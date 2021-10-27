Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Cats
Cat Steps & Ramps
Cat Steps & Ramps
Share
Cat Steps & Ramps
Cozy Pet 28" 4-Step Pet Steps
featured
Cozy Pet 28" 4-Step Pet Steps
$54.99
blainfarm&fleet
Booster Bath 3 Step Pet Stair
featured
Booster Bath 3 Step Pet Stair
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Demetrius 3 Step Foam Pet Stairs
featured
Demetrius 3 Step Foam Pet Stairs
$45.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Petlinks System Mix N Scratch Ramp for Cats, Standard, Assorted
Petlinks System Mix N Scratch Ramp for Cats, Standard, Assorted
$17.35
($26.99
save 36%)
petco
Travel-Lite Tri-Fold Pet Ramp
Travel-Lite Tri-Fold Pet Ramp
$85.13
walmart
Premier Pet Steps Raised Panel 2 Step Pet Stair Wood in Brown, Size 15.25 H x 11.75 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair SS2sOUF
Premier Pet Steps Raised Panel 2 Step Pet Stair Wood in Brown, Size 15.25 H x 11.75 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair SS2sOUF
$89.99
wayfair
Precious Tails High Density Foam Scalloped 4 Steps Pet Stairs - Gray
Precious Tails High Density Foam Scalloped 4 Steps Pet Stairs - Gray
$68.60
($98.00
save 30%)
macy's
PETMAKER Folding Plastic Gray Pet Stairs, 23" L X 15" W X 18.5" H, Small
PETMAKER Folding Plastic Gray Pet Stairs, 23" L X 15" W X 18.5" H, Small
$39.99
($99.99
save 60%)
petco
Royal Ramps Extra Wide 7" Tall 1 Step Pet Stair Fabric in Brown, Size 7.0 H x 17.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair S7 (+ cover) - C-17
Royal Ramps Extra Wide 7" Tall 1 Step Pet Stair Fabric in Brown, Size 7.0 H x 17.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair S7 (+ cover) - C-17
$123.99
wayfair
Precious Tails High Density Foam 4 Steps Pet Stairs - Brown
Precious Tails High Density Foam 4 Steps Pet Stairs - Brown
$68.60
($98.00
save 30%)
macy's
PetSafe CozyUp Folding Pet Steps, 24" L X 16" W X 20" H, Large, Off-White
PetSafe CozyUp Folding Pet Steps, 24" L X 16" W X 20" H, Large, Off-White
$42.95
($62.99
save 32%)
petco
Precious Tails Collapsible Canvas Storage Pet Stairs, Black
Precious Tails Collapsible Canvas Storage Pet Stairs, Black
$62.99
($83.99
save 25%)
kohl's
Royal Ramps Extra Tall 63" Pet Ramp Fabric in Brown, Size 28.0 H x 27.0 W x 63.0 D in | Wayfair 28R - STON
Royal Ramps Extra Tall 63" Pet Ramp Fabric in Brown, Size 28.0 H x 27.0 W x 63.0 D in | Wayfair 28R - STON
$639.99
wayfair
Royal Ramps 7" Tall 1 Step Pet Stair Fabric in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 7.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair S7 (+ cover) - PG
Royal Ramps 7" Tall 1 Step Pet Stair Fabric in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 7.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair S7 (+ cover) - PG
$98.99
wayfair
Royal Ramps Extra Wide 21" Pet Ramp Fabric in Gray, Size 21.0 H x 17.0 W x 46.0 D in | Wayfair 14R + 14X (+ covers) - PG-17
Royal Ramps Extra Wide 21" Pet Ramp Fabric in Gray, Size 21.0 H x 17.0 W x 46.0 D in | Wayfair 14R + 14X (+ covers) - PG-17
$449.99
wayfair
Staart Esker 2 Step Pet Stair Wood in Brown, Size 19.7 H x 11.0 W x 14.15 D in | Wayfair ST-H400012
Staart Esker 2 Step Pet Stair Wood in Brown, Size 19.7 H x 11.0 W x 14.15 D in | Wayfair ST-H400012
$104.99
wayfair
Staart Small Wooden Pet Steps In Mocha Walnut Brown
Staart Small Wooden Pet Steps In Mocha Walnut Brown
$168.99
buybuybaby
Batton 3 Step Pet Stairs
Batton 3 Step Pet Stairs
$87.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Royal Ramps Extra Wide 7" Tall 1 Step Pet Stair Fabric in Red, Size 7.0 H x 17.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair S7 (+ cover) - PINO-17
Royal Ramps Extra Wide 7" Tall 1 Step Pet Stair Fabric in Red, Size 7.0 H x 17.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair S7 (+ cover) - PINO-17
$123.99
wayfair
Royal Ramps 14" Tall 2 Step Pet Stair Fabric in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair S7 + 14L (+ covers) - C
Royal Ramps 14" Tall 2 Step Pet Stair Fabric in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair S7 + 14L (+ covers) - C
$199.99
wayfair
Extra Wide 14" Tall 2 Step Pet Stair
Extra Wide 14" Tall 2 Step Pet Stair
$233.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Royal Ramps Extra Wide 14" Pet Ramp Fabric in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 17.0 W x 29.0 D in | Wayfair 14R (+ cover) - STON-17
