Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Cats
Toys
Cat Toys
Share
Cat Toys
Teasers
Catnip Toys
Balls & Chasers
Interactive Toys
12 Pack Crinkle Balls Cat Toys - Original Mylar Crinkle Balls Cat Toysï¼ˆRandom Colorï¼‰
featured
12 Pack Crinkle Balls Cat Toys - Original Mylar Crinkle Balls Cat Toysï¼ˆRandom Colorï¼‰
$6.59
walmart
20 Pcs 1.8" Cat Toy Balls Soft Kitten Toys Pompon Ball
featured
20 Pcs 1.8" Cat Toy Balls Soft Kitten Toys Pompon Ball
$9.33
walmart
Pet Cat Plush With Catnip Toy Ladybug Bee Animal Style Funny Toys for Pet Kitten Interactive Plush Stuffed Chew Pet Toys
featured
Pet Cat Plush With Catnip Toy Ladybug Bee Animal Style Funny Toys for Pet Kitten Interactive Plush Stuffed Chew Pet Toys
$5.99
walmart
Winter Savings! Pet Cat Supplies, Pet Finger Toy Containing Catnip, Pet Chew Toy for Cat, Ease Mood and Release Pressure
Winter Savings! Pet Cat Supplies, Pet Finger Toy Containing Catnip, Pet Chew Toy for Cat, Ease Mood and Release Pressure
$7.79
walmart
Spree 3D Fish Cat Toy Electric Pet Cat Toys Interactive Gifts Fish Catnip Toys Stuffed Pillow Doll Simulation Fish Playing Toy
Spree 3D Fish Cat Toy Electric Pet Cat Toys Interactive Gifts Fish Catnip Toys Stuffed Pillow Doll Simulation Fish Playing Toy
$9.46
walmart
SUPERHOMUSE Pet Cat Supplies, 2 In 1 USB Rechargeable Pet Moon Flashlight Laser Pen for Teasing and Exercising Cats, Interactive Cat Toy
SUPERHOMUSE Pet Cat Supplies, 2 In 1 USB Rechargeable Pet Moon Flashlight Laser Pen for Teasing and Exercising Cats, Interactive Cat Toy
$7.44
walmart
JANDEL Interesting Cat Fish Shape Toothbrush With Catnip, Pet Eco-Friendly Silicone Molar Stick Teeth Cleaning Toy For Cats Soft and Comfortable
JANDEL Interesting Cat Fish Shape Toothbrush With Catnip, Pet Eco-Friendly Silicone Molar Stick Teeth Cleaning Toy For Cats Soft and Comfortable
$7.77
walmart
2Pcs Cat Chew Toy Pet Cat Plush Contains Catnip Toy Pet Cat Plush With Catnip Toy Ladybug Cat Interactive Soft Cotton Filling Toys Ladybug Toy
2Pcs Cat Chew Toy Pet Cat Plush Contains Catnip Toy Pet Cat Plush With Catnip Toy Ladybug Cat Interactive Soft Cotton Filling Toys Ladybug Toy
$10.99
walmart
Pet 3M/5M Loaded Diy Table Legs Chair Legs Tied Rope Material Cat Sharp Claws Natural Sisal Rope Cat Scratch Foot Stickers Toys
Pet 3M/5M Loaded Diy Table Legs Chair Legs Tied Rope Material Cat Sharp Claws Natural Sisal Rope Cat Scratch Foot Stickers Toys
$6.32
walmart
Toys for Cat Interactive Cat Toy Ball, 360 Degree Self Rotating Ball Automatic Light Toy For Pet(9 LR44 Batteries Included, White)
Toys for Cat Interactive Cat Toy Ball, 360 Degree Self Rotating Ball Automatic Light Toy For Pet(9 LR44 Batteries Included, White)
$13.55
walmart
Daxin Pet Electric Ball Toy Magic Electric Roller Ball Toy Automatic Roller Ball for Dog & Cat 1 Rolling Ball 4 Color Ball Cover
Daxin Pet Electric Ball Toy Magic Electric Roller Ball Toy Automatic Roller Ball for Dog & Cat 1 Rolling Ball 4 Color Ball Cover
$11.99
walmart
Chinatera 1pc Cat Teaser Stick Wooden Bell Ring Funny Cat Rod Feather Cat Toy(Camel)
Chinatera 1pc Cat Teaser Stick Wooden Bell Ring Funny Cat Rod Feather Cat Toy(Camel)
$9.59
walmart
Chinatera Cat Canvas Mouse Sound Toys Catnip Squeaky Pet Interactive Toy (Dark Blue
Chinatera Cat Canvas Mouse Sound Toys Catnip Squeaky Pet Interactive Toy (Dark Blue
$9.53
walmart
