Better Homes & Gardens
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
pool spa
hot tubs
Hot Tubs & Spas
Share
Hot Tubs & Spas
Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa with Chlorine Spa Sanitizer Kit
featured
Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub Spa with Chlorine Spa Sanitizer Kit
$839.99
walmart
Milan Plus Portable 6-Person 80-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub
featured
Milan Plus Portable 6-Person 80-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub
$599.99
wayfairnorthamerica
St. Moritz by Bestway 5-7 Person Inflatable Heated Hot Tub
featured
St. Moritz by Bestway 5-7 Person Inflatable Heated Hot Tub
$725.00
qvc
Coleman Saluspa 4 Person Inflatable Outdoor Hot Tub & Multi-Colored LED Light
Coleman Saluspa 4 Person Inflatable Outdoor Hot Tub & Multi-Colored LED Light
$602.33
wayfairnorthamerica
Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub + Leisure Time Chlorine Full Starter Spa Kit
Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Hot Tub + Leisure Time Chlorine Full Starter Spa Kit
$678.99
walmart
Coleman Palm Springs AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Spa 4-6 person
Coleman Palm Springs AirJet Inflatable Hot Tub Spa 4-6 person
$399.00
($469.99
save 15%)
walmartusa
Coleman Milan Plus Portable 6-Person 80-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub Plastic in Blue/White, Size 27.6 H x 76.8 W x 76.8 D in | Wayfair 54185E-BW
Coleman Milan Plus Portable 6-Person 80-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub Plastic in Blue/White, Size 27.6 H x 76.8 W x 76.8 D in | Wayfair 54185E-BW
$599.99
($1,099.99
save -59899%)
wayfair
Coleman Saluspa 4 Person Square Portable Inflatable Hot Tub & 6-Pack Of Filters
Coleman Saluspa 4 Person Square Portable Inflatable Hot Tub & 6-Pack Of Filters
$601.00
wayfairnorthamerica
ALEKO 4 - Person 130 - Jet Vinyl Round Inflatable Hot Tub Vinyl in Blue, Size 26.0 H x 71.0 W x 71.0 D in | Wayfair HTIR4GRW
ALEKO 4 - Person 130 - Jet Vinyl Round Inflatable Hot Tub Vinyl in Blue, Size 26.0 H x 71.0 W x 71.0 D in | Wayfair HTIR4GRW
$686.68
wayfair
Goplus Inflatable Bubble Massage Spa Hot Tub 4 Person White
Goplus Inflatable Bubble Massage Spa Hot Tub 4 Person White
$699.99
walmart
Infinity 90-Jet Spa (Non-Lounger, Driftwood)
Infinity 90-Jet Spa (Non-Lounger, Driftwood)
$5,999.00
sam'sclub
Infinity 90-Jet Spa (Non-Lounger, Majestic Sky)
Infinity 90-Jet Spa (Non-Lounger, Majestic Sky)
$6,199.00
sam'sclub
Ohana Spas Evolve 8 - Person 20 - Jet Plastic Round Hot Tub w/ Ozonator Plastic in Blue, Size 29.5 H x 74.0 W x 74.0 D in | Wayfair SS1350200200
Ohana Spas Evolve 8 - Person 20 - Jet Plastic Round Hot Tub w/ Ozonator Plastic in Blue, Size 29.5 H x 74.0 W x 74.0 D in | Wayfair SS1350200200
$3,999.99
wayfair
Whirlpool White Bathtub Hydrotherapy Spa Hot Tub 2 Persons Lulu With Heater
Whirlpool White Bathtub Hydrotherapy Spa Hot Tub 2 Persons Lulu With Heater
$3,388.79
wayfairnorthamerica
Whirlpool Bathtub Hot Tub Massage Black Havana + Heater 2 Persons Hydrotherapy
Whirlpool Bathtub Hot Tub Massage Black Havana + Heater 2 Persons Hydrotherapy
$3,539.99
wayfairnorthamerica
