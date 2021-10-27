Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Shades & Structures
Privacy Screens
Outdoor Privacy Screens
Outdoor Privacy Screens
COLOURTREE 4 ft. x 40 ft. Grey Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size), Gray
featured
COLOURTREE 4 ft. x 40 ft. Grey Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size), Gray
$88.56
homedepot
ALEKO Privacy Mesh 4' x 25' Solid Print Blue Fence Screen
featured
ALEKO Privacy Mesh 4' x 25' Solid Print Blue Fence Screen
$19.00
($32.60
save 42%)
walmartusa
ALEKO 6-ft x 150-ft L Beige Hdpe Chain Link Fence Screen in Brown | PLK06150ABEIGE-LO
featured
ALEKO 6-ft x 150-ft L Beige Hdpe Chain Link Fence Screen in Brown | PLK06150ABEIGE-LO
$129.00
lowes
Alion Home Alion Home Mocha Brown Elegant Privacy Screen For Backyard Deck, Patio, Balcony, Fence, Pool, Porch, Railing. 3' x 7'
Alion Home Alion Home Mocha Brown Elegant Privacy Screen For Backyard Deck, Patio, Balcony, Fence, Pool, Porch, Railing. 3' x 7'
$23.99
walmart
Trang Polyethylene Privacy Screen
Trang Polyethylene Privacy Screen
$45.12
wayfairnorthamerica
6.5 ft. H x 4 ft. W Fretwork Privacy Screen
6.5 ft. H x 4 ft. W Fretwork Privacy Screen
$329.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tecoma 0.5 ft. H Garden Plastic Privacy Screen
Tecoma 0.5 ft. H Garden Plastic Privacy Screen
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AMGO 8 ft. H x 10 ft. W Black Fence Outdoor Privacy Screen with Black Edge Bindings and Grommets
AMGO 8 ft. H x 10 ft. W Black Fence Outdoor Privacy Screen with Black Edge Bindings and Grommets
$28.89
homedepot
Arlmont & Co. Bandini Privacy Net Screen Plastic in Black, Size 4.9 H x 32.8 W in | Wayfair 45234
Arlmont & Co. Bandini Privacy Net Screen Plastic in Black, Size 4.9 H x 32.8 W in | Wayfair 45234
$31.57
wayfair
Barrette Outdoor Living 2 ft. H x 4 ft. W Morse Privacy Screen, Size 24.0 H x 48.0 W x 0.3 D in | Wayfair 73004797
Barrette Outdoor Living 2 ft. H x 4 ft. W Morse Privacy Screen, Size 24.0 H x 48.0 W x 0.3 D in | Wayfair 73004797
$39.79
wayfair
AMGO 4 ft. H x 25 ft. W Beige Fence Outdoor Privacy Screen with Black Edge Bindings and Grommets
AMGO 4 ft. H x 25 ft. W Beige Fence Outdoor Privacy Screen with Black Edge Bindings and Grommets
$38.48
homedepot
AMGO 5 ft. H x 10 ft. W White Fence Outdoor Privacy Screen with Black Edge Bindings and Grommets
AMGO 5 ft. H x 10 ft. W White Fence Outdoor Privacy Screen with Black Edge Bindings and Grommets
$24.96
homedepot
Arlmont & Co. Bandini Privacy Net Screen Plastic in Brown, Size 6.5 H x 32.8 W in | Wayfair 45255
Arlmont & Co. Bandini Privacy Net Screen Plastic in Brown, Size 6.5 H x 32.8 W in | Wayfair 45255
$35.68
wayfair
MEGAWHEELS Privacy Screen Cover Waterproof Multifunction Sun Protection Cover Shield Privacy Screen Fence for Garden Backyard
MEGAWHEELS Privacy Screen Cover Waterproof Multifunction Sun Protection Cover Shield Privacy Screen Fence for Garden Backyard
$40.19
walmart
Oriental Furniture 52.5-in W x 71-in H Black Vinyl/Polyresin Outdoor Privacy Screen | FB-OUTSCR-3P-BLK
Oriental Furniture 52.5-in W x 71-in H Black Vinyl/Polyresin Outdoor Privacy Screen | FB-OUTSCR-3P-BLK
$133.00
lowes
Plow & Hearth Outdoor Eucalyptus Privacy Wood Trellis Wood in Brown, Size 72.0 H x 46.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 55781
Plow & Hearth Outdoor Eucalyptus Privacy Wood Trellis Wood in Brown, Size 72.0 H x 46.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 55781
$169.95
wayfair
Riverstone Industries Knitted Privacy Cloth Screen Fabric in Brown, Size 69.36 H x 1800.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair PF-6150-Tan
Riverstone Industries Knitted Privacy Cloth Screen Fabric in Brown, Size 69.36 H x 1800.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair PF-6150-Tan
$309.99
wayfair
NATURAE DECOR Expandable Indoor/Outdoor PVC Trellis with Clematis Leaf and Flower (6-Pack)
NATURAE DECOR Expandable Indoor/Outdoor PVC Trellis with Clematis Leaf and Flower (6-Pack)
$399.99
homedepot
ROYAL SHADE 94 in. x 10 ft. Green Mesh Fabric Privacy Fence Screen with Perimeter Stitched Edges and Grommets
ROYAL SHADE 94 in. x 10 ft. Green Mesh Fabric Privacy Fence Screen with Perimeter Stitched Edges and Grommets
$35.98
homedepot
ROYAL SHADE 45 in. x 50 ft. Black Mesh Fabric Privacy Fence Screen with Perimeter Stitched Edges and Grommets
ROYAL SHADE 45 in. x 50 ft. Black Mesh Fabric Privacy Fence Screen with Perimeter Stitched Edges and Grommets
