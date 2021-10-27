Pet Supplies

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Shop
Shop
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Local Services
12 Pack Crinkle Balls Cat Toys - Original Mylar Crinkle Balls Cat Toysï¼ˆRandom Colorï¼‰
featured
12 Pack Crinkle Balls Cat Toys - Original Mylar Crinkle Balls Cat Toysï¼ˆRandom Colorï¼‰
$6.59
walmart
CUTELOVE Pet Autumn And Winter Models Japanese And Korean Wind Small Cotton Coat Gray Snowflake Cotton Clothes Pet Supplies Dog Coat
featured
CUTELOVE Pet Autumn And Winter Models Japanese And Korean Wind Small Cotton Coat Gray Snowflake Cotton Clothes Pet Supplies Dog Coat
$20.99
walmart
Bonide 868 Chipmunk Repellent
featured
Bonide 868 Chipmunk Repellent
$24.99
walmart
CACAGOO -scratch Cat Tape Cat Scratch Deterrent Tape Clear Double-Sided Cat Training Tape
CACAGOO -scratch Cat Tape Cat Scratch Deterrent Tape Clear Double-Sided Cat Training Tape
$16.79
walmart
Dog Bandana 4th Of July Independence Day Pet Cat Dog Bandanas Scarf Small Dogs Puppy Collar Triangular Bibs Dog Accessories A7
Dog Bandana 4th Of July Independence Day Pet Cat Dog Bandanas Scarf Small Dogs Puppy Collar Triangular Bibs Dog Accessories A7
$8.92
walmart
Hamster Squirrel Golden Bear Parrot Ladder Stand Climbing Toy Solid Playing Accessories Products for Hamster Squirrel Guinea Pig
Hamster Squirrel Golden Bear Parrot Ladder Stand Climbing Toy Solid Playing Accessories Products for Hamster Squirrel Guinea Pig
$9.60
walmart
Altsales Pet Dogs Vest Autumn & Winter Warm Hoodies with Cute Fish Bone Patterns for Puppy Dog Cat
Altsales Pet Dogs Vest Autumn & Winter Warm Hoodies with Cute Fish Bone Patterns for Puppy Dog Cat
$9.99
walmart
Promotion Clearance Warm Pet Clothing Pet Autumn and Winter Vest Costume Pet Sleeveless Clothes for Bulldog Chihuahua Dogs Outfit Vest Apparel Green M
Promotion Clearance Warm Pet Clothing Pet Autumn and Winter Vest Costume Pet Sleeveless Clothes for Bulldog Chihuahua Dogs Outfit Vest Apparel Green M
$9.80
walmart
Pet Winter Waterproof Outerwear Puppy Thicken Fleece Warm Four-legged Jumpsuit Coat Dog Down Jacket Pet Clothing Gold XL
Pet Winter Waterproof Outerwear Puppy Thicken Fleece Warm Four-legged Jumpsuit Coat Dog Down Jacket Pet Clothing Gold XL
$13.25
walmart
AIKEJANI Dog Life Jacket Swimming Training Vest Reflective Strip Anti-Tear Pet Safety Vest High Buoyancy Dog Safety Life Jacket Black Camouflage-XS
AIKEJANI Dog Life Jacket Swimming Training Vest Reflective Strip Anti-Tear Pet Safety Vest High Buoyancy Dog Safety Life Jacket Black Camouflage-XS
$15.84
walmart
Aquatic Foods Intense Coloring & Intense Gro Cichlid Floating Mini Pellet Blend - 1/4-lb...GB-640 TetraMin, New Life Spectrum, Hikari, Ocean Nutrition Bonus Bag Included.
Aquatic Foods Intense Coloring & Intense Gro Cichlid Floating Mini Pellet Blend - 1/4-lb...GB-640 TetraMin, New Life Spectrum, Hikari, Ocean Nutrition Bonus Bag Included.
$12.19
walmart
Ardorlove Bird Repeller Rotating Rod Repellent Reflective Scare Rods
Ardorlove Bird Repeller Rotating Rod Repellent Reflective Scare Rods
$14.32
walmart
Aquatic Foods 4-type Veggie Blend - 1/4-lbâ€¦GB-160 TetraMin, New Life Spectrum, Hikari, Ocean Nutrition Bonus Bag Included.
Aquatic Foods 4-type Veggie Blend - 1/4-lbâ€¦GB-160 TetraMin, New Life Spectrum, Hikari, Ocean Nutrition Bonus Bag Included.
