Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Cats
Litter & Accessories
Litter Boxes
Litter Boxes
Share
Litter Boxes
Carson Carrington Vappeby Cat Litter Box Cover House
featured
Carson Carrington Vappeby Cat Litter Box Cover House
$125.99
($149.99
save 16%)
overstock
Booda Dome Covered Cat Litter Box, Tan
featured
Booda Dome Covered Cat Litter Box, Tan
$36.42
($39.99
save 9%)
walmartusa
Pet Crate Cat Washroom Hidden Cat Litter Box Enclosure Furniture Large Cat House
featured
Pet Crate Cat Washroom Hidden Cat Litter Box Enclosure Furniture Large Cat House
$144.98
walmart
ankishi High-grade Cat Litter Box Folding Waterproof Cat Litter Carrier box Cat Toilet Outdoor Cat Litter Box
ankishi High-grade Cat Litter Box Folding Waterproof Cat Litter Carrier box Cat Toilet Outdoor Cat Litter Box
$20.55
walmart
Cat Door for Pets â€“ 4 Way Locking Cat Flap - for Interior Doors & Exterior Doors, Wall or Hidden Cat Litter Box â€“ Easy & Quick Installation â€“ Kitty Training Tips Included
Cat Door for Pets â€“ 4 Way Locking Cat Flap - for Interior Doors & Exterior Doors, Wall or Hidden Cat Litter Box â€“ Easy & Quick Installation â€“ Kitty Training Tips Included
$37.99
walmart
DOACT Folding Pet Litter, Cat Litter Box, Highly Waterproof For Cats Camping For Outdoors Travel
DOACT Folding Pet Litter, Cat Litter Box, Highly Waterproof For Cats Camping For Outdoors Travel
$29.35
walmart
PURATEN Waterproof Folding Cat Litter Box Portable Home Outdoor Camping Toilet with Cover
PURATEN Waterproof Folding Cat Litter Box Portable Home Outdoor Camping Toilet with Cover
$19.45
walmart
Nature's Miracle Single Cat Self-Cleaning Litter Box, Medium
Nature's Miracle Single Cat Self-Cleaning Litter Box, Medium
$97.49
($149.99
save 35%)
petco
160ct Top Cat CHEAP Litter Box Pads Fits 11.4 x16.9" Name Brand Litter Box Sys.
160ct Top Cat CHEAP Litter Box Pads Fits 11.4 x16.9" Name Brand Litter Box Sys.
$83.95
walmart
Large - 12 count (12 x 1 ct) Petmate Cat Litter Pan Gray
Large - 12 count (12 x 1 ct) Petmate Cat Litter Pan Gray
$85.32
walmart
Premier Pet Dual-Fresh Litter Box System for Cats - Easy-to-Clean Cat Litter Box
Premier Pet Dual-Fresh Litter Box System for Cats - Easy-to-Clean Cat Litter Box
$49.98
sam'sclub
Omega Paw Easy Fill Roll 'n Clean Cat Litter Box, X-Large, Grey / Gray
Omega Paw Easy Fill Roll 'n Clean Cat Litter Box, X-Large, Grey / Gray
$65.99
petco
Pet Fit For Life Collapsible Portable Litter Box with Collapsible Bowl
Pet Fit For Life Collapsible Portable Litter Box with Collapsible Bowl
$14.95
chewy
Cat Litter Box Wood Cabinet Bench Enclosure Hidden Toilet House Furniture Cover
Cat Litter Box Wood Cabinet Bench Enclosure Hidden Toilet House Furniture Cover
$152.51
walmart
Richell PAW TRAX Top Entry Cat Litter Box, Salmon Pink
Richell PAW TRAX Top Entry Cat Litter Box, Salmon Pink
$30.00
chewy
Tomshoo Cat litter box open top tall side walls removable shell diamond rimmed litter pan pink
Tomshoo Cat litter box open top tall side walls removable shell diamond rimmed litter pan pink
$16.99
walmart
So Phresh Disposable Cat Litter Box Set, 19.25" L X 14.5" W X 4.25" H, X-Large, Off-White
So Phresh Disposable Cat Litter Box Set, 19.25" L X 14.5" W X 4.25" H, X-Large, Off-White
$11.89
($19.99
save 41%)
petco
Staart Dyad Large Mid-Century Wooden Cat Litter Box Cover, White
Staart Dyad Large Mid-Century Wooden Cat Litter Box Cover, White
$178.33
($199.99
save 11%)
walmartusa
Mercuri Litter Box Enclosure
Mercuri Litter Box Enclosure
$155.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Surbhi Modern And Contemporary Dark Grey Fabric Upholstered And Wood Cat Litter Box Cover House
Surbhi Modern And Contemporary Dark Grey Fabric Upholstered And Wood Cat Litter Box Cover House
