Cat Brushes & Combs

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Cats
Grooming Supplies
Brushes & Combs
Cat Brushes & Combs
Share
Cat Brushes & Combs
Pet Grooming Tool Undercoat Rake For Dogs Cats De-Matting Detangling Comb
featured
Pet Grooming Tool Undercoat Rake For Dogs Cats De-Matting Detangling Comb
$13.99
walmart
Licking Cat Massage Brush Cat Comb Hair Removal Comb Cats Products for Pets Pet Accessories
featured
Licking Cat Massage Brush Cat Comb Hair Removal Comb Cats Products for Pets Pet Accessories
$11.99
walmart
Aibecy Pets Cats Grooming Brush Hair Remover Shedding Grooming Tools for Cats One-button Remove Hair
featured
Aibecy Pets Cats Grooming Brush Hair Remover Shedding Grooming Tools for Cats One-button Remove Hair
$12.29
walmart
Dog Shampoo Brush, Pet Bath Rubber Brush Great Grooming Massage Brush for Shampooing and Massaging Dogs, Cats, Small Animals with Short or Long Hair Rose red
Dog Shampoo Brush, Pet Bath Rubber Brush Great Grooming Massage Brush for Shampooing and Massaging Dogs, Cats, Small Animals with Short or Long Hair Rose red
$11.99
walmart
Pet Bath Comb Brush, Which Helps To Soothe Massageï¼ŒSuitable For Pet Cats And Dogs
Pet Bath Comb Brush, Which Helps To Soothe Massageï¼ŒSuitable For Pet Cats And Dogs
$9.49
walmart
Barka Ave Cat Brush, Pet Cats Brush, Cat Comb, Massage Comb for Pet Cats, Pet Dog Brush, Cat Combs Pet Brush Long Hair Short Hair Pet Comb (Green)
Barka Ave Cat Brush, Pet Cats Brush, Cat Comb, Massage Comb for Pet Cats, Pet Dog Brush, Cat Combs Pet Brush Long Hair Short Hair Pet Comb (Green)
$29.98
walmart
Barka Ave Pet Hair Removal Gloves, Bathing Shampoo Gloves Brush, Heat Resistant Silicone with High Density Teeth for Cats & Dogs with Long & Short Fur
Barka Ave Pet Hair Removal Gloves, Bathing Shampoo Gloves Brush, Heat Resistant Silicone with High Density Teeth for Cats & Dogs with Long & Short Fur
$17.44
walmart
Pet Grooming Gloves Dog Brush Mitt Deshedding Hair Removal Massage Cat Horse
Pet Grooming Gloves Dog Brush Mitt Deshedding Hair Removal Massage Cat Horse
$7.94
walmart
Andoer Self Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs Cats Pet Grooming Brush Dog Hair Remover Comb Grooming Massage Tools One-button Remove Hair
Andoer Self Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs Cats Pet Grooming Brush Dog Hair Remover Comb Grooming Massage Tools One-button Remove Hair
$16.99
walmart
Cleaning Dog Brush for Shedding and Grooming, Gently Removes Loose Undercoat, Mats and Tangled Hair Dander,Dirt, Massages Particle
Cleaning Dog Brush for Shedding and Grooming, Gently Removes Loose Undercoat, Mats and Tangled Hair Dander,Dirt, Massages Particle
$19.78
walmart
Binpure Dual Sided Pet Brush Pet Grooming Brush Dog and Cat Pin Brushes for Shedding Long and Short Fur Beauty Tools
Binpure Dual Sided Pet Brush Pet Grooming Brush Dog and Cat Pin Brushes for Shedding Long and Short Fur Beauty Tools
$8.88
walmart
Balems Dog Brush & Cat Brush- Slicker Pet Grooming Brush- Shedding Grooming Tools
Balems Dog Brush & Cat Brush- Slicker Pet Grooming Brush- Shedding Grooming Tools
$13.89
walmart
Besufy Pet Nursing Bottle,Dog Baby Animal Nursing Feeding Milk Bottle with Spare Nipple and Brush
Besufy Pet Nursing Bottle,Dog Baby Animal Nursing Feeding Milk Bottle with Spare Nipple and Brush
$9.32
walmart
Upgrade Dog Paw Cleaner Large Dog Cleaner Portable with Towel Dog Cleaning Brush Paw Cleaner for Dogs and Cats
Upgrade Dog Paw Cleaner Large Dog Cleaner Portable with Towel Dog Cleaning Brush Paw Cleaner for Dogs and Cats
