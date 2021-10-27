Cat Scratchers

featured

CACAGOO -scratch Cat Tape Cat Scratch Deterrent Tape Clear Double-Sided Cat Training Tape

$16.79
walmart
featured

Suzicca 15*100CM Furniture Scratch Guards Cat Scratch Protector Pad for Protecting Furniture

$14.90
walmart
featured

Pet 3M/5M Loaded Diy Table Legs Chair Legs Tied Rope Material Cat Sharp Claws Natural Sisal Rope Cat Scratch Foot Stickers Toys

$6.32
walmart

Catlerio Cat Corner Scratcher Scratching Rubbing Brush Pet Hair Removal Massage Comb

$9.98
walmart

Couch Cat Scratch Protector Sticker Scraper Cat Scratching Claw Post Protector Sofa For Pets Furniture Guard Paw Pad Protecting 100CM*15CM

$12.54
walmart

Dcenta 32" Cat Tree Stand House with Scratching Posts Gray

$62.99
walmart

Chinatera Cat Kitten Scratching Post Cat Climb Trees Cat Toy Pet Jumping Frame Tower

$81.27
walmart

CUTELOVE Pet Cat Chewing Teeth Scratch-resistant Catnip Toys Funny Interactive Plush Cat Toy Pet Kitten Chewing Toy Claws

$7.31
walmart

Cat Tree Climbing Activity Center with Scratching Post Condo Perch Cushions 34.75" H - Grey

$113.99
walmart

Cat Tower Kittens Pet Play House Cat Activity Tree Condo Scratching Sisal Post

$53.02
walmart

Catit Chaise-Shape Scratcher with Catnip

$14.99
chewy

Chinatera Pet Puppy Chew Toys Wool Tease Cat Ball Claws Scratching Ball Toys

$9.07
walmart
Advertisement

Pet Cats Nail Clipping Cleaning Grooming Bag With 2 S-shaped Hooks No Scratching Biting Restraint for Nail Trimming Injecting Examining

$16.37
walmart

Chinatera Pet Cat Spring Plate Toy Kitten Teasing Scratching Interactive Toys (Mouse)

$17.89
walmart

Balems Cat Scratching Pad, Poker Shape Sisal Scratching Mat,Scratch Pads,Cat Scratcher Rug Natural sisal Rope Carpet

$30.07
walmart

Booyoo Cat Tree Multi-level Cat Condo Sisal Scratching Post 4 Detachable Balls Kitten Tower House Pet Accessories

$96.59
walmart

Cat Craft 40 inch Sisal Scratching Post (Dark Chocolate Fur 16x16 Base)

$39.94
walmart

CUTELOVE Pet Cats Toy scratcher Interactive Plush Mouse Bird Tumbler Scratching Pet Feather Cat Funny Chew Playing Mouse Toys Kitten

$14.99
walmart

Autmor Cat Scratch Sisal Mats with Toy for Home Furniture Legs Protector,Beige

$11.71
walmart

Bestpet 73-in Cat Tree & Condo Scratching Post Tower, Brown

$79.99
walmart

Carevas 66" Sisal Cat Tree Tower Condo Furniture Scratch Post Pet House with Cozy Perches Grey

$115.75
walmart

Chinatera 3pcs/Set Mini Cute Pet Plush Toys Cat Mint Catnip Bite Scratcher Thumb Toy

$14.90
walmart

Starchaser Cat Toy Lights Catnip Scratching Pad Action

$34.15
walmart

Jute Scratching Post

$24.18
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Fish Natural Sisal Pet Nest Grinding Claw Cat Scratch Toy Hanging Cat Scratch Toy

$15.67
walmart

Cat Craft 90-in Cat Tree & Scratching Post Tower, Gray

$44.99
($50.00 save 10%)
walmartusa

36in Cat Tree Tower Condo Furniture Scratch Post for Kittens Play Pet House

$46.98
walmart

Catit Scratcher with Catnip, Narrow

$5.99
chewy

DRASHOME Climbing Tree Plush Two-in-One Cats Scratching Board & Rope Post Leopard Mark Kitty Climbing Tower w/ Catnip

$30.99
walmart

Cat Craft 15 inch Sisal Scratching Post (Grey Fleece 12x16 Base)

$25.50
walmart

Booyoo Cat Tree Large Perch Kitten Condo Sisal Scratching Post Ball Toy Cat Climbing Tower for Small Medium Cats

