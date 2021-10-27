Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Shades & Structures
Patio Umbrellas
Patio Umbrellas
Patio Umbrellas
Arlmont & Co. Sloan 9' 8" Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 101.2 H x 118.1 W x 118.1 D in | Wayfair BE33C504139E4F6AAE760D21FABC0934
featured
Arlmont & Co. Sloan 9' 8" Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 101.2 H x 118.1 W x 118.1 D in | Wayfair BE33C504139E4F6AAE760D21FABC0934
$85.99
wayfair
California Umbrella Casa Series 9' Outdoor Patio Umbrella With Auto Tilt Crank Lift, Sesame
featured
California Umbrella Casa Series 9' Outdoor Patio Umbrella With Auto Tilt Crank Lift, Sesame
$137.99
($289.99
save 52%)
ashleyhomestore
Arlmont & Co. Indiana 9' Market Sunbrella Umbrella in Blue/Navy, Size 96.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 217E0ACF312B4429B043CC1BE7F9B6E4
featured
Arlmont & Co. Indiana 9' Market Sunbrella Umbrella in Blue/Navy, Size 96.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 217E0ACF312B4429B043CC1BE7F9B6E4
$323.99
wayfair
15X9ft Double-Sided Rectangular Crank Umbrella /Outdoor Patio Umbrella For Home (Burgundy)
15X9ft Double-Sided Rectangular Crank Umbrella /Outdoor Patio Umbrella For Home (Burgundy)
$233.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Sturbridge Rectangular Market Umbrella, Size 35.0 H x 118.0 W x 78.7 D in | Wayfair 825427C3FF8F4EB4B8E6E42A7C42B47B
Arlmont & Co. Sturbridge Rectangular Market Umbrella, Size 35.0 H x 118.0 W x 78.7 D in | Wayfair 825427C3FF8F4EB4B8E6E42A7C42B47B
$81.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Maria 8' Market Umbrella Metal in Yellow, Size 90.0 H x 96.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair 8LPUPW-4858
Arlmont & Co. Maria 8' Market Umbrella Metal in Yellow, Size 90.0 H x 96.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair 8LPUPW-4858
$464.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Bushman 9' Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 90.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair ACOT5265 38840480
Alcott Hill® Bushman 9' Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 90.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair ACOT5265 38840480
$163.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. 116.5" Market Umbrella in Brown, Size 93.7 H in | Wayfair 2D7874A9758D4F238ECBFD76C42C5004
Arlmont & Co. 116.5" Market Umbrella in Brown, Size 93.7 H in | Wayfair 2D7874A9758D4F238ECBFD76C42C5004
$162.99
wayfair
Abba Patio 10 ft. x 6.5 ft. Rectangular Market Patio Umbrella Outdoor with Push Button Tilt and Crank in Red
Abba Patio 10 ft. x 6.5 ft. Rectangular Market Patio Umbrella Outdoor with Push Button Tilt and Crank in Red
$63.52
($70.58
save 10%)
homedepot
Arlmont & Co. Kline 7' 2" W x 6' 7" D Market Umbrella Metal in Green, Size 85.86 H x 85.8 W x 78.74 D in | Wayfair 9952B2B5E7E749EB864C5162CDD55164
Arlmont & Co. Kline 7' 2" W x 6' 7" D Market Umbrella Metal in Green, Size 85.86 H x 85.8 W x 78.74 D in | Wayfair 9952B2B5E7E749EB864C5162CDD55164
$78.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Rectangular Patio Umbrella w/ Crank in Brown, Size 98.0 H x 120.0 W x 78.0 D in | Wayfair 05222CBD85DD4EBCA1C9889970EFFA47
Arlmont & Co. Rectangular Patio Umbrella w/ Crank in Brown, Size 98.0 H x 120.0 W x 78.0 D in | Wayfair 05222CBD85DD4EBCA1C9889970EFFA47
$213.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Broadmeade Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 110.5 H x 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair F20F8025F6594663A1DC5B0B63844CF9
Arlmont & Co. Broadmeade Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 110.5 H x 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair F20F8025F6594663A1DC5B0B63844CF9
$604.73
wayfair
Nelsonville 105" Market Umbrella
Nelsonville 105" Market Umbrella
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Maria 11' Market Umbrella Metal in Green, Size 102.0 H x 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair 11LPPTE-4612
Arlmont & Co. Maria 11' Market Umbrella Metal in Green, Size 102.0 H x 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair 11LPPTE-4612
