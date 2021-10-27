Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Cats
Litter & Accessories
Cat Litter & Accessories
Share
Cat Litter & Accessories
Litter Scoops & Mats
Odor Control
Cat Litter
Litter Liners
Litter Boxes
Crowdstage Cat Litter Scoop Ultralight Non-Stick Scooper Sifter with Deep Shovel
featured
Crowdstage Cat Litter Scoop Ultralight Non-Stick Scooper Sifter with Deep Shovel
$7.58
walmart
Cat's Pride Jumbo Litter Box Liners, 15-count + Fresh Step Febreze Scented Non-Clumping Clay Cat Litter
featured
Cat's Pride Jumbo Litter Box Liners, 15-count + Fresh Step Febreze Scented Non-Clumping Clay Cat Litter
$20.98
chewy
Cat's Pride Max Power Total Odor Control Unscented Multi-Cat Clumping Clay Cat Litter, 15 lb Jug
featured
Cat's Pride Max Power Total Odor Control Unscented Multi-Cat Clumping Clay Cat Litter, 15 lb Jug
$9.48
($9.77
save 3%)
walmartusa
Curio Modern Cat Litter Box & Litter Liner, Maple Pattern
Curio Modern Cat Litter Box & Litter Liner, Maple Pattern
$297.15
chewy
Carson Carrington Vappeby Cat Litter Box Cover House
Carson Carrington Vappeby Cat Litter Box Cover House
$125.99
($149.99
save 16%)
overstock
CACAGOO Cat Litter Filter Bag Drawstring Litter Sifting Liners Kitty Waste Litter Box Liners
CACAGOO Cat Litter Filter Bag Drawstring Litter Sifting Liners Kitty Waste Litter Box Liners
$15.99
walmart
CACAGOO Pet Paw Cleaner Cup Dog Paw Washer Brush Silicone Dog Feet Cleaner Muddy Paw Cleaner Portable Dog Foot Washer for Dogs Cats
CACAGOO Pet Paw Cleaner Cup Dog Paw Washer Brush Silicone Dog Feet Cleaner Muddy Paw Cleaner Portable Dog Foot Washer for Dogs Cats
$16.99
walmart
Citrus Magic Pet Odor Absorbing Solid Air Freshener Fresh Citrus, 20-Ounce
Citrus Magic Pet Odor Absorbing Solid Air Freshener Fresh Citrus, 20-Ounce
$10.20
($22.05
save 54%)
walmartusa
Best Shot One Shot Dog & Cat Deodorizing Spray, 32-oz bottle
Best Shot One Shot Dog & Cat Deodorizing Spray, 32-oz bottle
$20.47
chewy
Arm & Hammer Clump & Seal Slide Non-Stop Odor Control Clumping Cat Litter, 14 lbs.
Arm & Hammer Clump & Seal Slide Non-Stop Odor Control Clumping Cat Litter, 14 lbs.
$11.83
($13.99
save 15%)
petco
Best Shot One Shot Deodorizing Dog & Cat Conditioner, 16-oz bottle
Best Shot One Shot Deodorizing Dog & Cat Conditioner, 16-oz bottle
$15.99
chewy
Carevas Semi-Enclosed Cat Litter Box Detachable -Splash Non-Sticky Kitty Litter Tray Cat Toilet with Litter Scoop
Carevas Semi-Enclosed Cat Litter Box Detachable -Splash Non-Sticky Kitty Litter Tray Cat Toilet with Litter Scoop
$84.59
walmart
Best Shot Scentament Spa Botanical Body Splash Hot Toddy Dog & Cat Deodorize & Detangle Spray, 8-oz bottle
Best Shot Scentament Spa Botanical Body Splash Hot Toddy Dog & Cat Deodorize & Detangle Spray, 8-oz bottle
$9.31
chewy
BEXLEY LABS Curaseb - Otic Advanced Dog & Cat Ear Cleaner - Removes Ear Debris, Prevents Ear Infections, No Sting Veterinary Formula 8oz
