Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Pet Supplies
Cats
Beds
Cat Beds
Share
Cat Beds
Chinatera Pet Cat Hanging Seat Bed Window Sill Lounge Hammocks for Kitten (Grey)
featured
Chinatera Pet Cat Hanging Seat Bed Window Sill Lounge Hammocks for Kitten (Grey)
$70.59
walmart
Pet Bed Blanket Sweet Dreams Kitty
featured
Pet Bed Blanket Sweet Dreams Kitty
$35.00
amazon
Andoer 57"Deluxe Cat Tree Condo Toy Cat Tree House Scratching Post Cat Climbing Frame Cat Furniture
featured
Andoer 57"Deluxe Cat Tree Condo Toy Cat Tree House Scratching Post Cat Climbing Frame Cat Furniture
$113.99
walmart
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Metal in Orange, Size 14.0 H x 40.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CIT021-SDBOUT
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Metal in Orange, Size 14.0 H x 40.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CIT021-SDBOUT
$161.99
wayfair
ankishi Cat Hammock Durable Safe Cotton Canvas Bed Climbing Frame
ankishi Cat Hammock Durable Safe Cotton Canvas Bed Climbing Frame
$81.67
walmart
Angeleno Heritage My Cat Understand House Flag Pack Kitten Meow Spoiled Paw Fur Pet Nature Farm Animal Creature Embroidery Decoration Banner Small Garden Yard Gift Double-Sided, Made in USA
Angeleno Heritage My Cat Understand House Flag Pack Kitten Meow Spoiled Paw Fur Pet Nature Farm Animal Creature Embroidery Decoration Banner Small Garden Yard Gift Double-Sided, Made in USA
$44.68
amazon
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Metal in Orange, Size 14.0 H x 40.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CIT093-SDBGEN
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Metal in Orange, Size 14.0 H x 40.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CIT093-SDBGEN
$167.01
wayfair
Beonebreed Cat Hammock Bed
Beonebreed Cat Hammock Bed
$32.99
onlynaturalpet
Bessie and Barnie Ultra Plush Blondie Deluxe Luxury Pet Cuddle Pod Bed, 30" L X 30" W, Small
Bessie and Barnie Ultra Plush Blondie Deluxe Luxury Pet Cuddle Pod Bed, 30" L X 30" W, Small
$90.12
($142.00
save 37%)
petco
Armarkat Oval Cuddle Nest Round Cat Bed, Pale Silver & Beige
Armarkat Oval Cuddle Nest Round Cat Bed, Pale Silver & Beige
$38.00
chewy
66" Sisal Hemp Cat Tree Tower Condo Furniture Scratch Post Pet House Play Kitten with Cozy Perches Grey
66" Sisal Hemp Cat Tree Tower Condo Furniture Scratch Post Pet House Play Kitten with Cozy Perches Grey
$103.38
walmart
28" Cat Tree Cradle Bed with Natural Sisal Scratching Posts White
28" Cat Tree Cradle Bed with Natural Sisal Scratching Posts White
$37.62
walmart
Advertisement
Simulated Wood Grain Cat House Corrugated Paper Cat Scratch Board Cat Shelter Pet Supplies
Simulated Wood Grain Cat House Corrugated Paper Cat Scratch Board Cat Shelter Pet Supplies
$107.67
walmart
Angeleno Heritage Bad Kitty House Flag Pack Cat Kitten Meow Spoiled Paw Fur Pet Nature Farm Animal Creature Vintage Applique Decoration Banner Small Garden Yard Gift Double-Sided, Made in USA
Angeleno Heritage Bad Kitty House Flag Pack Cat Kitten Meow Spoiled Paw Fur Pet Nature Farm Animal Creature Vintage Applique Decoration Banner Small Garden Yard Gift Double-Sided, Made in USA
$44.68
amazon
Donut Bed Shag
Donut Bed Shag
$42.51
wayfairnorthamerica
Andoer 57.08 inches Multi-Level Cat Tree for Large Cats, with Cozy Perches, Stable Cat Tower Cat Condo Pet Play House
Andoer 57.08 inches Multi-Level Cat Tree for Large Cats, with Cozy Perches, Stable Cat Tower Cat Condo Pet Play House
$100.99
walmart
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Metal, Size 17.0 H x 50.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair CIT089-SDBGO50
