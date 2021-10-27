Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
First Aid
Protective Inflatable Collar for Dogs and Cats, Soft Pet Recovery E-Collar with Adjustable Buckle, Great for Recovery from Surgery or Wounds and Does Not Block Vision
featured
Protective Inflatable Collar for Dogs and Cats, Soft Pet Recovery E-Collar with Adjustable Buckle, Great for Recovery from Surgery or Wounds and Does Not Block Vision
$14.89
walmart
Bangcool Pet Recovery Collar Avocado Shape Pet Protective Collar Cat Collar for Dogs
featured
Bangcool Pet Recovery Collar Avocado Shape Pet Protective Collar Cat Collar for Dogs
$14.73
walmart
2 Pieces Adjustable Donut Cone for Cats, Soft Cat Recovery Collar Wound Healing Protective Cone After Surgery (Blue+Pink) XL
featured
2 Pieces Adjustable Donut Cone for Cats, Soft Cat Recovery Collar Wound Healing Protective Cone After Surgery (Blue+Pink) XL
$27.99
walmart
Cat Interactive Sound Paper Self-healing Color Bright Silk Glitter Toy Ball 50 Pcs A Pack
Cat Interactive Sound Paper Self-healing Color Bright Silk Glitter Toy Ball 50 Pcs A Pack
$18.68
walmart
Promotion Clearance Pet Collar for Dogs Cats Puppy Dog Medical Cosmetology Bite Proof Collar Pet Grooming Feeding Accessories
Promotion Clearance Pet Collar for Dogs Cats Puppy Dog Medical Cosmetology Bite Proof Collar Pet Grooming Feeding Accessories
$5.81
walmart
Cone Protective Collar for Pet Dogs Cats Wound Healing Protection Cover 3#
Cone Protective Collar for Pet Dogs Cats Wound Healing Protection Cover 3#
$11.82
walmart
Promotion Clearance 20/50Pcs Cute Funny Cat Toys Stretch Plush Ball Cat Interactive Sound Paper Self-Healing Color Bright Silk Glitter Toy Ball
Promotion Clearance 20/50Pcs Cute Funny Cat Toys Stretch Plush Ball Cat Interactive Sound Paper Self-Healing Color Bright Silk Glitter Toy Ball
$11.16
walmart
Altsales Pet Cat Sterilization Suit Summer Surgery After Recovery for Cats Anti-licking Kitten Vest Cats Weaning Suit
Altsales Pet Cat Sterilization Suit Summer Surgery After Recovery for Cats Anti-licking Kitten Vest Cats Weaning Suit
$8.99
walmart
Adjustable Recovery Pet Cone E-Collar for Cats Puppy Rabbit, Plastic Elizabeth Protective Collar Anti-Bite Lick Wound Healing Safety Practical Neck Cover 41-46cm
Adjustable Recovery Pet Cone E-Collar for Cats Puppy Rabbit, Plastic Elizabeth Protective Collar Anti-Bite Lick Wound Healing Safety Practical Neck Cover 41-46cm
$18.99
walmart
Pet Plastic Clear Cone Recovery E-Collar with Dots Design Soft Edge for Small Dogs & Cats
Pet Plastic Clear Cone Recovery E-Collar with Dots Design Soft Edge for Small Dogs & Cats
$6.99
walmart
Magazine Cat Dog Pet Cone Protection Anti-Lick Neck Collar Recovery After Surgery Circle
Magazine Cat Dog Pet Cone Protection Anti-Lick Neck Collar Recovery After Surgery Circle
$8.99
walmart
Mgaxyff PVC Pet Elizabeth Circle Cat Healing Recovery Protective Collar Anti-bite Anti-Scratch Head Cover,Cat Recovery Collar,Pet Healing Protective Collar
