Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Shades & Structures
Pergolas
Pergolas
Share
Pergolas
Garden Arch 78.7"x20.5"x80.3" Garden Arches Trellises Arbors & Pergolas Black
featured
Garden Arch 78.7"x20.5"x80.3" Garden Arches Trellises Arbors & Pergolas Black
$190.00
walmart
cololeaf Indoor Outdoor Sheer Curtain for Patio Porch Gazebo Pergola Cabana Dock Beach Home Backyard Country Garden Wedding - Nickle Grommet - Beige 52" W x 96" L (1 Panel)
featured
cololeaf Indoor Outdoor Sheer Curtain for Patio Porch Gazebo Pergola Cabana Dock Beach Home Backyard Country Garden Wedding - Nickle Grommet - Beige 52" W x 96" L (1 Panel)
$59.07
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Morse 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Aluminum Pergola w/ Canopy Aluminum/Metal/Steel in Black/Gray, Size 91.2 H x 117.6 W x 117.6 D in | Wayfair
featured
Arlmont & Co. Morse 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Aluminum Pergola w/ Canopy Aluminum/Metal/Steel in Black/Gray, Size 91.2 H x 117.6 W x 117.6 D in | Wayfair
$619.06
wayfair
10 Ft. W x 19.5 Ft. D Aluminum Pergola
10 Ft. W x 19.5 Ft. D Aluminum Pergola
$3,531.31
wayfairnorthamerica
Bibana 10X13ft Patio Pergola Aluminum/Metal in Black/Gray, Size 99.0 H x 119.0 W x 155.0 D in | Wayfair 1013PatioPergola
Bibana 10X13ft Patio Pergola Aluminum/Metal in Black/Gray, Size 99.0 H x 119.0 W x 155.0 D in | Wayfair 1013PatioPergola
$2,498.99
wayfair
Backyard Discovery Cedar Cabana Pergola Lounger - Indigo (DIY)
Backyard Discovery Cedar Cabana Pergola Lounger - Indigo (DIY)
$2,799.00
sam'sclub
ALEKO PERG10X13LSD Aluminum Outdoor Retractable Pergola with Solar Powered LED Lamps and Wooden Finish - 13 x 10 Ft - Sand
ALEKO PERG10X13LSD Aluminum Outdoor Retractable Pergola with Solar Powered LED Lamps and Wooden Finish - 13 x 10 Ft - Sand
$674.96
($785.00
save 14%)
walmartusa
ALEKO 9' x 9' x 9.5' Red Aluminum Pergola
ALEKO 9' x 9' x 9.5' Red Aluminum Pergola
$498.00
walmartusa
Corfu 12' W x 12' D Vinyl Pergola
Corfu 12' W x 12' D Vinyl Pergola
$2,195.74
wayfairnorthamerica
Backyard Discovery Traditional Steel Pergola Metal/Steel in Gray, Size 92.5591 H x 144.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair 2105102
Backyard Discovery Traditional Steel Pergola Metal/Steel in Gray, Size 92.5591 H x 144.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair 2105102
$1,999.00
wayfair
Best Redwood Solid Wood Pergola Wood in Brown, Size 96.0 H x 240.0 W x 240.0 D in | Wayfair DPBD-202008181910-M
Best Redwood Solid Wood Pergola Wood in Brown, Size 96.0 H x 240.0 W x 240.0 D in | Wayfair DPBD-202008181910-M
$10,624.36
wayfair
Backyard Discovery 12' x 10' Hathorne Steel Pergola with Electric
Backyard Discovery 12' x 10' Hathorne Steel Pergola with Electric
$1,899.00
sam'sclub
Advertisement
12' X 20' Hardtop Gazebo Galvanized Steel Outdoor Gazebo Canopy Double Vented Roof Pergolas Aluminum Frame With Netting And Curtains For Garden,patio,
12' X 20' Hardtop Gazebo Galvanized Steel Outdoor Gazebo Canopy Double Vented Roof Pergolas Aluminum Frame With Netting And Curtains For Garden,patio,
$2,859.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Haslingden 10' W x 8' D Metal Pergola with Canopy
Haslingden 10' W x 8' D Metal Pergola with Canopy
$872.59
wayfairnorthamerica
Pergola Bamboo 151.6"x15.7"x80.7"
Pergola Bamboo 151.6"x15.7"x80.7"
$169.88
walmart
Kerrimore 10' W x 10' D Vinyl Pergola with Canopy
Kerrimore 10' W x 10' D Vinyl Pergola with Canopy
$1,335.85
wayfairnorthamerica