$72.14
homedepot
Lawnitator Instant Outdoor Privacy Screen - White
Lawnitator Instant Outdoor Privacy Screen - White
$82.87
walmart
Oriental Furniture 70-in W x 71-in H Dark Brown Vinyl/Polyresin Outdoor Privacy Screen | FB-OUTSCR-4P-DBRN
Oriental Furniture 70-in W x 71-in H Dark Brown Vinyl/Polyresin Outdoor Privacy Screen | FB-OUTSCR-4P-DBRN
$167.00
lowes
6.5 ft. H x 4 ft. W Laser Cut Metal Privacy Screen
6.5 ft. H x 4 ft. W Laser Cut Metal Privacy Screen
$233.99
wayfairnorthamerica
3 x 164 Balcony Privacy Screen Cover Windproof Sun Shade UV Protection Privacy Screen Balcony Fence Mesh Net for Patio Fence Backyard Porch.
3 x 164 Balcony Privacy Screen Cover Windproof Sun Shade UV Protection Privacy Screen Balcony Fence Mesh Net for Patio Fence Backyard Porch.
$33.78
newegg
3.5 Ft. H X 6.5 Ft. W Azalea Leaf Accordion Expandable Wall Privacy Screen
3.5 Ft. H X 6.5 Ft. W Azalea Leaf Accordion Expandable Wall Privacy Screen
$96.99
wayfairnorthamerica
COLOURTREE 8 ft. x 162 ft. Black Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Netting with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 8 ft. x 162 ft. Black Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Netting with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$368.56
homedepot
COLOURTREE 6 ft. x 87 ft. Beige Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Netting with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 6 ft. x 87 ft. Beige Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Netting with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$188.56
homedepot
Matrix Decor Screens 6 ft. H x 3 ft. W Vinyl Privacy Screen Vinyl in Black, Size 70.87 H x 35.44 W x 0.4 D in | Wayfair B-HA1809F-CH-D
Matrix Decor Screens 6 ft. H x 3 ft. W Vinyl Privacy Screen Vinyl in Black, Size 70.87 H x 35.44 W x 0.4 D in | Wayfair B-HA1809F-CH-D
$113.41
wayfair
ORION 5 ft. X 50 ft. Green Privacy Fence Screen Netting Mesh with Reinforced Eyelets for Chain link Garden Fence
ORION 5 ft. X 50 ft. Green Privacy Fence Screen Netting Mesh with Reinforced Eyelets for Chain link Garden Fence
$45.26
homedepot
Riverstone Industries Knitted Privacy Cloth Screen Fabric in Brown, Size 69.36 H x 300.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair PF-625-Tan
Riverstone Industries Knitted Privacy Cloth Screen Fabric in Brown, Size 69.36 H x 300.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair PF-625-Tan
$99.99
wayfair
ROYAL SHADE 46 in. x 12 ft. Green Mesh Fabric Privacy Fence Screen with Perimeter Stitched Edges and Grommets, Zip Ties Included
ROYAL SHADE 46 in. x 12 ft. Green Mesh Fabric Privacy Fence Screen with Perimeter Stitched Edges and Grommets, Zip Ties Included
$26.20
homedepot
TKOOFN 71" x 118" Retractable Side Awning Wind Screen Privacy Divider
TKOOFN 71" x 118" Retractable Side Awning Wind Screen Privacy Divider
$103.89
walmart
ROYAL SHADE 58 in. x 12 ft. Green Mesh Fabric Privacy Fence Screen with Perimeter Stitched Edges and Grommets
ROYAL SHADE 58 in. x 12 ft. Green Mesh Fabric Privacy Fence Screen with Perimeter Stitched Edges and Grommets
$27.43
homedepot
Riverstone Industries Knitted Privacy Cloth Screen Fabric in Blue, Size 93.6 H x 600.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair PF-850-Blue
Riverstone Industries Knitted Privacy Cloth Screen Fabric in Blue, Size 93.6 H x 600.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair PF-850-Blue
$199.99
wayfair
Porpora 6.5 ft. H x 3 ft. W Metal Privacy Screen Metal in Black, Size 75.0 H x 36.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 3x6PrivacyScreen_WeepingWillow_1PC
Porpora 6.5 ft. H x 3 ft. W Metal Privacy Screen Metal in Black, Size 75.0 H x 36.0 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 3x6PrivacyScreen_WeepingWillow_1PC
$369.99
wayfair
COLOURTREE 5 ft. x 161 ft. Brown Privacy Fence Screen Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 5 ft. x 161 ft. Brown Privacy Fence Screen Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$305.70
homedepot
COLOURTREE 5 ft. x 24 ft. White Privacy Fence Screen Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 5 ft. x 24 ft. White Privacy Fence Screen Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$71.41
homedepot
COLOURTREE 4 ft. x 74 ft. Grey Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size), Gray
COLOURTREE 4 ft. x 74 ft. Grey Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size), Gray
$137.13
homedepot
COLOURTREE 8 ft. x 47 ft. Brown Privacy Fence Screen Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 8 ft. x 47 ft. Brown Privacy Fence Screen Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$134.27