Mgaxyff PVC Pet Elizabeth Circle Cat Healing Recovery Protective Collar Anti-bite Anti-Scratch Head Cover,Cat Recovery Collar,Pet Healing Protective Collar
$19.15
walmart
HomeoPet Liver Rescue Homeopathic Medicine for Liver Disease for Birds, Cats, Dogs & Small Pets, 450 drops
HomeoPet Liver Rescue Homeopathic Medicine for Liver Disease for Birds, Cats, Dogs & Small Pets, 450 drops
$6.79
chewy
Top Deals Safety Pet Dog Anti-Biting Ring Collars ABS Dog Cat Grooming Protective Cover Wound Healing Cone Collar Pet Dog Supplies
Top Deals Safety Pet Dog Anti-Biting Ring Collars ABS Dog Cat Grooming Protective Cover Wound Healing Cone Collar Pet Dog Supplies
$7.99
walmart
JANDEL Dog Recovery Pet Cone E-Collar for Cats Dogs Flower Soft Dacron Sponge Filling Protective Grooming Collar,Multi-color M
JANDEL Dog Recovery Pet Cone E-Collar for Cats Dogs Flower Soft Dacron Sponge Filling Protective Grooming Collar,Multi-color M
$16.98
walmart
Nixall VetResponse Wound & Skin Gel Solution for Dogs, Cats & Horses, 16-oz bottle
Nixall VetResponse Wound & Skin Gel Solution for Dogs, Cats & Horses, 16-oz bottle
$28.95
chewy
Prettyui Pet Cat Sterilization Post Surgery Weaning Clothes Recovery Coat vest Breathable
Prettyui Pet Cat Sterilization Post Surgery Weaning Clothes Recovery Coat vest Breathable
$22.81
walmart
Dog EVA Cone Collar For After Surgery, Foldable Soft Pet Recovery Collar For Dogs And Cats, Adjustable Cone Collar Protective Collar For Small Medium Large Dogs Wound Healing (Gray,S)
Dog EVA Cone Collar For After Surgery, Foldable Soft Pet Recovery Collar For Dogs And Cats, Adjustable Cone Collar Protective Collar For Small Medium Large Dogs Wound Healing (Gray,S)
$12.99
walmart
Nixall VetResponse Wound & Skin Gel Solution for Dogs, Cats & Horses, 8-oz bottle
Nixall VetResponse Wound & Skin Gel Solution for Dogs, Cats & Horses, 8-oz bottle
$22.95
chewy
Protective Pet Collar, Adjustable Pets Surgery Recovery Soft Collar Anti-Bite Collar for Cat After Surgery(M)
Protective Pet Collar, Adjustable Pets Surgery Recovery Soft Collar Anti-Bite Collar for Cat After Surgery(M)
$33.99
walmart
LYUMO Pet Anti Bite Neck Collar Adjustable Protector for Dog Cat Wound Healing Protection, Anti Bite Neck Collar, Pet Anti Bite Collar
LYUMO Pet Anti Bite Neck Collar Adjustable Protector for Dog Cat Wound Healing Protection, Anti Bite Neck Collar, Pet Anti Bite Collar
$10.79
walmart
Lemetow Soft Dog Accessories Recovery Pet Cone E-Collar for Cats Dogs Flower Soft Dacron Sponge Filling Protective Grooming Collar
Lemetow Soft Dog Accessories Recovery Pet Cone E-Collar for Cats Dogs Flower Soft Dacron Sponge Filling Protective Grooming Collar
$8.54
walmart
JuLam Protection Cone Adjustable Lightweight Pet Neck Collar for Cats Small Dogs
JuLam Protection Cone Adjustable Lightweight Pet Neck Collar for Cats Small Dogs
$35.92
walmart
Pet Cone Collar in Recovery, Clear Elizabethan Not Block Vision, Suitable Kitten Puppy Dog Pet in Surgery Remedy Grooming(Number 7)