Elrene Home Fashions Indoor/Outdoor Solid UV Protectant Tab Top Single Window Curtain Panel Drape for Patio, Pergola, Porch, Deck, Lanai, and Cabana Matine Taupe 52"x108" (1 Panel)
Elrene Home Fashions Indoor/Outdoor Solid UV Protectant Tab Top Single Window Curtain Panel Drape for Patio, Pergola, Porch, Deck, Lanai, and Cabana Matine Taupe 52"x108" (1 Panel)
$71.43
walmart
EROMMY 12' X 16â€˜ Hardtop Gazebo Galvanized Steel Outdoor Gazebo Canopy Double Vented Roof Pergolas Aluminum Frame with Netting and Curtains for Garden,Patio,Lawns,Parties
EROMMY 12' X 16â€˜ Hardtop Gazebo Galvanized Steel Outdoor Gazebo Canopy Double Vented Roof Pergolas Aluminum Frame with Netting and Curtains for Garden,Patio,Lawns,Parties
$2,599.99
walmart
Garden Arches, Trellises, Arbors & Pergolas,Pergola Bamboo 151.6"x15.7"x80.7",Material: Bamboo
Garden Arches, Trellises, Arbors & Pergolas,Pergola Bamboo 151.6"x15.7"x80.7",Material: Bamboo
$156.47
walmart
54"x120" Outdoor Curtain Panel Tab Top UV30+ Porch Pergola Backyard 4 Piece
54"x120" Outdoor Curtain Panel Tab Top UV30+ Porch Pergola Backyard 4 Piece
$89.90
walmart
12 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Metal Pergola with Canopy
12 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Metal Pergola with Canopy
$469.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Purple Leaf 12 Ft. W X 10 Ft. D Metal Pergola w/ Canopy Aluminum/Metal in Gray, Size 96.5 H x 120.0 W x 144.0 D in | Wayfair WF06WPG1012-GY
Purple Leaf 12 Ft. W X 10 Ft. D Metal Pergola w/ Canopy Aluminum/Metal in Gray, Size 96.5 H x 120.0 W x 144.0 D in | Wayfair WF06WPG1012-GY
$509.99
wayfair
SORARA 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Metal Pergola Metal, Size 99.0 H x 119.0 W x 119.0 D in | Wayfair Mirador-3x3-AS-W
SORARA 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Metal Pergola Metal, Size 99.0 H x 119.0 W x 119.0 D in | Wayfair Mirador-3x3-AS-W
$2,067.23
wayfair
Outdoor Living Today Breeze 16 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Solid Wood Pergola Wood in Brown, Size 108.0 H x 192.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair BZ1016
Outdoor Living Today Breeze 16 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Solid Wood Pergola Wood in Brown, Size 108.0 H x 192.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair BZ1016
$5,672.98
wayfair
Advertisement
Private Jungle Trellis Rose Arch with Planters Pergola, Resistant & Waterproof Garden Lawn for Climbing Plants
Private Jungle Trellis Rose Arch with Planters Pergola, Resistant & Waterproof Garden Lawn for Climbing Plants
$278.55
walmart
10 Ft. W x 13 Ft. D Metal Pergola with Canopy
10 Ft. W x 13 Ft. D Metal Pergola with Canopy
$465.81
wayfairnorthamerica
Pro Space Patio Outdoor Curtain Privacy Drape Thick Waterproof Fabric Heavy Duty Indoor Panel for Porch Balcony Pergola Lanai Tent Gazebo Window, 50 Inch Wide by 96 Inch Long, Navy
Pro Space Patio Outdoor Curtain Privacy Drape Thick Waterproof Fabric Heavy Duty Indoor Panel for Porch Balcony Pergola Lanai Tent Gazebo Window, 50 Inch Wide by 96 Inch Long, Navy
$46.75
walmart
Purple Leaf 13 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Metal Pergola w/ Canopy Metal, Size 96.5 H x 158.0 W x 118.0 D in | Wayfair WFMPG1013-KK
Purple Leaf 13 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Metal Pergola w/ Canopy Metal, Size 96.5 H x 158.0 W x 118.0 D in | Wayfair WFMPG1013-KK
$495.36
wayfair
SORARA 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Metal Pergola Metal, Size 99.0 H x 119.0 W x 119.0 D in | Wayfair Mirador-3x3-AS-B
SORARA 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Metal Pergola Metal, Size 99.0 H x 119.0 W x 119.0 D in | Wayfair Mirador-3x3-AS-B
