Outdoor Canopies

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Shades & Structures
Canopies
Outdoor Canopies
Share
Outdoor Canopies
Blue Carve 3 Person Tent w/ Carry Bag Steel in Gray/Green, Size 6.6 H x 117.0 W x 117.0 D in | Wayfair NY100090-01-22
featured
Blue Carve 3 Person Tent w/ Carry Bag Steel in Gray/Green, Size 6.6 H x 117.0 W x 117.0 D in | Wayfair NY100090-01-22
$42.99
wayfair
Taffeta Side Wall
featured
Taffeta Side Wall
$51.11
wayfairnorthamerica
shanglixiansenxinmaoyi 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Metal Pop-Up Party Tent Metal/Steel/Soft-top in White | Wayfair shanglixiansenxinmaoyibf6801d
featured
shanglixiansenxinmaoyi 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Metal Pop-Up Party Tent Metal/Steel/Soft-top in White | Wayfair shanglixiansenxinmaoyibf6801d
$359.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Gardner 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Pop-Up Canopy Metal/Steel/Soft-top in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 90.0 H x 117.0 W x 117.0 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Gardner 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Pop-Up Canopy Metal/Steel/Soft-top in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 90.0 H x 117.0 W x 117.0 D in | Wayfair
$279.99
wayfair
Outdoor Party Tent, 10' x 10' Waterproof Patio Gazebo Tent with 3 Side Walls, Heavy Duty Outdoor Party Wedding Tent for Outside, Portable Gazebo BBQ Canopy Tent for Catering Garden Beach Camping
Outdoor Party Tent, 10' x 10' Waterproof Patio Gazebo Tent with 3 Side Walls, Heavy Duty Outdoor Party Wedding Tent for Outside, Portable Gazebo BBQ Canopy Tent for Catering Garden Beach Camping
$87.99
walmart
AMONIDA Gazebo with Mosquito Net 13.1'x9.8'x9' Anthracite 180 g/mÂ² Canopies & Gazebos
AMONIDA Gazebo with Mosquito Net 13.1'x9.8'x9' Anthracite 180 g/mÂ² Canopies & Gazebos
$452.99
walmart
Andoer Portable Mini Beach Sun Shade Canopy Instant Outdoor Beach Tent Shelter with Carry Case
Andoer Portable Mini Beach Sun Shade Canopy Instant Outdoor Beach Tent Shelter with Carry Case
$14.99
walmart
Canopy Net Tent Easy Setup Screen House Camping Canopy Shade Tent for Outdoor Patios
Canopy Net Tent Easy Setup Screen House Camping Canopy Shade Tent for Outdoor Patios
$71.81
walmart
Booyoo HB 2 Doors & 2 Windows Waterproof Right-Angle Folding Tent Canopy for Outdoor Party Event Wedding
Booyoo HB 2 Doors & 2 Windows Waterproof Right-Angle Folding Tent Canopy for Outdoor Party Event Wedding
$110.89
walmart
11 Ft. W X 11 Ft. D Pop-Up Canopy Gazebo
11 Ft. W X 11 Ft. D Pop-Up Canopy Gazebo
$169.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Instant Canopy Wall Panel Clear Rainproof Shelter
Instant Canopy Wall Panel Clear Rainproof Shelter
$22.51
walmart
AMONIDA 2-Tier Gazebo Top Cover 9.1 oz/ydÂ² 13.1'x9.8' Brown Canopy & Gazebo Tops
AMONIDA 2-Tier Gazebo Top Cover 9.1 oz/ydÂ² 13.1'x9.8' Brown Canopy & Gazebo Tops
$83.87
walmart
Advertisement
Arlmont & Co. Renly 118.11" W x 118.11" D Metal Pergola w/ Canopy Metal, Size 88.58 H x 118.11 W x 118.11 D in | Wayfair 49325
Arlmont & Co. Renly 118.11" W x 118.11" D Metal Pergola w/ Canopy Metal, Size 88.58 H x 118.11 W x 118.11 D in | Wayfair 49325
$289.29
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Morse 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Aluminum Pergola w/ Canopy Aluminum/Metal/Steel in Black/Gray, Size 91.2 H x 117.6 W x 117.6 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Morse 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Aluminum Pergola w/ Canopy Aluminum/Metal/Steel in Black/Gray, Size 91.2 H x 117.6 W x 117.6 D in | Wayfair