Pet Cone Collar in Recovery, Clear Elizabethan Not Block Vision, Suitable Kitten Puppy Dog Pet in Surgery Remedy Grooming(Number 7)
$6.98
walmart
Pet Protective Collar, Inflatable Collar for Dogs, Cat Kitten Elizabeth Collar with Adjustable Soft Edge, Pet Headgear for Anti-Bite Lick, Wound Healing Protection 5.1-8.66 inch
Pet Protective Collar, Inflatable Collar for Dogs, Cat Kitten Elizabeth Collar with Adjustable Soft Edge, Pet Headgear for Anti-Bite Lick, Wound Healing Protection 5.1-8.66 inch
$34.99
walmart
Petkin Petwipes â€“ Big 'n Thick Extra Large Pet Wipes for Dogs and Cats â€“ Cleans Face, Ears, Body and Eye Area â€“ Super Convenient, Ideal for Home or Travel
Petkin Petwipes â€“ Big 'n Thick Extra Large Pet Wipes for Dogs and Cats â€“ Cleans Face, Ears, Body and Eye Area â€“ Super Convenient, Ideal for Home or Travel
$14.99
walmart
Adjustable Recovery Pet Cone Collar For Cats Puppy Rabbit Anti-Bite Lick Wound Protective Collar
Adjustable Recovery Pet Cone Collar For Cats Puppy Rabbit Anti-Bite Lick Wound Protective Collar
$8.79
walmart
Pet Toast Collar Elizabethan Collar Soft Wound Healing Protective Cone for Dogs Cats
Pet Toast Collar Elizabethan Collar Soft Wound Healing Protective Cone for Dogs Cats
$11.99
walmart
Maynos Cat Recovery Weaning Suit Breathable Elastic Soft Clothes Vest Coat,S-XL, Big Lemon S
Maynos Cat Recovery Weaning Suit Breathable Elastic Soft Clothes Vest Coat,S-XL, Big Lemon S
$8.54
walmart
Luxsea Pet Cat Sterilization Suit Spring Summer Surgery After Recovery For Cats Anti-licking Kitten Vest Cats Weaning Suit S-XL
Luxsea Pet Cat Sterilization Suit Spring Summer Surgery After Recovery For Cats Anti-licking Kitten Vest Cats Weaning Suit S-XL
$8.29
walmart
Pet Vitamin Co Medicated Dog & Cat Shampoo, 16-oz bottle
Pet Vitamin Co Medicated Dog & Cat Shampoo, 16-oz bottle
$34.99
chewy
Clearance Newway Pet Recovery Pet Cone E-Collar Cats Small Dogs - Comfortabe Flower Pattern Elizabethan Collar
Clearance Newway Pet Recovery Pet Cone E-Collar Cats Small Dogs - Comfortabe Flower Pattern Elizabethan Collar
$11.49
walmart
Newway Clearance Soft Dog Accessories Recovery Pet Cone E-Collar for Cats Dogs Flower Soft Dacron Sponge Filling Protective Grooming Collar
Newway Clearance Soft Dog Accessories Recovery Pet Cone E-Collar for Cats Dogs Flower Soft Dacron Sponge Filling Protective Grooming Collar
$12.35
walmart
Pet Recovery Flower Collar Anti Bite Adjustable Protector Neck Cover Ring For Dog Cat
Pet Recovery Flower Collar Anti Bite Adjustable Protector Neck Cover Ring For Dog Cat
$13.77
walmart
Medipaw Soft-Lined Dog & Cat Healing Boot, X-Large
Medipaw Soft-Lined Dog & Cat Healing Boot, X-Large
$51.55
chewy
Adjustable Recovery Pet Cone E-Collar Elizabeth Anti-Bite Lick Wound Protective for Cats
Adjustable Recovery Pet Cone E-Collar Elizabeth Anti-Bite Lick Wound Protective for Cats
$7.29
walmart
LYUMO Recovery Suit Pet Clothes Cats, Durable Pet Recovery Vest, For Dog Cat Postoperative Recovery Pets
LYUMO Recovery Suit Pet Clothes Cats, Durable Pet Recovery Vest, For Dog Cat Postoperative Recovery Pets
$6.52
walmart
