Shade Sails

The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Shades & Structures
Shade Sails
Shade Sails
Share
Shade Sails
Coolaroo Coolhaven 12 ft. x 12 ft. Sapphire Square Shade Sail with Kit, saphire
featured
Coolaroo Coolhaven 12 ft. x 12 ft. Sapphire Square Shade Sail with Kit, saphire
$104.99
homedepot
17 X 17 Square Curved Shade Sail
featured
17 X 17 Square Curved Shade Sail
$171.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ColourTree 16' Triangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 192.0 W x 192.0 D in | Wayfair TAPT16-3-kit
featured
ColourTree 16' Triangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 192.0 W x 192.0 D in | Wayfair TAPT16-3-kit
$49.57
wayfair
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 21' X 42' Rectangle Shade Sail in Green, Size 504.0 W x 252.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-21x42-Green
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 21' X 42' Rectangle Shade Sail in Green, Size 504.0 W x 252.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-21x42-Green
$1,699.99
wayfair
ColourTree Customize 15' x 11' Rectangle Shade Sail in Gray, Size 180.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR1115-9
ColourTree Customize 15' x 11' Rectangle Shade Sail in Gray, Size 180.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR1115-9
$121.99
wayfair
ColourTree 8' X 14' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 168.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair TAPR0814-3
ColourTree 8' X 14' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 168.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair TAPR0814-3
$46.00
wayfair
ColourTree 10 X 19 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Gray, Size 120.0 W x 228.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-10x19-Grey
ColourTree 10 X 19 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Gray, Size 120.0 W x 228.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-10x19-Grey
$143.99
wayfair
ColourTree 7' x 18' Rectangle Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 216.0 W x 84.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR0718-16
ColourTree 7' x 18' Rectangle Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 216.0 W x 84.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR0718-16
$105.99
wayfair
ColourTree 10 X 19 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 120.0 W x 228.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-10x19-Turquoise
ColourTree 10 X 19 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 120.0 W x 228.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-10x19-Turquoise
$143.99
wayfair
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 6' X 30' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 360.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-6x30-Beige
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 6' X 30' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 360.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-6x30-Beige
$245.62
wayfair
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 14' X 22' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 264.0 W x 168.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-14x22-Beige
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 14' X 22' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 264.0 W x 168.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-14x22-Beige
$1,249.99
wayfair
Dual 12' x 12' Square Shade Sail
Dual 12' x 12' Square Shade Sail
$142.13
wayfairnorthamerica
Coolaroo Coolhaven 15 ft. x 12 ft. x 9 ft. Right Triangle Sahara Shade Sail, Red
Coolaroo Coolhaven 15 ft. x 12 ft. x 9 ft. Right Triangle Sahara Shade Sail, Red
$80.33
homedepot
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 33' Square Shade Sail in Brown, Size 396.0 W x 396.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-S-33x33-Brown
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 33' Square Shade Sail in Brown, Size 396.0 W x 396.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-S-33x33-Brown
$1,779.99
wayfair
ColourTree 8 X 19 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Brown, Size 96.0 W x 228.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-8x19-SandBeige
ColourTree 8 X 19 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Brown, Size 96.0 W x 228.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-8x19-SandBeige
$115.99
wayfair
ColourTree 20 X 22 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Black, Size 240.0 W x 264.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-20x22-Black
ColourTree 20 X 22 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Black, Size 240.0 W x 264.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-20x22-Black
$235.99
wayfair
ColourTree 19 X 23 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 228.0 W x 276.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-19x23-Turquoise
ColourTree 19 X 23 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 228.0 W x 276.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-19x23-Turquoise
$234.99
wayfair
ColourTree 11 X 20 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Gray, Size 132.0 W x 240.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-11x20-Grey
ColourTree 11 X 20 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Gray, Size 132.0 W x 240.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-11x20-Grey
$152.99
wayfair
ColourTree Customize 22' Square Shade Sail in Brown, Size 264.0 W x 264.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPS22-17
ColourTree Customize 22' Square Shade Sail in Brown, Size 264.0 W x 264.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPS22-17
$247.99
wayfair
ColourTree Customize 21' x 16' Rectangle Shade Sail in White, Size 252.0 W x 192.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR1621-15
ColourTree Customize 21' x 16' Rectangle Shade Sail in White, Size 252.0 W x 192.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR1621-15
$189.53
wayfair
ColourTree Customize 23' x 20' Rectangle Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 276.0 W x 240.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR2023-16