$8.39
walmart
Automatic Feeder Durable Strong Feeding and Drinking Fountain
Automatic Feeder Durable Strong Feeding and Drinking Fountain
$166.01
walmart
Multifuctional PET Food Can Spoon Set
Multifuctional PET Food Can Spoon Set
$18.99
walmart
Atralife Reusable activated carbon filter water cube new filter material rapid water purification containing activated carbon adsorption impurities
Atralife Reusable activated carbon filter water cube new filter material rapid water purification containing activated carbon adsorption impurities
$42.98
walmart
Aktudy Dog Wound Healing Medical Beautify Shower Protective Collar Pet Tool #4
Aktudy Dog Wound Healing Medical Beautify Shower Protective Collar Pet Tool #4
$8.99
walmart
Aktudy Letter Vest Coat Pet Dog Cat Winter Clothes Down Jacket (Dark Blue XL)
Aktudy Letter Vest Coat Pet Dog Cat Winter Clothes Down Jacket (Dark Blue XL)
$14.09
walmart
AIKEJANI Dog Life Jacket Swimming Training Vest Reflective Strip Anti-Tear Pet Safety Vest High Buoyancy Dog Safety Life Jacket Purple-S
AIKEJANI Dog Life Jacket Swimming Training Vest Reflective Strip Anti-Tear Pet Safety Vest High Buoyancy Dog Safety Life Jacket Purple-S
$29.99
walmart
Pet Winter Waterproof Outerwear Puppy Thicken Fleece Warm Four-legged Jumpsuit Coat Dog Down Jacket Pet Clothing Silver XL
Pet Winter Waterproof Outerwear Puppy Thicken Fleece Warm Four-legged Jumpsuit Coat Dog Down Jacket Pet Clothing Silver XL
$13.25
walmart
CawBing Soft Puppy Vest Dogs Blue coconut tree pattern Clothes Pet Dog Summer leisure Clothes Casual Vests Pets Supplies S-3XL
CawBing Soft Puppy Vest Dogs Blue coconut tree pattern Clothes Pet Dog Summer leisure Clothes Casual Vests Pets Supplies S-3XL
$12.72
walmart
CUTELOVE Pet Dogs Winter Casual Cloth for Winter and Autumn Rhombus Pattern Jackets Puppy Soft Warm Cloth for Pet Dog Puppy Supplies
CUTELOVE Pet Dogs Winter Casual Cloth for Winter and Autumn Rhombus Pattern Jackets Puppy Soft Warm Cloth for Pet Dog Puppy Supplies
$22.99
walmart
Chinatera Fish Tank Simulation Luminous Sea Anemones Fake Underwater Plants (Blue)
Chinatera Fish Tank Simulation Luminous Sea Anemones Fake Underwater Plants (Blue)
$14.66
walmart
Aquatic Foods 54% Protein Sinking/Slow Sinking Crumbles for Fry & Babies ALL Types of Tropicals - 1/4-lb
Aquatic Foods 54% Protein Sinking/Slow Sinking Crumbles for Fry & Babies ALL Types of Tropicals - 1/4-lb
$13.19
walmart
Cat Pet Dog Vests Puppy Vest Clothes Cute I Love Mommy/Daddy T-Shirt Size S-XXL Daddy black L
Cat Pet Dog Vests Puppy Vest Clothes Cute I Love Mommy/Daddy T-Shirt Size S-XXL Daddy black L
$8.19
walmart
Chicken Feeder Drinker Poultry Chick Hen Quail Food Water Feeding Tool Supplies
Chicken Feeder Drinker Poultry Chick Hen Quail Food Water Feeding Tool Supplies
$31.96
walmart
20 Pcs 1.8" Cat Toy Balls Soft Kitten Toys Pompon Ball
20 Pcs 1.8" Cat Toy Balls Soft Kitten Toys Pompon Ball
$9.33
walmart
Greenpro Echinodorus Big Bear Amazon Sword Potted Background Easy Care Freshwater Live Aquarium Plants Decoration Tropical Fish Tank
Greenpro Echinodorus Big Bear Amazon Sword Potted Background Easy Care Freshwater Live Aquarium Plants Decoration Tropical Fish Tank
$13.99
walmart
Chicken Fruit Vegetable Skewers Pet Chicken Hen Hanging Feeder
Chicken Fruit Vegetable Skewers Pet Chicken Hen Hanging Feeder
$9.59
walmart
High Quality Practical Fish Tank Plastic Aquarium Carbon Dioxide Diffuser Tessellator Atomizer Dual Suction
High Quality Practical Fish Tank Plastic Aquarium Carbon Dioxide Diffuser Tessellator Atomizer Dual Suction
$11.48
walmart
