toys Plush Animal Shape Cat Chewing Toys
3pcs Cartoon Cat Molar Toy Cute Bite Resistant Cat Funny Catnip Toys Plush Animal Shape Cat Chewing Toys
$11.24
walmart
Advertisement
Bergan 1.5'' Compressed Catnip Ball - Turboâ„¢ Compressed Catnip Toys
Bergan 1.5'' Compressed Catnip Ball - Turboâ„¢ Compressed Catnip Toys
$16.74
walmart
Besufy Pet Cat Catnip Lollipop Lollipop Shape Catnip Ball Cat Toy Kitten Teeth Cleaning Snack Silvervine Stick
Besufy Pet Cat Catnip Lollipop Lollipop Shape Catnip Ball Cat Toy Kitten Teeth Cleaning Snack Silvervine Stick
$7.18
walmart
Electric Cat Toy Simulation Plush Fish Shape Toy Doll, Realistic Cat Kicker Fish Catnip Toy, Funny Interactive Pets Pillow Chew Bite Kick Supplies for Cat/Kitty/Kitten Fish Flop
Electric Cat Toy Simulation Plush Fish Shape Toy Doll, Realistic Cat Kicker Fish Catnip Toy, Funny Interactive Pets Pillow Chew Bite Kick Supplies for Cat/Kitty/Kitten Fish Flop
$8.69
walmart
CACAGOO Pet supplies 's explosive electric simulation fish will beating cat toys automatically tease cat toys to send catnip Salmon Regular version without mint
CACAGOO Pet supplies 's explosive electric simulation fish will beating cat toys automatically tease cat toys to send catnip Salmon Regular version without mint
$11.99
walmart
Carevas Pet supplies 's explosive electric simulation fish will beating cat toys automatically tease cat toys to send catnip grass Regular version without mint
Carevas Pet supplies 's explosive electric simulation fish will beating cat toys automatically tease cat toys to send catnip grass Regular version without mint
$10.69
walmart
Balems Pet Cat USB Rechargeable Wagging Tail Simulation Fish Toy set (each Fish Comes With Three Bags Of Catnip)
Balems Pet Cat USB Rechargeable Wagging Tail Simulation Fish Toy set (each Fish Comes With Three Bags Of Catnip)
$12.29
walmart
Balems Pet Soft Plush 3D Fish Shape Cat Toy Interactive Gifts Fish Catnip Toys Stuffed Pillow Doll Simulation Fish Playing Toy For Pet
Balems Pet Soft Plush 3D Fish Shape Cat Toy Interactive Gifts Fish Catnip Toys Stuffed Pillow Doll Simulation Fish Playing Toy For Pet
$7.09
walmart
Deago Fish Catnip Toys Cat Toys Simulation Plush Fish Shape Doll Interactive Pets Pillow Chew Bite Supplies for Cat Kitten Kitty
Deago Fish Catnip Toys Cat Toys Simulation Plush Fish Shape Doll Interactive Pets Pillow Chew Bite Supplies for Cat Kitten Kitty
$7.59
walmart
Electric Moving Fish Cat Toy, Realistic Plush Simulation Electric Wagging Fish Cat Toy Catnip Kicker Toys, Funny Interactive Pets Pillow Chew Bite Kick Supplies for Cat Kitten Kitty.
Electric Moving Fish Cat Toy, Realistic Plush Simulation Electric Wagging Fish Cat Toy Catnip Kicker Toys, Funny Interactive Pets Pillow Chew Bite Kick Supplies for Cat Kitten Kitty.