SaluSpa Mossy Oak Inflatable Hot Tub 2-4 person
SaluSpa Mossy Oak Inflatable Hot Tub 2-4 person
$369.00
walmartusa
Whirlpool Bathtub Hot Tub Massage Black Varadero + Heater 2 Persons Hydrotherapy
Whirlpool Bathtub Hot Tub Massage Black Varadero + Heater 2 Persons Hydrotherapy
$3,539.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Balance Ultra 7 - Person 40 - Jet Round Hot Tub with Ozonator
Balance Ultra 7 - Person 40 - Jet Round Hot Tub with Ozonator
$4,027.80
wayfairnorthamerica
ALEKO 6 - Person 130 - Jet Vinyl Square Inflatable Hot Tub Vinyl in Brown, Size 26.0 H x 73.0 W x 73.0 D in | Wayfair HTISQ6BRWH
ALEKO 6 - Person 130 - Jet Vinyl Square Inflatable Hot Tub Vinyl in Brown, Size 26.0 H x 73.0 W x 73.0 D in | Wayfair HTISQ6BRWH
$986.34
wayfair
2-Person Pine Wood Fired Hot Tub
2-Person Pine Wood Fired Hot Tub
$2,230.21
wayfairnorthamerica
Bestway SaluSpa 71 x 26 Inch 4 Person Inflatable Cancun AirJet Hot Tub Pool Spa
Bestway SaluSpa 71 x 26 Inch 4 Person Inflatable Cancun AirJet Hot Tub Pool Spa
$539.99
walmart
Intex 79" X 28" PureSpa Jet and Bubble Deluxe Inflatable Spa Set, 4-Person 28457E
Intex 79" X 28" PureSpa Jet and Bubble Deluxe Inflatable Spa Set, 4-Person 28457E
$949.99
walmart
Intex PureSpa Inflatable Hot Tub w/ Headrests (2 Pack) and Seats (2 Pack)
Intex PureSpa Inflatable Hot Tub w/ Headrests (2 Pack) and Seats (2 Pack)
$798.99
walmart
MSpa Delight Tekapo Hot Tub, 6 Person Inflatable Bubble Spa 73"W x 73"L x 27"H
MSpa Delight Tekapo Hot Tub, 6 Person Inflatable Bubble Spa 73"W x 73"L x 27"H
$1,199.98
overstock
Luxuria Spas 6 - Person 28 - Jet Acrylic Square Hot Tub w/ Ozonator Acrylic in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 88.0 W x 88.0 D in | Wayfair SR-1B-MSM
Luxuria Spas 6 - Person 28 - Jet Acrylic Square Hot Tub w/ Ozonator Acrylic in Brown, Size 32.0 H x 88.0 W x 88.0 D in | Wayfair SR-1B-MSM
$5,599.99
wayfair
Lifesmart Spas Leganza 6-person 90-jet 230v Spa w/ Lounge Seating Plastic in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 77.0 W x 87.0 D in | Wayfair 401433510200.21
Lifesmart Spas Leganza 6-person 90-jet 230v Spa w/ Lounge Seating Plastic in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 77.0 W x 87.0 D in | Wayfair 401433510200.21
$4,299.99
wayfair
MSpa Delight Aurora Bubble Hot Tub, 4 Person Inflatable Bubble Spa 80" W x 28" L
MSpa Delight Aurora Bubble Hot Tub, 4 Person Inflatable Bubble Spa 80" W x 28" L
$1,299.98
overstock
Intex Purespa 4 Person Home Inflatable Heated Bubble Round Hot Tub (2 Pack) Vinyl in Blue, Size 28.0 H x 58.0 W x 58.0 D in | Wayfair 2 x 28405E
Intex Purespa 4 Person Home Inflatable Heated Bubble Round Hot Tub (2 Pack) Vinyl in Blue, Size 28.0 H x 58.0 W x 58.0 D in | Wayfair 2 x 28405E
$2,158.75
wayfair
Luxuria Spas 5 - Person 39 - Jet Acrylic Rectangular Round Hot Tub w/ Ozonator in Mocha Acrylic in Gray/Brown, Size 40.0 H x 75.0 W x 75.0 D in
Luxuria Spas 5 - Person 39 - Jet Acrylic Rectangular Round Hot Tub w/ Ozonator in Mocha Acrylic in Gray/Brown, Size 40.0 H x 75.0 W x 75.0 D in
$5,299.99
wayfair
Lifesmart Estrella 42-Jet, 6-Person Spa (Non-Lounger, Grey)
Lifesmart Estrella 42-Jet, 6-Person Spa (Non-Lounger, Grey)