Chinatera Cat Kitten Scratching Post Cat Climb Trees Cat Toy Pet Jumping Frame Tower
Chinatera Cat Kitten Scratching Post Cat Climb Trees Cat Toy Pet Jumping Frame Tower
$81.27
walmart
Ecosprial 12in Electric Flopping Fish 12", Moving Cat Kicker Fish Toy, Realistic Flopping Fish, Wiggle Fish Catnip Toys
Ecosprial 12in Electric Flopping Fish 12", Moving Cat Kicker Fish Toy, Realistic Flopping Fish, Wiggle Fish Catnip Toys
$16.88
walmart
Treat Dispensing Dog Toys Dog IQ Treat Ball Balance Tumbler Design Slow Feeder Ball Food Treat Dispensing Dog Toy for Pet Cat Interaction and IQ Training
Treat Dispensing Dog Toys Dog IQ Treat Ball Balance Tumbler Design Slow Feeder Ball Food Treat Dispensing Dog Toy for Pet Cat Interaction and IQ Training
$13.52
walmart
CUTELOVE Pet Cat Chewing Teeth Scratch-resistant Catnip Toys Funny Interactive Plush Cat Toy Pet Kitten Chewing Toy Claws
CUTELOVE Pet Cat Chewing Teeth Scratch-resistant Catnip Toys Funny Interactive Plush Cat Toy Pet Kitten Chewing Toy Claws
$7.31
walmart
Cat Craft Hedgehog and Friends Cat Toys (9 Count)
Cat Craft Hedgehog and Friends Cat Toys (9 Count)
$19.99
($21.99
save 9%)
walmartusa
Cat Fish Shape Interactive Toy,Pets Pillow for Kittens
Cat Fish Shape Interactive Toy,Pets Pillow for Kittens
$17.82
walmart
Catit Cornhusk & Raffia Mice Cat Toy, 2 count
Catit Cornhusk & Raffia Mice Cat Toy, 2 count
$2.69
chewy
CUTELOVE Teeth Grinding Cat Toys Funny Interactive Plush Cat Toy Pet Claws Thumb Bite Toy Pet Cat Teeth Grow Supplies
CUTELOVE Teeth Grinding Cat Toys Funny Interactive Plush Cat Toy Pet Claws Thumb Bite Toy Pet Cat Teeth Grow Supplies
$9.99
walmart
Catlerio 20X Natural Silvervine Cats Matatabi Chew Stick Catnip Teeth Molar Clean Pet Toy
Catlerio 20X Natural Silvervine Cats Matatabi Chew Stick Catnip Teeth Molar Clean Pet Toy
$6.44
walmart
Bseka Cat Feather Toy Set Interactive Cat Toys Wand Catcher Teaser Toys with Bell for Kitty Kitten
Bseka Cat Feather Toy Set Interactive Cat Toys Wand Catcher Teaser Toys with Bell for Kitty Kitten
$7.28
walmart
CUTELOVE Pet Cats Dogs Interactive Suction Cup Push TPR Ball Toys Elastic Ropes Pet Tooth Cleaning Chewing Playing IQ Treat Puppy Toys d
CUTELOVE Pet Cats Dogs Interactive Suction Cup Push TPR Ball Toys Elastic Ropes Pet Tooth Cleaning Chewing Playing IQ Treat Puppy Toys d
$13.99
walmart
Interactive Cat Toys Rainbow Ribbon Funny Cat Stick Toy for Kittens Training Pets Exerciser
Interactive Cat Toys Rainbow Ribbon Funny Cat Stick Toy for Kittens Training Pets Exerciser
$5.39
walmart
Realistic Catnip Fish Shape Cat Play Toy Kitten Playing Pet Interactive
Realistic Catnip Fish Shape Cat Play Toy Kitten Playing Pet Interactive
$5.79
walmart
CawBing Cat Favor Fish Toy Cat Mint Stuffed Fish Shape for Pet Products Supplies
CawBing Cat Favor Fish Toy Cat Mint Stuffed Fish Shape for Pet Products Supplies
$11.99
walmart
Breeze Decor Floral Tuxedo Cat Burlap House Flag 2 pcs Pack Kitten Meow Spoiled Paw Fur Pet Nature Farm Animal Creature Decoration Banner Small Garden Yard Gift Double-Sided, Made in USA
Breeze Decor Floral Tuxedo Cat Burlap House Flag 2 pcs Pack Kitten Meow Spoiled Paw Fur Pet Nature Farm Animal Creature Decoration Banner Small Garden Yard Gift Double-Sided, Made in USA
$51.74
amazon
Cats in the Kitchen Originals Fowl Ball Chicken and Turkey Recipe Au Jus Wet Cat Food, 3.2 oz.
