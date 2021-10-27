Outdoor Shades & Structures

featured

12 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Metal Patio Gazebo

$1,335.20
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Blue Carve 3 Person Tent w/ Carry Bag Steel in Gray/Green, Size 6.6 H x 117.0 W x 117.0 D in | Wayfair NY100090-01-22

$42.99
wayfair
featured

Taffeta Side Wall

$51.11
wayfairnorthamerica

shanglixiansenxinmaoyi 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Metal Pop-Up Party Tent Metal/Steel/Soft-top in White | Wayfair shanglixiansenxinmaoyibf6801d

$359.99
wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Sloan 9' 8" Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 101.2 H x 118.1 W x 118.1 D in | Wayfair BE33C504139E4F6AAE760D21FABC0934

$85.99
wayfair

California Umbrella Casa Series 9' Outdoor Patio Umbrella With Auto Tilt Crank Lift, Sesame

$137.99
($289.99 save 52%)
ashleyhomestore

Arlmont & Co. Frizzleburg Resin Free Standing Umbrella Base Plastic/Resin in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 20.8 W x 20.8 D in | Wayfair

$91.99
wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Indiana 9' Market Sunbrella Umbrella in Blue/Navy, Size 96.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 217E0ACF312B4429B043CC1BE7F9B6E4

$323.99
wayfair

Alion Home 9' Square Shade Sail in Brown, Size 108.0 D in | Wayfair HDCSBB99

$29.67
wayfair

15X9ft Double-Sided Rectangular Crank Umbrella /Outdoor Patio Umbrella For Home (Burgundy)

$233.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Arlmont & Co. Sturbridge Rectangular Market Umbrella, Size 35.0 H x 118.0 W x 78.7 D in | Wayfair 825427C3FF8F4EB4B8E6E42A7C42B47B

$81.99
wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Maria 8' Market Umbrella Metal in Yellow, Size 90.0 H x 96.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair 8LPUPW-4858

$464.99
wayfair
Advertisement

ALEKO Retractable Window Awning Door Canopy Sun Rain Shade Cover 6 x 2 feet Grey

$91.49
overstock

Alcott Hill® Bushman 9' Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 90.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair ACOT5265 38840480

$163.99
wayfair

Arlmont & Co. 116.5" Market Umbrella in Brown, Size 93.7 H in | Wayfair 2D7874A9758D4F238ECBFD76C42C5004

$162.99
wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Gardner 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Pop-Up Canopy Metal/Steel/Soft-top in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 90.0 H x 117.0 W x 117.0 D in | Wayfair

$279.99
wayfair

Abba Patio 10 ft. x 6.5 ft. Rectangular Market Patio Umbrella Outdoor with Push Button Tilt and Crank in Red

$63.52
($70.58 save 10%)
homedepot

Outdoor Party Tent, 10' x 10' Waterproof Patio Gazebo Tent with 3 Side Walls, Heavy Duty Outdoor Party Wedding Tent for Outside, Portable Gazebo BBQ Canopy Tent for Catering Garden Beach Camping

$87.99
walmart

Arlmont & Co. Kline 7' 2" W x 6' 7" D Market Umbrella Metal in Green, Size 85.86 H x 85.8 W x 78.74 D in | Wayfair 9952B2B5E7E749EB864C5162CDD55164

$78.99
wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Rectangular Patio Umbrella w/ Crank in Brown, Size 98.0 H x 120.0 W x 78.0 D in | Wayfair 05222CBD85DD4EBCA1C9889970EFFA47

$213.99
wayfair

ALEKO RV Deluxe Sun Screen 8 ft. W x 6 ft. D Plastic Standard Trailer Awning Wood/Brick/Plastic/Concrete in Brown/Gray | Wayfair RVSSC8X6

$40.65
wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Broadmeade Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 110.5 H x 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair F20F8025F6594663A1DC5B0B63844CF9

$604.73
wayfair

Nelsonville 105" Market Umbrella

$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica

COLOURTREE 4 ft. x 40 ft. Grey Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size), Gray

$88.56
homedepot
Advertisement

ALEKO Privacy Mesh 4' x 25' Solid Print Blue Fence Screen

$19.00
($32.60 save 42%)
walmartusa

Access Outdoor Gazebo Steel Fabric Round Soft Top Gazebo，outdoor Patio Dome Gazebo w/ Removable Curtains, Size 116.1 H x 137.8 W x 70.1 D in Wayfair

$459.48
wayfair

ACEGOSES Patio Umbrella 42 lbs. Resin Patio Umbrella Base in Antique Bronze Casting, Suitable Up to 11 ft. Market Umbrella

$69.99
homedepot

Awntech Slope Window Awning Wood/Brick/Concrete/Fabric in White, Size 44.0 H x 76.5 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair EN1836-WH-4W