$8.90
walmart
CatDancer Catnip Toy, Cats By Cat Dancer
CatDancer Catnip Toy, Cats By Cat Dancer
$22.79
walmart
10 pcs / set Mouse-shaped Cute Pet Cat Kitten Plush Play Toy with Catnip, Plush Cat Toy , Mouse-shaped Cat Play Toy
10 pcs / set Mouse-shaped Cute Pet Cat Kitten Plush Play Toy with Catnip, Plush Cat Toy , Mouse-shaped Cat Play Toy
$5.41
walmart
Ecosprial Electric Moving Fish Cat Toy, Realistic Plush Simulation Electric Wagging Fish Cat Toy Catnip Kicker Toys, Funny Interactive Pets Pillow Chew Bite Kick Supplies for Cat Kitten Kitty
Ecosprial Electric Moving Fish Cat Toy, Realistic Plush Simulation Electric Wagging Fish Cat Toy Catnip Kicker Toys, Funny Interactive Pets Pillow Chew Bite Kick Supplies for Cat Kitten Kitty
$15.69
walmart
Advertisement
Coastal Pet Products Turbo Catnip Belly Critters Hedgehog Cat Toys, Small, Grey
Coastal Pet Products Turbo Catnip Belly Critters Hedgehog Cat Toys, Small, Grey
$7.49
petco
Corrugated Paper Grinding Claw Plate with Catnip Leopard Print Pattern
Corrugated Paper Grinding Claw Plate with Catnip Leopard Print Pattern
$16.50
walmart
Pet Cats Catnip Self Wall Corner Grooming Comb Brush Cat Toy Massager Tool Hair Trimming Toy for Cats
Pet Cats Catnip Self Wall Corner Grooming Comb Brush Cat Toy Massager Tool Hair Trimming Toy for Cats
$24.99
walmart
Autmor interactive Cat Toys Pet Finger Toy Containing Catnip,Yellow
Autmor interactive Cat Toys Pet Finger Toy Containing Catnip,Yellow
$5.84
walmart
BadPiggies Moving Fish Cats Toy, Realistic Plush Flopping Kicker Fish Toys Rechargeable Interactive Catnip Toys for Kitty Pets, Salmon
BadPiggies Moving Fish Cats Toy, Realistic Plush Flopping Kicker Fish Toys Rechargeable Interactive Catnip Toys for Kitty Pets, Salmon
$9.99
walmart
Cool -style Harden Corrugated Paper Pet Cat Toy Cat Claw-grinding Plate with Catnip Leopard Prin
Cool -style Harden Corrugated Paper Pet Cat Toy Cat Claw-grinding Plate with Catnip Leopard Prin
$12.74
walmart
Catnip Plush Toy Interactive Catnip Toys for Indoor Cats Cute Cartoon Chewing Teething Toy Throwing Toys for Kittens Cat Nest Accompany
Catnip Plush Toy Interactive Catnip Toys for Indoor Cats Cute Cartoon Chewing Teething Toy Throwing Toys for Kittens Cat Nest Accompany
$6.81
walmart
Cat Catnip Toy, Pet Cat Catnip Toothbrush Toy, Refillable Catnip Fish Teaser Toy, Fish of Silicone Flop Cat Teeth Cleaning Grinding Chewing Pet Toys Supplies
Cat Catnip Toy, Pet Cat Catnip Toothbrush Toy, Refillable Catnip Fish Teaser Toy, Fish of Silicone Flop Cat Teeth Cleaning Grinding Chewing Pet Toys Supplies
$6.62
walmart
Chinatera Teeth Grind Catnip Toy Interactive Pet Cat Claw Thumb Bite Toy (Dark Brown)
Chinatera Teeth Grind Catnip Toy Interactive Pet Cat Claw Thumb Bite Toy (Dark Brown)
$8.46
walmart
20PCS Cat Catnip Toy Silvervine Stick Natural Actinidia Polygama Cleaning Playing Chew Claw Toy Pet Supplies
20PCS Cat Catnip Toy Silvervine Stick Natural Actinidia Polygama Cleaning Playing Chew Claw Toy Pet Supplies
$7.29
walmart