Royal Ramps Extra Wide 14" Pet Ramp Fabric in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 17.0 W x 29.0 D in | Wayfair 14R (+ cover) - STON-17
$227.99
wayfair
Royal Ramps 29" Pet Ramp Fabric in Blue, Size 14.0 H x 43.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 14R + 14L (+ covers) -û GLAC
Royal Ramps 29" Pet Ramp Fabric in Blue, Size 14.0 H x 43.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 14R + 14L (+ covers) -û GLAC
$279.99
wayfair
Royal Ramps Extra Wide 21" Landing & Pet Ramp Fabric in Blue, Size 21.0 H x 17.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair 14R + 14X + 21L (+ covers) - ROYA-17
Royal Ramps Extra Wide 21" Landing & Pet Ramp Fabric in Blue, Size 21.0 H x 17.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair 14R + 14X + 21L (+ covers) - ROYA-17
$619.99
wayfair
Royal Ramps Extra Tall 80" Pet Ramp w/ Landing Fabric in Gray, Size 28.0 H x 27.0 W x 80.0 D in | Wayfair 28RL - CHAR
Royal Ramps Extra Tall 80" Pet Ramp w/ Landing Fabric in Gray, Size 28.0 H x 27.0 W x 80.0 D in | Wayfair 28RL - CHAR
$789.99
wayfair
Royal Ramps Two-Sided 72" Pet Ramp Fabric in Blue, Size 14.0 H x 14.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair 14RPYR - NAVY
Royal Ramps Two-Sided 72" Pet Ramp Fabric in Blue, Size 14.0 H x 14.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair 14RPYR - NAVY
$419.99
wayfair
Royal Ramps 21" Landing & Pet Ramp Fabric in Orange, Size 21.0 H x 14.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair 14R + 14X + 21L (+ covers) -û COGN
Royal Ramps 21" Landing & Pet Ramp Fabric in Orange, Size 21.0 H x 14.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair 14R + 14X + 21L (+ covers) -û COGN
$459.99
wayfair
Royal Ramps 7" Tall 1 Step Pet Stair Fabric in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 7.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair S7 (+ cover) -û STON
Royal Ramps 7" Tall 1 Step Pet Stair Fabric in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 7.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair S7 (+ cover) -û STON
$98.99
wayfair
"PetMaker Pet Pal 14.5" Nonslip Foldable Pet Steps - 3 Steps, Beig/Green"
"PetMaker Pet Pal 14.5" Nonslip Foldable Pet Steps - 3 Steps, Beig/Green"
$84.79
($105.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Rajmund Folding 3 Step Pet Stair
Rajmund Folding 3 Step Pet Stair
$71.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Shaner Portable Bi-Fold Folding 96" Pet Ramp Metal in Black, Size 96.0 H x 15.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Shaner Portable Bi-Fold Folding 96" Pet Ramp Metal in Black, Size 96.0 H x 15.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair
$217.99
wayfair
Arbuckle Cozy 3 Step Pet Stair
Arbuckle Cozy 3 Step Pet Stair
$95.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Pet Storage Stepper, Foldable Multi Tier Pet Stairs, Size 25.5 H x 17.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 53A2433600A24A0E9F77B87D071B7D2F
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Pet Storage Stepper, Foldable Multi Tier Pet Stairs, Size 25.5 H x 17.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 53A2433600A24A0E9F77B87D071B7D2F
$112.99
wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Heavy Duty Foldable 4 Step Pet Stairs, Lightweight Aluminum, Portable Stairs, Pet Steps in Black | Wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Heavy Duty Foldable 4 Step Pet Stairs, Lightweight Aluminum, Portable Stairs, Pet Steps in Black | Wayfair
$152.99
wayfair
Cat House With Stairs
Cat House With Stairs
$169.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Solange Solid Wood Cat House Water Proof 2-Floor Outdoor Furniture with Escape Door and Inside Stairs
Solange Solid Wood Cat House Water Proof 2-Floor Outdoor Furniture with Escape Door and Inside Stairs
$175.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Scratchyramp 2-In-1 Cat Ramp & Cat Scratcher - Pet Scratching Incline w/ Replaceable Carpet & Adjustable Height in Black/Brown
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Scratchyramp 2-In-1 Cat Ramp & Cat Scratcher - Pet Scratching Incline w/ Replaceable Carpet & Adjustable Height in Black/Brown
$305.99
wayfair
Wegate Adjustable Pet Ramp
Wegate Adjustable Pet Ramp
$88.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Sofia 4-Step Wooden Pet Stair Wood in Brown, Size 21.25 H x 15.75 W x 23.25 D in | Wayfair 3529FB66387C4C9387E68FAECDCAB869
