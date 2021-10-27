Litter Scoops & Mats

featured

sussexhome Mat Fabric in Gray, Size 0.25 H x 24.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair MAT-TRM-GR

$49.99
wayfair
featured

sussexhome Solid Mat Fabric in Gray, Size 0.5 H x 24.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair MAT-LND-SLD-GR

$43.99
wayfair
featured

sussexhome Mat Fabric, Size 0.5 H x 24.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair MAT-LEVS-BG

$43.99
wayfair

sussexhome Mat Fabric, Size 0.25 H x 24.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair MAT-LTT-BG

$49.99
wayfair

sussexhome Ultra-Thin Cat & Dog Litter Mat For Litter Box - Washable Soft Natural Cotton Cat & Dog Feeding Mat - Paws-Kind Slip Resistant Place Mat

$49.99
wayfair

honer Cat Litter Mat, Kitty Litter Trapping Mat, Honeycomb Double Layer Mats, No Phthalate, Urine Waterproof, Easy Clean, Scatter Control | Wayfair

$69.89
wayfair

sussexhome Mat Fabric in Gray, Size 0.5 H x 24.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair MAT-Beatrice-GR

$43.99
wayfair

honer Mat Rubber in Black, Size 0.5 H x 35.0 W x 45.0 D in | Wayfair MDSAc45ba0e

$106.37
wayfair

sussexhome Chevron-Gray Ultra-Thin Cat & Dog Litter Mat For Litter Box - Washable Soft Natural Cotton Cat & Dog Litter Trapping Mat | Wayfair

$33.99
wayfair

Arf Pets, Cat Litter Mat Catcher, Tan

$16.64
walmart

Plastic Cat Litter Scoop Pet Care Sand Waste Scooper Shovel With Long Handle Hollow Pet Cleaning Tool

$9.35
walmart

Double-Layer Honeycomb Litter Mat Waterproof Pet Cat Litter Mat EVA Trapping Pets Mat Pad Bottom Non-slip Pet Litter Cat MatPink40*50

$23.19
walmart
Advertisement

BOOTSTRAP Cat Litter Mat Litter Trapping Mat,Small Double Layer Honeycomb Litter Box Mat,EVA Phthalate Free Kitty Litter Mat For Floor in Gray

$51.58
wayfair

Jumbo Cat Litter Scoop, All Metal End-to-End with Solid Core, Sifter with Deep Shovel, Multi-Cat Tested Accept No Substitute for The Original

$14.99
walmart

Cat Litter Mat, Kitty Litter Trapping Mat, Honeycomb Double Layer Mats, No Phthalate, Urine Waterproof, Easy Clean, Scatter Control, Catcher Litter Tray Box Rug Carpet

$9.99
walmart

ABS Cat Litter Mat-Super Rubber in Black, Size 0.39 H x 24.0 W x 30.1 D in | Wayfair ABS0b64c79

$65.14
wayfair

Atralife Cat Litter Mat Litter Tray Mat Nonslip Double Layer Large Cat Litter Mat

$27.08
walmart

Pet Cat 8 Figure Shaped PVC Mat Cat Litter Pad Placemat Foot Mat

$13.51
walmart

ASCZOV Floor Protect Pet Supplies Cat Litter Pad EVA Honeycomb ping Mat

$15.31
walmart

Cat Litter Scoop Pet Poo Shovel Large Scooper

$27.94
walmart

Noba Cat Litter Scoop, Orange

$17.49
walmart

Mgaxyff Cat Litter Pad,PVC Exquisite Double Sides Leakproof Pet Cat Litter Mat Cats Toilet Supplies Accessory,Cat Litter Mat

$21.72
walmart

Noba Scoop Blue Cat Litter Box, 87.26 Cubic Inch, 87.26 CIN

$4.98
($4.99 save 0%)
petco

Cat Litter Mat  Phthalate & BPA Free Traps Messes  Scatter Control  Easy To Clean ，Extra Large (35" X 23")

$50.32
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

HONUTIGE Floor Pet Supplies Cat Litter Pad EVA Honeycomb ping Mat

$21.12
walmart

JANDEL Cat Litter Scoop,Pet Supplies Cats Litter Scooper, Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Sifter Free Metal Poop Scoopers,Kitty Litter Sifter Metal Litter Scoop Shovel for Dogs,Easily Clean Litter Box

$4.97
walmart

Cat Litter Shovel Cat Poop Shovel Pet Cat Litter Scoop Cat Toilet Cleaning Supplies

$7.59
walmart

Petmate Litter Catcher Mat Rubber, Size 13.0 H x 23.0 W x 0.3 D in | Wayfair 22851