homedepot
Barton Retractable Awning 9.8 ft. L x 5.8 ft. L H Outdoor Sunshine Courtyard Privacy Divider Wind Rugged Side Awning Patio, Gray
Barton Retractable Awning 9.8 ft. L x 5.8 ft. L H Outdoor Sunshine Courtyard Privacy Divider Wind Rugged Side Awning Patio, Gray
$162.99
homedepot
COLOURTREE 5 ft. x 155 ft. Brown Privacy Fence Screen Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 5 ft. x 155 ft. Brown Privacy Fence Screen Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$294.27
homedepot
COLOURTREE 5 ft. x 17 ft. Brown Privacy Fence Screen Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 5 ft. x 17 ft. Brown Privacy Fence Screen Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$59.99
homedepot
COLOURTREE 3 ft. x 148 ft. Brown Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Netting with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 3 ft. x 148 ft. Brown Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Netting with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$219.99
homedepot
DOEWORKS Expandable Fence Privacy Screen For Balcony Patio Outdoor - 2 Piece Artificial Hedge in Green, Size 32.5 H x 116.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
DOEWORKS Expandable Fence Privacy Screen For Balcony Patio Outdoor - 2 Piece Artificial Hedge in Green, Size 32.5 H x 116.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
$59.88
wayfair
COLOURTREE 4 ft. x 195 ft. Green Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 4 ft. x 195 ft. Green Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$317.13
homedepot
COLOURTREE 5 ft. x 146 ft. Brown Privacy Fence Screen Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 5 ft. x 146 ft. Brown Privacy Fence Screen Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$298.00
homedepot
6' H x 4' W Laser Cut Metal Privacy ScreenLMP112Wavecurve_Black3pc
6' H x 4' W Laser Cut Metal Privacy ScreenLMP112Wavecurve_Black3pc
$249.99
walmart
COLOURTREE 4 ft. x 200 ft. Beige Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 4 ft. x 200 ft. Beige Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$324.27
homedepot
COLOURTREE 4 ft. x 109 ft. Black Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 4 ft. x 109 ft. Black Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$189.99
homedepot
COLOURTREE 8 ft. x 149 ft. Black Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Netting with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 8 ft. x 149 ft. Black Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Netting with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$362.00
homedepot
COLOURTREE 4 ft. x 154 ft. Green Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 4 ft. x 154 ft. Green Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$255.70
homedepot
BrylaneHome Cherry Blossom Privacy Screen Fence
BrylaneHome Cherry Blossom Privacy Screen Fence
$80.03
walmart
COLOURTREE 8 ft. x 145 ft. Black Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Netting with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 8 ft. x 145 ft. Black Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Netting with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$354.00
homedepot
COLOURTREE 5 ft. x 60 ft. Brown Privacy Fence Screen Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 5 ft. x 60 ft. Brown Privacy Fence Screen Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$131.41
homedepot
COLOURTREE 3 ft. x 182 ft. Beige Privacy Fence Screen Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 3 ft. x 182 ft. Beige Privacy Fence Screen Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$262.84
homedepot
COLOURTREE 4 ft. x 160 ft. Green Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 4 ft. x 160 ft. Green Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$265.70
homedepot
Deck/Fence Privacy Screen by BrylaneHome in Green
Deck/Fence Privacy Screen by BrylaneHome in Green
$39.99
brylanehome
COLOURTREE 6 ft. x 83 ft. Brown Privacy Fence Screen Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 6 ft. x 83 ft. Brown Privacy Fence Screen Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$181.41
homedepot
Orion Black 50-foot Privacy Screen Fence
Orion Black 50-foot Privacy Screen Fence
$45.44
($49.99
save 9%)
overstock
COLOURTREE 4 ft. x 185 ft. Black Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
COLOURTREE 4 ft. x 185 ft. Black Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size)
$302.84
homedepot
