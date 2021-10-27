Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Shades & Structures
Outdoor Shades & Structures
Share
Outdoor Shades & Structures
Awning
Canopies
Patio Umbrellas
Pergolas
Gazebos
umbrella bases
Arbors
Bridges
Privacy Screens
Shade Sails
12 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Metal Patio Gazebo
featured
12 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Metal Patio Gazebo
$1,335.20
wayfairnorthamerica
Blue Carve 3 Person Tent w/ Carry Bag Steel in Gray/Green, Size 6.6 H x 117.0 W x 117.0 D in | Wayfair NY100090-01-22
featured
Blue Carve 3 Person Tent w/ Carry Bag Steel in Gray/Green, Size 6.6 H x 117.0 W x 117.0 D in | Wayfair NY100090-01-22
$42.99
wayfair
Taffeta Side Wall
featured
Taffeta Side Wall
$51.11
wayfairnorthamerica
shanglixiansenxinmaoyi 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Metal Pop-Up Party Tent Metal/Steel/Soft-top in White | Wayfair shanglixiansenxinmaoyibf6801d
shanglixiansenxinmaoyi 10 Ft. W x 10 Ft. D Metal Pop-Up Party Tent Metal/Steel/Soft-top in White | Wayfair shanglixiansenxinmaoyibf6801d
$359.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Sloan 9' 8" Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 101.2 H x 118.1 W x 118.1 D in | Wayfair BE33C504139E4F6AAE760D21FABC0934
Arlmont & Co. Sloan 9' 8" Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 101.2 H x 118.1 W x 118.1 D in | Wayfair BE33C504139E4F6AAE760D21FABC0934
$85.99
wayfair
California Umbrella Casa Series 9' Outdoor Patio Umbrella With Auto Tilt Crank Lift, Sesame
California Umbrella Casa Series 9' Outdoor Patio Umbrella With Auto Tilt Crank Lift, Sesame
$137.99
($289.99
save 52%)
ashleyhomestore
Arlmont & Co. Frizzleburg Resin Free Standing Umbrella Base Plastic/Resin in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 20.8 W x 20.8 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Frizzleburg Resin Free Standing Umbrella Base Plastic/Resin in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 20.8 W x 20.8 D in | Wayfair
$91.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Indiana 9' Market Sunbrella Umbrella in Blue/Navy, Size 96.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 217E0ACF312B4429B043CC1BE7F9B6E4
Arlmont & Co. Indiana 9' Market Sunbrella Umbrella in Blue/Navy, Size 96.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 217E0ACF312B4429B043CC1BE7F9B6E4
$323.99
wayfair
Alion Home 9' Square Shade Sail in Brown, Size 108.0 D in | Wayfair HDCSBB99
Alion Home 9' Square Shade Sail in Brown, Size 108.0 D in | Wayfair HDCSBB99
$29.67
wayfair
15X9ft Double-Sided Rectangular Crank Umbrella /Outdoor Patio Umbrella For Home (Burgundy)
15X9ft Double-Sided Rectangular Crank Umbrella /Outdoor Patio Umbrella For Home (Burgundy)
$233.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Sturbridge Rectangular Market Umbrella, Size 35.0 H x 118.0 W x 78.7 D in | Wayfair 825427C3FF8F4EB4B8E6E42A7C42B47B
Arlmont & Co. Sturbridge Rectangular Market Umbrella, Size 35.0 H x 118.0 W x 78.7 D in | Wayfair 825427C3FF8F4EB4B8E6E42A7C42B47B
$81.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Maria 8' Market Umbrella Metal in Yellow, Size 90.0 H x 96.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair 8LPUPW-4858
Arlmont & Co. Maria 8' Market Umbrella Metal in Yellow, Size 90.0 H x 96.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair 8LPUPW-4858
$464.99
wayfair
ALEKO Retractable Window Awning Door Canopy Sun Rain Shade Cover 6 x 2 feet Grey
ALEKO Retractable Window Awning Door Canopy Sun Rain Shade Cover 6 x 2 feet Grey
$91.49
overstock
Alcott Hill® Bushman 9' Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 90.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair ACOT5265 38840480
Alcott Hill® Bushman 9' Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 90.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair ACOT5265 38840480
$163.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. 116.5" Market Umbrella in Brown, Size 93.7 H in | Wayfair 2D7874A9758D4F238ECBFD76C42C5004