BEXLEY LABS Curaseb - Otic Advanced Dog & Cat Ear Cleaner - Removes Ear Debris, Prevents Ear Infections, No Sting Veterinary Formula 8oz
$20.36
walmart
Pet Cats Waterproof Litter Trapper Litter Mat Pet Double Layer Litter Mat Easy Clean Cats Mat Pet Home And Garden Supplies
Pet Cats Waterproof Litter Trapper Litter Mat Pet Double Layer Litter Mat Easy Clean Cats Mat Pet Home And Garden Supplies
$10.79
walmart
Bissell Pet Power Shot Oxy Carpet & Rug Stain & Odor Remover, 14-oz bottle
Bissell Pet Power Shot Oxy Carpet & Rug Stain & Odor Remover, 14-oz bottle
$5.99
chewy
Electric Pet Hair Sucker with Soft Rubber Portable Massage Dog Cat Grooming Hair Vacuum Cleaner
Electric Pet Hair Sucker with Soft Rubber Portable Massage Dog Cat Grooming Hair Vacuum Cleaner
$28.99
walmart
Blain's Farm & Fleet 25 lb Traditional Cat Litter
Blain's Farm & Fleet 25 lb Traditional Cat Litter
$4.25
($4.49
save 5%)
blainfarm&fleet
Cat Litter Scoop Pet Poo Shovel Large Scooper
Cat Litter Scoop Pet Poo Shovel Large Scooper
$27.94
walmart
Catit Cat Litter Mat, Grey, Large
Catit Cat Litter Mat, Grey, Large
$16.99
chewy
Soft Silicone Pet Finger Toothbrushes, Dog Tooth Cleaner Brush Dog Cat
Soft Silicone Pet Finger Toothbrushes, Dog Tooth Cleaner Brush Dog Cat
$5.69
walmart
Cat Love Cat Litter Scoop, Grey
Cat Love Cat Litter Scoop, Grey
$0.99
chewy
Booda Dome Covered Cat Litter Box, Tan
Booda Dome Covered Cat Litter Box, Tan
$36.42
($39.99
save 9%)
walmartusa
Catalyst Upcycled Soft Wood Cat Litter Odor Control Healthy Cat Formula, 20 Lbs
Catalyst Upcycled Soft Wood Cat Litter Odor Control Healthy Cat Formula, 20 Lbs
$23.38
wayfairnorthamerica
Cat's Pride Cats Pride, Scoopable Premium Cat Litter 10 Pounds - 160 oz | CVS
Cat's Pride Cats Pride, Scoopable Premium Cat Litter 10 Pounds - 160 oz | CVS
$7.29
cvs
Arm & Hammer PET Fresh Soft Surface Cleaner-32oz Trigger, 32oz Bottle
Arm & Hammer PET Fresh Soft Surface Cleaner-32oz Trigger, 32oz Bottle
$15.17
amazon
Bissell Professional Pet Urine Eliminator + Oxy Carpet Cleaning Formula, 48 oz, 1990, 48 Ounce
Bissell Professional Pet Urine Eliminator + Oxy Carpet Cleaning Formula, 48 oz, 1990, 48 Ounce
$23.99
amazon
Pet Crate Cat Washroom Hidden Cat Litter Box Enclosure Furniture Large Cat House
Pet Crate Cat Washroom Hidden Cat Litter Box Enclosure Furniture Large Cat House
$144.98
walmart
sussexhome Chevron-Gray Ultra-Thin Cat & Dog Litter Mat For Litter Box - Washable Soft Natural Cotton Cat & Dog Litter Trapping Mat | Wayfair
sussexhome Chevron-Gray Ultra-Thin Cat & Dog Litter Mat For Litter Box - Washable Soft Natural Cotton Cat & Dog Litter Trapping Mat | Wayfair
$33.99
wayfair
CUTELOVE Cat Litter Mat EVA Double-Layer Cat Litter Trapper Mats with Waterproof Bottom Layer kattenmand - Black
CUTELOVE Cat Litter Mat EVA Double-Layer Cat Litter Trapper Mats with Waterproof Bottom Layer kattenmand - Black
$15.99
walmart
EBTOOLS Cat Litter Mat Litter Tray Mat Waterproof Non-slip Foldable EVA Material Cat Litter Box Mat Kitten Litter Trapping Mat, 28.3x18.7inch
EBTOOLS Cat Litter Mat Litter Tray Mat Waterproof Non-slip Foldable EVA Material Cat Litter Box Mat Kitten Litter Trapping Mat, 28.3x18.7inch