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Metal, Size 17.0 H x 50.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair CIT089-SDBGO50
$259.94
wayfair
36" Solid Cute Sisal Rope Plush Cat Climb Tree Cat Tower Pet House Play Brown
36" Solid Cute Sisal Rope Plush Cat Climb Tree Cat Tower Pet House Play Brown
$45.98
walmart
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Fabric, Size 9.5 H x 28.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair CIT078-SDBC23
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Fabric, Size 9.5 H x 28.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair CIT078-SDBC23
$117.97
wayfair
75" All-in-One Large Cat Tree Cat Condo with Hammock, Interactive Toys, Two Perches, One Roomy House and Scratching Pad
75" All-in-One Large Cat Tree Cat Condo with Hammock, Interactive Toys, Two Perches, One Roomy House and Scratching Pad
$115.99
walmart
Archie & Oscar™ Belinda CozyUp Bed Ramp Wood/Carpet in Brown, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W x 70.0 D in | Wayfair D43498F442254598AF5607CA2E7F8EAF
Archie & Oscar™ Belinda CozyUp Bed Ramp Wood/Carpet in Brown, Size 25.0 H x 16.0 W x 70.0 D in | Wayfair D43498F442254598AF5607CA2E7F8EAF
$139.95
wayfair
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Metal, Size 14.0 H x 40.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CIT034-SDBOUT
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Metal, Size 14.0 H x 40.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CIT034-SDBOUT
$161.99
wayfair
Best Friends by Sheri Gray Meow Hut Fur Covered Cat Bed, 19" L X 19" W, XX-Large
Best Friends by Sheri Gray Meow Hut Fur Covered Cat Bed, 19" L X 19" W, XX-Large
$34.95
petco
Cat Tree Cat Towers Cat Condo with Platform & Hammock, Scratching Posts for Kittens Pet Play House for Indoor Activity Relaxing
Cat Tree Cat Towers Cat Condo with Platform & Hammock, Scratching Posts for Kittens Pet Play House for Indoor Activity Relaxing
$108.40
walmartusa
Advertisement
Spring and Autumn Cat Cage Hammock Plush Pet Hanging Bed
Spring and Autumn Cat Cage Hammock Plush Pet Hanging Bed
$8.39
walmart
Armarkat Cuddle Cave Cat Detachable Collapsible Zipper Top Bed - Apricot
Armarkat Cuddle Cave Cat Detachable Collapsible Zipper Top Bed - Apricot
$31.50
($45.00
save 30%)
macy's
Atralife Pet Hammock Hamster Hammock Double Layer Hanging Bed Nest for Cat Hamster Squirrel
Atralife Pet Hammock Hamster Hammock Double Layer Hanging Bed Nest for Cat Hamster Squirrel
$10.98
walmart
Angeleno Heritage Runs to Greet Garden House Flag Set Cat Kitten Meow Spoiled Paw Fur Pet Nature Farm Animal Creature Decoration Banner Small Yard Gift Double-Sided, Made in USA
Angeleno Heritage Runs to Greet Garden House Flag Set Cat Kitten Meow Spoiled Paw Fur Pet Nature Farm Animal Creature Decoration Banner Small Yard Gift Double-Sided, Made in USA
$42.96
amazon
Crispin Square Cat Bed
Crispin Square Cat Bed
$18.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Multi-Level Cat Tree Tower Play House With Sisal Scratching Posts, Deluxe Condo And Plush Basket Bed Hammock Replaceable Dangling Ball
Multi-Level Cat Tree Tower Play House With Sisal Scratching Posts, Deluxe Condo And Plush Basket Bed Hammock Replaceable Dangling Ball
$145.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cat Window Perch Hammock Cat Bed Mounted Cat Sunshine Seat Durable Pet Perch with 4 Big Heavy Duty Suction Cups Cat Bed Holds Up to 60lbs
Cat Window Perch Hammock Cat Bed Mounted Cat Sunshine Seat Durable Pet Perch with 4 Big Heavy Duty Suction Cups Cat Bed Holds Up to 60lbs
$23.94
walmart
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Metal in Red, Size 14.0 H x 40.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CIT087-SDBGEN
