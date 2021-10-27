Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
pool spa
saunas
Saunas
Share
Saunas
ALEKO SBRCE4YARE Outdoor Rustic Cedar Barrel Sauna with Panoramic View and Bitumen Shingle Roofing - 4 Person - 4.5 kW ETL Certified Heater
featured
ALEKO SBRCE4YARE Outdoor Rustic Cedar Barrel Sauna with Panoramic View and Bitumen Shingle Roofing - 4 Person - 4.5 kW ETL Certified Heater
$6,408.00
walmart
ALEKO SBPI8LARK Outdoor Pine Barrel Sauna with Bitumen Shingle Roofing - 8 Person - 9 kW ETL Certified Heater
featured
ALEKO SBPI8LARK Outdoor Pine Barrel Sauna with Bitumen Shingle Roofing - 8 Person - 9 kW ETL Certified Heater
$5,633.99
walmart
Almost Heaven Saunas Salem 2 Person Traditional Steam Sauna in Cedar in Brown, Size 77.0 H x 72.0 W x 47.0 D in | Wayfair AHSALCEDVISTAWIN
featured
Almost Heaven Saunas Salem 2 Person Traditional Steam Sauna in Cedar in Brown, Size 77.0 H x 72.0 W x 47.0 D in | Wayfair AHSALCEDVISTAWIN
$4,599.99
wayfair
Far Infrared Sauna Room
Far Infrared Sauna Room
$2,484.71
wayfairnorthamerica
Red Cedar Wood Far Infrared Sauna Room
Red Cedar Wood Far Infrared Sauna Room
$2,617.60
wayfairnorthamerica
MXK20601 2 Per Low Emf Far Infrared Carbon Canadian Hemlock Sauna in Natural
MXK20601 2 Per Low Emf Far Infrared Carbon Canadian Hemlock Sauna in Natural
$1,899.00
appliancesconnection
Pannow Wooden Far Infrared Sauna Room w/ Internal & External Dual Control, Size 76.4 H x 43.7 W x 38.58 D in | Wayfair LJY#ORW632S00003#c1q
Pannow Wooden Far Infrared Sauna Room w/ Internal & External Dual Control, Size 76.4 H x 43.7 W x 38.58 D in | Wayfair LJY#ORW632S00003#c1q
$2,799.99
wayfair
Pannow Single Person Wooden Far Infrared Sauna Room w/ Bluetooth Sound System, Size 66.93 H x 32.28 W x 32.28 D in | Wayfair LJY#ORW632S00015#eza
Pannow Single Person Wooden Far Infrared Sauna Room w/ Bluetooth Sound System, Size 66.93 H x 32.28 W x 32.28 D in | Wayfair LJY#ORW632S00015#eza
$2,799.99
wayfair
Kanten 110V 70" Hongyuan Outer Sweat Steamer, Insulation Material Is Waterproof & Conductive, Size 23.6 H x 70.87 W x 31.5 D in | Wayfair 50527
Kanten 110V 70" Hongyuan Outer Sweat Steamer, Insulation Material Is Waterproof & Conductive, Size 23.6 H x 70.87 W x 31.5 D in | Wayfair 50527
$579.99
wayfair
Ladysoft Sauna Room in Brown, Size 66.9 H x 32.3 W x 32.3 D in | Wayfair ZGSW632S00015
Ladysoft Sauna Room in Brown, Size 66.9 H x 32.3 W x 32.3 D in | Wayfair ZGSW632S00015
$2,699.99
wayfair
2-Person Indoor Far Infrared Sauna Room
2-Person Indoor Far Infrared Sauna Room
$2,649.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Okngr Mini Infrared Sauna Room Household Whole Body Dehumidified Detoxified Wooden Sweating Infrared Sauna Room, Size 67.0 H x 32.28 W x 32.28 D in
Okngr Mini Infrared Sauna Room Household Whole Body Dehumidified Detoxified Wooden Sweating Infrared Sauna Room, Size 67.0 H x 32.28 W x 32.28 D in
$2,229.98
wayfair
Advertisement
Dynamic Infrared Single Person Indoor Bluetooth Compatible FAR Infrared Sauna with Remote Control in Hemlock
Dynamic Infrared Single Person Indoor Bluetooth Compatible FAR Infrared Sauna with Remote Control in Hemlock
$1,881.25
wayfairnorthamerica
DRHO Single Person Sauna, Size 38.58 H x 27.95 W x 30.71 D in | Wayfair DR-W63225838-1
DRHO Single Person Sauna, Size 38.58 H x 27.95 W x 30.71 D in | Wayfair DR-W63225838-1
$529.99
wayfair
