Better Homes & Gardens
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Shades & Structures
Arbors
Arbors
Share
Arbors
85" Wooden Garden Arbor for Climbing Plants
featured
85" Wooden Garden Arbor for Climbing Plants
$226.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Achla AR-01 Arbor Garden Bench - Black Powdercoat
featured
Achla AR-01 Arbor Garden Bench - Black Powdercoat
$215.64
walmart
Pagoda Wedding Arbor - All Things Cedar PA106
featured
Pagoda Wedding Arbor - All Things Cedar PA106
$763.99
totallyfurniture
95.5" Tall Handcrafted Iron Square on Square Garden Arbor II Graphite Powder Coated Finish - Achla Designs
95.5" Tall Handcrafted Iron Square on Square Garden Arbor II Graphite Powder Coated Finish - Achla Designs
$326.99
target
1. GO Garden Arched 43" W x 22" D Steel Arbor w/ Gate Metal/Steel in Black/Gray, Size 79.0 H x 43.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair OG-Arch007
1. GO Garden Arched 43" W x 22" D Steel Arbor w/ Gate Metal/Steel in Black/Gray, Size 79.0 H x 43.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair OG-Arch007
$194.98
wayfair
7.5" Steel Royal Arbor With Bench - Black
7.5" Steel Royal Arbor With Bench - Black
$399.99
target
63'' W x 24'' D Solid + Manufactured Wood Arbor
63'' W x 24'' D Solid + Manufactured Wood Arbor
$246.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Pacific Giftware Enchanted Garden Decorative Metal Arbor Mini Fairy Garden Decorative Accessory 8 inch Tall
Pacific Giftware Enchanted Garden Decorative Metal Arbor Mini Fairy Garden Decorative Accessory 8 inch Tall
$14.99
walmart
Dex The Princess' Garden Steel Arbor
Dex The Princess' Garden Steel Arbor
$682.86
wayfairnorthamerica
Plow & Hearth Montebello Iron Arbor w/ Gate Iron/Metal in Gray, Size 84.0 H x 53.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair 50510
Plow & Hearth Montebello Iron Arbor w/ Gate Iron/Metal in Gray, Size 84.0 H x 53.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair 50510
$229.95
wayfair
Juniper + Ivory Grayson Lane 87 In. x 48 In. Contemporary Garden Arbor Black Iron - 31615
Juniper + Ivory Grayson Lane 87 In. x 48 In. Contemporary Garden Arbor Black Iron - 31615
$341.99
totallyfurniture
Kinbor 44" W x 21.7" D Steel Arbor Metal/Steel in Black/Gray, Size 81.1 H x 44.0 W x 21.7 D in | Wayfair REGA013
Kinbor 44" W x 21.7" D Steel Arbor Metal/Steel in Black/Gray, Size 81.1 H x 44.0 W x 21.7 D in | Wayfair REGA013
$115.33
wayfair
Lark Manor™ Delvalle 43.31" W x 17.52" D Iron Arbor Iron/Metal in Black/Gray, Size 90.55 H x 43.31 W x 17.52 D in | Wayfair
Lark Manor™ Delvalle 43.31" W x 17.52" D Iron Arbor Iron/Metal in Black/Gray, Size 90.55 H x 43.31 W x 17.52 D in | Wayfair
$112.16
wayfair
Kinbor 50" W x 14" D Metal Arbor Metal in Black, Size 100.0 H x 50.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair REGA011
Kinbor 50" W x 14" D Metal Arbor Metal in Black, Size 100.0 H x 50.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair REGA011
$29.99
wayfair
Garden Arbor
Garden Arbor
$245.98
walmart
Lowe's 3.6-ft W x 7.5-ft H Black Garden Arbor | 89097
Lowe's 3.6-ft W x 7.5-ft H Black Garden Arbor | 89097
$148.67
lowes
Otego Iron Arbor
Otego Iron Arbor
$264.41
wayfairnorthamerica
Mountville Iron Arbor
Mountville Iron Arbor
$220.20
wayfairnorthamerica
Starke Deluxe Cedar Arbor Porch Swing with Stand
Starke Deluxe Cedar Arbor Porch Swing with Stand
$1,829.99
wayfairnorthamerica
55" W x 40" D Vinyl Arbor
55" W x 40" D Vinyl Arbor
$187.53
wayfairnorthamerica
East Urban Home Bracey 125" W x 74.8" D Steel Arbor Metal/Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 84.65 H x 125.98 W x 74.8 D in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Bracey 125" W x 74.8" D Steel Arbor Metal/Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 84.65 H x 125.98 W x 74.8 D in | Wayfair
$595.12
wayfair
DuraTrel Wellington 50" x 28" x 82" White Vinyl Arbor
DuraTrel Wellington 50" x 28" x 82" White Vinyl Arbor