$27.45
walmart
Arf Pets, Cat Litter Mat Catcher, Tan
Arf Pets, Cat Litter Mat Catcher, Tan
$16.64
walmart
Plastic Cat Litter Scoop Pet Care Sand Waste Scooper Shovel With Long Handle Hollow Pet Cleaning Tool
Plastic Cat Litter Scoop Pet Care Sand Waste Scooper Shovel With Long Handle Hollow Pet Cleaning Tool
$9.35
walmart
Best Shot One Shot Dry Clean Dog & Cat Spray, 1-gal bottle
Best Shot One Shot Dry Clean Dog & Cat Spray, 1-gal bottle
$46.12
chewy
M.E.D. Ear Cleaner, 12 oz, Stop the Itching, Start the Healing By Best Shot Pet
M.E.D. Ear Cleaner, 12 oz, Stop the Itching, Start the Healing By Best Shot Pet
$21.19
walmart
Pet Cats Dogs Floating Hair Remover Comb Botton Massage Self-Cleaning Needle Comb
Pet Cats Dogs Floating Hair Remover Comb Botton Massage Self-Cleaning Needle Comb
$10.99
walmart
sussexhome 2_Ultra-Thin Cat & Dog Litter Mat For Litter Box - Washable Soft Natural Cotton Cat & Dog Litter Trapping Mat in Orange | Wayfair
sussexhome 2_Ultra-Thin Cat & Dog Litter Mat For Litter Box - Washable Soft Natural Cotton Cat & Dog Litter Trapping Mat in Orange | Wayfair
$43.99
wayfair
Bissell Pet , Urine And Odor Remover Pet Trigger Spray 22 Oz
Bissell Pet , Urine And Odor Remover Pet Trigger Spray 22 Oz
$60.34
walmart
Andoer Self Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs Cats Pet Grooming Brush Dog Hair Remover Comb Grooming Massage Tools One-button Remove Hair
Andoer Self Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs Cats Pet Grooming Brush Dog Hair Remover Comb Grooming Massage Tools One-button Remove Hair
$16.99
walmart
Best Shot One Shot Deodorizing Dog, Cat & Home Spray, 4-oz bottle
Best Shot One Shot Deodorizing Dog, Cat & Home Spray, 4-oz bottle
$9.25
chewy
ankishi High-grade Cat Litter Box Folding Waterproof Cat Litter Carrier box Cat Toilet Outdoor Cat Litter Box
ankishi High-grade Cat Litter Box Folding Waterproof Cat Litter Carrier box Cat Toilet Outdoor Cat Litter Box
$20.55
walmart
Cat Door for Pets â€“ 4 Way Locking Cat Flap - for Interior Doors & Exterior Doors, Wall or Hidden Cat Litter Box â€“ Easy & Quick Installation â€“ Kitty Training Tips Included
Cat Door for Pets â€“ 4 Way Locking Cat Flap - for Interior Doors & Exterior Doors, Wall or Hidden Cat Litter Box â€“ Easy & Quick Installation â€“ Kitty Training Tips Included
$37.99
walmart
BISSELL 2X Pet Stain & Odor 60oz. Upright Carpet Cleaner Formula - 99K52
BISSELL 2X Pet Stain & Odor 60oz. Upright Carpet Cleaner Formula - 99K52
$20.99
target
cleanclean Pet Odor Eliminator calming aroma vegan
cleanclean Pet Odor Eliminator calming aroma vegan
$12.99
walmart
CawBing YD Pet Cat Litter Box Pads Nest Cage Double Layer Waterproof Anti Splash Cat Litter Mat Bedding Doormat Easy Clean Scatter Control
CawBing YD Pet Cat Litter Box Pads Nest Cage Double Layer Waterproof Anti Splash Cat Litter Mat Bedding Doormat Easy Clean Scatter Control
$12.99
walmart
Deepablaze Portable Dog Hair Remover Cat Brush Grooming Tools Reusable Lint Brush For Cleaning Pet Hair/Dust On Furniture/Clothes
