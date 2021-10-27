Cat Furniture

Skip to content
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Cats
Furniture
Cat Furniture
Cat Furniture
Sam's Pets 32" Becky Cat Tree Polyester/Manufactured Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 32.09 H x 15.74 W x 14.96 D in | Wayfair SP-CT1268WH
featured
Sam's Pets 32" Becky Cat Tree Polyester/Manufactured Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 32.09 H x 15.74 W x 14.96 D in | Wayfair SP-CT1268WH
$106.80
wayfair
1pc Cat Climbing Toy Creative Funny Durable Interesting Kitten Climbing Toy Cat Tower Cat Climbing Frame for Inside Indoor
featured
1pc Cat Climbing Toy Creative Funny Durable Interesting Kitten Climbing Toy Cat Tower Cat Climbing Frame for Inside Indoor
$35.49
walmart
16" Cat Tree
featured
16" Cat Tree
$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Azure Sky Tower Cat House Metal/Acrylic/Plastic in Blue/White, Size 20.0 H x 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair P516
Azure Sky Tower Cat House Metal/Acrylic/Plastic in Blue/White, Size 20.0 H x 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair P516
$47.99
($90.00
save 47%)
wayfair
43" Gertrude Cat Tree
43" Gertrude Cat Tree
$132.65
wayfairnorthamerica
57" Cat Tree In Silver Gray With Condo And Perch by Armarkat in Silver
57" Cat Tree In Silver Gray With Condo And Perch by Armarkat in Silver
$110.99
brylanehome
Archie & Oscar™ 70" Arkin Cat Tree Faux Fur/Manufactured Wood in Gray, Size 70.0 H x 48.3 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair 7D351F9B1FA04B06A16FD7E4294499A3
Archie & Oscar™ 70" Arkin Cat Tree Faux Fur/Manufactured Wood in Gray, Size 70.0 H x 48.3 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair 7D351F9B1FA04B06A16FD7E4294499A3
$154.79
wayfair
Archie & Oscar™ 100.5" Cat Condo Sisal Rope/Carpet/Manufactured Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 100.5 H x 23.5 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
Archie & Oscar™ 100.5" Cat Condo Sisal Rope/Carpet/Manufactured Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 100.5 H x 23.5 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
$91.94
wayfair
5-Level Grey Cat Tree with Condo, 63" H, 25.3 IN
5-Level Grey Cat Tree with Condo, 63" H, 25.3 IN
$52.99
($119.99
save 56%)
petco
Archie & Oscar™ Horatio 63" Jolin Cat Tree Sisal Rope/Faux Fur/Manufactured Wood in Brown, Size 63.0 H x 32.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair HC-002
Archie & Oscar™ Horatio 63" Jolin Cat Tree Sisal Rope/Faux Fur/Manufactured Wood in Brown, Size 63.0 H x 32.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair HC-002
$69.00
wayfair
Adeco Cat Dog Condo Ottoman Square Foot Stool with Cave Inner Pad Small
Adeco Cat Dog Condo Ottoman Square Foot Stool with Cave Inner Pad Small
$71.99
overstock
27" Gretel Cat Tree
27" Gretel Cat Tree
$136.20
wayfairnorthamerica
Armarkat Classic Cat Tree Model B2903, 29 inch Sky Blue
Armarkat Classic Cat Tree Model B2903, 29 inch Sky Blue
$50.44
($109.09
save 54%)
walmartusa
28" Cat Tree Cradle Bed with Natural Sisal Scratching Posts White
28" Cat Tree Cradle Bed with Natural Sisal Scratching Posts White
$37.62
walmart
