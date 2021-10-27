Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Cats
Cat Doors
Cat Doors
Share
Cat Doors
Big Tuffy Expandable Gate with Small Pet Door - The most trouble-free, durable, easy to use pet gate available - for larger breeds.
featured
Big Tuffy Expandable Gate with Small Pet Door - The most trouble-free, durable, easy to use pet gate available - for larger breeds.
$56.34
walmart
Carlson Pet Products 36" Tall Pet Gate w/ Lift Handle w/ Small Pet Door (2 Pack)
featured
Carlson Pet Products 36" Tall Pet Gate w/ Lift Handle w/ Small Pet Door (2 Pack)
$159.98
walmart
Endura Flap Double Flap Pet Door for Doors
featured
Endura Flap Double Flap Pet Door for Doors
$379.99
overstock
Cat Mate Lockable Cat Flap/Door with Door Liner, White
Cat Mate Lockable Cat Flap/Door with Door Liner, White
$25.19
chewy
Endura Flap Pet Doors Single Flap Pet Door for Walls in Black, Size 23" H x 12" W | Wayfair 04PP12 1B
Endura Flap Pet Doors Single Flap Pet Door for Walls in Black, Size 23" H x 12" W | Wayfair 04PP12 1B
$499.99
wayfair
Endura Flap Pet Doors Door Mount Double Flap Pet Door in Brown, Size 16.0 H x 9.44 W in | Wayfair 03PP06 2T
Endura Flap Pet Doors Door Mount Double Flap Pet Door in Brown, Size 16.0 H x 9.44 W in | Wayfair 03PP06 2T
$379.99
wayfair
Hakuna Pets Medium Ultra Clear Pet Door, Pets up to 40 lbs
Hakuna Pets Medium Ultra Clear Pet Door, Pets up to 40 lbs
$40.00
walmartusa
Endura Flap Pet Doors Endura Double Flap Pet Door for Walls in White, Size 22.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 04PP12 2
Endura Flap Pet Doors Endura Double Flap Pet Door for Walls in White, Size 22.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 04PP12 2
$629.99
wayfair
Endura Flap Pet Doors Single Flap Pet Door for Walls in Brown, Size 15" H x 8" W | Wayfair 04PP08 1T
Endura Flap Pet Doors Single Flap Pet Door for Walls in Brown, Size 15" H x 8" W | Wayfair 04PP08 1T
$379.99
wayfair
Door Mount Double Flap Pet Door
Door Mount Double Flap Pet Door
$379.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Endura Flap Pet Doors Door Mount Double Flap Pet Door in Black, Size 16.0 H x 9.44 W in | Wayfair 03PP06 2B
Endura Flap Pet Doors Door Mount Double Flap Pet Door in Black, Size 16.0 H x 9.44 W in | Wayfair 03PP06 2B
$379.99
wayfair
Endura Flap Pet Doors Single Flap Pet Door for Walls in Black, Size 11" H x 6" W | Wayfair 04PP06 1B
Endura Flap Pet Doors Single Flap Pet Door for Walls in Black, Size 11" H x 6" W | Wayfair 04PP06 1B
$309.99
wayfair
Laifug Cat Door For Interior & Outdoor Door 4-Way Rotary Lock Door For Cats Easy To Install, Durable Frame Suitable For Window & Wall in White
Laifug Cat Door For Interior & Outdoor Door 4-Way Rotary Lock Door For Cats Easy To Install, Durable Frame Suitable For Window & Wall in White
$29.99
wayfair
Cat Door, 4 Way Locking Cat Flap Door for Interior Exterior Doors, Weatherproof Pet Doors for Cats & Doggie with Circumference, Suitable for Window & Wall
Cat Door, 4 Way Locking Cat Flap Door for Interior Exterior Doors, Weatherproof Pet Doors for Cats & Doggie with Circumference, Suitable for Window & Wall
$16.98
walmart
Perfect Pet Modular Patio Panel Pet Door in White, 10.75IN x 1.875IN x 40.75IN, Medium
Perfect Pet Modular Patio Panel Pet Door in White, 10.75IN x 1.875IN x 40.75IN, Medium
$131.03
($209.99
save 38%)
petco
Perfect Pet Plastic Pet Door, Extra Large in White, X-Large
Perfect Pet Plastic Pet Door, Extra Large in White, X-Large
$57.89
($59.99
save 4%)
petco
PetSafe Microchip Cat Door Installation Adaptor
PetSafe Microchip Cat Door Installation Adaptor
$14.08
chewy
PetSafe Extreme Weather Sliding Glass Pet Door, Medium
PetSafe Extreme Weather Sliding Glass Pet Door, Medium
$289.95
($324.99
save 11%)
petco
PetSafe Pet Door Wall Entry Large Telescoping Tunnel