CACAGOO Cat Catnip Toys Interactive Cat Toy Licking Treats Toys Pig Nose Shape for Cats Cleaning Chewing Playing
CACAGOO Cat Catnip Toys Interactive Cat Toy Licking Treats Toys Pig Nose Shape for Cats Cleaning Chewing Playing
$13.99
walmart
Balems Simulation Fish Shape Doll Interactive Pets Pillow Chew Bite Supplies for Cat/Kitty/Kitten Fish Flop Cat Toy Catnip Crinkle Toys
Balems Simulation Fish Shape Doll Interactive Pets Pillow Chew Bite Supplies for Cat/Kitty/Kitten Fish Flop Cat Toy Catnip Crinkle Toys
$5.89
walmart
Advertisement
US Warehouse New Realistic Electric Plush Simulation Fish Cat Stuffed Toy Wagging Fish Catnip Salmon
US Warehouse New Realistic Electric Plush Simulation Fish Cat Stuffed Toy Wagging Fish Catnip Salmon
$8.69
walmart
Cat Fish Shape Toothbrush With Catnip, Pet Eco-Friendly Silicone Molar Stick Teeth Cleaning Toy For Cats
Cat Fish Shape Toothbrush With Catnip, Pet Eco-Friendly Silicone Molar Stick Teeth Cleaning Toy For Cats
$7.98
walmart
Catnip Edible Balls Natural Rotatable Licking Treats Toys for Cats Kitten Kitty
Catnip Edible Balls Natural Rotatable Licking Treats Toys for Cats Kitten Kitty
$16.41
walmart
BRC Electric Moving Fish,Realistic Flopping Wagging Kicker Fish Cat Toys,Interactive Catnip Toys for Kittyï¼ˆGrass carpï¼‰
BRC Electric Moving Fish,Realistic Flopping Wagging Kicker Fish Cat Toys,Interactive Catnip Toys for Kittyï¼ˆGrass carpï¼‰
$10.88
walmart
Abody Cool S-style Harden Corrugated Paper Pet Cat Toy Cat Claw-grinding Plate with Catnip Leopard Print P
Abody Cool S-style Harden Corrugated Paper Pet Cat Toy Cat Claw-grinding Plate with Catnip Leopard Print P
$14.99
walmart
Abody Harden Corrugated Paper Pet Cat Toy Cat Sofa Flat Claws Grinding Board with Catnip (Small Size) Eart
Abody Harden Corrugated Paper Pet Cat Toy Cat Sofa Flat Claws Grinding Board with Catnip (Small Size) Eart
$25.99
walmart
Electric Moving Fish Cat Toy, Realistic Plush Simulation Electric Wagging Fish Catnip Kicker Toys, Funny Interactive Pets Pillow Chew Bite Kick Supplies for Cat Kitten Kitty
Electric Moving Fish Cat Toy, Realistic Plush Simulation Electric Wagging Fish Catnip Kicker Toys, Funny Interactive Pets Pillow Chew Bite Kick Supplies for Cat Kitten Kitty
$13.90
walmart
Pet Life Pompom Kitty Mouse Plush Catnip Cat Toy -2 Pack, One Size , Brown
Pet Life Pompom Kitty Mouse Plush Catnip Cat Toy -2 Pack, One Size , Brown
$11.99
($20.00
save 40%)
jcpenney
Corrugated Paper Grinding Claw Plate with Catnip Leopard Print Pattern
Corrugated Paper Grinding Claw Plate with Catnip Leopard Print Pattern
$14.98
walmart
Pet Cat Electric Simulation Fish Toy Catnip Chewing Playing Biting Supplies USB Charging Battery
Pet Cat Electric Simulation Fish Toy Catnip Chewing Playing Biting Supplies USB Charging Battery
$16.42
walmart
Cat Chew Toy Fashion Mouse Cat Catnip Toy Kitten Chew Toy Kitten Play Toy
Cat Chew Toy Fashion Mouse Cat Catnip Toy Kitten Chew Toy Kitten Play Toy
$7.92
walmart