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Metal in Red, Size 14.0 H x 40.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CIT087-SDBGEN
$167.01
wayfair
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Metal, Size 14.0 H x 40.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CIT106-SDBGEN
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Metal, Size 14.0 H x 40.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CIT106-SDBGEN
$167.01
wayfair
Angeleno Heritage Like Father Son House Flag Pack Cat Kitten Meow Spoiled Paw Fur Pet Nature Farm Animal Creature Embroidery Decoration Banner Small Garden Yard Gift Double-Sided, Made in USA
Angeleno Heritage Like Father Son House Flag Pack Cat Kitten Meow Spoiled Paw Fur Pet Nature Farm Animal Creature Embroidery Decoration Banner Small Garden Yard Gift Double-Sided, Made in USA
$44.95
amazon
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Metal, Size 14.0 H x 40.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CIT016-SDBOUT
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Metal, Size 14.0 H x 40.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CIT016-SDBOUT
$161.99
wayfair
Angeleno Heritage Bad Kitty Burlap House Flag Pack Cat Kitten Meow Spoiled Paw Fur Pet Nature Farm Animal Creature Support Our Troops Banner Small Garden Yard Gift Double-Sided, Made in USA
Angeleno Heritage Bad Kitty Burlap House Flag Pack Cat Kitten Meow Spoiled Paw Fur Pet Nature Farm Animal Creature Support Our Troops Banner Small Garden Yard Gift Double-Sided, Made in USA
$51.35
amazon
Advertisement
Window-Mounted Pet Cat Hammock with Suction Cups Kitty Bed Mat Seat Hanging Shelfï¼Œ21.65X13.78"
Window-Mounted Pet Cat Hammock with Suction Cups Kitty Bed Mat Seat Hanging Shelfï¼Œ21.65X13.78"
$18.79
walmart
Angeleno Heritage Better Burlap House Flag Pack Cat Kitten Meow Spoiled Paw Fur Pet Nature Farm Animal Creature Applique Banner Small Garden Yard Gift Double-Sided, Made in USA
Angeleno Heritage Better Burlap House Flag Pack Cat Kitten Meow Spoiled Paw Fur Pet Nature Farm Animal Creature Applique Banner Small Garden Yard Gift Double-Sided, Made in USA
$51.35
amazon
Armarkat Laurel 18-inch Green Cat Bed - Small
Armarkat Laurel 18-inch Green Cat Bed - Small
$41.49
overstock
Pet Cat House Waterproof Foldable Cat Warm Bed Shelter
Pet Cat House Waterproof Foldable Cat Warm Bed Shelter
$40.77
walmart
Armarkat Brown/Ivory Pet Bed, 22" L X 6" W X 8" H, X-Small, Brown / Off-White
Armarkat Brown/Ivory Pet Bed, 22" L X 6" W X 8" H, X-Small, Brown / Off-White
$57.60
petco
Armarkat Cuddle Cave Anti Slip Bottom Cat Bed
Armarkat Cuddle Cave Anti Slip Bottom Cat Bed
$29.40
($42.00
save 30%)
macys
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Metal, Size 14.0 H x 40.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CIT089-SDBOUT
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Metal, Size 14.0 H x 40.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CIT089-SDBOUT
$161.99
wayfair
Armarkat Cat Bed Cave Shape - Brown
Armarkat Cat Bed Cave Shape - Brown
$27.30
($39.00
save 30%)
macy's
Armarkat Bolster Rectangle Cat Bed Fabric, Size 6.0 H x 21.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair C47
Armarkat Bolster Rectangle Cat Bed Fabric, Size 6.0 H x 21.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair C47
$63.99
wayfair
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Metal in Red, Size 17.0 H x 50.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair CIT055-SDBGO50
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Metal in Red, Size 17.0 H x 50.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair CIT055-SDBGO50
$259.94
wayfair