$13.08
wayfair

Noba Premium Cat Litter Scoop, Charcoal

$4.99
chewy

Papaba Cat Litter Shovel,Scoop Durable Exquisite Hollow Large Cat Litter Scoop for Cats

$5.98
walmart

LINYI FLY Cat Trapping Litter Mat, Waterproof Pet Feeding Mat w/ Non- Slip Backing For Cats & Dogs, Durable & Soft Pet Mat in Gray | Wayfair

$64.99
wayfair

Cat Litter Mat Litter Trapper, Honeycomb Double-Layer Design Waterproof Proof Material, Easy Clean

$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Cat Litter Mat, Kitty Trapping Mat, Honeycomb Double Layer Trapper Mat For Litter Box, Waterproof Urine Proof Litter Mat, Easy Clean Scatter Control 3

$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Pretty Comy Double-Layer Honeycomb Cat Litter Mat

$12.58
walmart

Omega Paw Cleaning Litter Mat, Beige

$6.77
($19.87 save 66%)
walmartusa

30 Count Refill Bag Bundle - Cat Litter Sifter Scoop System with Extra Waste Bags

$18.57
walmart
Advertisement

Pet Champion Hole Cat Litter Mat, Black

$9.97
chewy

Cat Litter Trapper Litter Mat, Cat Mat, Litter Box Mat Water Proof Layer and Puppy Pad Option.

$20.11
walmart

Petmate 22980 Flex Pet Litter Mat

$40.32
walmart

Lixada Semi-Enclosed Cat Litter Box Detachable -Splash Non-Sticky Kitty Litter Tray Cat Toilet with Litter Scoop

$84.39
walmart

LSHUIGEN Cat Litter Mat Litter Trapper Size 24” X 15”, Honeycomb Double-Layer Design Waterproof Urine Proof Material in Gray | Wayfair

$63.99
wayfair

Cat Litter Mat, Litter Trapping Mat,Grey,Honeycomb Double Layer Design,Hook And Loop Self Adhesive Tape Of Side,Easy Clean,EVA Waterproof Urine Proof

$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Moonshuttle Blackhole Litter Mat, Dark Gray

$36.70
chewy

MELLCO Cat Litter Scoop with Holder Set, Kitty PP Scooper, Fish-Shaped Sifter, Poop Sifting, Kitten Pooper Lifter, Summer Ice Cream Theme

$12.70
walmart

Litter scoop, poop scoop, cat litter scoop, plastic scoop.

$7.99
walmart

Double-Layer Honeycomb Cat Litter Mat Black Â 30*30cm

$22.56
walmart

MIGHTY MONKEY Premium Cat Litter Trapping Mat, Best Tracking Scatter Control for Cats, Jumbo XL, Mats Easy to Clean, Rugs Soft on Kitty and Cat Paws

$29.25
walmart

Frisco Rectangular Cat Litter Mat, X-Large

$18.89
chewy
Advertisement

Crowdstage Cat Litter Scoop Ultralight Non-Stick Scooper Sifter with Deep Shovel

$7.58
walmart

Carevas Semi-Enclosed Cat Litter Box Detachable -Splash Non-Sticky Kitty Litter Tray Cat Toilet with Litter Scoop

$84.59
walmart

Pet Cats Waterproof Litter Trapper Litter Mat Pet Double Layer Litter Mat Easy Clean Cats Mat Pet Home And Garden Supplies

$10.79
walmart

Cat Litter Scoop Pet Poo Shovel Large Scooper

$27.94
walmart

Catit Cat Litter Mat, Grey, Large

$16.99
chewy

Cat Love Cat Litter Scoop, Grey

$0.99
chewy

CUTELOVE Cat Litter Mat EVA Double-Layer Cat Litter Trapper Mats with Waterproof Bottom Layer kattenmand - Black

$15.99
walmart

EBTOOLS Cat Litter Mat Litter Tray Mat Waterproof Non-slip Foldable EVA Material Cat Litter Box Mat Kitten Litter Trapping Mat, 28.3x18.7inch

$27.45
walmart

sussexhome 2_Ultra-Thin Cat & Dog Litter Mat For Litter Box - Washable Soft Natural Cotton Cat & Dog Litter Trapping Mat in Orange | Wayfair

$43.99
wayfair

CawBing YD Pet Cat Litter Box Pads Nest Cage Double Layer Waterproof Anti Splash Cat Litter Mat Bedding Doormat Easy Clean Scatter Control

$12.99
walmart

Downtown Pet Supply Non-Slip Padded Mesh Kitty Litter Mat Trapping Tray for Cats and Kittens (Beige, Large)

$19.99
walmart

Drymate Cat Litter Mat Fabric in Brown, Size 28.0 H x 34.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair CLMRFD2834T

$22.99
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com