$4,699.00
sam'sclub
Intex Pure Spa Inflatable 4 Person Hot Tub and Slip Resistant Seat (2 Pack)
Intex Pure Spa Inflatable 4 Person Hot Tub and Slip Resistant Seat (2 Pack)
$784.99
walmart
Coleman SaluSpa 6 Person Inflatable Outdoor Spa, Filters, & Chlorine Starter Kit
Coleman SaluSpa 6 Person Inflatable Outdoor Spa, Filters, & Chlorine Starter Kit
$1,020.03
walmart
Everlast Spas Grand Estate 90-Jet Acrylic Spa, Midnight Canyon (Lounger)
Everlast Spas Grand Estate 90-Jet Acrylic Spa, Midnight Canyon (Lounger)
$7,999.00
sam'sclub
Intex PureSpa 4 Person Inflatable Portable Hot Tub with Cup Holder (2 Pack)
Intex PureSpa 4 Person Inflatable Portable Hot Tub with Cup Holder (2 Pack)
$756.99
walmart
Hawaii Portable 6-Person 60-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub
Hawaii Portable 6-Person 60-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub
$550.73
wayfairnorthamerica
Bestway 4 - Person 60 - Jet Round Inflatable Hot Tub in Black
Bestway 4 - Person 60 - Jet Round Inflatable Hot Tub in Black
$1,100.11
wayfairnorthamerica
American Spas 7 - Person 56 - Jet Acrylic Square Hot Tub w/ Ozonator Acrylic, Size 35.0 H x 93.0 W x 93.0 D in | Wayfair AM756LW
American Spas 7 - Person 56 - Jet Acrylic Square Hot Tub w/ Ozonator Acrylic, Size 35.0 H x 93.0 W x 93.0 D in | Wayfair AM756LW
$6,799.00
wayfair
Bestway Coleman Saluspa 4 Person Portable Inflatable Hot Tub & 4 Intex Purespa Seats in Gray, Size 12.11 H x 8.5 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 172773
Bestway Coleman Saluspa 4 Person Portable Inflatable Hot Tub & 4 Intex Purespa Seats in Gray, Size 12.11 H x 8.5 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 172773
$869.99
wayfair
Bestway 6 - Person 114 - Jet Square Inflatable Hot Tub in Blue
Bestway 6 - Person 114 - Jet Square Inflatable Hot Tub in Blue
$1,199.98
wayfairnorthamerica
Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Outdoor Hot Tub, Cleaning Tool, and Maintenance Kit
Coleman SaluSpa Inflatable Outdoor Hot Tub, Cleaning Tool, and Maintenance Kit
$865.99
walmart
Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii AirJet 6-Person Portable Inflatable Spa Hot Tub (2 Pack)
Bestway SaluSpa Hawaii AirJet 6-Person Portable Inflatable Spa Hot Tub (2 Pack)
$1,287.99
walmart
Coleman Miami 4 - Person 60 -Jet Round Inflatable Hot Tub Plastic in Black, Size 26.0 H x 71.0 W x 71.0 D in | Wayfair 13804-BW
Coleman Miami 4 - Person 60 -Jet Round Inflatable Hot Tub Plastic in Black, Size 26.0 H x 71.0 W x 71.0 D in | Wayfair 13804-BW
$555.33
wayfair
Coleman SaluSpa 4 Person Inflatable Outdoor Hot Tub & Multi-Colored LED Light
Coleman SaluSpa 4 Person Inflatable Outdoor Hot Tub & Multi-Colored LED Light
$757.99
walmart
Coleman Portable Outdoor 4-Person 114-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub Plastic in Blue/White, Size 26.0 H x 71.0 W x 71.0 D in | Wayfair 90454E-BW
Coleman Portable Outdoor 4-Person 114-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub Plastic in Blue/White, Size 26.0 H x 71.0 W x 71.0 D in | Wayfair 90454E-BW
$649.99
($1,269.99
save -64899%)
wayfair
Goplus 6 Person Portable Inflatable Massage Spa Hot Tub, Black