$619.06
wayfair
Quality Double Tiered Grill Canopy, Outdoor Bbq Gazebo Tent With Uv Protection
Quality Double Tiered Grill Canopy, Outdoor Bbq Gazebo Tent With Uv Protection
$508.49
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. 10X10 Ft Outdoor Patio Garden Gazebo Tent,Outdoor Shading, Gazebo Canopy w/ Curtains,Beige in Brown, Size 105.6 H in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. 10X10 Ft Outdoor Patio Garden Gazebo Tent,Outdoor Shading, Gazebo Canopy w/ Curtains,Beige in Brown, Size 105.6 H in | Wayfair
$389.99
wayfair
10' x 10' Outdoor Side Walls Canopy Tent
10' x 10' Outdoor Side Walls Canopy Tent
$96.99
walmart
BEW Quality Double Tiered Grill Canopy, Outdoor Bbq Gazebo Tent w/ Uv Protection, Size 110.0 H x 142.1 W x 127.0 D in | Wayfair MX198524AAA
BEW Quality Double Tiered Grill Canopy, Outdoor Bbq Gazebo Tent w/ Uv Protection, Size 110.0 H x 142.1 W x 127.0 D in | Wayfair MX198524AAA
$528.05
wayfair
Advantek Pet Gazebo Canopy Desert Sunset, 5' L, Medium, Orange
Advantek Pet Gazebo Canopy Desert Sunset, 5' L, Medium, Orange
$51.02
($73.99
save 31%)
petco
Ainfox 10x20FT Outdoor Pop up Patio Canopy Tent White
Ainfox 10x20FT Outdoor Pop up Patio Canopy Tent White
$314.99
overstock
10' x 10' Canopy Tent for Outside, New Upgraded Patio Gazebos Tent with 3 SideWall, Outdoor Party Wedding Tent, Waterproof Backyard Tent BBQ Shelter Pavilion for Catering Garden Beach Camping
10' x 10' Canopy Tent for Outside, New Upgraded Patio Gazebos Tent with 3 SideWall, Outdoor Party Wedding Tent, Waterproof Backyard Tent BBQ Shelter Pavilion for Catering Garden Beach Camping
$79.99
walmart
AHC Heavy Duty Carport Canopy Roof Plastic in Gray, Size 240.0 H x 240.0 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair DRG60325
AHC Heavy Duty Carport Canopy Roof Plastic in Gray, Size 240.0 H x 240.0 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair DRG60325
$150.41
wayfair
Aoodor 10' X 10' Double-Tiered Patio Gazebo w/ Mesh Netting Canopy Top - Metal Frame Brown Color Metal/Soft-top, Size 110.0 H x 118.1 W x 118.1 D in
Aoodor 10' X 10' Double-Tiered Patio Gazebo w/ Mesh Netting Canopy Top - Metal Frame Brown Color Metal/Soft-top, Size 110.0 H x 118.1 W x 118.1 D in
$277.21
wayfair
Ancheer 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Metal Pop-Up Canopy Metal/Soft-top in White, Size 105.0 H x 120.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair US01+SPG000019_PU#WF3
Ancheer 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Metal Pop-Up Canopy Metal/Soft-top in White, Size 105.0 H x 120.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair US01+SPG000019_PU#WF3
$132.99
wayfair
Advertisement
AMONIDA 2-Tier Gazebo Top Cover 0.68lb/mÂ² 157.5"x118.1" Taupe Canopy & Gazebo Accessories
AMONIDA 2-Tier Gazebo Top Cover 0.68lb/mÂ² 157.5"x118.1" Taupe Canopy & Gazebo Accessories
$101.96
walmart
Ainfox 10 x 10ft Slanted Leg Pop Up Canopy Tent
Ainfox 10 x 10ft Slanted Leg Pop Up Canopy Tent
$77.49
overstock
Patio Aluminum Retractable Pergola Outdoor Gazebo Heavy Duty Grape Trellis Sunshade Canopy for, Garden (10x10ft)
Patio Aluminum Retractable Pergola Outdoor Gazebo Heavy Duty Grape Trellis Sunshade Canopy for, Garden (10x10ft)
$771.49
overstock
ADVANCE OUTDOOR Adjustable 10x20 ft Heavy Duty Carport Car Canopy Garage Boat Shelter Party Tent, Adjustable Height from 6.5ft to 8.0ft, Beige
ADVANCE OUTDOOR Adjustable 10x20 ft Heavy Duty Carport Car Canopy Garage Boat Shelter Party Tent, Adjustable Height from 6.5ft to 8.0ft, Beige
$245.98
walmart
Hard Top Canopy Fits John Deere 6x4 & 4x2 Gators JG90G
Hard Top Canopy Fits John Deere 6x4 & 4x2 Gators JG90G