ColourTree Customize 23' x 20' Rectangle Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 276.0 W x 240.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR2023-16
$241.99
wayfair
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 7' X 10' Rectangle Shade Sail in Gray, Size 120.0 W x 84.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-7x10-Grey
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 7' X 10' Rectangle Shade Sail in Gray, Size 120.0 W x 84.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-7x10-Grey
$299.99
wayfair
COLOURTREE 16 ft. x 16 ft. 190 GSM Blue Square Sun Shade Sail Screen Canopy, Outdoor Patio and Pergola Cover
COLOURTREE 16 ft. x 16 ft. 190 GSM Blue Square Sun Shade Sail Screen Canopy, Outdoor Patio and Pergola Cover
$71.11
homedepot
ColourTree 9 X 12 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Gray, Size 108.0 W x 144.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-9x12-Grey
ColourTree 9 X 12 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Gray, Size 108.0 W x 144.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-9x12-Grey
$93.99
wayfair
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 24' X 41' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 492.0 W x 288.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-24x41-Brown
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 24' X 41' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 492.0 W x 288.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-24x41-Brown
$1,769.99
wayfair
Covers & All Square-Shade-Green-03 10 x 10 ft. Sun Shade Sail Square Canopy, Dark Green
Covers & All Square-Shade-Green-03 10 x 10 ft. Sun Shade Sail Square Canopy, Dark Green
$159.41
walmart
CHEN 13' 1" x 9' 10" Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 157.0 W x 118.0 D in | Wayfair JCH-Sand01-LP
CHEN 13' 1" x 9' 10" Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 157.0 W x 118.0 D in | Wayfair JCH-Sand01-LP
$52.99
wayfair
ColourTree 19' Triangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 228.0 W x 228.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPT19-3
ColourTree 19' Triangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 228.0 W x 228.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPT19-3
$127.92
wayfair
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 12' X 40' Rectangle Shade Sail in Gray, Size 480.0 W x 144.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-12x40-Grey
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 12' X 40' Rectangle Shade Sail in Gray, Size 480.0 W x 144.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-12x40-Grey
$1,119.99
wayfair
6 X 6 Square Curved Shade Sail
6 X 6 Square Curved Shade Sail
$57.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 30' X 38' Rectangle Shade Sail in Gray, Size 456.0 W x 360.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-30x38-Grey
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 30' X 38' Rectangle Shade Sail in Gray, Size 456.0 W x 360.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-30x38-Grey
$1,739.99
wayfair
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 6' X 15' Rectangle Shade Sail in Black, Size 180.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-6x15-Black
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 6' X 15' Rectangle Shade Sail in Black, Size 180.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-6x15-Black
$192.91
wayfair
ColourTree Waterproof 12' X 14' Rectangle Shade Sail in Gray, Size 168.0 W x 144.0 D in | Wayfair TAD-R-12x14-Grey
ColourTree Waterproof 12' X 14' Rectangle Shade Sail in Gray, Size 168.0 W x 144.0 D in | Wayfair TAD-R-12x14-Grey
$387.12
wayfair
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 12' X 44' Rectangle Shade Sail in Green, Size 528.0 W x 144.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-12x44-Green
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 12' X 44' Rectangle Shade Sail in Green, Size 528.0 W x 144.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-12x44-Green
$945.94
wayfair
ColourTree 14 X 22 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Brown, Size 168.0 W x 264.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-14x22-SandBeige
ColourTree 14 X 22 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Brown, Size 168.0 W x 264.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-14x22-SandBeige
$179.99
wayfair
ColourTree 7 X 16 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 84.0 W x 192.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-7x16-Turquoise
ColourTree 7 X 16 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 84.0 W x 192.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-7x16-Turquoise
$98.99
wayfair
ColourTree Customize 18' Square Shade Sail in Blue, Size 216.0 W x 216.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPS18-6
ColourTree Customize 18' Square Shade Sail in Blue, Size 216.0 W x 216.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPS18-6
$190.46
wayfair
ColourTree 22 X 23 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Black, Size 264.0 W x 276.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-22x23-Black
ColourTree 22 X 23 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Black, Size 264.0 W x 276.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-22x23-Black
$253.99
wayfair
ColourTree 6' x 22' Rectangle Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 264.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR0622-16
ColourTree 6' x 22' Rectangle Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 264.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR0622-16
$113.99
wayfair
ColourTree 21' Triangle Shade Sail in Blue, Size 252.0 W x 252.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPT21-6
ColourTree 21' Triangle Shade Sail in Blue, Size 252.0 W x 252.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPT21-6
$145.02
wayfair
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 10' X 26' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 312.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-10x26-Beige