$579.99
wayfair
Axbridge 9' Market Umbrella
Axbridge 9' Market Umbrella
$274.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Evansville 9' Lighted Market Umbrella Metal in Red, Size 96.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 19126F6483E74C85BEB6E0F28BBC5932
Arlmont & Co. Evansville 9' Lighted Market Umbrella Metal in Red, Size 96.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 19126F6483E74C85BEB6E0F28BBC5932
$109.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Garstang 8' 10" x 4' 5" Half Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 93.0 H in | Wayfair 502AD48391DD4A6688EC5C8CAB80DA13
Arlmont & Co. Garstang 8' 10" x 4' 5" Half Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 93.0 H in | Wayfair 502AD48391DD4A6688EC5C8CAB80DA13
$85.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Idella 9'5" Cantilever Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 86.2 H x 113.8 W x 113.8 D in | Wayfair 6ECFEEF0BFD44161A95C031E20EE9F16
Arlmont & Co. Idella 9'5" Cantilever Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 86.2 H x 113.8 W x 113.8 D in | Wayfair 6ECFEEF0BFD44161A95C031E20EE9F16
$269.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Briley 7.5' Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 102.0 H x 90.0 W x 90.0 D in | Wayfair DF15CA10553F4ED88D4A5D8BE1B5E1EF
Arlmont & Co. Briley 7.5' Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 102.0 H x 90.0 W x 90.0 D in | Wayfair DF15CA10553F4ED88D4A5D8BE1B5E1EF
$273.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Silva 11' Market Sunbrella Umbrella Metal in Red, Size 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair CDD972C5E2B74C0E9069CCA65FD0EB0F
Arlmont & Co. Silva 11' Market Sunbrella Umbrella Metal in Red, Size 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair CDD972C5E2B74C0E9069CCA65FD0EB0F
$425.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Ragland 9' Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 96.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 326405055A9F46B68CC9BE99F1CD37CE
Arlmont & Co. Ragland 9' Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 96.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 326405055A9F46B68CC9BE99F1CD37CE
$119.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Annalise 11' Market Umbrella Metal in Green/Blue/Navy, Size 102.0 H in | Wayfair BB409E0B4FC74E57887C7B0CC30CAA16
Arlmont & Co. Annalise 11' Market Umbrella Metal in Green/Blue/Navy, Size 102.0 H in | Wayfair BB409E0B4FC74E57887C7B0CC30CAA16
$168.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. E.10 X 6.5T Rectangular Patio Umbrella(Brown) Metal in Red, Size 98.4 H x 120.0 W x 78.0 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. E.10 X 6.5T Rectangular Patio Umbrella(Brown) Metal in Red, Size 98.4 H x 120.0 W x 78.0 D in | Wayfair
$169.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Vanderpool 9' Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 90.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 69443BF0BB6744F1A8E86277D1EE11CA
Arlmont & Co. Vanderpool 9' Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 90.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 69443BF0BB6744F1A8E86277D1EE11CA
$145.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Sandstrom 10' Lighted Cantilever Umbrella Metal in Orange, Size 120.0 W x 91.44 D in | Wayfair 0EE73FFECA3047708532D8FB760C115F
Arlmont & Co. Sandstrom 10' Lighted Cantilever Umbrella Metal in Orange, Size 120.0 W x 91.44 D in | Wayfair 0EE73FFECA3047708532D8FB760C115F
$249.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Deshaun 9' Market Sunbrella Umbrella Metal, Size 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair D40F0F17A307439F8CFE585FE1183511
Arlmont & Co. Deshaun 9' Market Sunbrella Umbrella Metal, Size 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair D40F0F17A307439F8CFE585FE1183511
$223.99
wayfair
ANGELES HOME 10 ft. Steel Cantilever Patio Umbrella in Orange
ANGELES HOME 10 ft. Steel Cantilever Patio Umbrella in Orange
$179.25
($210.88
save 15%)
homedepot