$87.59
walmart

Best Pet Supplies Catify Whale Shape Cardboard Catnip Scratcher Cat Toy

$25.99
chewy

Bird Feather Rod Toy Cat Pet Wand Teasing with Colored Beads Steel Wire Spring Kitten Interactive Scratching Playing Training

$9.33
walmart

CottonCandy Modern Cat Tree Cat Tower Featuring with Sisal-Covered Scratching Posts, Spacious Condo and Large Perch for Small to Medium Cats

$87.43
walmart

Ecosprial Cat Scratcher Toy, Motion Kitten Toys Round Cute Kitty Catcher, Pink

$50.88
walmart

Ecosprial Cat Toy Table Guard Leg Pet Cat Scratch Mat Sisal Hemp Mat Cat Scratch Board

$28.30
walmart
Advertisement

57"Deluxe Cat Tree Condo Toy Cat Tree House Scratching Post Cat Climbing Frame Cat Furniture

$132.59
walmart

Pet Cat Cat Mint Interactive Catnip Toys Play Chewing Rattle Scratch Catch 20cm

$7.99
walmart

Ecosprial Scratching Board & Posts, Kitten Tower Center

$48.88
walmart

Animal Treasures Cat Tree Scratcher - Tower Condo - 51 CATCF268-C

$86.16
walmart

Armarkat 77-in Cat Tree & Condo Scratching Post Tower, White

$162.72
($199.87 save 19%)
walmartusa

Amerteer 4PCS Couch Defender for Cats, Stop Pets from Scratching Furniture,Premium Heavy Duty Flexible Vinyl Protector with Pins ,Corners Scratch Cover ,Claw Proof Pads for Upholstered Furniture

$11.99
walmart

Door Hanging Sisal Scratch Pad, Grey

$23.11
walmart

Simulated Wood Grain Cat House Corrugated Paper Cat Scratch Board Cat Shelter Pet Supplies

$107.67
walmart

Atralife HOBBYZOO 26" 360Â°Rotatable Cat Climb Holder Tower Cat Tree Cat Scratching Sisal Post Tree Climbing Tower Beige with Two Toys

$25.79
walmart

Fish Cat Scratcher Funny Natural Sisal Kitten Scratching Pad Cat Scratch Mat

$21.66
walmart

Large Cat Tree Condo with Sisal Scratching Posts Perches Houses Hammock, Cat Tower Furniture Kitty Activity Center Kitten Play House Gray

$159.85
walmart

Cutelove Sisal Rope for Cat Tree Cat Climbing Frame DIY cats scratching post toys making desk legs binding rope for cat sharpen claw

$14.00
walmart
Advertisement

Maynos Anti Scratch Cat Training Tape, for Cats Scratching,Pins Free Cat Deterrent Tape - Furniture Protector

$11.68
walmart

Park & Bench Unique Design Cardboard Cat Scratcher, 20.5" L X 12" W X 14.75" H, Medium

$53.99
($59.99 save 10%)
petco

16" Cat Tree

$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Pet P urrfect Arch Bristles Cats Kittens Self-Groomer Massager Scratcher Catnip For Pets

$27.71
walmart

Cat Pet Couch Protector Furniture Scratch Guards Cat Scratch Protector Pad for Protecting Furniture

$8.89
walmart

Sisal Cat Bad & Scratching pad

$29.99
amazon

Andoer 57"Deluxe Cat Tree Condo Toy Cat Tree House Scratching Post Cat Climbing Frame Cat Furniture

$113.99
walmart

Balmes Tower Furniture Tree With Sisal The Cat Natural 3 Layer Sisal Has The Special Smell Covered Round Scratching Posts

$24.99
walmart

Autcarible Cat Scratching Mat Sofa Shield Furniture Protector 108*30CM Pet Cat Scratch-proof Board Sisal Pad

$34.90
walmart

Armarkat 78-in Cat Tree & Condo Scratching Post Tower, Beige

$132.26
($236.35 save 44%)
walmartusa

Pets Cat Scratching Board Interactive LED Roller Cat Toys Cat Scratcher Cardboard Scratching Balls

$33.51
walmart

Archie & Oscar™ Kells Scratching Board in Black, Size 7.7 H x 10.6 W x 17.3 D in | Wayfair 8BF6050B1C964BF3B972E03A2DB8E05F

$19.99
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com