CLASSIC Outdoor 2 - Person Bluetooth Compatible Far Infrared Sauna in Brown/Green, Size 81.1 H x 36.22 W x 57.87 D in | Wayfair
CLASSIC Outdoor 2 - Person Bluetooth Compatible Far Infrared Sauna in Brown/Green, Size 81.1 H x 36.22 W x 57.87 D in | Wayfair
$3,099.99
wayfair
110V White Infrared Sauna Dome Insulated Material Steam Sauna In Relaxed Condition With Digital Control Panel Waterproof And Anti-Conductive 1200W
110V White Infrared Sauna Dome Insulated Material Steam Sauna In Relaxed Condition With Digital Control Panel Waterproof And Anti-Conductive 1200W
$539.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Barcelona Collection GDI-6106-01 1-2-Person Low Emf Far Infrared Sauna Canadian Hemlock in Natural
Barcelona Collection GDI-6106-01 1-2-Person Low Emf Far Infrared Sauna Canadian Hemlock in Natural
$1,459.99
appliancesconnection
SA1315 Cedar Elite 3-4 Person Premium Sauna W/ 9 Carbon
SA1315 Cedar Elite 3-4 Person Premium Sauna W/ 9 Carbon
$3,795.99
appliancesconnection
Great Bear SA1323 6 Person Cedar Corner Infrared Sauna with 10 Carbon Heaters Bronze Tinted Tempered Glass Door Oxygen Ionizer EZTouch Cortrol
Great Bear SA1323 6 Person Cedar Corner Infrared Sauna with 10 Carbon Heaters Bronze Tinted Tempered Glass Door Oxygen Ionizer EZTouch Cortrol
$4,988.99
appliancesconnection
Go Configure Sauna Assembly | Wayfair SAUNA LVL4
Go Configure Sauna Assembly | Wayfair SAUNA LVL4
$569.00
wayfair
Steamspa Rytpk2 Royal Touch Panel Control Kit
Steamspa Rytpk2 Royal Touch Panel Control Kit
$1,133.00
walmart
Mofine LLC Hemlock Wood 2-Person Far Infrared Sauna Room, Size 76.38 H x 38.58 W x 43.7 D in | Wayfair W632S00003
Mofine LLC Hemlock Wood 2-Person Far Infrared Sauna Room, Size 76.38 H x 38.58 W x 43.7 D in | Wayfair W632S00003
$3,154.20
wayfair
2-Person Outdoor Hemlock Far Infrared Sauna Room
2-Person Outdoor Hemlock Far Infrared Sauna Room
$2,549.99
wayfairnorthamerica
OXINGO Infrared Sauna Blanket Detox, Digital Heat Sauna Heating Blanket,2 Zone Controller & Smart Remote, Size 0.5 H x 32.0 W x 71.0 D in | Wayfair
OXINGO Infrared Sauna Blanket Detox, Digital Heat Sauna Heating Blanket,2 Zone Controller & Smart Remote, Size 0.5 H x 32.0 W x 71.0 D in | Wayfair
$339.99
wayfair
Advertisement
cheetah sourcing Multifunctional Far Infrared Sauna Room For 1 Person in Brown, Size 66.93 H x 32.28 W x 32.28 D in | Wayfair CS-W632S00015
cheetah sourcing Multifunctional Far Infrared Sauna Room For 1 Person in Brown, Size 66.93 H x 32.28 W x 32.28 D in | Wayfair CS-W632S00015
$2,279.99
wayfair
Canada Hemlock Far Infrared Sauna Room For 1 Person
Canada Hemlock Far Infrared Sauna Room For 1 Person
$2,379.99
wayfairnorthamerica
SunRay Saunas Baldwin 2 Person Traditional Steam Sauna in Brown, Size 75.0 H x 41.5 W x 59.0 D in | Wayfair HL200SN
SunRay Saunas Baldwin 2 Person Traditional Steam Sauna in Brown, Size 75.0 H x 41.5 W x 59.0 D in | Wayfair HL200SN
$2,590.00
wayfair
TheraSauna 4 Person Face to Face FAR Infrared Sauna w/ MPS Touch View Control in Brown, Size 78.0 H x 84.0 W x 56.0 D in | Wayfair TS7754WAY
TheraSauna 4 Person Face to Face FAR Infrared Sauna w/ MPS Touch View Control in Brown, Size 78.0 H x 84.0 W x 56.0 D in | Wayfair TS7754WAY
$7,600.00
wayfair
ThermaSol SEMR-SVSQ Signature Steam Shower Kit
ThermaSol SEMR-SVSQ Signature Steam Shower Kit
$884.00
overstock
Steamist TSC-450 Total Sense Modern Digital Steambath Control with
Steamist TSC-450 Total Sense Modern Digital Steambath Control with
$644.00
overstock