Cats in the Kitchen Originals Fowl Ball Chicken and Turkey Recipe Au Jus Wet Cat Food, 3.2 oz.
$1.39
($1.49
save 7%)
petco
Chinatera Kitten Funny Finger Hand Pet Teaser Rod Cat Interactive Playing Wand Toys
Chinatera Kitten Funny Finger Hand Pet Teaser Rod Cat Interactive Playing Wand Toys
$9.51
walmart
CawBing Pet Cat Dog Toy Rubber Pet Cat Tumbler Slow Leaking Food Ball Pet Interactive IQ Training Food Treating Ball Dog Chew Toy #
CawBing Pet Cat Dog Toy Rubber Pet Cat Tumbler Slow Leaking Food Ball Pet Interactive IQ Training Food Treating Ball Dog Chew Toy #
$23.57
walmart
CawBing YD Soft Silicone Mint Fish Cat Toy Catnip Toy Cat Cleaning Teeth Toothbrush Chew Cats Toys Fish Shaped Interactive Cat Toy
CawBing YD Soft Silicone Mint Fish Cat Toy Catnip Toy Cat Cleaning Teeth Toothbrush Chew Cats Toys Fish Shaped Interactive Cat Toy
$7.90
walmart
Chinatera Pet Puppy Chew Toys Wool Tease Cat Ball Claws Scratching Ball Toys
Chinatera Pet Puppy Chew Toys Wool Tease Cat Ball Claws Scratching Ball Toys
$9.07
walmart
Large Dog Bite Pet Dogs Chew Toys Plush Small Resistant Cat Squeaky Interactive Squeak Toy Supplies New
Large Dog Bite Pet Dogs Chew Toys Plush Small Resistant Cat Squeaky Interactive Squeak Toy Supplies New
$11.94
walmart
CawBing YD Cute Pets Interactive Fancy Catnip Toys Cat Pillow Toy Thumb Bite Grinding Claws For Pets Funny Toys
CawBing YD Cute Pets Interactive Fancy Catnip Toys Cat Pillow Toy Thumb Bite Grinding Claws For Pets Funny Toys
$7.90
walmart
Chinatera Pet Cat Spring Plate Toy Kitten Teasing Scratching Interactive Toys (Mouse)
Chinatera Pet Cat Spring Plate Toy Kitten Teasing Scratching Interactive Toys (Mouse)
$17.89
walmart
CUTELOVE Cat Toys Cute Funny Colorful Rod Teaser Wand Feather Pet Toys for Cats Interactive Stick Cat Supplies Colorful Butterfly/worm
CUTELOVE Cat Toys Cute Funny Colorful Rod Teaser Wand Feather Pet Toys for Cats Interactive Stick Cat Supplies Colorful Butterfly/worm
$10.99
walmart
Balems Cat Toothbrush Fish Shape Toys With Catnip Soft Pet Kitten Chew Toy Teeth Brush Silicone Molar Stick Dog Cat Supplies
Balems Cat Toothbrush Fish Shape Toys With Catnip Soft Pet Kitten Chew Toy Teeth Brush Silicone Molar Stick Dog Cat Supplies
$5.05
walmart
Booyoo Cat Tree Multi-level Cat Condo Sisal Scratching Post 4 Detachable Balls Kitten Tower House Pet Accessories
Booyoo Cat Tree Multi-level Cat Condo Sisal Scratching Post 4 Detachable Balls Kitten Tower House Pet Accessories
$96.59
walmart
Autcarible Pet Playpen Foldable Small Animals Cage Exercise Fence for Small Dog Cat Rabbits Hamster Toy Pool
Autcarible Pet Playpen Foldable Small Animals Cage Exercise Fence for Small Dog Cat Rabbits Hamster Toy Pool
$18.15
walmart
CUTELOVE Interactive Pet Toy For Cats Teaser Cat Wand Stick With Plush Claw-shaped Toy Fluff ball ToyHand Lever (color Random)
CUTELOVE Interactive Pet Toy For Cats Teaser Cat Wand Stick With Plush Claw-shaped Toy Fluff ball ToyHand Lever (color Random)
$10.99
walmart
Besufy Cat Teaser,Pet Teaser Striped Bell Play Stick Rod Wand Funny Interactive Sound Toy
Besufy Cat Teaser,Pet Teaser Striped Bell Play Stick Rod Wand Funny Interactive Sound Toy
$8.02
walmart
Cat Craft Feather Tail Jingle Ball Cat Toys (9 Count)
Cat Craft Feather Tail Jingle Ball Cat Toys (9 Count)
$18.06
($21.99
save 18%)
walmartusa