Arlmont & Co. 116.5" Market Umbrella in Brown, Size 93.7 H in | Wayfair 2D7874A9758D4F238ECBFD76C42C5004
$162.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Gardner 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Pop-Up Canopy Metal/Steel/Soft-top in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 90.0 H x 117.0 W x 117.0 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Gardner 8 Ft. W x 8 Ft. D Steel Pop-Up Canopy Metal/Steel/Soft-top in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 90.0 H x 117.0 W x 117.0 D in | Wayfair
$279.99
wayfair
Abba Patio 10 ft. x 6.5 ft. Rectangular Market Patio Umbrella Outdoor with Push Button Tilt and Crank in Red
Abba Patio 10 ft. x 6.5 ft. Rectangular Market Patio Umbrella Outdoor with Push Button Tilt and Crank in Red
$63.52
($70.58
save 10%)
homedepot
Outdoor Party Tent, 10' x 10' Waterproof Patio Gazebo Tent with 3 Side Walls, Heavy Duty Outdoor Party Wedding Tent for Outside, Portable Gazebo BBQ Canopy Tent for Catering Garden Beach Camping
Outdoor Party Tent, 10' x 10' Waterproof Patio Gazebo Tent with 3 Side Walls, Heavy Duty Outdoor Party Wedding Tent for Outside, Portable Gazebo BBQ Canopy Tent for Catering Garden Beach Camping
$87.99
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Kline 7' 2" W x 6' 7" D Market Umbrella Metal in Green, Size 85.86 H x 85.8 W x 78.74 D in | Wayfair 9952B2B5E7E749EB864C5162CDD55164
Arlmont & Co. Kline 7' 2" W x 6' 7" D Market Umbrella Metal in Green, Size 85.86 H x 85.8 W x 78.74 D in | Wayfair 9952B2B5E7E749EB864C5162CDD55164
$78.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Rectangular Patio Umbrella w/ Crank in Brown, Size 98.0 H x 120.0 W x 78.0 D in | Wayfair 05222CBD85DD4EBCA1C9889970EFFA47
Arlmont & Co. Rectangular Patio Umbrella w/ Crank in Brown, Size 98.0 H x 120.0 W x 78.0 D in | Wayfair 05222CBD85DD4EBCA1C9889970EFFA47
$213.99
wayfair
ALEKO RV Deluxe Sun Screen 8 ft. W x 6 ft. D Plastic Standard Trailer Awning Wood/Brick/Plastic/Concrete in Brown/Gray | Wayfair RVSSC8X6
ALEKO RV Deluxe Sun Screen 8 ft. W x 6 ft. D Plastic Standard Trailer Awning Wood/Brick/Plastic/Concrete in Brown/Gray | Wayfair RVSSC8X6
$40.65
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Broadmeade Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 110.5 H x 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair F20F8025F6594663A1DC5B0B63844CF9
Arlmont & Co. Broadmeade Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 110.5 H x 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair F20F8025F6594663A1DC5B0B63844CF9
$604.73
wayfair
Nelsonville 105" Market Umbrella
Nelsonville 105" Market Umbrella
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
COLOURTREE 4 ft. x 40 ft. Grey Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size), Gray
COLOURTREE 4 ft. x 40 ft. Grey Privacy Fence Screen HDPE Mesh Cover Screen with Reinforced Grommets for Garden Fence (Custom Size), Gray
$88.56
homedepot
ALEKO Privacy Mesh 4' x 25' Solid Print Blue Fence Screen
ALEKO Privacy Mesh 4' x 25' Solid Print Blue Fence Screen
$19.00
($32.60
save 42%)
walmartusa
Access Outdoor Gazebo Steel Fabric Round Soft Top Gazebo，outdoor Patio Dome Gazebo w/ Removable Curtains, Size 116.1 H x 137.8 W x 70.1 D in Wayfair
Access Outdoor Gazebo Steel Fabric Round Soft Top Gazebo，outdoor Patio Dome Gazebo w/ Removable Curtains, Size 116.1 H x 137.8 W x 70.1 D in Wayfair
$459.48
wayfair
ACEGOSES Patio Umbrella 42 lbs. Resin Patio Umbrella Base in Antique Bronze Casting, Suitable Up to 11 ft. Market Umbrella
ACEGOSES Patio Umbrella 42 lbs. Resin Patio Umbrella Base in Antique Bronze Casting, Suitable Up to 11 ft. Market Umbrella
$69.99
homedepot
Awntech Slope Window Awning Wood/Brick/Concrete/Fabric in White, Size 44.0 H x 76.5 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair EN1836-WH-4W
Awntech Slope Window Awning Wood/Brick/Concrete/Fabric in White, Size 44.0 H x 76.5 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair EN1836-WH-4W
$465.15
wayfair