$2,036.87
wayfair
Purple Leaf 13 Ft. W X 10 Ft. D Metal Pergola w/ Canopy Aluminum/Metal in Gray, Size 96.5 H x 120.0 W x 156.0 D in | Wayfair WF06WPG1013-GY
Purple Leaf 13 Ft. W X 10 Ft. D Metal Pergola w/ Canopy Aluminum/Metal in Gray, Size 96.5 H x 120.0 W x 156.0 D in | Wayfair WF06WPG1013-GY
$519.99
wayfair
Moda Furnishings 9.5 Ft. W x 7.5 Ft. D Metal Pergola w/ Canopy Metal, Size 90.0 H x 155.0 W x 114.0 D in | Wayfair MA-GAHC-006
Moda Furnishings 9.5 Ft. W x 7.5 Ft. D Metal Pergola w/ Canopy Metal, Size 90.0 H x 155.0 W x 114.0 D in | Wayfair MA-GAHC-006
$504.98
wayfair
OKVAC 11.4Ã—9.8FT Patio Awning Canopy, Outdoor Retractable Sunshade Window Door Shelter Pergola, Water UV/Heat Resistant with Manual Crank Handle(Beige)
OKVAC 11.4Ã—9.8FT Patio Awning Canopy, Outdoor Retractable Sunshade Window Door Shelter Pergola, Water UV/Heat Resistant with Manual Crank Handle(Beige)
$239.99
walmart
10' x 10' Avalon Louvered Pergola - Vita
10' x 10' Avalon Louvered Pergola - Vita
$2,389.99
target
12 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Solid Wood Pergola
12 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Solid Wood Pergola
$2,399.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pergola Archway Garden Wedding Rose Arch
Pergola Archway Garden Wedding Rose Arch
$280.95
walmart
Vita New England Arbors White Pergola Post Base Trim | BP81001
Vita New England Arbors White Pergola Post Base Trim | BP81001
$80.81
lowes
Advertisement
Vita New England Arbors Off-white/Beige Pergola Canopy | VA42064
Vita New England Arbors Off-white/Beige Pergola Canopy | VA42064
$196.25
lowes
domi outdoor living Outdoor Pergolas (2021 New), Size 93.6 H x 156.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair LGMD1533
domi outdoor living Outdoor Pergolas (2021 New), Size 93.6 H x 156.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair LGMD1533
$499.99
wayfair
Monaco Aluminum Pergola
Monaco Aluminum Pergola
$3,869.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Yoleny 12' X 16â€˜ Hardtop Gazebo Galvanized Steel Outdoor Gazebo Canopy Double Vented Roof Pergolas Aluminum Frame
Yoleny 12' X 16â€˜ Hardtop Gazebo Galvanized Steel Outdoor Gazebo Canopy Double Vented Roof Pergolas Aluminum Frame
$2,499.99
walmart
highwood Home and Garden Collection 10-ft W x 10-ft L x 8-ft Weathered Acorn Plastic Freestanding Pergola Stainless Steel | AD-PGLA1012-ACE
highwood Home and Garden Collection 10-ft W x 10-ft L x 8-ft Weathered Acorn Plastic Freestanding Pergola Stainless Steel | AD-PGLA1012-ACE
$4,361.99
lowes
highwood Home and Garden 12-ft W x 12-ft L x 8-ft Weathered Acorn Plastic Freestanding Pergola Stainless Steel | AD-KITPGLA121202-ACE
highwood Home and Garden 12-ft W x 12-ft L x 8-ft Weathered Acorn Plastic Freestanding Pergola Stainless Steel | AD-KITPGLA121202-ACE
$5,596.99
lowes
13 Ft. W x 9.5 Ft. D Aluminum Pergola with Canopy
13 Ft. W x 9.5 Ft. D Aluminum Pergola with Canopy
$808.45
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Renly 118.11" W x 118.11" D Metal Pergola w/ Canopy Metal, Size 88.58 H x 118.11 W x 118.11 D in | Wayfair 49325
Arlmont & Co. Renly 118.11" W x 118.11" D Metal Pergola w/ Canopy Metal, Size 88.58 H x 118.11 W x 118.11 D in | Wayfair 49325
$289.29
wayfair
Coppell 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Vinyl Pergola
Coppell 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Vinyl Pergola
$1,457.49
wayfairnorthamerica
Backyard Discovery Hillsdale Traditional Steel Cabana Pergola w/ Conversation Seating In Slate Metal/Steel in Brown | Wayfair 2102453