Foeses Pet Cone Recovery Dog Cone Adjustable Dog Collar Clear Padded Collar with Breathable Soft Edge, Plastic Puppy Cone Protect The Neck Surgery Recovery, Designed for Cats and Puppies
Foeses Pet Cone Recovery Dog Cone Adjustable Dog Collar Clear Padded Collar with Breathable Soft Edge, Plastic Puppy Cone Protect The Neck Surgery Recovery, Designed for Cats and Puppies
$7.89
walmart
Adjustable Recovery Pet Cone E-Collar for Cats Puppy Rabbit,Plastic Elizabeth Protective Collar Anti-Bite Lick Wound Healing Safety Practical Neck Cover
Adjustable Recovery Pet Cone E-Collar for Cats Puppy Rabbit,Plastic Elizabeth Protective Collar Anti-Bite Lick Wound Healing Safety Practical Neck Cover
$10.89
walmart
HEVIRGO Puppy Pet Dog Cat Comfy Cone Neck Collar Anti-Bite Medical Recovery Protection
HEVIRGO Puppy Pet Dog Cat Comfy Cone Neck Collar Anti-Bite Medical Recovery Protection
$7.71
walmart
Protective Sponge Collar Flower Neck Collar Anti Bite Beauty Adjustable Protector Cover Ring for Dogs and Cats - Soft Pet Recovery Collar Does Not Block Vision Collar
Protective Sponge Collar Flower Neck Collar Anti Bite Beauty Adjustable Protector Cover Ring for Dogs and Cats - Soft Pet Recovery Collar Does Not Block Vision Collar
$9.88
walmart
HomeoPet Joint Stress Homeopathic Medicine for Joint Pain/Arthritis for Birds, Cats, Dogs & Small Pets, 450 drops
HomeoPet Joint Stress Homeopathic Medicine for Joint Pain/Arthritis for Birds, Cats, Dogs & Small Pets, 450 drops
$6.42
chewy
New Arrival Safety Pet Dog Anti-Biting Ring Collars ABS Dog Cat Grooming Protective Cover Wound Healing Cone Collar Pet Dog Supplies
New Arrival Safety Pet Dog Anti-Biting Ring Collars ABS Dog Cat Grooming Protective Cover Wound Healing Cone Collar Pet Dog Supplies
$14.99
walmart
Fysho Adjustable Recovery Pet Cone E-Collar for Cats Puppy Rabbit, Pet Elizabeth Anti-Bite Lick Wound Healing Safety Practical Neck Cover Protective Collar 7#
Fysho Adjustable Recovery Pet Cone E-Collar for Cats Puppy Rabbit, Pet Elizabeth Anti-Bite Lick Wound Healing Safety Practical Neck Cover Protective Collar 7#
$10.94
walmart
Feiona Cat collar special Elizabeth Circle Anti Bite and Scratching Collars Pet Products Beauty Healing Brace
Feiona Cat collar special Elizabeth Circle Anti Bite and Scratching Collars Pet Products Beauty Healing Brace
$17.16
walmart
Forticept Maxi-Wash Antiseptic Antifungal Antibacterial Medicated Itch Relief Hot Spot Spray for Dogs & CatsFirst Aid Skin and Paw Cleanser Wounds Treatment 8 oz
Forticept Maxi-Wash Antiseptic Antifungal Antibacterial Medicated Itch Relief Hot Spot Spray for Dogs & CatsFirst Aid Skin and Paw Cleanser Wounds Treatment 8 oz
$20.08
walmart
GETFIT 2021 New Funny Cat Toy Feeding Toys Spinning Windmill Relieving Boredom Pet Kitty Self-healing Interactive Toys Dropshipping
GETFIT 2021 New Funny Cat Toy Feeding Toys Spinning Windmill Relieving Boredom Pet Kitty Self-healing Interactive Toys Dropshipping
$13.19
walmart
Dog Cone Adjustable Pet Cone Pet Recovery Collar Comfy Pet Cone Collar Protective Collar for After Surgery Anti-Bite Lick Wound Healing Safety Practical for Dogs and Cats