$465.15
wayfair

ALLOMN 2-Tier Gazebo Top Cover 310 G/M² 13.1'X9.8' Plastic in Black, Size 31.5 H x 118.1 W x 157.5 D in | Wayfair 312075-VD-LJB-0625

$192.86
wayfair

A&L Furniture Plank Garden Bridge in White, Size 12.0 H x 142.0 W x 47.0 D in | Wayfair 4012C-OAK

$3,094.29
wayfair

ALEKO 6-ft x 150-ft L Beige Hdpe Chain Link Fence Screen in Brown | PLK06150ABEIGE-LO

$129.00
lowes

Arlmont & Co. Maria 11' Market Umbrella Metal in Green, Size 102.0 H x 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair 11LPPTE-4612

$579.99
wayfair

Axbridge 9' Market Umbrella

$274.99
wayfairnorthamerica

ALEKO Retractable Patio Awning 13 X 10 Ft Deck Sunshade Green and White Stripe

$512.99
walmart

Arlmont & Co. Evansville 9' Lighted Market Umbrella Metal in Red, Size 96.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 19126F6483E74C85BEB6E0F28BBC5932

$109.99
wayfair

ALEKO Motorized LED 13 x 10 ft Half Cassette Retractable Awning Ivory

$558.99
overstock
Advertisement

Arlmont & Co. Garstang 8' 10" x 4' 5" Half Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 93.0 H in | Wayfair 502AD48391DD4A6688EC5C8CAB80DA13

$85.99
wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Idella 9'5" Cantilever Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 86.2 H x 113.8 W x 113.8 D in | Wayfair 6ECFEEF0BFD44161A95C031E20EE9F16

$269.99
wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Briley 7.5' Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 102.0 H x 90.0 W x 90.0 D in | Wayfair DF15CA10553F4ED88D4A5D8BE1B5E1EF

$273.99
wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Silva 11' Market Sunbrella Umbrella Metal in Red, Size 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair CDD972C5E2B74C0E9069CCA65FD0EB0F

$425.99
wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Ragland 9' Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 96.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 326405055A9F46B68CC9BE99F1CD37CE

$119.99
wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Annalise 11' Market Umbrella Metal in Green/Blue/Navy, Size 102.0 H in | Wayfair BB409E0B4FC74E57887C7B0CC30CAA16

$168.99
wayfair

Arlmont & Co. E.10 X 6.5T Rectangular Patio Umbrella(Brown) Metal in Red, Size 98.4 H x 120.0 W x 78.0 D in | Wayfair

$169.99
wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Vanderpool 9' Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 90.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 69443BF0BB6744F1A8E86277D1EE11CA

$145.99
wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Sandstrom 10' Lighted Cantilever Umbrella Metal in Orange, Size 120.0 W x 91.44 D in | Wayfair 0EE73FFECA3047708532D8FB760C115F

$249.99
wayfair

10' x 8' Rectangle Shade Sail

$37.43
wayfairnorthamerica

AMONIDA Door Canopy Black 47.2"x31.5" PC Awnings

$81.54
walmart

Awntech Slope Window Awning Wood/Brick/Concrete/Fabric in Green, Size 44.0 H x 76.5 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair EN23-WH-6F

$656.11
wayfair
Advertisement

Homchy 180x120 Party Tent Hardtop/Iron/Metal in Gray, Size 120.0 H x 180.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair yluo4-0809001

$296.99
wayfair

Eurmax Replacement Canopy in Blue, Size 40.8 H x 96.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair 0808TOP4RB-X

$89.99
wayfair

Coolaroo Coolhaven 12 ft. x 12 ft. Sapphire Square Shade Sail with Kit, saphire

$104.99
homedepot

Clihome 15-ft Solar Powered Market Patio Umbrella Polyester | CWCH-OP70084OR

$323.84
lowes

17 X 17 Square Curved Shade Sail

$171.99
wayfairnorthamerica

California Umbrella Venture Series 9' Market Umbrella Metal in Red, Size 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair ALTO908117-F27

$184.91
wayfair

ColourTree 16' Triangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 192.0 W x 192.0 D in | Wayfair TAPT16-3-kit

$49.57
wayfair

ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 21' X 42' Rectangle Shade Sail in Green, Size 504.0 W x 252.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-21x42-Green

$1,699.99
wayfair

Clihome Outdoor Patio Umbrella 10 Ft x 6.5 Ft Rectangular with Crank Weather Resistant UV Protection Water Repellent Durable 6 Sturdy Ribs,Tan

$154.09
($162.20 save 5%)
lowes

ColourTree Customize 15' x 11' Rectangle Shade Sail in Gray, Size 180.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR1115-9

$121.99
wayfair

ColourTree 8' X 14' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 168.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair TAPR0814-3

$46.00
wayfair

Otego Iron Arbor

$264.41
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com