Backyard Discovery Hillsdale Traditional Steel Cabana Pergola w/ Conversation Seating In Slate Metal/Steel in Brown | Wayfair 2102453
$2,999.00
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Rhinebeck 118.11" W x 118.11" D Metal Pergola w/ Canopy Metal/Steel in Gray, Size 88.58 H x 118.11 W x 118.11 D in | Wayfair 49323
Arlmont & Co. Rhinebeck 118.11" W x 118.11" D Metal Pergola w/ Canopy Metal/Steel in Gray, Size 88.58 H x 118.11 W x 118.11 D in | Wayfair 49323
$295.79
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Copan 11'6" W x 11'6" D Metal Pergola w/ Canopy Aluminum/Metal in White, Size 93.0 H x 138.0 W x 138.0 D in | Wayfair PR11WTS
Arlmont & Co. Copan 11'6" W x 11'6" D Metal Pergola w/ Canopy Aluminum/Metal in White, Size 93.0 H x 138.0 W x 138.0 D in | Wayfair PR11WTS
$1,799.10
wayfair
Advertisement
Patio Aluminum Retractable Pergola Outdoor Gazebo Heavy Duty Grape Trellis Sunshade Canopy for, Garden (10x10ft)
Patio Aluminum Retractable Pergola Outdoor Gazebo Heavy Duty Grape Trellis Sunshade Canopy for, Garden (10x10ft)
$771.49
overstock
Amarantos Flat Hanging KD Tent Retractable Patio Gazebo/Pergola
Amarantos Flat Hanging KD Tent Retractable Patio Gazebo/Pergola
$482.98
overstock
Aoxun 10x13ft Outdoor Double Roof Gazebo Canopy, Aluminum Frame Grill Pergola For Patios w/ Netting & Curtains For Gardens, Terraces in Gray/Green
Aoxun 10x13ft Outdoor Double Roof Gazebo Canopy, Aluminum Frame Grill Pergola For Patios w/ Netting & Curtains For Gardens, Terraces in Gray/Green
$977.77
wayfair
Highwood USA Lawn & Garden Plastic Pergola, Size 8.0 H x 11.5 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair AD-KITPGLA101203-ACE
Highwood USA Lawn & Garden Plastic Pergola, Size 8.0 H x 11.5 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair AD-KITPGLA101203-ACE
$4,808.99
wayfair
Heritage Patios Aluminum Pergola Aluminum/Metal in Gray/White, Size 10.0 H x 192.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair H1P263006701016
Heritage Patios Aluminum Pergola Aluminum/Metal in Gray/White, Size 10.0 H x 192.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair H1P263006701016
$3,499.99
wayfair
Heritage Patios Aluminum Pergola Aluminum/Metal in Gray/White, Size 10.0 H x 12.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair H1P262006700812p
Heritage Patios Aluminum Pergola Aluminum/Metal in Gray/White, Size 10.0 H x 12.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair H1P262006700812p
$2,049.99
wayfair
Pergola Bamboo 66.93"x66.93"x86.61"
Pergola Bamboo 66.93"x66.93"x86.61"
$399.99
walmart
Pergola Archway Garden Wedding Rose Arch
Pergola Archway Garden Wedding Rose Arch
$302.48
wayfairnorthamerica
Tignall 10 Ft. W x 4 Ft. D Solid Wood Pergola
Tignall 10 Ft. W x 4 Ft. D Solid Wood Pergola
$2,454.09
wayfairnorthamerica
New England Woodworks NEWP 5548 New England Woodworks Pergola
New England Woodworks NEWP 5548 New England Woodworks Pergola
$1,250.33
walmart
OTVIAP Garden Rose Arch Antique Brown 13.1'x9.8'x8.2' Iron Garden Arches, Trellises, Arbors & Pergolas Home & Garden
OTVIAP Garden Rose Arch Antique Brown 13.1'x9.8'x8.2' Iron Garden Arches, Trellises, Arbors & Pergolas Home & Garden
$237.99
walmart
Fast delivery-Outdoor Retractable Pergola Canopy Pool Garden Patio Gazebo, hard-wearing and suitable for daily outdoor use for Backyard, Outdoor.
Fast delivery-Outdoor Retractable Pergola Canopy Pool Garden Patio Gazebo, hard-wearing and suitable for daily outdoor use for Backyard, Outdoor.
$414.99
newegg
Load More
Pergolas
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.