Dog Cone Adjustable Pet Cone Pet Recovery Collar Comfy Pet Cone Collar Protective Collar for After Surgery Anti-Bite Lick Wound Healing Safety Practical for Dogs and Cats
$7.89
walmart
Dog Cat Wound Recovery Cover Pet Anti-Bite Lick Medical Circle Cone Collar
Dog Cat Wound Recovery Cover Pet Anti-Bite Lick Medical Circle Cone Collar
$10.78
walmart
BEXLEY LABS Curaseb - Otic Advanced Dog & Cat Ear Cleaner - Removes Ear Debris, Prevents Ear Infections, No Sting Veterinary Formula 8oz
BEXLEY LABS Curaseb - Otic Advanced Dog & Cat Ear Cleaner - Removes Ear Debris, Prevents Ear Infections, No Sting Veterinary Formula 8oz
$20.36
walmart
Amazonite Dog or Cat Pet Collar Gemstone Charm for Healing
Amazonite Dog or Cat Pet Collar Gemstone Charm for Healing
$24.95
amazon
Dog Cone Collar, 5 size Adjustable Protective Collars for Pet Dog & Cat, Recovery E-Collar Anti-Bite Lick Wound Healing, Soft Edge Neck Cone for Small/Medium/Large Dog (2+)
Dog Cone Collar, 5 size Adjustable Protective Collars for Pet Dog & Cat, Recovery E-Collar Anti-Bite Lick Wound Healing, Soft Edge Neck Cone for Small/Medium/Large Dog (2+)
$10.50
walmart
Aventurine Dog or Cat Pet Collar Gemstone Charm for Healing
Aventurine Dog or Cat Pet Collar Gemstone Charm for Healing
$24.95
amazon
Cute Donut Recovery Collar for Cats and Puppies, Soft Adjustable Protective Pet E Collar Neck Cone After Surgery, Fit for Kitties, Small Dogs (Brown) S
Cute Donut Recovery Collar for Cats and Puppies, Soft Adjustable Protective Pet E Collar Neck Cone After Surgery, Fit for Kitties, Small Dogs (Brown) S
$12.99
walmart
Bayer Tapeworm Dewormer Tablets for Cats 3 ct
Bayer Tapeworm Dewormer Tablets for Cats 3 ct
$14.98
($21.40
save 30%)
1800petmeds
Cat Recovery Collar - Cute Flower Neck Cat Cones After Surgery, Adjustable Cat E Collar, Surgery Recovery Elizabethan Collars for Kitten Cats Puppy Rabbits S/M Size (2pcs) L
Cat Recovery Collar - Cute Flower Neck Cat Cones After Surgery, Adjustable Cat E Collar, Surgery Recovery Elizabethan Collars for Kitten Cats Puppy Rabbits S/M Size (2pcs) L
$15.99
walmart
Pet Recovery Cone Flower Collar for Dogs and Cats - Comfortable Soft Collar Adjustable for Pet Secure, 3 Sizes
Pet Recovery Cone Flower Collar for Dogs and Cats - Comfortable Soft Collar Adjustable for Pet Secure, 3 Sizes
$10.88
walmart
EECOO Round-Headed Pets Medicine Dispenser Soft Tip Syringe Dropper Feeder for Dogs & Cats , Pets Medicine Feeder, Round-Headed Pets Medicine Dispenser
EECOO Round-Headed Pets Medicine Dispenser Soft Tip Syringe Dropper Feeder for Dogs & Cats , Pets Medicine Feeder, Round-Headed Pets Medicine Dispenser
$7.65
walmart
Tiger Eye Dog or Cat Pet Collar Gemstone Charm for Healing
Tiger Eye Dog or Cat Pet Collar Gemstone Charm for Healing
$24.95
amazon
CottonCandy Pet Flower Elizabethan Recovery Collar For Dog Cat Soft Cone Anti-bite E-Collar
CottonCandy Pet Flower Elizabethan Recovery Collar For Dog Cat Soft Cone Anti-bite E-Collar
$12.61
walmart
First Aid