ALLOMN 2-Tier Gazebo Top Cover 310 G/M² 13.1'X9.8' Plastic in Black, Size 31.5 H x 118.1 W x 157.5 D in | Wayfair 312075-VD-LJB-0625
ALLOMN 2-Tier Gazebo Top Cover 310 G/M² 13.1'X9.8' Plastic in Black, Size 31.5 H x 118.1 W x 157.5 D in | Wayfair 312075-VD-LJB-0625
$192.86
wayfair
A&L Furniture Plank Garden Bridge in White, Size 12.0 H x 142.0 W x 47.0 D in | Wayfair 4012C-OAK
A&L Furniture Plank Garden Bridge in White, Size 12.0 H x 142.0 W x 47.0 D in | Wayfair 4012C-OAK
$3,094.29
wayfair
ALEKO 6-ft x 150-ft L Beige Hdpe Chain Link Fence Screen in Brown | PLK06150ABEIGE-LO
ALEKO 6-ft x 150-ft L Beige Hdpe Chain Link Fence Screen in Brown | PLK06150ABEIGE-LO
$129.00
lowes
Arlmont & Co. Maria 11' Market Umbrella Metal in Green, Size 102.0 H x 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair 11LPPTE-4612
Arlmont & Co. Maria 11' Market Umbrella Metal in Green, Size 102.0 H x 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair 11LPPTE-4612
$579.99
wayfair
Axbridge 9' Market Umbrella
Axbridge 9' Market Umbrella
$274.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ALEKO Retractable Patio Awning 13 X 10 Ft Deck Sunshade Green and White Stripe
ALEKO Retractable Patio Awning 13 X 10 Ft Deck Sunshade Green and White Stripe
$512.99
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Evansville 9' Lighted Market Umbrella Metal in Red, Size 96.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 19126F6483E74C85BEB6E0F28BBC5932
Arlmont & Co. Evansville 9' Lighted Market Umbrella Metal in Red, Size 96.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 19126F6483E74C85BEB6E0F28BBC5932
$109.99
wayfair
ALEKO Motorized LED 13 x 10 ft Half Cassette Retractable Awning Ivory
ALEKO Motorized LED 13 x 10 ft Half Cassette Retractable Awning Ivory
$558.99
overstock
Arlmont & Co. Garstang 8' 10" x 4' 5" Half Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 93.0 H in | Wayfair 502AD48391DD4A6688EC5C8CAB80DA13
Arlmont & Co. Garstang 8' 10" x 4' 5" Half Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 93.0 H in | Wayfair 502AD48391DD4A6688EC5C8CAB80DA13
$85.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Idella 9'5" Cantilever Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 86.2 H x 113.8 W x 113.8 D in | Wayfair 6ECFEEF0BFD44161A95C031E20EE9F16
Arlmont & Co. Idella 9'5" Cantilever Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 86.2 H x 113.8 W x 113.8 D in | Wayfair 6ECFEEF0BFD44161A95C031E20EE9F16
$269.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Briley 7.5' Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 102.0 H x 90.0 W x 90.0 D in | Wayfair DF15CA10553F4ED88D4A5D8BE1B5E1EF
Arlmont & Co. Briley 7.5' Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 102.0 H x 90.0 W x 90.0 D in | Wayfair DF15CA10553F4ED88D4A5D8BE1B5E1EF
$273.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Silva 11' Market Sunbrella Umbrella Metal in Red, Size 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair CDD972C5E2B74C0E9069CCA65FD0EB0F
Arlmont & Co. Silva 11' Market Sunbrella Umbrella Metal in Red, Size 132.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair CDD972C5E2B74C0E9069CCA65FD0EB0F
$425.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Ragland 9' Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 96.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 326405055A9F46B68CC9BE99F1CD37CE
Arlmont & Co. Ragland 9' Market Umbrella Metal in Brown, Size 96.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 326405055A9F46B68CC9BE99F1CD37CE
$119.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Annalise 11' Market Umbrella Metal in Green/Blue/Navy, Size 102.0 H in | Wayfair BB409E0B4FC74E57887C7B0CC30CAA16
Arlmont & Co. Annalise 11' Market Umbrella Metal in Green/Blue/Navy, Size 102.0 H in | Wayfair BB409E0B4FC74E57887C7B0CC30CAA16
$168.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. E.10 X 6.5T Rectangular Patio Umbrella(Brown) Metal in Red, Size 98.4 H x 120.0 W x 78.0 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. E.10 X 6.5T Rectangular Patio Umbrella(Brown) Metal in Red, Size 98.4 H x 120.0 W x 78.0 D in | Wayfair