Pet supplies 's explosive electric simulation fish will beating cat toys automatically tease cat toys to send catnip Squid Upgraded version with mint
Pet supplies 's explosive electric simulation fish will beating cat toys automatically tease cat toys to send catnip Squid Upgraded version with mint
$11.44
walmart
Advertisement
Pet Plush Toys And Vegetables Series Accompany Cats To Play With Catnip Pet Supplies A1
Pet Plush Toys And Vegetables Series Accompany Cats To Play With Catnip Pet Supplies A1
$7.84
walmart
Balems 5pcs Catnip Toys Teeth Grinding Funny Interactive Thumb Bite Claws Toy Pet Supplies
Balems 5pcs Catnip Toys Teeth Grinding Funny Interactive Thumb Bite Claws Toy Pet Supplies
$6.44
walmart
Plush Cat Toy Interactive Creative Funny Kitten Catnip Toy Cat Bite Toy for Pets
Plush Cat Toy Interactive Creative Funny Kitten Catnip Toy Cat Bite Toy for Pets
$10.54
walmart
Catnip Toys, Interactive Cat Fish Shape Toothbrush Pet Eco-Friendly Silicone Molar Stick Teeth Cleaning Toy For Kitten Kitty Cats Pet Supplies
Catnip Toys, Interactive Cat Fish Shape Toothbrush Pet Eco-Friendly Silicone Molar Stick Teeth Cleaning Toy For Kitten Kitty Cats Pet Supplies
$7.79
walmart
Andoer Electric Moving Kicker Simulation Fish Toy Cat USB Charging Realistic Flopping Fish, Wiggle Fish Catnip Toys for Cat Kitty Biting Chewing Kicking
Andoer Electric Moving Kicker Simulation Fish Toy Cat USB Charging Realistic Flopping Fish, Wiggle Fish Catnip Toys for Cat Kitty Biting Chewing Kicking
$13.99
walmart
Akloker Simulation Dancing Fish Electronic Pet Cat Catnip Wagging Toys (Salmon)
Akloker Simulation Dancing Fish Electronic Pet Cat Catnip Wagging Toys (Salmon)
$11.92
walmart
Electric Moving Fish Cat Toy, Realistic Plush Simulation Electric Wagging Fish Cat Toy Catnip Kicker Toys, Funny Interactive Pets Pillow Kitty
Electric Moving Fish Cat Toy, Realistic Plush Simulation Electric Wagging Fish Cat Toy Catnip Kicker Toys, Funny Interactive Pets Pillow Kitty
$10.04
walmart
Clown Fish Shaped Cat Toy Cat Pillow Crazy Cat Catnip Pocket Pet Toy
Clown Fish Shaped Cat Toy Cat Pillow Crazy Cat Catnip Pocket Pet Toy
$8.49
walmart
Turntable cat toy, funny cat stick, cat fight, catnip ball (yellow)
Turntable cat toy, funny cat stick, cat fight, catnip ball (yellow)
$17.38
walmart
Realistic Plush Simulation Electric Wagging Fish with Catnip Bag - 9 Types Fish for Choice - Motion Kitten Toy, Plush Interactive Cat Toys, Fun Toy for Cat Exercise
Realistic Plush Simulation Electric Wagging Fish with Catnip Bag - 9 Types Fish for Choice - Motion Kitten Toy, Plush Interactive Cat Toys, Fun Toy for Cat Exercise
$13.00
walmart
AUTONE Natural Silvervine Leaves Cat Catnip Dried Polygonum Matatabi Toys Flavor Snacks
AUTONE Natural Silvervine Leaves Cat Catnip Dried Polygonum Matatabi Toys Flavor Snacks
$9.28
walmart
Autcarible 5PCS Cat Toy Cat Catnip Toys Interactive Plush Chew Toy Cat Pillow for Kitten Kitty Cat
Autcarible 5PCS Cat Toy Cat Catnip Toys Interactive Plush Chew Toy Cat Pillow for Kitten Kitty Cat
$6.87
walmart
Catnip Toys