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Sofia 4-Step Wooden Pet Stair Wood in Brown, Size 21.25 H x 15.75 W x 23.25 D in | Wayfair 3529FB66387C4C9387E68FAECDCAB869
$77.99
wayfair
Atherton Easy 4 Step Pet Stair
Atherton Easy 4 Step Pet Stair
$94.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Walmeck Cat Scratcher Pad Scratching Ramp Board Corrugated Cardboard with Bell Ball Cat Scratch Play Toy
Walmeck Cat Scratcher Pad Scratching Ramp Board Corrugated Cardboard with Bell Ball Cat Scratch Play Toy
$52.09
walmart
Zinus Foam 10â€ 2-Step Pet Stairs, X-Small, Grey Plaid
Zinus Foam 10â€ 2-Step Pet Stairs, X-Small, Grey Plaid
$31.76
walmart
Zinus Foam 18â€ 3-step Pet Stairs, Medium, Charcoal
Zinus Foam 18â€ 3-step Pet Stairs, Medium, Charcoal
$54.49
walmart
ZEZE Stockholm Multiple Steps Bucket Cat Condo, Large
ZEZE Stockholm Multiple Steps Bucket Cat Condo, Large
$76.99
chewy
Breathable 2 Step Pet Stair
Breathable 2 Step Pet Stair
$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Susanna Small Animal Cage w/ Ramp Metal, Size 44.75 H x 20.5 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair A7D29B94F6DF4663B39DA6FB9CA60A80
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Susanna Small Animal Cage w/ Ramp Metal, Size 44.75 H x 20.5 W x 20.5 D in | Wayfair A7D29B94F6DF4663B39DA6FB9CA60A80
$115.99
wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Portia Indoor Carpet Mini 42" Pet Ramp Plastic in Brown, Size 1.5 H x 16.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair G7742IC
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Portia Indoor Carpet Mini 42" Pet Ramp Plastic in Brown, Size 1.5 H x 16.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair G7742IC
$87.99
wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Easy 3 Step Pet Stair Metal in White/Brown, Size 11.7 H x 13.7 W x 17.6 D in | Wayfair 3EAB3A5D84F54988984B260334076350
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Easy 3 Step Pet Stair Metal in White/Brown, Size 11.7 H x 13.7 W x 17.6 D in | Wayfair 3EAB3A5D84F54988984B260334076350
$44.99
wayfair
Steinke 3 Step Pet Stair
Steinke 3 Step Pet Stair
$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Hemington HalfSTEP 39" Pet Ramp Plastic in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 3.75 W x 39.5 D in | Wayfair 68E6808335604E57B449FD687B1FE369
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Hemington HalfSTEP 39" Pet Ramp Plastic in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 3.75 W x 39.5 D in | Wayfair 68E6808335604E57B449FD687B1FE369
$114.99
wayfair
Lynnette Pet Stairs
Lynnette Pet Stairs
$85.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pet Stairs 4-Step: Classic Ivory
Pet Stairs 4-Step: Classic Ivory
$247.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Abree Adjustable 3 Step Pet Stair
Abree Adjustable 3 Step Pet Stair
$143.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Rooker Non-Skid 3 Step Pet Stair for Grooming Table & SUV's Plastic/Metal in Black, Size 30.0 H x 18.5 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Rooker Non-Skid 3 Step Pet Stair for Grooming Table & SUV's Plastic/Metal in Black, Size 30.0 H x 18.5 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair
$152.99
wayfair
Archie & Oscar™ Belinda CozyUp Bed Ramp Wood/Carpet in Brown, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W x 70.0 D in | Wayfair D43498F442254598AF5607CA2E7F8EAF
Archie & Oscar™ Belinda CozyUp Bed Ramp Wood/Carpet in Brown, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W x 70.0 D in | Wayfair D43498F442254598AF5607CA2E7F8EAF
$139.95
wayfair
Precious Tails High Density Foam Scalloped 4 Steps Pet Stairs
Precious Tails High Density Foam Scalloped 4 Steps Pet Stairs
$40.59
walmartusa
Kitty City Scratch Ramp, 2 Pack, 10.5"L x 15.25"W x 8"H
Kitty City Scratch Ramp, 2 Pack, 10.5"L x 15.25"W x 8"H
$17.54
($25.99
save 33%)
walmartusa
Famure Small Animals Pet Stairs Parrot Springboard Platform Hamster Ladder Climbing Toy
Famure Small Animals Pet Stairs Parrot Springboard Platform Hamster Ladder Climbing Toy
$11.97
walmart
Homebase Orthopedic Micro Suede Foam Pet Steps In Beige Camel
Homebase Orthopedic Micro Suede Foam Pet Steps In Beige Camel
$29.99
bedbath&beyond
Precious Tails Home Base Portable Pet Stairs
Precious Tails Home Base Portable Pet Stairs
$34.55
walmart