Deepablaze Portable Dog Hair Remover Cat Brush Grooming Tools Reusable Lint Brush For Cleaning Pet Hair/Dust On Furniture/Clothes
$8.59
walmart
DOACT Folding Pet Litter, Cat Litter Box, Highly Waterproof For Cats Camping For Outdoors Travel
DOACT Folding Pet Litter, Cat Litter Box, Highly Waterproof For Cats Camping For Outdoors Travel
$29.35
walmart
Downtown Pet Supply Non-Slip Padded Mesh Kitty Litter Mat Trapping Tray for Cats and Kittens (Beige, Large)
Downtown Pet Supply Non-Slip Padded Mesh Kitty Litter Mat Trapping Tray for Cats and Kittens (Beige, Large)
$19.99
walmart
Drymate Cat Litter Mat Fabric in Brown, Size 28.0 H x 34.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair CLMRFD2834T
Drymate Cat Litter Mat Fabric in Brown, Size 28.0 H x 34.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair CLMRFD2834T
$22.99
wayfair
Best Shot Scentament Spa Botanical Body Splash Harvest Apple Dog & Cat Deodorize & Detangle Spray, 8-oz bottle
Best Shot Scentament Spa Botanical Body Splash Harvest Apple Dog & Cat Deodorize & Detangle Spray, 8-oz bottle
$8.17
chewy
Cat Litter Mat, Cat Litter Trapping Mat 3 Size, Honeycomb Double Layer Design, Urine and Waterproof Material, Special Side Handles Design Easier to Clean, Washable
Cat Litter Mat, Cat Litter Trapping Mat 3 Size, Honeycomb Double Layer Design, Urine and Waterproof Material, Special Side Handles Design Easier to Clean, Washable
$20.97
walmart
Blain's Farm & Fleet 10 lb Cat Litter with Baking Soda
Blain's Farm & Fleet 10 lb Cat Litter with Baking Soda
$6.99
($7.49
save 7%)
blainfarm&fleet
Cat Shell Comb Self-cleaning Slider Brush Used For Shedding And Grooming Pet Hair Cleaner Combs
Cat Shell Comb Self-cleaning Slider Brush Used For Shedding And Grooming Pet Hair Cleaner Combs
$13.31
walmart
1pc Pet Dog Cat Sand Waste Scooper Shovel Plastic Litter Scoop Cleaning Tool Random Color
1pc Pet Dog Cat Sand Waste Scooper Shovel Plastic Litter Scoop Cleaning Tool Random Color
$6.68
walmart
Litter Box Mat Cat Litter Mat - 40x64cm Large Litter Box Mat, Waterproof Double-Layer Washable Litter Box Mat Honeycomb Mat For Fine And Coarse Cat Litter
Litter Box Mat Cat Litter Mat - 40x64cm Large Litter Box Mat, Waterproof Double-Layer Washable Litter Box Mat Honeycomb Mat For Fine And Coarse Cat Litter
$54.16
walmart
Fizzion Pet Stain & Odor Remover Refill Pouch, 6 count
Fizzion Pet Stain & Odor Remover Refill Pouch, 6 count
$19.49
chewy
FRCOLOR 100 PCS Super Absorbent Antibacterial Deodorant Puppy Pads Pet Training Wee Wee Pads 33*45cm
FRCOLOR 100 PCS Super Absorbent Antibacterial Deodorant Puppy Pads Pet Training Wee Wee Pads 33*45cm
$24.89
walmart
Fresh Step Clean Paws Unscented Clumping Cat Litter, 22.5 lb.
Fresh Step Clean Paws Unscented Clumping Cat Litter, 22.5 lb.
$13.78
walmart
Frisco Lightweight Unscented Clumping Cat Litter, 9-lb jug
Frisco Lightweight Unscented Clumping Cat Litter, 9-lb jug
$9.99
chewy
Frisco Rectangular Cat Litter Mat, X-Large
Frisco Rectangular Cat Litter Mat, X-Large
$18.89
chewy
Cat Litter & Accessories