CUTELOVE Small Animal Grass Ball Toy Hamster Guinea Pig Molar Toy Chewing Toy Small Pet Teeth Cleaning Toy Small Pet Supplies
CUTELOVE Small Animal Grass Ball Toy Hamster Guinea Pig Molar Toy Chewing Toy Small Pet Teeth Cleaning Toy Small Pet Supplies
$26.99
walmart
24 Packs Mylar Crinkle Balls for Cats Crinkle Balls Cat Toys, Random Color
24 Packs Mylar Crinkle Balls for Cats Crinkle Balls Cat Toys, Random Color
$8.99
walmart
3pcs Cartoon Cat Molar Toy Cute Bite Resistant Cat Funny Catnip Toys Plush Animal Shape Cat Chewing Toys
3pcs Cartoon Cat Molar Toy Cute Bite Resistant Cat Funny Catnip Toys Plush Animal Shape Cat Chewing Toys
$11.24
walmart
Bergan 1.5'' Compressed Catnip Ball - Turboâ„¢ Compressed Catnip Toys
Bergan 1.5'' Compressed Catnip Ball - Turboâ„¢ Compressed Catnip Toys
$16.74
walmart
Besufy Pet Cat Catnip Lollipop Lollipop Shape Catnip Ball Cat Toy Kitten Teeth Cleaning Snack Silvervine Stick
Besufy Pet Cat Catnip Lollipop Lollipop Shape Catnip Ball Cat Toy Kitten Teeth Cleaning Snack Silvervine Stick
$7.18
walmart
Binpure 21Pcs/Set Pet Kit Collapsible Tunnel Cat toy Fun Channel Feather Balls Mice Shape Pet Kitten Dog Cat Interactive Play Supplies
Binpure 21Pcs/Set Pet Kit Collapsible Tunnel Cat toy Fun Channel Feather Balls Mice Shape Pet Kitten Dog Cat Interactive Play Supplies
$13.72
walmart
Besufy Pet Cat Teaser Kitten Plush Feather Bell Soft Teaser Playing Stick Wand Interactive Toy
Besufy Pet Cat Teaser Kitten Plush Feather Bell Soft Teaser Playing Stick Wand Interactive Toy
$8.94
walmart
Electric Cat Toy Simulation Plush Fish Shape Toy Doll, Realistic Cat Kicker Fish Catnip Toy, Funny Interactive Pets Pillow Chew Bite Kick Supplies for Cat/Kitty/Kitten Fish Flop
Electric Cat Toy Simulation Plush Fish Shape Toy Doll, Realistic Cat Kicker Fish Catnip Toy, Funny Interactive Pets Pillow Chew Bite Kick Supplies for Cat/Kitty/Kitten Fish Flop
$8.69
walmart
CawBing Pet Dog Chicken Legs Plush Toys Sound Cats Dog Toys for Large Dogsest
CawBing Pet Dog Chicken Legs Plush Toys Sound Cats Dog Toys for Large Dogsest
$11.99
walmart
Babula Pet Cat Toy Colorful Yarn Molar Tooth Cleaning Wool Ball
Babula Pet Cat Toy Colorful Yarn Molar Tooth Cleaning Wool Ball
$7.88
walmart
Starchaser Cat Toy Lights Catnip Scratching Pad Action
Starchaser Cat Toy Lights Catnip Scratching Pad Action
$34.15
walmart
Pet Puppy Dog Cat Chew Squeaky Plush Sound Funny Duck Toy
Pet Puppy Dog Cat Chew Squeaky Plush Sound Funny Duck Toy
$8.49
walmart
Fish Natural Sisal Pet Nest Grinding Claw Cat Scratch Toy Hanging Cat Scratch Toy
Fish Natural Sisal Pet Nest Grinding Claw Cat Scratch Toy Hanging Cat Scratch Toy
$15.67
walmart
Bangcool 2PCS Cat Teaser Wand Interactive Wooden Faux Feather Ring Cat Wand Toy Cat Toy
Bangcool 2PCS Cat Teaser Wand Interactive Wooden Faux Feather Ring Cat Wand Toy Cat Toy
$12.01
walmart
Kitten Wand Faux Feather Interactive Kitten Teaser Toy Cat Toy Wand with Bell
Kitten Wand Faux Feather Interactive Kitten Teaser Toy Cat Toy Wand with Bell
$10.21
walmart
CUTELOVE Pet Cat Face Bones To Bite The Sound Plush Toy
CUTELOVE Pet Cat Face Bones To Bite The Sound Plush Toy
$12.99
walmart
3 Pcs/Set Funny Cat Toys Metal Wire Spring Feather Color With Ball Cat Rods Toy Stable Sucker Stand Spring Stick Pet Interactive Toys
3 Pcs/Set Funny Cat Toys Metal Wire Spring Feather Color With Ball Cat Rods Toy Stable Sucker Stand Spring Stick Pet Interactive Toys
$8.36
walmart
Cat Toys