$16.39
walmart
Pet Dog Cat Anti-static Comb Stainless Steel Grooming Brush Single Row Round Handle Comb for Dogs Puppy Cats
Pet Dog Cat Anti-static Comb Stainless Steel Grooming Brush Single Row Round Handle Comb for Dogs Puppy Cats
$7.24
walmart
Quick Clean Styling Gilling Pet Accessories Tools Dog Comb Cats Hair Grooming
Quick Clean Styling Gilling Pet Accessories Tools Dog Comb Cats Hair Grooming
$19.16
walmart
Pet Hair Remover Efficient Pet Hair Detailer Cleaning Slicker Brush For Dog Cat
Pet Hair Remover Efficient Pet Hair Detailer Cleaning Slicker Brush For Dog Cat
$8.89
walmart
Pet Cats And Dogs UV Massage To Float Hair Open Knot Comb
Pet Cats And Dogs UV Massage To Float Hair Open Knot Comb
$15.99
walmart
BRC Pet Cat Massage Brush Shell Shaped Handle Pet Grooming Massage Tool to Remove Loose Hairs Blue
BRC Pet Cat Massage Brush Shell Shaped Handle Pet Grooming Massage Tool to Remove Loose Hairs Blue
$888.00
walmart
Asdomo Cat Comb Removal Used To Clean The Hair On Clothes Shell For Pet Massager
Asdomo Cat Comb Removal Used To Clean The Hair On Clothes Shell For Pet Massager
$7.84
walmart
Pet Hair Remover for Couch/Car (4Pack), Mini Dog Hair Remover Easy To Clean Cat Hair Remover Car Detailing Squeegee Pet Hair Brush For Furniture Automotive
Pet Hair Remover for Couch/Car (4Pack), Mini Dog Hair Remover Easy To Clean Cat Hair Remover Car Detailing Squeegee Pet Hair Brush For Furniture Automotive
$18.99
walmart
Pet Comb Self Cleaning Brush Professional Grooming Brush for Dog and Cat
Pet Comb Self Cleaning Brush Professional Grooming Brush for Dog and Cat
$13.39
walmart
Pet Grooming Brush, Pet Dog Cat Slicker Brush Removes Mats, Tangles and Loose Hair, Professional Shedding Grooming Tools for Cat Dog
Pet Grooming Brush, Pet Dog Cat Slicker Brush Removes Mats, Tangles and Loose Hair, Professional Shedding Grooming Tools for Cat Dog
$8.99
walmart
BToBackyard Upgraded Removable Pet Lint Brush Double-Sided For Furniture Cleaning Tool Durable Soft Gentle Cat Hair Remover
BToBackyard Upgraded Removable Pet Lint Brush Double-Sided For Furniture Cleaning Tool Durable Soft Gentle Cat Hair Remover
$13.63
walmart
2PCS Pet Small Dog Latex Finger Brush Puppy Cat Toothbrush Teeth Care Cleaner
2PCS Pet Small Dog Latex Finger Brush Puppy Cat Toothbrush Teeth Care Cleaner
$8.99
walmart
PET Cat Dog Floating Hair Comb Self-Cleaning Massage Comb Tool
PET Cat Dog Floating Hair Comb Self-Cleaning Massage Comb Tool
$14.99
walmart
Pet Bath Brush, Pet Massage Brush Shampoo Dispenser, Soft Silicone Brush Rubber Bristle for Dogs and Cats Shower Grooming
Pet Bath Brush, Pet Massage Brush Shampoo Dispenser, Soft Silicone Brush Rubber Bristle for Dogs and Cats Shower Grooming
$9.59
walmart
AVFITNESS Pet Dog Cat Puppy Hair Shedding Grooming Trimmer Fur Comb Brush Slicker Tool
AVFITNESS Pet Dog Cat Puppy Hair Shedding Grooming Trimmer Fur Comb Brush Slicker Tool
$7.04
walmart
Pets Cats Grooming Brush Hair Remover Shedding Grooming Tools for Cats One-button Remove Hair
Pets Cats Grooming Brush Hair Remover Shedding Grooming Tools for Cats One-button Remove Hair
$12.33
walmart
Pet Grooming Tool - Sided Undercoat Rake for Cats & Dogs - Safe Dematting Comb for Easy Mats & Tangles Removing - No More Nasty Shedding and Flying Hair
Pet Grooming Tool - Sided Undercoat Rake for Cats & Dogs - Safe Dematting Comb for Easy Mats & Tangles Removing - No More Nasty Shedding and Flying Hair
$10.99
walmart
Dog Cat Shedding Brush Foldable 2 In 1 Dog Cat Comb Pet Grooming Brush For Matted Knotty Fur