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 10' X 26' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 312.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-10x26-Beige
$789.99
wayfair
ColourTree 12' x 17' Triangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 204.0 W x 144.0 D in | Wayfair TAPRT12-17
ColourTree 12' x 17' Triangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 204.0 W x 144.0 D in | Wayfair TAPRT12-17
$29.99
wayfair
ColourTree 8' x 9' Rectangle Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 108.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR0809-16
ColourTree 8' x 9' Rectangle Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 108.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR0809-16
$75.99
wayfair
Coolaroo Dual 12' x 12' Square Shade Sail in Blue, Size 144.0 W x 144.0 D in | Wayfair 481971
Coolaroo Dual 12' x 12' Square Shade Sail in Blue, Size 144.0 W x 144.0 D in | Wayfair 481971
$142.13
wayfair
COLOURTREE 8 ft. x 10 ft. 190 GSM Sand Beige Rectangle Sun Shade Sail Screen Canopy, Outdoor Patio and Pergola Cover
COLOURTREE 8 ft. x 10 ft. 190 GSM Sand Beige Rectangle Sun Shade Sail Screen Canopy, Outdoor Patio and Pergola Cover
$36.56
homedepot
ColourTree Customize 24' x 10' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 288.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR1024-17
ColourTree Customize 24' x 10' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 288.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR1024-17
$163.99
wayfair
ColourTree 19 X 22 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Gray, Size 228.0 W x 264.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-19x22-Grey
ColourTree 19 X 22 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Gray, Size 228.0 W x 264.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-19x22-Grey
$219.64
wayfair
ColourTree 12' Triangle Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 144.0 W x 144.0 D in | Wayfair TAPT12-16-kit
ColourTree 12' Triangle Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 144.0 W x 144.0 D in | Wayfair TAPT12-16-kit
$40.37
wayfair
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 30' X 41' Rectangle Shade Sail in Black, Size 492.0 W x 360.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-30x41-Black
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 30' X 41' Rectangle Shade Sail in Black, Size 492.0 W x 360.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-30x41-Black
$1,778.14
wayfair
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 6' Square Shade Sail in Gray, Size 72.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-S-6x6-Grey
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 6' Square Shade Sail in Gray, Size 72.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-S-6x6-Grey
$158.99
wayfair
Covers & All Square-Shade-Green-06 18 x 18 ft. Sun Shade Sail Square Canopy, Dark Green
Covers & All Square-Shade-Green-06 18 x 18 ft. Sun Shade Sail Square Canopy, Dark Green
$492.58
walmart
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 10' X 23' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 276.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-10x23-Beige
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 10' X 23' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 276.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-10x23-Beige
$779.99
wayfair
CACAGOO Beige Sun Shade Sail Right Triangle Canopy Awning Shelter Block Rays Protection Outdoor Sunshade for Patio Lawn Garden Carport(79*79*79in)
CACAGOO Beige Sun Shade Sail Right Triangle Canopy Awning Shelter Block Rays Protection Outdoor Sunshade for Patio Lawn Garden Carport(79*79*79in)
$31.88
walmart
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 23' X 26' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 312.0 W x 276.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-23x26-Brown
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 23' X 26' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 312.0 W x 276.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-23x26-Brown
$1,699.99
wayfair
ColourTree Waterproof 8' X 11' Rectangle Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 132.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair TAD-R-8x11-Turquoise
ColourTree Waterproof 8' X 11' Rectangle Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 132.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair TAD-R-8x11-Turquoise
$329.97
wayfair
ColourTree Customize 24' x 10' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 288.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR1024-3
ColourTree Customize 24' x 10' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 288.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR1024-3
$159.99
wayfair
ColourTree Customize 23' x 16' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 276.0 W x 192.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR1623-10
ColourTree Customize 23' x 16' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 276.0 W x 192.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR1623-10
$200.84
wayfair
ColourTree 7' x 15' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 180.0 W x 84.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR0715-17
ColourTree 7' x 15' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 180.0 W x 84.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR0715-17
$94.99
wayfair
ColourTree Customize 15' x 13' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 180.0 W x 156.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR1315-3
ColourTree Customize 15' x 13' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 180.0 W x 156.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR1315-3
$141.99
wayfair
ColourTree 13 X 18 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 156.0 W x 216.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-13x18-Turquoise
ColourTree 13 X 18 Rectangle Curved Shade Sail in Green/Blue, Size 156.0 W x 216.0 D in | Wayfair CTM-R-13x18-Turquoise
$154.99
wayfair
Shade Sails