PetSafe Pet Door Wall Entry Large Telescoping Tunnel
$119.95
walmartusa
Perfect Pet 23-28" Sash Window Pet Door in White, 17.875IN x 1.75IN x 23IN, Medium
Perfect Pet 23-28" Sash Window Pet Door in White, 17.875IN x 1.75IN x 23IN, Medium
$111.99
petco
PlexiDor Performance Pet Door Wall Mount
PlexiDor Performance Pet Door Wall Mount
$556.00
walmart
Premier Pet Locking Cat Door in White, Size 11.44 H x 11.43 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair GPA00-16366
Premier Pet Locking Cat Door in White, Size 11.44 H x 11.43 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair GPA00-16366
$21.81
wayfair
PD USA INC PlexiDor Performance Pet Doors Small Wall Unit
PD USA INC PlexiDor Performance Pet Doors Small Wall Unit
$344.00
walmart
Perfect Pet All Weather Series Insulated Pet Door, 15" x 23.5", XX-Large, White
Perfect Pet All Weather Series Insulated Pet Door, 15" x 23.5", XX-Large, White
$164.70
($259.99
save 37%)
petco
Perfect Pet 23-28" Sash Window Pet Door in White, 12IN x 1.5IN x 23IN, Small
Perfect Pet 23-28" Sash Window Pet Door in White, 12IN x 1.5IN x 23IN, Small
$101.47
($104.99
save 3%)
petco
PetSafe® Sliding Glass Pet Door in White, Size 81.0 H x 13.5 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair PPA11-14767
PetSafe® Sliding Glass Pet Door in White, Size 81.0 H x 13.5 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair PPA11-14767
$229.95
wayfair
Primetime Petz 360 Configurable Pet Gate Support Feet, 2 pack, White
Primetime Petz 360 Configurable Pet Gate Support Feet, 2 pack, White
$19.99
chewy
PetSafe Extreme Weather Energy Efficient Pet Door, Medium
PetSafe Extreme Weather Energy Efficient Pet Door, Medium
$88.93
chewy
Ideal Pet 17.5 in. H X 11.375 in. W Plastic Pet Door
Ideal Pet 17.5 in. H X 11.375 in. W Plastic Pet Door
$83.71
($102.95
save 19%)
walmartusa
Hakuna Pets Medium Value Pet Door in White, Size 11.57 H x 8.82 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 1164
Hakuna Pets Medium Value Pet Door in White, Size 11.57 H x 8.82 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 1164
$27.63
wayfair
High Tech Pet Products Armor Flex Airtight Extreme Weather Magnetic Closure System Door Mount Pet Door, Medium
High Tech Pet Products Armor Flex Airtight Extreme Weather Magnetic Closure System Door Mount Pet Door, Medium
$249.99
chewy
Hakuna Small Ultra Clear Pet Door Cat Flap with 4 Way Locks, 7.5 in x 7.5 in Flap Size, Best Fit for Screens, Sliding Glass Door, Glass Window, Weather-Resistant & Low Maintenance
Hakuna Small Ultra Clear Pet Door Cat Flap with 4 Way Locks, 7.5 in x 7.5 in Flap Size, Best Fit for Screens, Sliding Glass Door, Glass Window, Weather-Resistant & Low Maintenance
$19.70
walmartusa
Esho 72 * 110cm Curtain Pet Door Bar Anti-cat Entering The Bedroom Cat Blocking Door Blocking Cat
Esho 72 * 110cm Curtain Pet Door Bar Anti-cat Entering The Bedroom Cat Blocking Door Blocking Cat
$18.87
walmart
Ideal Pet Products Designer Series Original Plastic Pet Door, Tinted, Medium
Ideal Pet Products Designer Series Original Plastic Pet Door, Tinted, Medium
$33.84
chewy
CRL A500 Large Pet Door Adaptor
CRL A500 Large Pet Door Adaptor
$80.42
walmart
Carlson Design Paw Pressure-Mount Extra-Tall Pet-Door Pet Gate In Black With Wood Trim
Carlson Design Paw Pressure-Mount Extra-Tall Pet-Door Pet Gate In Black With Wood Trim
$99.99
bedbath&beyond
Inside Tabletop Side Table Cat Box Fixture w/ Magnetic Closing Door Brown
Inside Tabletop Side Table Cat Box Fixture w/ Magnetic Closing Door Brown
$138.99
walmart
Expandable Pet Travel Bag, 3 Open Doors, Mesh Window And Escape-Proof Buckle, Airline Approved Soft-Sided Pet Travel Carrier For Small Medium Cats
Expandable Pet Travel Bag, 3 Open Doors, Mesh Window And Escape-Proof Buckle, Airline Approved Soft-Sided Pet Travel Carrier For Small Medium Cats