Pet Cotton Thickened Coat for Dogs Puppy Four Legs Red Christmas Hoodie with Elk Patterns
Pet Cotton Thickened Coat for Dogs Puppy Four Legs Red Christmas Hoodie with Elk Patterns
$10.43
walmart
EleaEleanor Cute Pet Dog Hooded Coat Cotton-padded Pug Chihuahua Yorkshire Pet Cat Clothing for Small Dogs Clothes Autumn Winter Warm Jacket Green S
EleaEleanor Cute Pet Dog Hooded Coat Cotton-padded Pug Chihuahua Yorkshire Pet Cat Clothing for Small Dogs Clothes Autumn Winter Warm Jacket Green S
$12.90
walmart
ESTONE Aquarium Fish Tank Plastic CO2 Diffuser Tessellator Atomizer Dual Suction Cup
ESTONE Aquarium Fish Tank Plastic CO2 Diffuser Tessellator Atomizer Dual Suction Cup
$12.81
walmart
EleaEleanor 6 Ft Dog Leashes Reflective Leash For Large Medium Dogs Running Training Reflect Thread Light Reflective Design
EleaEleanor 6 Ft Dog Leashes Reflective Leash For Large Medium Dogs Running Training Reflect Thread Light Reflective Design
$19.99
walmart
Duck Vocal Simulation Toy Plush Duck For Small Dogs Pet Puppy Pet Toys
Duck Vocal Simulation Toy Plush Duck For Small Dogs Pet Puppy Pet Toys
$9.99
walmart
Pet Dog Puppy Cat Pearls Necklace Collar Crystal Heart Charm Pendant
Pet Dog Puppy Cat Pearls Necklace Collar Crystal Heart Charm Pendant
$9.64
walmart
Autumn Winter Pet Clothes Pet Warm Jacket for Puppy Dog Pet Clothing Chihuahua French Bulldog Clothes Pet Dog Outfit Products
Autumn Winter Pet Clothes Pet Warm Jacket for Puppy Dog Pet Clothing Chihuahua French Bulldog Clothes Pet Dog Outfit Products
$999.00
walmart
Dog Pet Bite Interactive Toys Pet Molar Rubber Chew Ball Cleaning Teeth Safe Elasticity Soft Puppy Biting Toy Dog Supplies
Dog Pet Bite Interactive Toys Pet Molar Rubber Chew Ball Cleaning Teeth Safe Elasticity Soft Puppy Biting Toy Dog Supplies
$9.99
walmart
Pet Cat Plush With Catnip Toy Ladybug Bee Animal Style Funny Toys for Pet Kitten Interactive Plush Stuffed Chew Pet Toys
Pet Cat Plush With Catnip Toy Ladybug Bee Animal Style Funny Toys for Pet Kitten Interactive Plush Stuffed Chew Pet Toys
$5.99
walmart
Famure Coconut Fiber Bedding Bird Nesting Pads Coconut Fiber Bedding Bird Egg Mats for Pigeons
Famure Coconut Fiber Bedding Bird Nesting Pads Coconut Fiber Bedding Bird Egg Mats for Pigeons
$10.04
walmart
Pet Winter Waterproof Outerwear Puppy Thicken Fleece Warm Four-legged Jumpsuit Coat Dog Down Jacket Pet Clothing Sky silver XXL
Pet Winter Waterproof Outerwear Puppy Thicken Fleece Warm Four-legged Jumpsuit Coat Dog Down Jacket Pet Clothing Sky silver XXL
$22.12
walmart
10 In 1 Ceramic Ring Reduce Odor Durable Filter Material Fish Tank Water Purify
10 In 1 Ceramic Ring Reduce Odor Durable Filter Material Fish Tank Water Purify
$18.86
walmart
Pet Baseball Cap Leisure Puppy Sun Hat Pet Dog Spring Summer Visor Hat Dog Lovely Outdoor Sunbonnet Cap Pet Accessories Products
Pet Baseball Cap Leisure Puppy Sun Hat Pet Dog Spring Summer Visor Hat Dog Lovely Outdoor Sunbonnet Cap Pet Accessories Products
$7.99
walmart
Winter Savings! Pet Cat Supplies, Pet Finger Toy Containing Catnip, Pet Chew Toy for Cat, Ease Mood and Release Pressure
Winter Savings! Pet Cat Supplies, Pet Finger Toy Containing Catnip, Pet Chew Toy for Cat, Ease Mood and Release Pressure
$7.79
walmart
Chinatera Pet Cat Hanging Seat Bed Window Sill Lounge Hammocks for Kitten (Grey)
Chinatera Pet Cat Hanging Seat Bed Window Sill Lounge Hammocks for Kitten (Grey)
$70.59
walmart
Emours Small Pet Natural Wood Teeth Grinding Chew Toy for Rabbits, Guinea Pigs, Rat and Mice and other Small Animals,Pack of 5
Emours Small Pet Natural Wood Teeth Grinding Chew Toy for Rabbits, Guinea Pigs, Rat and Mice and other Small Animals,Pack of 5