Asdomo Cat Toy Stand Shelf Climbing Frame Kitty 1Pcs Sisal Dual Color Pet Supplies
Asdomo Cat Toy Stand Shelf Climbing Frame Kitty 1Pcs Sisal Dual Color Pet Supplies
$57.42
walmart
Arf Pets Cat litter Box Enclosure, Furniture Large Box House with Table
Arf Pets Cat litter Box Enclosure, Furniture Large Box House with Table
$189.99
overstock
Vealind Pet Interactive Fun Roller Exerciser 3 Level Tower of Tracks Cat Teaser Ball Toy
Vealind Pet Interactive Fun Roller Exerciser 3 Level Tower of Tracks Cat Teaser Ball Toy
$13.99
walmart
M46 32" Stable Cute Sisal Cat Climb Holder Cat Tower Lamb Pink
M46 32" Stable Cute Sisal Cat Climb Holder Cat Tower Lamb Pink
$53.36
walmart
1 Cat Arch Scratching Post Scratch Massaging Scratcher Pet Grooming Play Toy
1 Cat Arch Scratching Post Scratch Massaging Scratcher Pet Grooming Play Toy
$34.98
walmart
75" All-in-One Large Cat Tree Cat Condo with Hammock, Interactive Toys, Two Perches, One Roomy House and Scratching Pad
75" All-in-One Large Cat Tree Cat Condo with Hammock, Interactive Toys, Two Perches, One Roomy House and Scratching Pad
$115.99
walmart
Pet Hair Remover for Couch/Car (4Pack), Mini Dog Hair Remover Easy To Clean Cat Hair Remover Car Detailing Squeegee Pet Hair Brush For Furniture Automotive
Pet Hair Remover for Couch/Car (4Pack), Mini Dog Hair Remover Easy To Clean Cat Hair Remover Car Detailing Squeegee Pet Hair Brush For Furniture Automotive
$18.99
walmart
Archie & Oscar™ 13" Kells Cube Cat Condo Cardboard in Gray, Size 12.8 H x 13.4 W x 11.2 D in | Wayfair E87FECB3B7E347EA8D4B06A273668F9A
Archie & Oscar™ 13" Kells Cube Cat Condo Cardboard in Gray, Size 12.8 H x 13.4 W x 11.2 D in | Wayfair E87FECB3B7E347EA8D4B06A273668F9A
$24.99
wayfair
Armarkat 77-in Cat Tree & Condo Scratching Post Tower, White
Armarkat 77-in Cat Tree & Condo Scratching Post Tower, White
$162.72
($199.87
save 19%)
walmartusa
Armarkat 78-in Cat Tree & Condo Scratching Post Tower, Beige
Armarkat 78-in Cat Tree & Condo Scratching Post Tower, Beige
$132.26
($236.35
save 44%)
walmartusa
Balems 3M 5M Natural Sisal Rope Durable DIY Making Desk Chair Legs Cat Scratching Post Toy Bingding Material For Cat Sharpen Claw
Balems 3M 5M Natural Sisal Rope Durable DIY Making Desk Chair Legs Cat Scratching Post Toy Bingding Material For Cat Sharpen Claw
$7.77
walmart
Cat Tree Condo For Cats , Cat Hammocks For Indoor Cats, Cat Towers Indoor Cats With Scratching Posts Perch Tunnel,Grey
Cat Tree Condo For Cats , Cat Hammocks For Indoor Cats, Cat Towers Indoor Cats With Scratching Posts Perch Tunnel,Grey
$108.99
walmartusa
Pets Interactive Toys Cats Three-tier Turntable Pet Intellectual Track Tower Funny Cat Toy Plate 4 Balls 3 Balls
Pets Interactive Toys Cats Three-tier Turntable Pet Intellectual Track Tower Funny Cat Toy Plate 4 Balls 3 Balls
$11.99
walmart
60 Inch Solid Cat Tree with Scratching Board,Cat Tower with Plush Cozy Basket
60 Inch Solid Cat Tree with Scratching Board,Cat Tower with Plush Cozy Basket
$52.27
walmart
Cat Tower Kittens Pet Play House Cat Activity Tree Condo Scratching Sisal Post
Cat Tower Kittens Pet Play House Cat Activity Tree Condo Scratching Sisal Post
$53.02
walmart
Booyoo Cat Tree Multi-level Cat Condo Sisal Scratching Post 4 Detachable Balls Kitten Tower House Pet Accessories
Booyoo Cat Tree Multi-level Cat Condo Sisal Scratching Post 4 Detachable Balls Kitten Tower House Pet Accessories