$776.25
walmart
Arrow 10' W x 20' D Canopy Metal, Size 96.4 H x 120.0 W x 240.0 D in | Wayfair CPHC102007
Arrow 10' W x 20' D Canopy Metal, Size 96.4 H x 120.0 W x 240.0 D in | Wayfair CPHC102007
$1,786.33
wayfair
ALPHA CAMP Beach Shade Tent Portable Canopy Sun Shelter with Sandbag Anchors - Family Size 7.6x7.2FT Green
ALPHA CAMP Beach Shade Tent Portable Canopy Sun Shelter with Sandbag Anchors - Family Size 7.6x7.2FT Green
$87.95
walmart
Kalmin 15 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Steel Pop-Up Canopy
Kalmin 15 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Steel Pop-Up Canopy
$168.66
wayfairnorthamerica
Aoxun 10x13ft Outdoor Double Roof Gazebo Canopy, Aluminum Frame Grill Pergola For Patios w/ Netting & Curtains For Gardens, Terraces in Gray/Green
Aoxun 10x13ft Outdoor Double Roof Gazebo Canopy, Aluminum Frame Grill Pergola For Patios w/ Netting & Curtains For Gardens, Terraces in Gray/Green
$977.77
wayfair
Ainfox 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Steel Pop-Up Canopy Metal/Steel/Soft-top in Red, Size 100.39 H x 118.0 W x 118.0 D in | Wayfair OB-GZ032RE
Ainfox 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Steel Pop-Up Canopy Metal/Steel/Soft-top in Red, Size 100.39 H x 118.0 W x 118.0 D in | Wayfair OB-GZ032RE
$95.99
wayfair
AMONIDA 2-Tier Gazebo Top Cover 9.1 oz/ydÂ² 13.1'x9.8' Brown Canopy & Gazebo Accessories
AMONIDA 2-Tier Gazebo Top Cover 9.1 oz/ydÂ² 13.1'x9.8' Brown Canopy & Gazebo Accessories
$94.59
walmart
Camdyn 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Steel Pop-Up Canopy
Camdyn 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Steel Pop-Up Canopy
$140.83
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Arlmont & Co. Copan 11'6" W x 11'6" D Metal Pergola w/ Canopy Aluminum/Metal in White, Size 93.0 H x 138.0 W x 138.0 D in | Wayfair PR11WTS
Arlmont & Co. Copan 11'6" W x 11'6" D Metal Pergola w/ Canopy Aluminum/Metal in White, Size 93.0 H x 138.0 W x 138.0 D in | Wayfair PR11WTS
$1,799.10
wayfair
Americans Beach Tent Sun Shade Portable Canopy w/ Sandbag Anchors in Orange, Size 79.2 H x 120.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair TUTKF100090-02-22
Americans Beach Tent Sun Shade Portable Canopy w/ Sandbag Anchors in Orange, Size 79.2 H x 120.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair TUTKF100090-02-22
$52.99
wayfair
Advantek Pet Gazebo Canopy Dark Forest, 5' L, Medium, Multi-Color
Advantek Pet Gazebo Canopy Dark Forest, 5' L, Medium, Multi-Color
$51.02
($73.99
save 31%)
petco
Patio Gazebos for Patios Double Roof Soft Canopy Garden Backyard Gazebo for Shade and Rain,Beige
Patio Gazebos for Patios Double Roof Soft Canopy Garden Backyard Gazebo for Shade and Rain,Beige
$445.99
overstock
13 Ft. W x 9.5 Ft. D Aluminum Pergola with Canopy
13 Ft. W x 9.5 Ft. D Aluminum Pergola with Canopy
$808.45
wayfairnorthamerica
ABCCANOPY Classic Ez Pop up Canopy Tent with Sidewalls 10x10 Market and Patio-Series, Aurantia
ABCCANOPY Classic Ez Pop up Canopy Tent with Sidewalls 10x10 Market and Patio-Series, Aurantia
$402.85
walmart
Ainfox 10x20 Ft Heavy Duty Pop Up Thickened Canopy Wedding Party Tent Event Gazebos with 6 Removable Sidewalls with Sandbags Red
Ainfox 10x20 Ft Heavy Duty Pop Up Thickened Canopy Wedding Party Tent Event Gazebos with 6 Removable Sidewalls with Sandbags Red
$327.99
walmart
Athome Pop Up Beach Tent Sun Shelter Lightweight Beach Sun Shade Canopy Cabana Beach Tents Fit 2-3 Person
Athome Pop Up Beach Tent Sun Shelter Lightweight Beach Sun Shade Canopy Cabana Beach Tents Fit 2-3 Person
$45.54
walmart
ALEKO Heavy Duty Outdoor Canopy Carport Tent - 10 X 20 Ft - in Gray, Size 110.4 H x 120.0 W x 242.4 D in | Wayfair CP1020GR