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Fabric in Green, Size 9.5 H x 28.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair CIT116-SDBC23
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Fabric in Green, Size 9.5 H x 28.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair CIT116-SDBC23
$118.03
wayfair
Angeleno Heritage Garden Kitty Burlap House Flag 2 pcs Pack Cat Kitten Meow Spoiled Paw Fur Pet Nature Farm Animal Creature Decoration Banner Small Yard Gift Double-Sided, Made in USA
Angeleno Heritage Garden Kitty Burlap House Flag 2 pcs Pack Cat Kitten Meow Spoiled Paw Fur Pet Nature Farm Animal Creature Decoration Banner Small Yard Gift Double-Sided, Made in USA
$51.35
amazon
Advertisement
East Urban Home Chicago Football Stripes Cat Bed Metal, Size 7.0 H x 50.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair D54AAF11EBAD4382826529EF595C8AF7
East Urban Home Chicago Football Stripes Cat Bed Metal, Size 7.0 H x 50.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair D54AAF11EBAD4382826529EF595C8AF7
$169.99
wayfair
Dcenta 32" Cat Tree Stand House with Scratching Posts Gray
Dcenta 32" Cat Tree Stand House with Scratching Posts Gray
$62.99
walmart
Earthborn Holistic Ranch House Stew Grain-Free Natural Canned Cat & Kitten Food, 5.5-oz, case of 24
Earthborn Holistic Ranch House Stew Grain-Free Natural Canned Cat & Kitten Food, 5.5-oz, case of 24
$38.16
chewy
Cat Tower Kittens Pet Play House Cat Activity Tree Condo Scratching Sisal Post
Cat Tower Kittens Pet Play House Cat Activity Tree Condo Scratching Sisal Post
$53.02
walmart
Breeze Decor Floral Tuxedo Cat Burlap House Flag 2 pcs Pack Kitten Meow Spoiled Paw Fur Pet Nature Farm Animal Creature Decoration Banner Small Garden Yard Gift Double-Sided, Made in USA
Breeze Decor Floral Tuxedo Cat Burlap House Flag 2 pcs Pack Kitten Meow Spoiled Paw Fur Pet Nature Farm Animal Creature Decoration Banner Small Garden Yard Gift Double-Sided, Made in USA
$51.74
amazon
Designer Specialty Cat Bed
Designer Specialty Cat Bed
$182.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Curve Designer Specialty Cat Bed Fabric in Brown, Size 5.0 H x 20.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair CB03-STR
Curve Designer Specialty Cat Bed Fabric in Brown, Size 5.0 H x 20.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair CB03-STR
$182.99
wayfair
DEStar 16.1 Inch Indoor Outdoor Waterproof EVA 3D Jigsaw Puzzle Cat House Easy Set-up DIY Pet Kitty Shelter with Flat Roof
DEStar 16.1 Inch Indoor Outdoor Waterproof EVA 3D Jigsaw Puzzle Cat House Easy Set-up DIY Pet Kitty Shelter with Flat Roof
$79.99
walmart
Catry Cat Tree Hammock Bed Tower with Natural Sisal Scratching Posts and Teasing Feather for Kitten
Catry Cat Tree Hammock Bed Tower with Natural Sisal Scratching Posts and Teasing Feather for Kitten
$42.26
walmart
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Fabric in Green, Size 9.5 H x 28.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair CIT044-SDBC23
ArtVerse Designer Rectangle Pillow Fabric in Green, Size 9.5 H x 28.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair CIT044-SDBC23
$118.03
wayfair
Armarkat House Shape Cat Bed Hooded Velvet in Brown, Size 15.0 H x 14.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair C27CZS/MH
Armarkat House Shape Cat Bed Hooded Velvet in Brown, Size 15.0 H x 14.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair C27CZS/MH
$47.99
wayfair
Booyoo Cat Tree Multi-level Cat Condo Sisal Scratching Post 4 Detachable Balls Kitten Tower House Pet Accessories
Booyoo Cat Tree Multi-level Cat Condo Sisal Scratching Post 4 Detachable Balls Kitten Tower House Pet Accessories
$96.59
walmart
Load More
Cat Beds
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.