Beachcrest Home™ Mraz 9' x 9' Octagonal Market Umbrella Wood in Brown, Size 99.0 H in | Wayfair 5820115EFE1B457996BAB21F077D7556
Beachcrest Home™ Mraz 9' x 9' Octagonal Market Umbrella Wood in Brown, Size 99.0 H in | Wayfair 5820115EFE1B457996BAB21F077D7556
$273.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Aizah 9' Market Umbrella in Green, Size 103.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 033D50C55C074141A5484FFF128984F3
Arlmont & Co. Aizah 9' Market Umbrella in Green, Size 103.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 033D50C55C074141A5484FFF128984F3
$329.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. 10Ft 3-Tiers Patio Umbrella Red Metal in Brown, Size 103.35 H in | Wayfair 1C28B3F8A984491A8820F67165E84848
Arlmont & Co. 10Ft 3-Tiers Patio Umbrella Red Metal in Brown, Size 103.35 H in | Wayfair 1C28B3F8A984491A8820F67165E84848
$306.99
wayfair
Powell 9' Cantilever Umbrella
Powell 9' Cantilever Umbrella
$223.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Tylor 8.9' Lighted Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 93.0 H in | Wayfair AE4EB115EC8B45A889AF2E1F5C9C538A
Arlmont & Co. Tylor 8.9' Lighted Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 93.0 H in | Wayfair AE4EB115EC8B45A889AF2E1F5C9C538A
$139.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Adela 10' Square Cantilever Umbrella Metal in Red, Size 78.0 H x 120.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair 7A5C0CCA85FF4CB7BF4101E429514A51
Arlmont & Co. Adela 10' Square Cantilever Umbrella Metal in Red, Size 78.0 H x 120.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair 7A5C0CCA85FF4CB7BF4101E429514A51
$349.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. 132" Lighted Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 96.0 H in | Wayfair 2EF664537F574E64B3DC6FC95F4D8AC6
Arlmont & Co. 132" Lighted Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 96.0 H in | Wayfair 2EF664537F574E64B3DC6FC95F4D8AC6
$156.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Naes 15' Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 97.0 H x 180.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 821FB7C131774AB6A7AD84C3E2199F9B
Arlmont & Co. Naes 15' Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 97.0 H x 180.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 821FB7C131774AB6A7AD84C3E2199F9B
$274.99
wayfair
Bomar Square Cantilever Umbrella
Bomar Square Cantilever Umbrella
$360.70
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Fryman 90" Market Umbrella Metal in White, Size 90.0 H x 90.0 W x 90.0 D in | Wayfair 52E5476D4BD940DE8043FC9F1BD6F9DD
Arlmont & Co. Fryman 90" Market Umbrella Metal in White, Size 90.0 H x 90.0 W x 90.0 D in | Wayfair 52E5476D4BD940DE8043FC9F1BD6F9DD
$128.99
wayfair
Garces 9' x 9' Lighted Market Umbrella
Garces 9' x 9' Lighted Market Umbrella
$189.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BLUU 9' Square Cantilever Umbrella in Brown, Size 76.7 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair BL-jxzlm-Cream Beige
BLUU 9' Square Cantilever Umbrella in Brown, Size 76.7 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair BL-jxzlm-Cream Beige
$349.99
wayfair
Barron 7' 6" Umbrella
Barron 7' 6" Umbrella
$71.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Mariyah 11' Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 109.0 H x 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair 6C0929544CD84B4FA73BE13376AF46AC
Arlmont & Co. Mariyah 11' Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 109.0 H x 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair 6C0929544CD84B4FA73BE13376AF46AC
$409.92
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Silva 11' Market Sunbrella Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair E834118EB1504D26B5E1CAF93CFC2310
Arlmont & Co. Silva 11' Market Sunbrella Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair E834118EB1504D26B5E1CAF93CFC2310
$425.99
wayfair
Delcastillo 120'' Square Cantilever Umbrella
Delcastillo 120'' Square Cantilever Umbrella
$1,199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bay Isle Home™ Belles 9 Market Umbrella Metal in White, Size 64.8 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 96D1F4111B744E5A980C2D22E507E693