ALEKO Heavy Duty Outdoor Canopy Carport Tent - 10 X 20 Ft - in Gray, Size 110.4 H x 120.0 W x 242.4 D in | Wayfair CP1020GR
$375.18
wayfair
ankishi Outdoor Multi-Function Tent Canopy Waterproof Sunscreen Outdoor Tents Sunshade Beach Camping Supplies
ankishi Outdoor Multi-Function Tent Canopy Waterproof Sunscreen Outdoor Tents Sunshade Beach Camping Supplies
$39.17
walmart
AMONIDA 2-Tier Gazebo Top Cover 0.68lb/mÂ² 157.5"x118.1" Anthracite Canopy & Gazebo Accessories
AMONIDA 2-Tier Gazebo Top Cover 0.68lb/mÂ² 157.5"x118.1" Anthracite Canopy & Gazebo Accessories
$82.57
walmart
ABCCANOPY Classic Ez Pop up Canopy Tent with Sidewalls 10x15 Market and Patio-Series
ABCCANOPY Classic Ez Pop up Canopy Tent with Sidewalls 10x15 Market and Patio-Series
$349.95
walmart
Advertisement
Eurmax Replacement Canopy in Blue, Size 40.8 H x 96.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair 0808TOP4RB-X
Eurmax Replacement Canopy in Blue, Size 40.8 H x 96.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair 0808TOP4RB-X
$89.99
wayfair
10' X 10' Patio Gazebo Canopy Tent Garden Shelter
10' X 10' Patio Gazebo Canopy Tent Garden Shelter
$242.55
wayfairnorthamerica
Chunhelife 3X3m/10X10ft Party Tent Gazebo Wedding Canopy White Outdoor Waterproof Tents Elegant Church Camping Gear w/ Spiral Tubes | Wayfair
Chunhelife 3X3m/10X10ft Party Tent Gazebo Wedding Canopy White Outdoor Waterproof Tents Elegant Church Camping Gear w/ Spiral Tubes | Wayfair
$72.57
wayfair
Calorful 10' X 10' Patio Gazebo Canopy Tent Garden Shelter Metal/Steel/Soft-top in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 120.0 H x 120.0 W x 102.0 D in | Wayfair
Calorful 10' X 10' Patio Gazebo Canopy Tent Garden Shelter Metal/Steel/Soft-top in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 120.0 H x 120.0 W x 102.0 D in | Wayfair
$242.55
wayfair
Calorful 10' X 30' Outdoor Wedding Party Event Tent Gazebo Canopy, Size 102.0 H x 120.0 W x 360.0 D in | Wayfair HWY9-OP3934
Calorful 10' X 30' Outdoor Wedding Party Event Tent Gazebo Canopy, Size 102.0 H x 120.0 W x 360.0 D in | Wayfair HWY9-OP3934
$211.21
wayfair
10' Tan and Ivory Squiggle Rectangular Outdoor Patio Umbrella Canopy
10' Tan and Ivory Squiggle Rectangular Outdoor Patio Umbrella Canopy
$179.97
($359.00
save 50%)
crate&barrel
Costway 10 x 10 Feet Pop Up Tent Slant Leg Canopy with Detachable Side Wall-Pink
Costway 10 x 10 Feet Pop Up Tent Slant Leg Canopy with Detachable Side Wall-Pink
$119.95
costway
Costway 17 Feet x 10 Feet Foldable Pop Up Canopy with Adjustable Instant Sun Shelter-Pink
Costway 17 Feet x 10 Feet Foldable Pop Up Canopy with Adjustable Instant Sun Shelter-Pink
$199.95
costway
Canopy Net Mosquito Netting Tent Easy Setup Screen House Camping Canopy Shade Tent For Outdoor Patios Umbrellas Clearance
Canopy Net Mosquito Netting Tent Easy Setup Screen House Camping Canopy Shade Tent For Outdoor Patios Umbrellas Clearance
$84.86
walmart
Folding Shelter,3 x 3M 3-Sides Portable Canopy Tent Instant Outdoor Waterproof Canopy Camping Tent Canopy Folding Shelter,Beach Patio Tent
Folding Shelter,3 x 3M 3-Sides Portable Canopy Tent Instant Outdoor Waterproof Canopy Camping Tent Canopy Folding Shelter,Beach Patio Tent
$64.40
walmart
CHICIRIS Party Tent Roof 118.1"x118.1" Anthracite Canopy & Gazebo Tops
CHICIRIS Party Tent Roof 118.1"x118.1" Anthracite Canopy & Gazebo Tops
$46.54
walmart
V-Series 2 12 Ft. W x 12 Ft. D Steel Pop-Up Canopy
V-Series 2 12 Ft. W x 12 Ft. D Steel Pop-Up Canopy
$107.87
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Outdoor Canopies
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.