$71.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Cat Washroom Storage Bench Cat Litter Box Cover Wood in White, Size 20.5 H x 29.7 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Cat Washroom Storage Bench Cat Litter Box Cover Wood in White, Size 20.5 H x 29.7 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
$202.99
wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ 31.5"W Pet Litter Box Enclosure in White, Size 26.0 H x 31.5 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair B3B295892BF944368960BA0D564A1DAA
Tucker Murphy Pet™ 31.5"W Pet Litter Box Enclosure in White, Size 26.0 H x 31.5 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair B3B295892BF944368960BA0D564A1DAA
$167.99
wayfair
Cat Litter Box Enclosure, Hidden Cat Washroom With Door And Louvered Window, Enlarged Enclosed Litter House End Table, Indoor Wooden Cat Box Cabinet,
Cat Litter Box Enclosure, Hidden Cat Washroom With Door And Louvered Window, Enlarged Enclosed Litter House End Table, Indoor Wooden Cat Box Cabinet,
$184.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Richell Paw Trax Top Entry Cat Litter Box Plastic in Pink, Size 15.0 H x 20.1 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair 60004
Richell Paw Trax Top Entry Cat Litter Box Plastic in Pink, Size 15.0 H x 20.1 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair 60004
$37.99
wayfair
20*16*16" Pet Dog Cat House with Hinged Door, Cat Hidden Washroom Cat Home Indoor Multi-functional Cat House Decorative As Nightstand/Side Table/Litter Box Enclosure Furniture
20*16*16" Pet Dog Cat House with Hinged Door, Cat Hidden Washroom Cat Home Indoor Multi-functional Cat House Decorative As Nightstand/Side Table/Litter Box Enclosure Furniture
$92.39
walmart
Shulemin Cat Litter Sifter,Tray with Handle Compact For Dog Cat Clean Feces Supplies,Dark Blue
Shulemin Cat Litter Sifter,Tray with Handle Compact For Dog Cat Clean Feces Supplies,Dark Blue
$7.96
walmart
Scoopfree Plastic Automatic Litter Box
Scoopfree Plastic Automatic Litter Box
$149.95
wayfairnorthamerica
Romacci FCH Cat Litter Box Enclosure Multi-functional Cat House Decorative Cat House Side Table Furniture Cat Hidden Washroom Cat Home Indoor Rustic Brown
Romacci FCH Cat Litter Box Enclosure Multi-functional Cat House Decorative Cat House Side Table Furniture Cat Hidden Washroom Cat Home Indoor Rustic Brown
$79.99
walmart
Petmate Basic Hooded Standard Litter Box Plastic in Pink/White, Size 14.0 H x 15.2 W x 18.8 D in | Wayfair 42176
Petmate Basic Hooded Standard Litter Box Plastic in Pink/White, Size 14.0 H x 15.2 W x 18.8 D in | Wayfair 42176
$15.78
wayfair
Petmate 42091 Jumbo Hooded Litter Pan
Petmate 42091 Jumbo Hooded Litter Pan
$102.51
walmart
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Cat Litter Box Wooden Enclosure Pet House Sidetable Washroom,Brown Wood House in Black | Wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Cat Litter Box Wooden Enclosure Pet House Sidetable Washroom,Brown Wood House in Black | Wayfair
$369.99
wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Rinaldi Cat Condo & Litter Box Enclosure Manufactured Wood in White, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair 8E72EFECACE54928BDE81027AE7F2E06
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Rinaldi Cat Condo & Litter Box Enclosure Manufactured Wood in White, Size 30.0 H in | Wayfair 8E72EFECACE54928BDE81027AE7F2E06
$66.99
wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Hooten Hooded Litter Box Enclosure Plastic in Blue, Size 15.5 H x 15.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 7D6AB74E195C479EB47C542D6BB9431A