royal saunas hongyuan Single Person Indoor Bluetooth Compatible FAR Infrared Sauna, Size 74.8 H x 43.3 W x 33.5 D in | Wayfair 1101 (1P) HEMLOCK
royal saunas hongyuan Single Person Indoor Bluetooth Compatible FAR Infrared Sauna, Size 74.8 H x 43.3 W x 33.5 D in | Wayfair 1101 (1P) HEMLOCK
$2,129.99
wayfair
royal saunas hongyuan 4 Person FAR Infrared Sauna in Brown, Size 74.8 H x 53.1 W x 53.1 D in | Wayfair HY -Y350
royal saunas hongyuan 4 Person FAR Infrared Sauna in Brown, Size 74.8 H x 53.1 W x 53.1 D in | Wayfair HY -Y350
$3,099.99
wayfair
1 Person FAR Infrared Sauna
1 Person FAR Infrared Sauna
$1,969.99
wayfairnorthamerica
sawpy 67" Multifunction Far Infrared Sauna Room w/ LCD Display, Key Control, Size 67.0 H x 32.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair COSW632S00015
sawpy 67" Multifunction Far Infrared Sauna Room w/ LCD Display, Key Control, Size 67.0 H x 32.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair COSW632S00015
$3,699.99
wayfair
Finlandia FIN-30-S Sauna Heater with F-1T Control, 3kw 240v/1ph, Maximum 130 cubic feet
Finlandia FIN-30-S Sauna Heater with F-1T Control, 3kw 240v/1ph, Maximum 130 cubic feet
$945.00
walmart
HeatWave 3-Person Cedar Corner Infrared Sauna w/ 7 Carbon Heaters
HeatWave 3-Person Cedar Corner Infrared Sauna w/ 7 Carbon Heaters
$4,385.49
overstock
Advertisement
HeatWave Sirona 3-Person Hemlock Infrared Sauna with 8 Carbon Heaters
HeatWave Sirona 3-Person Hemlock Infrared Sauna with 8 Carbon Heaters
$4,752.79
overstock
Hecarim Single Person Red Hemlock Far Infrared Sauna Room, Size 66.92 H x 32.28 W x 32.28 D in | Wayfair ZYS#ZORW632S00015Z
Hecarim Single Person Red Hemlock Far Infrared Sauna Room, Size 66.92 H x 32.28 W x 32.28 D in | Wayfair ZYS#ZORW632S00015Z
$3,039.99
wayfair
Htovila Far infrared sauna room
Htovila Far infrared sauna room
$2,818.99
walmart
JHDQ One Person Infrared Sauna Room in Brown, Size 66.92 H x 32.28 W x 32.28 D in | Wayfair JINHENG-W632S00002
JHDQ One Person Infrared Sauna Room in Brown, Size 66.92 H x 32.28 W x 32.28 D in | Wayfair JINHENG-W632S00002
$2,499.99
wayfair
Go Configure Sauna Assembly | Wayfair SAUNA LVL7
Go Configure Sauna Assembly | Wayfair SAUNA LVL7
$739.00
wayfair
Radiant Saunas Sirona Hemlock 3 Person FAR Infrared Sauna in Brown, Size 75.0 H x 59.0 W x 55.0 D in | Wayfair BSA7008
Radiant Saunas Sirona Hemlock 3 Person FAR Infrared Sauna in Brown, Size 75.0 H x 59.0 W x 55.0 D in | Wayfair BSA7008
$4,210.01
wayfair
TREXM 2-person Far Infrared Sauna Room in Brown, Size 76.38 H x 38.58 W x 43.7 D in | Wayfair W632S00003
TREXM 2-person Far Infrared Sauna Room in Brown, Size 76.38 H x 38.58 W x 43.7 D in | Wayfair W632S00003
$2,426.41
wayfair
OXINGO Sauna Blanket Detox Far Infrared 71×32 Inches Fast Sweating Professional Fitness Machine For Relax At Home 110V US Plug (Orange) | Wayfair
OXINGO Sauna Blanket Detox Far Infrared 71×32 Inches Fast Sweating Professional Fitness Machine For Relax At Home 110V US Plug (Orange) | Wayfair
$359.99
wayfair
OXINGO Sauna Blanket Infrared Detox 71×32 Inches Far Infrared Personal Sauna Blanket Fast Sweating Professional Body Shaper Sauna Fitness Machine For Detoxif
OXINGO Sauna Blanket Infrared Detox 71×32 Inches Far Infrared Personal Sauna Blanket Fast Sweating Professional Body Shaper Sauna Fitness Machine For Detoxif
$339.99
wayfair
Shui Lan Full Size Infrared Sauna Tent，Black in Green, Size 66.5 H x 29.1 W x 29.1 D in | Wayfair 10MSL2109163
Shui Lan Full Size Infrared Sauna Tent，Black in Green, Size 66.5 H x 29.1 W x 29.1 D in | Wayfair 10MSL2109163
$679.99
wayfair