$196.99
overstock
DuraTrel Bakersfield 72"x 85" White Vinyl Arbor
DuraTrel Bakersfield 72"x 85" White Vinyl Arbor
$249.99
overstock
EZ Fence 55" W x 40" D Vinyl Arbor Vinyl in White, Size 84.0 H x 55.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair 81211
EZ Fence 55" W x 40" D Vinyl Arbor Vinyl in White, Size 84.0 H x 55.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair 81211
$187.53
($199.99
save 6%)
wayfair
78" Providence Vinyl Arbor - White - Dura-Trel
78" Providence Vinyl Arbor - White - Dura-Trel
$154.99
target
Wooden Garden Arbor Wedding Arch For Ceremony
Wooden Garden Arbor Wedding Arch For Ceremony
$185.03
wayfairnorthamerica
Fleur De Lis Living Nastya Tuileries Iron Arbor Iron/Metal in Black/Gray, Size 113.0 H x 48.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair ARB-01
Fleur De Lis Living Nastya Tuileries Iron Arbor Iron/Metal in Black/Gray, Size 113.0 H x 48.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair ARB-01
$333.67
wayfair
Decorative Cedar Wood Arbor
Decorative Cedar Wood Arbor
$509.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Threeman Products Deluxe Cedar Wood Arbor Wood in Brown, Size 85.5 H x 88.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair TMP0404-72N
Threeman Products Deluxe Cedar Wood Arbor Wood in Brown, Size 85.5 H x 88.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair TMP0404-72N
$931.66
wayfair
Safavieh Beatrix Arbor In Rustic Brown
Safavieh Beatrix Arbor In Rustic Brown
$589.99
bedbath&beyond
Threeman Products Window Cedar Wood Arbor Wood in Brown, Size 78.25 H x 72.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair TMP0414J-S
Threeman Products Window Cedar Wood Arbor Wood in Brown, Size 78.25 H x 72.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair TMP0414J-S
$599.99
wayfair
Threeman Products Classic Wood Arbor Wood in Brown, Size 79.25 H x 72.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair TMP0411J-S
Threeman Products Classic Wood Arbor Wood in Brown, Size 79.25 H x 72.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair TMP0411J-S
$699.99
wayfair
Vita New England Arbors 4.08-ft W x 7.62-ft H White Vinyl Garden Arbor | VA68133
Vita New England Arbors 4.08-ft W x 7.62-ft H White Vinyl Garden Arbor | VA68133
$199.58
lowes
Florence Vinyl Arbor
Florence Vinyl Arbor
$199.58
wayfairnorthamerica
Deluxe Japanese Wood Arbor with Gate
Deluxe Japanese Wood Arbor with Gate
$1,039.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Threeman Products Country Cedar Wood Arbor Wood in Brown, Size 80.0 H x 72.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair TMP0416J-S
Threeman Products Country Cedar Wood Arbor Wood in Brown, Size 80.0 H x 72.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair TMP0416J-S
$589.99
wayfair
Sierra Composite Vinyl Arbor
Sierra Composite Vinyl Arbor
$240.00
gardener'ssupplycompany
Threeman Products 48" D Wood Arbor Wood in Brown, Size 80.75 H x 104.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair TMP0405-84S
Threeman Products 48" D Wood Arbor Wood in Brown, Size 80.75 H x 104.0 W x 48.0 D in | Wayfair TMP0405-84S
$849.99
wayfair
Fairfield Grande 52.25" Vinyl Arbor - White - Vita
Fairfield Grande 52.25" Vinyl Arbor - White - Vita
$659.99
target
4.5' Heartwood Cedar Arbor Brown - Vita
4.5' Heartwood Cedar Arbor Brown - Vita
$338.99
target
YardCraft Canterbury Wood Arbor Wood in Brown/Green, Size 94.5 H x 75.75 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CA48
YardCraft Canterbury Wood Arbor Wood in Brown/Green, Size 94.5 H x 75.75 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair CA48
$1,569.99
wayfair
Threeman Products Decorative Cedar Wood Arbor w/ Gate & Side Panels Wood in Brown, Size 79.25 H x 72.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair TMP0413L-S
Threeman Products Decorative Cedar Wood Arbor w/ Gate & Side Panels Wood in Brown, Size 79.25 H x 72.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair TMP0413L-S