$169.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Vanderpool 9' Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 90.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 69443BF0BB6744F1A8E86277D1EE11CA
Arlmont & Co. Vanderpool 9' Market Umbrella Metal in Blue/Navy, Size 90.0 H x 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair 69443BF0BB6744F1A8E86277D1EE11CA
$145.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Sandstrom 10' Lighted Cantilever Umbrella Metal in Orange, Size 120.0 W x 91.44 D in | Wayfair 0EE73FFECA3047708532D8FB760C115F
Arlmont & Co. Sandstrom 10' Lighted Cantilever Umbrella Metal in Orange, Size 120.0 W x 91.44 D in | Wayfair 0EE73FFECA3047708532D8FB760C115F
$249.99
wayfair
10' x 8' Rectangle Shade Sail
10' x 8' Rectangle Shade Sail
$37.43
wayfairnorthamerica
AMONIDA Door Canopy Black 47.2"x31.5" PC Awnings
AMONIDA Door Canopy Black 47.2"x31.5" PC Awnings
$81.54
walmart
Awntech Slope Window Awning Wood/Brick/Concrete/Fabric in Green, Size 44.0 H x 76.5 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair EN23-WH-6F
Awntech Slope Window Awning Wood/Brick/Concrete/Fabric in Green, Size 44.0 H x 76.5 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair EN23-WH-6F
$656.11
wayfair
Homchy 180x120 Party Tent Hardtop/Iron/Metal in Gray, Size 120.0 H x 180.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair yluo4-0809001
Homchy 180x120 Party Tent Hardtop/Iron/Metal in Gray, Size 120.0 H x 180.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair yluo4-0809001
$296.99
wayfair
Eurmax Replacement Canopy in Blue, Size 40.8 H x 96.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair 0808TOP4RB-X
Eurmax Replacement Canopy in Blue, Size 40.8 H x 96.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair 0808TOP4RB-X
$89.99
wayfair
Coolaroo Coolhaven 12 ft. x 12 ft. Sapphire Square Shade Sail with Kit, saphire
Coolaroo Coolhaven 12 ft. x 12 ft. Sapphire Square Shade Sail with Kit, saphire
$104.99
homedepot
Clihome 15-ft Solar Powered Market Patio Umbrella Polyester | CWCH-OP70084OR
Clihome 15-ft Solar Powered Market Patio Umbrella Polyester | CWCH-OP70084OR
$323.84
lowes
17 X 17 Square Curved Shade Sail
17 X 17 Square Curved Shade Sail
$171.99
wayfairnorthamerica
California Umbrella Venture Series 9' Market Umbrella Metal in Red, Size 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair ALTO908117-F27
California Umbrella Venture Series 9' Market Umbrella Metal in Red, Size 108.0 W x 108.0 D in | Wayfair ALTO908117-F27
$184.91
wayfair
ColourTree 16' Triangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 192.0 W x 192.0 D in | Wayfair TAPT16-3-kit
ColourTree 16' Triangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 192.0 W x 192.0 D in | Wayfair TAPT16-3-kit
$49.57
wayfair
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 21' X 42' Rectangle Shade Sail in Green, Size 504.0 W x 252.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-21x42-Green
ColourTree Reinforced Super Ring 21' X 42' Rectangle Shade Sail in Green, Size 504.0 W x 252.0 D in | Wayfair TAW-R-21x42-Green
$1,699.99
wayfair
Clihome Outdoor Patio Umbrella 10 Ft x 6.5 Ft Rectangular with Crank Weather Resistant UV Protection Water Repellent Durable 6 Sturdy Ribs,Tan
Clihome Outdoor Patio Umbrella 10 Ft x 6.5 Ft Rectangular with Crank Weather Resistant UV Protection Water Repellent Durable 6 Sturdy Ribs,Tan
$154.09
($162.20
save 5%)
lowes
ColourTree Customize 15' x 11' Rectangle Shade Sail in Gray, Size 180.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR1115-9
ColourTree Customize 15' x 11' Rectangle Shade Sail in Gray, Size 180.0 W x 132.0 D in | Wayfair wf-TAPR1115-9
$121.99
wayfair
ColourTree 8' X 14' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 168.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair TAPR0814-3
ColourTree 8' X 14' Rectangle Shade Sail in Brown, Size 168.0 W x 96.0 D in | Wayfair TAPR0814-3
$46.00
wayfair
Otego Iron Arbor
Otego Iron Arbor
$264.41
wayfairnorthamerica
Outdoor Shades & Structures