Somubi Somubl Single Person Indoor Bluetooth Compatible FAR Infrared Sauna in Canadian Hemlock in Brown/Green, Size 66.93 H x 32.28 W x 32.28 D in
Somubi Somubl Single Person Indoor Bluetooth Compatible FAR Infrared Sauna in Canadian Hemlock in Brown/Green, Size 66.93 H x 32.28 W x 32.28 D in
$1,927.06
wayfair
3-Person Infrared Cedar Sauna
3-Person Infrared Cedar Sauna
$2,249.00
walmart
Advertisement
LeMans Edition DYN-6225-02 76" Far Infrared Sauna with 2 Person Capacity 7 Carbon Heating Elements LED Control Panel Radio with CD and MP3
LeMans Edition DYN-6225-02 76" Far Infrared Sauna with 2 Person Capacity 7 Carbon Heating Elements LED Control Panel Radio with CD and MP3
$2,499.00
appliancesconnection
Dynamic Infrared Maxxus Series Red Cedar Low EMF 3 Person FAR Infrared Sauna in Brown, Size 75.0 H x 44.0 W x 64.0 D in | Wayfair MX-K306-01 Cedar
Dynamic Infrared Maxxus Series Red Cedar Low EMF 3 Person FAR Infrared Sauna in Brown, Size 75.0 H x 44.0 W x 64.0 D in | Wayfair MX-K306-01 Cedar
$3,188.40
($5,499.00
save 40%)
wayfair
Maxxus Series Red Cedar Low EMF 3 Person FAR Infrared Sauna
Maxxus Series Red Cedar Low EMF 3 Person FAR Infrared Sauna
$3,188.40
wayfairnorthamerica
Dynamic Infrared Maxxus "Alpine" Dual Tech 3 Person Low EMF FAR Infrared Sauna in Brown, Size 75.0 H x 44.0 W x 61.0 D in | Wayfair WF-MX-J306-02S
Dynamic Infrared Maxxus "Alpine" Dual Tech 3 Person Low EMF FAR Infrared Sauna in Brown, Size 75.0 H x 44.0 W x 61.0 D in | Wayfair WF-MX-J306-02S
$2,758.81
($4,499.00
save 50%)
wayfair
Dynamic Infrared Maxxus "Trinity" Dual Tech 3 person FAR Infrared Sauna in Brown, Size 75.0 H x 55.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair WF-MX-LS3-01
Dynamic Infrared Maxxus "Trinity" Dual Tech 3 person FAR Infrared Sauna in Brown, Size 75.0 H x 55.0 W x 42.0 D in | Wayfair WF-MX-LS3-01
$2,599.00
wayfair
Almost Heaven Saunas Salem 2 Person Traditional Steam Sauna in Cedar in Brown, Size 77.0 H x 72.0 W x 47.0 D in | Wayfair AHBRL64RU
Almost Heaven Saunas Salem 2 Person Traditional Steam Sauna in Cedar in Brown, Size 77.0 H x 72.0 W x 47.0 D in | Wayfair AHBRL64RU
$3,586.19
wayfair
Infrared Sauna JACKSONVILLE
Infrared Sauna JACKSONVILLE
$2,799.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Almost Heaven Saunas LLC Logan Single Person Indoor Traditional Steam Sauna in Fir in Brown, Size 78.0 H x 36.0 W x 53.0 D in | Wayfair AHLGN1PNS
Almost Heaven Saunas LLC Logan Single Person Indoor Traditional Steam Sauna in Fir in Brown, Size 78.0 H x 36.0 W x 53.0 D in | Wayfair AHLGN1PNS
$2,852.75
wayfair
BELOVED Far Infrared Sauna Room, Size 76.37 H x 43.3 W x 38.58 D in | Wayfair ORW632S00003#AXD
BELOVED Far Infrared Sauna Room, Size 76.37 H x 43.3 W x 38.58 D in | Wayfair ORW632S00003#AXD
$2,484.71
wayfair
Grayson 4-Person Fir Sauna
Grayson 4-Person Fir Sauna
$3,820.00
walmart
Almost Heaven Saunas Audra 4 Person Traditional Steam Sauna in Cedar in Brown, Size 77.0 H x 72.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair AHAUDCEDVISTAWIN
Almost Heaven Saunas Audra 4 Person Traditional Steam Sauna in Cedar in Brown, Size 77.0 H x 72.0 W x 72.0 D in | Wayfair AHAUDCEDVISTAWIN
$4,899.99
wayfair
ALEKO STHE4AMUR Canadian Hemlock Indoor Wet Dry Sauna with Exterior Lights - 4.5 kW ETL Certified Heater - 4 Person
ALEKO STHE4AMUR Canadian Hemlock Indoor Wet Dry Sauna with Exterior Lights - 4.5 kW ETL Certified Heater - 4 Person
$3,996.99
walmart
Load More
Saunas
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.