Cat Doors

featured

Big Tuffy Expandable Gate with Small Pet Door - The most trouble-free, durable, easy to use pet gate available - for larger breeds.

$56.34
walmart
featured

Carlson Pet Products 36" Tall Pet Gate w/ Lift Handle w/ Small Pet Door (2 Pack)

$159.98
walmart
featured

Endura Flap Double Flap Pet Door for Doors

$379.99
overstock

Cat Mate Lockable Cat Flap/Door with Door Liner, White

$25.19
chewy

Endura Flap Pet Doors Single Flap Pet Door for Walls in Black, Size 23" H x 12" W | Wayfair 04PP12 1B

$499.99
wayfair

Endura Flap Pet Doors Door Mount Double Flap Pet Door in Brown, Size 16.0 H x 9.44 W in | Wayfair 03PP06 2T

$379.99
wayfair

Hakuna Pets Medium Ultra Clear Pet Door, Pets up to 40 lbs

$40.00
walmartusa

Endura Flap Pet Doors Endura Double Flap Pet Door for Walls in White, Size 22.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair 04PP12 2

$629.99
wayfair

Endura Flap Pet Doors Single Flap Pet Door for Walls in Brown, Size 15" H x 8" W | Wayfair 04PP08 1T

$379.99
wayfair

Door Mount Double Flap Pet Door

$379.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Endura Flap Pet Doors Door Mount Double Flap Pet Door in Black, Size 16.0 H x 9.44 W in | Wayfair 03PP06 2B

$379.99
wayfair

Endura Flap Pet Doors Single Flap Pet Door for Walls in Black, Size 11" H x 6" W | Wayfair 04PP06 1B

$309.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Laifug Cat Door For Interior & Outdoor Door 4-Way Rotary Lock Door For Cats Easy To Install, Durable Frame Suitable For Window & Wall in White

$29.99
wayfair

Cat Door, 4 Way Locking Cat Flap Door for Interior Exterior Doors, Weatherproof Pet Doors for Cats & Doggie with Circumference, Suitable for Window & Wall

$16.98
walmart

Perfect Pet Modular Patio Panel Pet Door in White, 10.75IN x 1.875IN x 40.75IN, Medium

$131.03
($209.99 save 38%)
petco

Perfect Pet Plastic Pet Door, Extra Large in White, X-Large

$57.89
($59.99 save 4%)
petco

PetSafe Microchip Cat Door Installation Adaptor

$14.08
chewy

PetSafe Extreme Weather Sliding Glass Pet Door, Medium

$289.95
($324.99 save 11%)
petco

PetSafe Pet Door Wall Entry Large Telescoping Tunnel

$119.95
walmartusa

Perfect Pet 23-28" Sash Window Pet Door in White, 17.875IN x 1.75IN x 23IN, Medium

$111.99
petco

PlexiDor Performance Pet Door Wall Mount

$556.00
walmart

Premier Pet Locking Cat Door in White, Size 11.44 H x 11.43 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair GPA00-16366

$21.81
wayfair

PD USA INC PlexiDor Performance Pet Doors Small Wall Unit

$344.00
walmart

Perfect Pet All Weather Series Insulated Pet Door, 15" x 23.5", XX-Large, White

$164.70
($259.99 save 37%)
petco
Advertisement

Perfect Pet 23-28" Sash Window Pet Door in White, 12IN x 1.5IN x 23IN, Small

$101.47
($104.99 save 3%)
petco

PetSafe® Sliding Glass Pet Door in White, Size 81.0 H x 13.5 W x 0.75 D in | Wayfair PPA11-14767

$229.95
wayfair

Primetime Petz 360 Configurable Pet Gate Support Feet, 2 pack, White

$19.99
chewy

PetSafe Extreme Weather Energy Efficient Pet Door, Medium

$88.93
chewy

Ideal Pet 17.5 in. H X 11.375 in. W Plastic Pet Door

$83.71
($102.95 save 19%)
walmartusa

Hakuna Pets Medium Value Pet Door in White, Size 11.57 H x 8.82 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 1164

$27.63
wayfair

High Tech Pet Products Armor Flex Airtight Extreme Weather Magnetic Closure System Door Mount Pet Door, Medium