Dog Cat Shedding Brush Foldable 2 In 1 Dog Cat Comb Pet Grooming Brush For Matted Knotty Fur
$14.59
walmart
ankishi Pet Dog Cat Slicker Brush Stainless Steel Grooming Comb Single Row Comb for Dogs Puppy Cats
ankishi Pet Dog Cat Slicker Brush Stainless Steel Grooming Comb Single Row Comb for Dogs Puppy Cats
$9.63
walmart
Pets Massage Comb Shell Shape Brush with Handle Pet Grooming Tool to Cleaning Hair Removal Shedding
Pets Massage Comb Shell Shape Brush with Handle Pet Grooming Tool to Cleaning Hair Removal Shedding
$6.79
walmart
Pet Cats Dogs Floating Hair Remover Comb Botton Massage Self-Cleaning Needle Comb
Pet Cats Dogs Floating Hair Remover Comb Botton Massage Self-Cleaning Needle Comb
$10.99
walmart
Cat Pet Dog fur Grooming Groom Glove Mitt Brush Comb Massage Bath Hair Removal Gloves Combs Brushes Grooming Gloves For Cats Dog Green
Cat Pet Dog fur Grooming Groom Glove Mitt Brush Comb Massage Bath Hair Removal Gloves Combs Brushes Grooming Gloves For Cats Dog Green
$9.77
walmart
Aktudy Pet Hair Trimmer Grooming Comb Cutting Remover BrushPEt Cat Accessories
Aktudy Pet Hair Trimmer Grooming Comb Cutting Remover BrushPEt Cat Accessories
$7.29
walmart
2021 Hot Safe Dogs Cats USB Rechargeable Grooming Remove Dirts Battery Operated Puppy Home Pet Massage Comb Ozone Cleaning Auto Off
2021 Hot Safe Dogs Cats USB Rechargeable Grooming Remove Dirts Battery Operated Puppy Home Pet Massage Comb Ozone Cleaning Auto Off
$21.10
walmart
Cat Comb Massager Pet Hair Removal Massage Grooming Tool
Cat Comb Massager Pet Hair Removal Massage Grooming Tool
$9.58
walmart
AVFITNESS Pet Grooming Comb Shedding Hair Remove Brush Wood Handle Slicker Dog Cat Supply
AVFITNESS Pet Grooming Comb Shedding Hair Remove Brush Wood Handle Slicker Dog Cat Supply
$6.72
walmart
Dogs and Cats Grooming Dematting Comb, Cat Hair Massage Shedding Brush, Effective Grooming Hair Remover
Dogs and Cats Grooming Dematting Comb, Cat Hair Massage Shedding Brush, Effective Grooming Hair Remover
$6.15
walmart
ACOUTO Pet Cat Kitten Comb Interactive Pet Cat Grooming Hair Remover Comb Pet Supplies
ACOUTO Pet Cat Kitten Comb Interactive Pet Cat Grooming Hair Remover Comb Pet Supplies
$19.20
walmart
Actoyo Pets Cat Dog Massage Shell Comb Grooming Hair Removal Shedding Cleaning Brush
Actoyo Pets Cat Dog Massage Shell Comb Grooming Hair Removal Shedding Cleaning Brush
$6.88
walmart
Alvage Cat Self Groomer, Cat Corner Brush Massage Comb, Cat Face Scratcher for Wall Corner Groomers for Long and Short Fur Kitten Puppy
Alvage Cat Self Groomer, Cat Corner Brush Massage Comb, Cat Face Scratcher for Wall Corner Groomers for Long and Short Fur Kitten Puppy
$6.28
walmart
Autmor Dog Comb for Removes Tangles and Knots - Cat Comb for Removing Matted Fur - Grooming Tool - Best Pet Hair Comb for Home Grooming Kit
Autmor Dog Comb for Removes Tangles and Knots - Cat Comb for Removing Matted Fur - Grooming Tool - Best Pet Hair Comb for Home Grooming Kit
$7.97
walmart
AngmilePet Massage Comb Pet Cat Hair Removal Comb Pet Bathing Brush Pet Hair Comb Massage Tool
AngmilePet Massage Comb Pet Cat Hair Removal Comb Pet Bathing Brush Pet Hair Comb Massage Tool
$7.99
walmart
AUPERTO Pets Grooming Brush for Dog and Cat with Short or Long Hair Removes Undercoat Shedding Mats and Tangled Hair
AUPERTO Pets Grooming Brush for Dog and Cat with Short or Long Hair Removes Undercoat Shedding Mats and Tangled Hair
$12.99
walmart
New Multifunction Pet Dog Grooming Practical Needle Comb for Dogs Cats hair Brush Polisher Pet Supplies Quita Garrapatas Red S