$103.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Paulsen Kitty Heated Portable Cat House w/ Door, Size 17.0 H x 16.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 100213090
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Paulsen Kitty Heated Portable Cat House w/ Door, Size 17.0 H x 16.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 100213090
$97.99
wayfair
SureFlap Pet Door Dual Mounting Adapter, Brown, Small
SureFlap Pet Door Dual Mounting Adapter, Brown, Small
$26.40
petco
Suzicca Cat Door Pet Door 4 Way Locking Cat Flap Door Door Pet Cat Gate Door L
Suzicca Cat Door Pet Door 4 Way Locking Cat Flap Door Door Pet Cat Gate Door L
$31.90
walmart
PetSafe Wall Entry Pet Door with Telescoping Tunnel, Small, for Pets Up to 15 Lb., White
PetSafe Wall Entry Pet Door with Telescoping Tunnel, Small, for Pets Up to 15 Lb., White
$69.95
walmartusa
Perfect Pet Screen Guard Pet Door in White, 9.5IN x 1.25IN x 15.125IN, Medium
Perfect Pet Screen Guard Pet Door in White, 9.5IN x 1.25IN x 15.125IN, Medium
$45.90
($69.99
save 34%)
petco
PetSafe Plastic Pet Door, Small, White
PetSafe Plastic Pet Door, Small, White
$36.99
petco
PetSafe Wall Entry Plastic Pet Door, 8" L X 13" W X 18" H, Medium, White
PetSafe Wall Entry Plastic Pet Door, 8" L X 13" W X 18" H, Medium, White
$109.95
($119.99
save 8%)
petco
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Noriega 4 Panel Free Standing Pet Gate Metal in Brown, Size 31.2 H x 96.0 W x 0.8 D in | Wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Noriega 4 Panel Free Standing Pet Gate Metal in Brown, Size 31.2 H x 96.0 W x 0.8 D in | Wayfair
$117.99
wayfair
UniPaws Wire 6 Panels Weathered Gray Pet Gate, 131.8" L X 131" W X 31.5" H, Large
UniPaws Wire 6 Panels Weathered Gray Pet Gate, 131.8" L X 131" W X 31.5" H, Large
$199.99
petco
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Hoopes Kitty-Play Obstacle Portable Cat House w/ Door Mesh Fabric/Metal in Pink, Size 27.16 H x 14.17 W x 27.16 D in | Wayfair
Tucker Murphy Pet™ Hoopes Kitty-Play Obstacle Portable Cat House w/ Door Mesh Fabric/Metal in Pink, Size 27.16 H x 14.17 W x 27.16 D in | Wayfair
$59.99
wayfair
XLARGE ALUMINUM PET DOOR
XLARGE ALUMINUM PET DOOR
$78.10
walmart
PetSafe P1-ZB-11 Pet Screen Door, For up to 30-lb. Pets - Quantity 1
PetSafe P1-ZB-11 Pet Screen Door, For up to 30-lb. Pets - Quantity 1
$17.95
($19.95
save 10%)
walmartusa
Premier Pet Large Plastic Pet Door In White
Premier Pet Large Plastic Pet Door In White
$54.99
bedbath&beyond
Perfect Pet Modular Patio Panel Pet Door in White, 9.75IN x 1.625IN x 40.75IN, Small
Perfect Pet Modular Patio Panel Pet Door in White, 9.75IN x 1.625IN x 40.75IN, Small
$129.99
($199.99
save 35%)
petco
PlexiDor Door Mount Pet Door in Silver, Medium
PlexiDor Door Mount Pet Door in Silver, Medium
$424.00
($457.00
save 7%)
petco
PlexiDor Performance Pet Door / Door Mount
PlexiDor Performance Pet Door / Door Mount
$461.00
walmart
PlexiDor Wall Mount Pet Door in Silver, Small
PlexiDor Wall Mount Pet Door in Silver, Small
$359.00
($387.00
save 7%)
petco
PlexiDor Wall Mount Pet Door in White, Large
PlexiDor Wall Mount Pet Door in White, Large
$698.00
($753.00
save 7%)
petco
Sport Pet Foldable Travel Cat Carrier - Front Door Plastic Collapsible Carrier Collection
Sport Pet Foldable Travel Cat Carrier - Front Door Plastic Collapsible Carrier Collection
$74.00
walmart
SureFlap Microchip Pet Door Connect, 5.31" L X 6.69" W X 7" H, Small, White
SureFlap Microchip Pet Door Connect, 5.31" L X 6.69" W X 7" H, Small, White
$258.75
petco
Richell Convertible Elite Cherry Brown Pet Door Panel, 33.9" x 31.5" x 1.4", 12.5 LBS
Richell Convertible Elite Cherry Brown Pet Door Panel, 33.9" x 31.5" x 1.4", 12.5 LBS
$64.79
($95.99
save 33%)
petco
PetSafe Aluminum Freedom Pet Door, X-Large, White
PetSafe Aluminum Freedom Pet Door, X-Large, White
$129.95
($139.99
save 7%)
petco
Cat Doors