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Hooten Hooded Litter Box Enclosure Plastic in Blue, Size 15.5 H x 15.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 7D6AB74E195C479EB47C542D6BB9431A
$22.99
wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Gorman Litter Box Enclosure Manufactured Wood in Brown, Size 34.3 H x 33.1 W x 18.9 D in | Wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Gorman Litter Box Enclosure Manufactured Wood in Brown, Size 34.3 H x 33.1 W x 18.9 D in | Wayfair
$131.32
wayfair
Densmore Wood Litter Box Enclosure
Densmore Wood Litter Box Enclosure
$199.00
wayfairnorthamerica
UniPaws Enclosure White Designed Litter Box for Cats, 24" L x 17" W x 29" H, Medium, Off-White
UniPaws Enclosure White Designed Litter Box for Cats, 24" L x 17" W x 29" H, Medium, Off-White
$169.99
petco
Vibrant Life Sand Sifting Oasis Cat Litter Box, Beige
Vibrant Life Sand Sifting Oasis Cat Litter Box, Beige
$24.77
walmartusa
Van Ness Large Framed Cat Litter Pan Blue
Van Ness Large Framed Cat Litter Pan Blue
$8.99
buybuybaby
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Litter Box Enclosure Manufactured Wood in White, Size 30.0 H x 22.75 W x 16.5 D in | Wayfair 1D84554FCFB044BA84D95F978A392272
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Litter Box Enclosure Manufactured Wood in White, Size 30.0 H x 22.75 W x 16.5 D in | Wayfair 1D84554FCFB044BA84D95F978A392272
$80.99
wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ 30" (H) X 22. 75" (W) X 16.5" (D) Litter Box Enclosure Home Cat Litter in Green/Blue, Size 30.0 H x 22.75 W x 16.5 D in | Wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ 30" (H) X 22. 75" (W) X 16.5" (D) Litter Box Enclosure Home Cat Litter in Green/Blue, Size 30.0 H x 22.75 W x 16.5 D in | Wayfair
$97.99
wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Litter Box Enclosure Manufactured Wood in White, Size 20.2 H x 18.9 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair FAF5F2592F0B4FFABDAB00EA701619E8
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Litter Box Enclosure Manufactured Wood in White, Size 20.2 H x 18.9 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair FAF5F2592F0B4FFABDAB00EA701619E8
$89.99
wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Cat Litter Box, Nightstand Table Enclosure Pet Crate, Decorative Cat House in White, Size 22.0 H x 18.8 W in | Wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Cat Litter Box, Nightstand Table Enclosure Pet Crate, Decorative Cat House in White, Size 22.0 H x 18.8 W in | Wayfair
$139.99
wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Cat Litter Basin Opening Cat Litter Box Plastic Cat Litter Basin Pet Cat Litter Box () in Blue | Wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Cat Litter Basin Opening Cat Litter Box Plastic Cat Litter Basin Pet Cat Litter Box () in Blue | Wayfair
$40.99
wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Willams Wood Litter Box Enclosure Wood in Red/Brown, Size 22.0 H x 20.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair F582E8C3C44646BB8A3ACC288C67790D
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Willams Wood Litter Box Enclosure Wood in Red/Brown, Size 22.0 H x 20.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair F582E8C3C44646BB8A3ACC288C67790D
$109.63
wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Willbanks Wood Litter Box Enclosure Wood in White, Size 16.34 H x 16.14 W x 19.96 D in | Wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Willbanks Wood Litter Box Enclosure Wood in White, Size 16.34 H x 16.14 W x 19.96 D in | Wayfair
$72.98
wayfair
Large Cat Washroom Storage Bench, Cats Litter Box Enclosure Furniture House And Nightstand Side Table, Spacious Cat Storage Cabinet For Living Room, B