$96.59
walmart
Cat Tree Condo Climbing Tower Hammock Scratching Post Perches
Cat Tree Condo Climbing Tower Hammock Scratching Post Perches
$47.34
walmart
Balems Cat Tree Apartment,With Sisal Railing,Rope Scraper,Deluxe Double Room,Activity Center
Balems Cat Tree Apartment,With Sisal Railing,Rope Scraper,Deluxe Double Room,Activity Center
$90.27
walmart
66" Sisal Hemp Cat Tree Tower Condo Furniture Scratch Post Pet House Play Kitten with Cozy Perches Grey
66" Sisal Hemp Cat Tree Tower Condo Furniture Scratch Post Pet House Play Kitten with Cozy Perches Grey
$103.38
walmart
32 Inch Stable Cute Sisal Cat Climb Holder Cat Tower Lamb Blue
32 Inch Stable Cute Sisal Cat Climb Holder Cat Tower Lamb Blue
$52.78
walmart
Balems Pet Sniffing Mat Dog Pizza Hidden Food Sniffing Mat Dog Work Searching Pad for Training Natural Smelling Skills Preventing Damage to Furniture Feeding Bowl for Cat
Balems Pet Sniffing Mat Dog Pizza Hidden Food Sniffing Mat Dog Work Searching Pad for Training Natural Smelling Skills Preventing Damage to Furniture Feeding Bowl for Cat
$23.99
walmart
36in Cat Tree Tower Condo Furniture Scratch Post for Kittens Play Pet House
36in Cat Tree Tower Condo Furniture Scratch Post for Kittens Play Pet House
$46.98
walmart
Booyoo Cat Tree Large Perch Kitten Condo Sisal Scratching Post Ball Toy Cat Climbing Tower for Small Medium Cats
Booyoo Cat Tree Large Perch Kitten Condo Sisal Scratching Post Ball Toy Cat Climbing Tower for Small Medium Cats
$87.59
walmart
Cutelove Sisal Rope for Cat Tree Cat Climbing Frame DIY cats scratching post toys making desk legs binding rope for cat sharpen claw
Cutelove Sisal Rope for Cat Tree Cat Climbing Frame DIY cats scratching post toys making desk legs binding rope for cat sharpen claw
$14.00
walmart
BRC M51 28" Stable Cute Sisal Cat Climb Holder Cat Tower Lamb Blue
BRC M51 28" Stable Cute Sisal Cat Climb Holder Cat Tower Lamb Blue
$45.99
walmart
CACAGOO 69" Cat Tree Tower Condo Furniture Scratch Post hammock for Kittens Pet House , with Cozy Perches, Stable
CACAGOO 69" Cat Tree Tower Condo Furniture Scratch Post hammock for Kittens Pet House , with Cozy Perches, Stable
$157.99
walmart
CottonCandy Modern Cat Tree Cat Tower Featuring with Sisal-Covered Scratching Posts, Spacious Condo and Large Perch for Small to Medium Cats
CottonCandy Modern Cat Tree Cat Tower Featuring with Sisal-Covered Scratching Posts, Spacious Condo and Large Perch for Small to Medium Cats
$87.43
walmart
Boss Pet Polyester Purple Cat Furniture 1 pk
Boss Pet Polyester Purple Cat Furniture 1 pk
$17.85
($22.36
save 20%)
walmartusa
BIGTREE Cat Trees & Condos YELLOW - Yellow & Green Sunflower Cat Tower
BIGTREE Cat Trees & Condos YELLOW - Yellow & Green Sunflower Cat Tower
$39.99
($49.99
save 20%)
zulily
Cat Tree,19" Height Concise and Sturdy Sisal Hemp Cat Tree Brown,Easy to Install
Cat Tree,19" Height Concise and Sturdy Sisal Hemp Cat Tree Brown,Easy to Install
$44.28
walmart
DRASHOME Cat Tree Large Room Kitten Condo Tower Sisal Post Wood Cat Climbing House for Home Living Room
DRASHOME Cat Tree Large Room Kitten Condo Tower Sisal Post Wood Cat Climbing House for Home Living Room
$43.99
walmart
3PCS Cat Scratch Cardboard Catnip Scratching Pad Scratcher Lounge Sofa Bed Post