$23.37
walmart
Cyber Monday Clearance Dog Clothes Winter French Bulldog Dog Clothes Waterproof Cotton Padded Warm Outfit Coat Jacket Thickening Down Jacket Dog 4-legged Button Coat Cold-weather Costume
Cyber Monday Clearance Dog Clothes Winter French Bulldog Dog Clothes Waterproof Cotton Padded Warm Outfit Coat Jacket Thickening Down Jacket Dog 4-legged Button Coat Cold-weather Costume
$10.28
walmart
Cyber Monday Clearance Eleaeleanor Pet Dog Clothing Coats Jackets Waterproof Winter Warm Big Cute Bow Printing Cotton Zipper Animal Clothing ï¼ŒGray Xl
Cyber Monday Clearance Eleaeleanor Pet Dog Clothing Coats Jackets Waterproof Winter Warm Big Cute Bow Printing Cotton Zipper Animal Clothing ï¼ŒGray Xl
$12.47
walmart
Maynos Anti Scratch Cat Training Tape, for Cats Scratching,Pins Free Cat Deterrent Tape - Furniture Protector
Maynos Anti Scratch Cat Training Tape, for Cats Scratching,Pins Free Cat Deterrent Tape - Furniture Protector
$11.68
walmart
Cute Small Dogs Pet Jumper Gray Coat Jacket Sweater Soft Warm Outdoor Clothing Winter S Midnight
Cute Small Dogs Pet Jumper Gray Coat Jacket Sweater Soft Warm Outdoor Clothing Winter S Midnight
$8.99
walmart
Funny Dog Toys Rooster Crows Attract Puppy Squeak Dog and Cat Pet Toys Screaming Rubber Chicken size S-L Compressive toys NEWWAY
Funny Dog Toys Rooster Crows Attract Puppy Squeak Dog and Cat Pet Toys Screaming Rubber Chicken size S-L Compressive toys NEWWAY
$6.87
walmart
Inflammation, For Pet Type(s): Dogs & Cats By Newton Homeopathics
Inflammation, For Pet Type(s): Dogs & Cats By Newton Homeopathics
$26.09
walmart
Norbi Cat Toy Relieves Boredom, Slow Food, Bite Toy, Maze Foraging Dog Toy, Spring Feather Stick, Cat Toy
Norbi Cat Toy Relieves Boredom, Slow Food, Bite Toy, Maze Foraging Dog Toy, Spring Feather Stick, Cat Toy
$26.34
walmart
Literally Can't Even Screen Print Dog Hoodies Pet Costumes Apparel, Baby Blue , XL
Literally Can't Even Screen Print Dog Hoodies Pet Costumes Apparel, Baby Blue , XL
$18.84
walmart
Monfince Chicken Xylophone Toy Chicken Veggies Skewer Fruit Holder Chicken Vegetable Hanging Feeder Chicken Toys for Hens
Monfince Chicken Xylophone Toy Chicken Veggies Skewer Fruit Holder Chicken Vegetable Hanging Feeder Chicken Toys for Hens
$13.69
walmart
Savlot Toothbrush Dog Toys Puppy Toys Chew Toys Interactive Bite Bone Toys Dog Dental Care Doggy Brushing Stick Teeth Cleaner Natural Rubber
Savlot Toothbrush Dog Toys Puppy Toys Chew Toys Interactive Bite Bone Toys Dog Dental Care Doggy Brushing Stick Teeth Cleaner Natural Rubber
$9.53
walmart
Siaonvr Glow In The Dark Pebbles Luminous Stones Rocks For Garden Aquariums Decor 100Pcs
Siaonvr Glow In The Dark Pebbles Luminous Stones Rocks For Garden Aquariums Decor 100Pcs
$14.99
walmart
Sam's Pets 32" Becky Cat Tree Polyester/Manufactured Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 32.09 H x 15.74 W x 14.96 D in | Wayfair SP-CT1268WH
Sam's Pets 32" Becky Cat Tree Polyester/Manufactured Wood in Brown/Green/White, Size 32.09 H x 15.74 W x 14.96 D in | Wayfair SP-CT1268WH
$106.80
wayfair
SPRING PARK Acrylic Aquarium Plant Cup, Plant Pot Aquarium Decoration Aquatic Plant Cup with Suction Cups for Fish Tank Plant
SPRING PARK Acrylic Aquarium Plant Cup, Plant Pot Aquarium Decoration Aquatic Plant Cup with Suction Cups for Fish Tank Plant
$7.99
walmart
SUPERHOMUSE Aquarium Simulated Resin Decoration Fish Tank Safe Non-toxic Volcano Shape Ornament Fish Tank False Volcano Ornament
SUPERHOMUSE Aquarium Simulated Resin Decoration Fish Tank Safe Non-toxic Volcano Shape Ornament Fish Tank False Volcano Ornament
$8.45
walmart