$249.99
chewy

Hakuna Small Ultra Clear Pet Door Cat Flap with 4 Way Locks, 7.5 in x 7.5 in Flap Size, Best Fit for Screens, Sliding Glass Door, Glass Window, Weather-Resistant & Low Maintenance

$19.70
walmartusa

Esho 72 * 110cm Curtain Pet Door Bar Anti-cat Entering The Bedroom Cat Blocking Door Blocking Cat

$18.87
walmart

Ideal Pet Products Designer Series Original Plastic Pet Door, Tinted, Medium

$33.84
chewy

CRL A500 Large Pet Door Adaptor

$80.42
walmart

Carlson Design Paw Pressure-Mount Extra-Tall Pet-Door Pet Gate In Black With Wood Trim

$99.99
bedbath&beyond
Advertisement

Inside Tabletop Side Table Cat Box Fixture w/ Magnetic Closing Door Brown

$138.99
walmart

Expandable Pet Travel Bag, 3 Open Doors, Mesh Window And Escape-Proof Buckle, Airline Approved Soft-Sided Pet Travel Carrier For Small Medium Cats

$103.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Tucker Murphy Pet™ Paulsen Kitty Heated Portable Cat House w/ Door, Size 17.0 H x 16.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 100213090

$97.99
wayfair

SureFlap Pet Door Dual Mounting Adapter, Brown, Small

$26.40
petco

Suzicca Cat Door Pet Door 4 Way Locking Cat Flap Door Door Pet Cat Gate Door L

$31.90
walmart

PetSafe Wall Entry Pet Door with Telescoping Tunnel, Small, for Pets Up to 15 Lb., White

$69.95
walmartusa

Perfect Pet Screen Guard Pet Door in White, 9.5IN x 1.25IN x 15.125IN, Medium

$45.90
($69.99 save 34%)
petco

PetSafe Plastic Pet Door, Small, White

$36.99
petco

PetSafe Wall Entry Plastic Pet Door, 8" L X 13" W X 18" H, Medium, White

$109.95
($119.99 save 8%)
petco

Tucker Murphy Pet™ Noriega 4 Panel Free Standing Pet Gate Metal in Brown, Size 31.2 H x 96.0 W x 0.8 D in | Wayfair

$117.99
wayfair

UniPaws Wire 6 Panels Weathered Gray Pet Gate, 131.8" L X 131" W X 31.5" H, Large

$199.99
petco

Tucker Murphy Pet™ Hoopes Kitty-Play Obstacle Portable Cat House w/ Door Mesh Fabric/Metal in Pink, Size 27.16 H x 14.17 W x 27.16 D in | Wayfair

$59.99
wayfair
Advertisement

XLARGE ALUMINUM PET DOOR

$78.10
walmart

PetSafe P1-ZB-11 Pet Screen Door, For up to 30-lb. Pets - Quantity 1

$17.95
($19.95 save 10%)
walmartusa

Premier Pet Large Plastic Pet Door In White

$54.99
bedbath&beyond

Perfect Pet Modular Patio Panel Pet Door in White, 9.75IN x 1.625IN x 40.75IN, Small

$129.99
($199.99 save 35%)
petco

PlexiDor Door Mount Pet Door in Silver, Medium

$424.00
($457.00 save 7%)
petco

PlexiDor Performance Pet Door / Door Mount

$461.00
walmart

PlexiDor Wall Mount Pet Door in Silver, Small

$359.00
($387.00 save 7%)
petco

PlexiDor Wall Mount Pet Door in White, Large

$698.00
($753.00 save 7%)
petco

Sport Pet Foldable Travel Cat Carrier - Front Door Plastic Collapsible Carrier Collection

$74.00
walmart

SureFlap Microchip Pet Door Connect, 5.31" L X 6.69" W X 7" H, Small, White

$258.75
petco

Richell Convertible Elite Cherry Brown Pet Door Panel, 33.9" x 31.5" x 1.4", 12.5 LBS

$64.79
($95.99 save 33%)
petco

PetSafe Aluminum Freedom Pet Door, X-Large, White

$129.95
($139.99 save 7%)
petco
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com