3PCS Cat Scratch Cardboard Catnip Scratching Pad Scratcher Lounge Sofa Bed Post
$22.42
walmart
Cat Tree Multilevel Cat Tower Scratching Post Hanging Ball Toy Kitten Condo House for Living Room
Cat Tree Multilevel Cat Tower Scratching Post Hanging Ball Toy Kitten Condo House for Living Room
$90.61
walmart
69 Cat Tree Tower Condo Furniture Scratch Post hammock for Kittens Pet House Play with Cozy Perche
69 Cat Tree Tower Condo Furniture Scratch Post hammock for Kittens Pet House Play with Cozy Perche
$103.52
walmart
Left wind Cat Pets Clothing Post-Operative Breathable Physiological Weaning Clothes Solid Color Comfortable Prevent Licking Vest Pink S
Left wind Cat Pets Clothing Post-Operative Breathable Physiological Weaning Clothes Solid Color Comfortable Prevent Licking Vest Pink S
$9.99
walmart
KARMAS PRODUCT Cat Hammock Bed Pet Hanging Bed with Solid Wood Stand Heavy Duty Pet Perch for Kitty Sleeping and Playing
KARMAS PRODUCT Cat Hammock Bed Pet Hanging Bed with Solid Wood Stand Heavy Duty Pet Perch for Kitty Sleeping and Playing
$39.52
walmart
Lovegab 36" Stable Cute Sisal Cat Climb Holder Cat Tower Gray
Lovegab 36" Stable Cute Sisal Cat Climb Holder Cat Tower Gray
$47.99
walmart
52" Solid Cute Sisal Rope Plush Cat Climb Tree Cat Tower Cat Toys Activity Tower Furniture Brown
52" Solid Cute Sisal Rope Plush Cat Climb Tree Cat Tower Cat Toys Activity Tower Furniture Brown
$71.89
walmart
M2B 19" Sisal Hemp Cat Tree Brown
M2B 19" Sisal Hemp Cat Tree Brown
$38.03
walmart
36" Cat Tree Solid Cute Sisal Rope Plush Cat Climb Tree Cat Tower Beige
36" Cat Tree Solid Cute Sisal Rope Plush Cat Climb Tree Cat Tower Beige
$37.79
walmart
21.7x14 inch Window-Mounted Cat Hammock Bed Kitty Hanging Bed Seat Mat Cat Window Perch Window Seat, Black
21.7x14 inch Window-Mounted Cat Hammock Bed Kitty Hanging Bed Seat Mat Cat Window Perch Window Seat, Black
$18.98
walmart
JuLam Pet Hair Remover from Cloth Furniture and Carpet Hair Brush for Cat and Dog Reusable Hair Cleaning
JuLam Pet Hair Remover from Cloth Furniture and Carpet Hair Brush for Cat and Dog Reusable Hair Cleaning
$10.06
walmart
Cat Toy Roller Cat Toys 4 Level Towers Tracks Roller with Colorful Balls Interactive Kitten Fun Mental Physical Exercise Puzzle Toys Blue/Pink
Cat Toy Roller Cat Toys 4 Level Towers Tracks Roller with Colorful Balls Interactive Kitten Fun Mental Physical Exercise Puzzle Toys Blue/Pink
$9.90
walmart
MELLCO Cat Bed, Cat Perch Window Seat Suction Cups Space Saving Cat Hammock Pet Resting Seat Safety Cat Shelves - Providing All Around 360Â° Sunbath for Cats Weightedup to 20lb
MELLCO Cat Bed, Cat Perch Window Seat Suction Cups Space Saving Cat Hammock Pet Resting Seat Safety Cat Shelves - Providing All Around 360Â° Sunbath for Cats Weightedup to 20lb
$24.99
walmart
Multi-level Cat Tree--Have Cat Scratching Board with Sisal Rope, Cat Climbing Column Covered with Sisal Rope and 2 Plush Rooms, Cat Pet Playhouse, Yellow
Multi-level Cat Tree--Have Cat Scratching Board with Sisal Rope, Cat Climbing Column Covered with Sisal Rope and 2 Plush Rooms, Cat Pet Playhouse, Yellow
$84.00
walmart
3M Sisal Rope for Cats Scratching Post Toys DIY Cat Scratch Board for Cat to Exercise Claw
3M Sisal Rope for Cats Scratching Post Toys DIY Cat Scratch Board for Cat to Exercise Claw
$6.68
walmart
Cat Furniture