$1,059.99
wayfair
Threeman Products Deluxe Classic Wood Arbor Wood in Brown, Size 80.0 H x 72.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair TMP0401J-S
Threeman Products Deluxe Classic Wood Arbor Wood in Brown, Size 80.0 H x 72.0 W x 36.0 D in | Wayfair TMP0401J-S
$879.99
wayfair
Garden Arch, Rose Arbor With Sharp Ends For Various Climbing Plant, Outdoor Garden Lawn Backyard, Weeding
Garden Arch, Rose Arbor With Sharp Ends For Various Climbing Plant, Outdoor Garden Lawn Backyard, Weeding
$235.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Achla Square-On-Squares Arbor II
Achla Square-On-Squares Arbor II
$379.00
gardener'ssupplycompany
7.2 ft Garden Decoration Climbing Plants Arch Steel Arbor
7.2 ft Garden Decoration Climbing Plants Arch Steel Arbor
$295.95
walmart
wanme 81" W x 57" D Steel Arbor Metal/Steel in Black/Gray, Size 81.1 H x 81.0 W x 57.0 D in | Wayfair GT3260
wanme 81" W x 57" D Steel Arbor Metal/Steel in Black/Gray, Size 81.1 H x 81.0 W x 57.0 D in | Wayfair GT3260
$145.99
($149.99
save 3%)
wayfair
Achla Ferro Firenze Arbor
Achla Ferro Firenze Arbor
$339.00
gardener'ssupplycompany
Eden New England Arbors 10-ft W x 10-ft L x 9-ft White Plastic Freestanding Pergola | VA42022
Eden New England Arbors 10-ft W x 10-ft L x 9-ft White Plastic Freestanding Pergola | VA42022
$1,457.49
lowes
Keynsham Quatrefoil Metal Arbor
Keynsham Quatrefoil Metal Arbor
$403.41
wayfairnorthamerica
Astoria Grand Dacian 54" W x 10" D Iron Arbor Iron/Metal in Gray, Size 93.0 H x 54.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 43687
Astoria Grand Dacian 54" W x 10" D Iron Arbor Iron/Metal in Gray, Size 93.0 H x 54.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 43687
$456.45
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Reinhart 64" W x 28" D Vinyl Arbor Vinyl in White, Size 85.0 H x 64.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 11178
Arlmont & Co. Reinhart 64" W x 28" D Vinyl Arbor Vinyl in White, Size 85.0 H x 64.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 11178
$190.50
wayfair
City Elves 7.2 Ft Garden Decoration Climbing Plants Arch Steel Arbor, Size 86.0 H x 47.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair 47819026
City Elves 7.2 Ft Garden Decoration Climbing Plants Arch Steel Arbor, Size 86.0 H x 47.0 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair 47819026
$330.87
wayfair
BKB365 63" W x 18" D Wood Arbor Wood in Brown/White, Size 85.0 H x 63.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair XEL-WFKF170063
BKB365 63" W x 18" D Wood Arbor Wood in Brown/White, Size 85.0 H x 63.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair XEL-WFKF170063
$204.55
wayfair
All Things Cedar 5.92-ft W x 7.25-ft H Natural Wood Garden Arbor in Brown | PA96
All Things Cedar 5.92-ft W x 7.25-ft H Natural Wood Garden Arbor in Brown | PA96
$672.83
lowes
114.5" Tall Iron Monet II Garden Arbor Graphite Powder Coated Finish - Achla Designs
114.5" Tall Iron Monet II Garden Arbor Graphite Powder Coated Finish - Achla Designs
$404.99
target
Powden 47.24" W x 14.96" D Iron Arbor
Powden 47.24" W x 14.96" D Iron Arbor
$74.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Mountville Iron Arbor Metal, Size 92.0 H x 41.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair ARB-30G
Charlton Home® Mountville Iron Arbor Metal, Size 92.0 H x 41.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair ARB-30G
$220.20
wayfair
Deer Park Ironworks Dragonfly Steel Arbor Metal/Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 84.0 H x 57.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair AR214
Deer Park Ironworks Dragonfly Steel Arbor Metal/Steel in Brown/Gray, Size 84.0 H x 57.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair AR214
$299.99
wayfair
55.1'' W x 15'' D Metal Arbor
55.1'' W x 15'' D Metal Arbor
$21.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arbors