Goplus 6 Person Portable Inflatable Massage Spa Hot Tub, Black
$699.99
walmart
Coleman Hawaii Portable 6-Person 60-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub Plastic in Blue/White, Size 28.0 H x 71.0 W x 71.0 D in | Wayfair 54155E-BW
Coleman Hawaii Portable 6-Person 60-Jet Inflatable Hot Tub Plastic in Blue/White, Size 28.0 H x 71.0 W x 71.0 D in | Wayfair 54155E-BW
$550.73
($1,269.99
save -54973%)
wayfair
6-Person 17-Jet Square Plug and Play Hot Tub
6-Person 17-Jet Square Plug and Play Hot Tub
$3,879.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Futura Spas 8-Person 88-Jet Acrylic Square Hot Tub w/ Ozonator in Slate Acrylic in Gray, Size 35.0 H x 82.0 W x 82.0 D in | Wayfair WF MP88silver/s
Futura Spas 8-Person 88-Jet Acrylic Square Hot Tub w/ Ozonator in Slate Acrylic in Gray, Size 35.0 H x 82.0 W x 82.0 D in | Wayfair WF MP88silver/s
$6,799.99
($7,495.00
save 14%)
wayfair
Intex PureSpa 4 Person Home Inflatable Heated Bubble Round Hot Tub (2 Pack)
Intex PureSpa 4 Person Home Inflatable Heated Bubble Round Hot Tub (2 Pack)
$1,206.99
walmart
Everlast Spas Affluence 40-Jet Spa (Espresso)
Everlast Spas Affluence 40-Jet Spa (Espresso)
$4,999.00
sam'sclub
Infinity 90-Jet Spa (Non-Lounger, Redwood)
Infinity 90-Jet Spa (Non-Lounger, Redwood)
$5,999.00
sam'sclub
Intex PureSpa Inflatable Bubble Jets 6 Person Hot Tub with Headrest & Cup Holder
Intex PureSpa Inflatable Bubble Jets 6 Person Hot Tub with Headrest & Cup Holder
$853.99
walmart
Ohana Spas Revive Symphony LS 6 - Person 86 - Jet Acrylic Square Hot Tub w/ Ozonator & Built-In Speaker Acrylic in Brown | Wayfair SS2150517013
Ohana Spas Revive Symphony LS 6 - Person 86 - Jet Acrylic Square Hot Tub w/ Ozonator & Built-In Speaker Acrylic in Brown | Wayfair SS2150517013
$9,799.99
wayfair
Revive Symphony LS 6 - Person 86 - Jet Acrylic Square Hot Tub with Ozonator and Built-In Speaker
Revive Symphony LS 6 - Person 86 - Jet Acrylic Square Hot Tub with Ozonator and Built-In Speaker
$7,766.76
wayfairnorthamerica
Havana Bay Luxury 8-Person 90-Jet Hot Tub with LED Light With Ozonator
Havana Bay Luxury 8-Person 90-Jet Hot Tub with LED Light With Ozonator
$6,142.15
wayfairnorthamerica
Whirlpool White Bathtub Hydrotherapy Spa Hot Tub 2 Persons Mimi With Heater
Whirlpool White Bathtub Hydrotherapy Spa Hot Tub 2 Persons Mimi With Heater
$3,405.10
wayfairnorthamerica
Luxuria Spas Envy 5-Person 56-Jet Double Acrylic Lounger Hot Tub with Ozonator
Luxuria Spas Envy 5-Person 56-Jet Double Acrylic Lounger Hot Tub with Ozonator
$6,299.00
overstock
Luxuria Spas 3 - Person 47 - Jet Acrylic Rectangular Hot Tub with Ozonator in Mocha
Luxuria Spas 3 - Person 47 - Jet Acrylic Rectangular Hot Tub with Ozonator in Mocha
$5,299.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Lifesmart Tierra 5-Person 60-Jet 230v Spa with Ozonator
Lifesmart Tierra 5-Person 60-Jet 230v Spa with Ozonator
$3,981.99
overstock
Luxuria Spas Artisan 6-Person 57-Jet 3-Pump Acrylic Lounger Hot Tub with Touch Screen, Speakers, and Ozonator
Luxuria Spas Artisan 6-Person 57-Jet 3-Pump Acrylic Lounger Hot Tub with Touch Screen, Speakers, and Ozonator
$9,399.00
overstock
Hot Tubs & Spas