Large Cat Washroom Storage Bench, Cats Litter Box Enclosure Furniture House And Nightstand Side Table, Spacious Cat Storage Cabinet For Living Room, B
$359.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Vibrant Life Scatter Shield Cat Litter Box, Color May Vary, Pick up Only
Vibrant Life Scatter Shield Cat Litter Box, Color May Vary, Pick up Only
$7.83
walmartusa
Vibrant Life Secret Sandbox Cat Litter Box, Gray and Black
Vibrant Life Secret Sandbox Cat Litter Box, Gray and Black
$17.98
walmartusa
30"×22. 75"×15.7" Pet House Litter Box
30"×22. 75"×15.7" Pet House Litter Box
$73.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Cat Wood Litter Box Enclosure Wood in Brown, Size 25.5 H x 31.5 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair C832CDC823A842379A7E310CBBE9D8B2
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Cat Wood Litter Box Enclosure Wood in Brown, Size 25.5 H x 31.5 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair C832CDC823A842379A7E310CBBE9D8B2
$179.99
wayfair
Etienne Enclosed Litter Box Enclosure
Etienne Enclosed Litter Box Enclosure
$107.99
wayfairnorthamerica
( 14.8” X 14.8” X6.3” Collapsible Portable Cat Litter Box For Travel Light Weight Leak-Proof, Sturdy, Lightweight, Easy To Clean.
( 14.8” X 14.8” X6.3” Collapsible Portable Cat Litter Box For Travel Light Weight Leak-Proof, Sturdy, Lightweight, Easy To Clean.
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cat House Hidden Litter Box Furniture W/apron Top, Cat Home Nightstand W/cat Hole Black
Cat House Hidden Litter Box Furniture W/apron Top, Cat Home Nightstand W/cat Hole Black
$113.99
wayfairnorthamerica
huanan19862021 Cat Walk Furniture: Contemporary Home Cat Litter Enclosure - Storage Drawer, Inner Shelf, & Shutter Style Door Wood | Wayfair in White
huanan19862021 Cat Walk Furniture: Contemporary Home Cat Litter Enclosure - Storage Drawer, Inner Shelf, & Shutter Style Door Wood | Wayfair in White
$379.99
wayfair
Cat Litter Box Enclosure, 31.5 X 19.9 X 21.3 Inches, Hidden Cat Washroom With Divider, Wooden Pet House End Table, Large Enough And Litter Box In Livi
Cat Litter Box Enclosure, 31.5 X 19.9 X 21.3 Inches, Hidden Cat Washroom With Divider, Wooden Pet House End Table, Large Enough And Litter Box In Livi
$299.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Veryke Wooden Cat Washroom Storage Bench, Modern Cat Furniture Hidden Covered Cat Litter Box - Rustic Brown
Veryke Wooden Cat Washroom Storage Bench, Modern Cat Furniture Hidden Covered Cat Litter Box - Rustic Brown
$125.21
walmart
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Large Cat Litter Box, Foldable Top Entry Litter Box w/ Lid, Easy Clean No Smell Pet Kitty Litter Box Litter Pan Cat Potty Plastic
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Large Cat Litter Box, Foldable Top Entry Litter Box w/ Lid, Easy Clean No Smell Pet Kitty Litter Box Litter Pan Cat Potty Plastic
$124.96
wayfair
zoovilla Kitty Litter Loo Indoor Hidden Litter Box Enclosure Furniture, Gray
zoovilla Kitty Litter Loo Indoor Hidden Litter Box Enclosure Furniture, Gray
$72.99
walmart
Cat Walk Furniture: Contemporary Home Cat Litter Enclosure - Storage Drawer, Inner Shelf, And Shutter Style Door
Cat Walk Furniture: Contemporary Home Cat Litter Enclosure - Storage Drawer, Inner Shelf, And Shutter Style Door
$379.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Large Wooden Cat Litter Box Enclosure, Storage Cabinet Bench Table W/ Magazine Rack - Gray
Large Wooden Cat Litter Box Enclosure, Storage Cabinet Bench Table W/ Magazine Rack - Gray
$320.03
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