Bay Isle Home™ Belles 9 Market Umbrella Metal in White, Size 64.8 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 96D1F4111B744E5A980C2D22E507E693
$155.99
wayfair
15x9ft Large Double-Sided Rectangular Outdoor Aluminum Twin Patio Market Umbrella w/Crank- burgundy
15x9ft Large Double-Sided Rectangular Outdoor Aluminum Twin Patio Market Umbrella w/Crank- burgundy
$179.49
walmart
Beachcrest Home™ Mullaney Beachcrest Home 11' Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 102.0 H x 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair
Beachcrest Home™ Mullaney Beachcrest Home 11' Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 102.0 H x 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair
$231.76
($380.00
save 39%)
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Broadmeade Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 102.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair BCHH3732 37526542
Arlmont & Co. Broadmeade Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 102.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair BCHH3732 37526542
$226.35
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Spicer 9' x 7' Rectangular Market Umbrella Metal in Red, Size 98.4 H x 110.4 W x 78.72 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Spicer 9' x 7' Rectangular Market Umbrella Metal in Red, Size 98.4 H x 110.4 W x 78.72 D in | Wayfair
$122.99
wayfair
Heald 7' 5" Market Umbrella
Heald 7' 5" Market Umbrella
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Maria 7' Square Market Umbrella Metal in Orange/Brown, Size 102.0 H x 84.0 W x 84.0 D in | Wayfair 7NPUA-4622
Arlmont & Co. Maria 7' Square Market Umbrella Metal in Orange/Brown, Size 102.0 H x 84.0 W x 84.0 D in | Wayfair 7NPUA-4622
$639.99
wayfair
108'' Patio Umbrella
108'' Patio Umbrella
$76.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Leon 9' 6" Cantilever Umbrella Metal in Green, Size 95.0 H in | Wayfair 7C0AFD52F9AD47708793DF253061FA0B
Arlmont & Co. Leon 9' 6" Cantilever Umbrella Metal in Green, Size 95.0 H in | Wayfair 7C0AFD52F9AD47708793DF253061FA0B
$135.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. 9 Ft Outdoor Patio Tilt Market Enhanced Aluminum Umbrella 8 Ribs in Brown, Size 175.59 H in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. 9 Ft Outdoor Patio Tilt Market Enhanced Aluminum Umbrella 8 Ribs in Brown, Size 175.59 H in | Wayfair
$89.99
wayfair
Aarav 8.5' Lighted Umbrella
Aarav 8.5' Lighted Umbrella
$162.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Broadmeade Market Umbrella Metal in Gray, Size 102.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair BCHH3732 37526581
Arlmont & Co. Broadmeade Market Umbrella Metal in Gray, Size 102.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair BCHH3732 37526581
$359.75
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Sunbrella Canvas Brick 9Ft Market Umbrella in Brown/Red, Size 93.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Sunbrella Canvas Brick 9Ft Market Umbrella in Brown/Red, Size 93.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair
$339.99
wayfair
Gordonville 120" x 120" Round Cantilever Umbrella
Gordonville 120" x 120" Round Cantilever Umbrella
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Indurial 9' Market Sunbrella Umbrella Wood in Orange, Size 96.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 44D52334205E47CAA0C8B66E0492D9C0
Arlmont & Co. Indurial 9' Market Sunbrella Umbrella Wood in Orange, Size 96.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 44D52334205E47CAA0C8B66E0492D9C0
$329.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Indurial 9' Market Sunbrella Umbrella Wood in Brown, Size 96.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 73D7F0CEF0C04568ABF841C1DEDBD927
Arlmont & Co. Indurial 9' Market Sunbrella Umbrella Wood in Brown, Size 96.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 73D7F0CEF0C04568ABF841C1DEDBD927
$329.99
wayfair
ankishi Outdoor Umbrella Filled Holder Parasol Water Injection Bag for Outdoor Leisure
ankishi Outdoor Umbrella Filled Holder Parasol Water Injection Bag for Outdoor Leisure
$15.77
walmart
Patio Umbrellas