New Multifunction Pet Dog Grooming Practical Needle Comb for Dogs Cats hair Brush Polisher Pet Supplies Quita Garrapatas Red S
$7.32
walmart
Pet Dog Cat Grooming Glove Hair Fur Remover Bathing Shedding Massage Brush Tools
Pet Dog Cat Grooming Glove Hair Fur Remover Bathing Shedding Massage Brush Tools
$14.50
walmart
Dog Brush and Cat Brush,2 in 1 Pet Grooming Tool for Deshedding, Mats & Tangles Removing,No More Nasty Shedding and Flying Hair(Blue)
Dog Brush and Cat Brush,2 in 1 Pet Grooming Tool for Deshedding, Mats & Tangles Removing,No More Nasty Shedding and Flying Hair(Blue)
$20.29
walmart
Four Paws Magic Coat Love Glove, Cat Brush Glove, Cat dematting brush lifts dirt and loose hair from the coat By Brand Four Paws
Four Paws Magic Coat Love Glove, Cat Brush Glove, Cat dematting brush lifts dirt and loose hair from the coat By Brand Four Paws
$24.79
walmart
CHAOLUN Dog Dryer High Velocity Professional Pet Dog Blow Dryer 3.2HP - Dog Hair Grooming Dryer with Heater, Stepless Adjustable Speed, 3 Different Nozzles, a Comb and a Shower Massage Glove
CHAOLUN Dog Dryer High Velocity Professional Pet Dog Blow Dryer 3.2HP - Dog Hair Grooming Dryer with Heater, Stepless Adjustable Speed, 3 Different Nozzles, a Comb and a Shower Massage Glove
$121.99
walmart
Dettelin Pet Dog Cat Slicker Brush Stainless Steel Grooming Comb Single Row Comb for Dogs Puppy Cats
Dettelin Pet Dog Cat Slicker Brush Stainless Steel Grooming Comb Single Row Comb for Dogs Puppy Cats
$9.62
walmart
Chinatera Stainless Steel Pet Comb for Dog Cat Hair Removal Single Row Straight Comb
Chinatera Stainless Steel Pet Comb for Dog Cat Hair Removal Single Row Straight Comb
$9.89
walmart
CawBing Super Soft Pet Dog Finger Toothbrush Teddy Dog Brush Bad Breath Tartar Teeth Tool Dog Cat
CawBing Super Soft Pet Dog Finger Toothbrush Teddy Dog Brush Bad Breath Tartar Teeth Tool Dog Cat
$8.99
walmart
CACAGOO Pet Paw Cleaner Cup Dog Paw Washer Brush Silicone Dog Feet Cleaner Muddy Paw Cleaner Portable Dog Foot Washer for Dogs Cats
CACAGOO Pet Paw Cleaner Cup Dog Paw Washer Brush Silicone Dog Feet Cleaner Muddy Paw Cleaner Portable Dog Foot Washer for Dogs Cats
$16.99
walmart
Balems Cat Toothbrush Fish Shape Toys With Catnip Soft Pet Kitten Chew Toy Teeth Brush Silicone Molar Stick Dog Cat Supplies
Balems Cat Toothbrush Fish Shape Toys With Catnip Soft Pet Kitten Chew Toy Teeth Brush Silicone Molar Stick Dog Cat Supplies
$5.05
walmart
4PCS/Pack Pet Double-headed Soft Toothbrush Cat And Dog Oral Cavity Cleaning Brush Random Color Delivery
4PCS/Pack Pet Double-headed Soft Toothbrush Cat And Dog Oral Cavity Cleaning Brush Random Color Delivery
$7.83
walmart
Soft Pet Brush for Dogs and Cats with Long or Short Hair â€“ Great for Detangling and Removing Loose Undercoat or Shed Fur â€“ Ideal for Everyday Brushing & for Sensitive Skin Green
Soft Pet Brush for Dogs and Cats with Long or Short Hair â€“ Great for Detangling and Removing Loose Undercoat or Shed Fur â€“ Ideal for Everyday Brushing & for Sensitive Skin Green
$16.99
walmart
Pet Dog Cat Slicker Brush Stainless Steel Grooming Comb Single Row Comb for Dogs Puppy Cats
Pet Dog Cat Slicker Brush Stainless Steel Grooming Comb Single Row Comb for Dogs Puppy Cats
$8.98
walmart
Barka Ave 3 Pcs Cat Massage Shell Comb Pet Hair Removal Massaging Shell Comb Removing Knots and Tangles Grooming Tool Fit for Pet Short & Long Hair
Barka Ave 3 Pcs Cat Massage Shell Comb Pet Hair Removal Massaging Shell Comb Removing Knots and Tangles Grooming Tool Fit for Pet Short & Long Hair
$21.64
walmart
Cat Brushes & Combs
