Outdoor & Patio Sofas & Loveseats

featured

Mcgrady 2 Piece Sofa Seating Group

$569.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

An Otter Nap Inflatable Lounger, Bag, Hammock, Air Sofa, Pool Float - Blue

$24.99
walmart
featured

AllModern Sharpe 3 Piece Sofa Seating Group w/ Sunbrella Cushions Sunbrella Fabric Included/Metal in Brown, Size 33.0 H x 84.25 W x 32.0 D in

$4,050.00
wayfair

Poatren Inflatable Lounger Air Sofa Couch Flocking Chair For Beach Backyard

$27.99
walmart

Braxton Culler Bridgehampton Sofa in Gray, Size 34.0 H x 79.0 W x 34.0 D in | Wayfair 1031-011/0805-61/GREYSTONE

$2,010.84
wayfair

Breakwater Bay Lilburn 10 Piece Sofa Seating Group w/ Cushions Metal/Rust - Resistant Metal in Brown | Wayfair 782891DFD24344D9B2B70DF19FEDE2D9

$1,469.99
wayfair

Yoselin Patio Sofa with Cushions

$365.99
wayfairnorthamerica

20 Inch Woven Outdoor Swivel Rocker Sofa Chair, Gray

$3,466.99
overstock

Birch Lane™ Claudio 96" Rolled Arm Sofa Sunbrella®/Cotton/Cotton Blend/Polyester/Polyester Blend/Other Performance Fabrics in Pink/Gray | Wayfair

$1,756.00
wayfair

Bayou Breeze Rebeca Patio Sofa w/ Cushions Wicker/Rattan in Gray, Size 31.9 H x 84.5 W x 33.5 D in | Wayfair BA79D23D78254F5CBE5CB9C2C6C70CAD

$1,429.99
wayfair

Outdoor Ratten Sofa

$739.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Bay Isle Home™ Marianna Loveseat w/ Cushions Wicker/Rattan/Metal in Brown, Size 34.0 H x 56.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair BAYI6960 47571279

$2,249.99
wayfair
Advertisement

LCPASOGR Palau Outdoor Sofa in Dark Grey with Natural Teak Wood Accent and

$1,244.99
appliancesconnection

Coto de Casa SR-5010 Deep Seating Set with 2 DS-5010A Armchair 1 DS-5010L Sofa 1 TB-5010 Coffee Table and XXX Color Cushion

$3,435.00
appliancesconnection

Benjara Fabric Upholstered Loveseat with Aluminum Frame, White

$960.31
amazon

Portals Outdoor Sofa with Natural Teak Wood Accent and Grey Cushions

$911.73
overstock

2 Seater Garden Sofa with Cushions Gray Aluminium

$274.99
walmart

Rattan Outdoor Garden Furniture Set Sofa Coffee Table, Stool Rattan with Table & Soft Cushions (Grey)

$965.95
walmartusa

Acree Patio Sofa with Cushions

$1,179.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Grasson Lane Collection P783-838-820-2-701 4 PC Patio Set with Sofa + 2 Lounge Chair with Cushions + Cocktail Table in Brown and

$2,295.96
appliancesconnection

Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Furniture Sofa Bed Sun Lounger w/ Canopy Poly Rattan - Black Metal/Rust - Resistant Metal in Black/White | Wayfair

$2,099.99
wayfair

Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Porch Steel Hanging 2-Seat Swing Loveseat w/ Canopy-Beige Metal in Blue, Size 66.5 H x 62.0 W x 49.0 D in | Wayfair

$314.99
wayfair

Vifah Outdoor Nautical Curve Eucalyptus Wooden Outdoor Sofa Chair with Cushion, Honey

$408.99
($434.99 save 6%)
ashleyhomestore

Arlmont & Co. Cloth Rocking Chair Lunch Break Sofa Rocking Chair Modern Balcony Lounge Chair in Black/Gray, Size 32.67 H x 23.22 W x 37.79 D in

$349.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Tandra Patio Collection Sofa, One Size , Brown

$546.00
($900.00 save 39%)
jcpenney

Promotion Clearance!Fully Equipped Weaving Ratt Fully Equipped Weaving Rattan Sofa with 1Pc Corner Sofas, 4Pcs Single Sofas, 1pc Coffee Table Brown Gradient

$1,080.46
walmart

Patio Rocking Wingback Chairï¼ŒTufted Upholstered Velvet Recliner Sofa Rocking Chair for Porch Indoor Outdoor, Blue 27.1x37x39.7inch

$298.99
walmart

Arlmont & Co. Kurt 3 Piece Rattan Sofa Seating Group w/ Cushions Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 29.0 H x 65.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair

$979.99
wayfair

Alaterre Furniture Canaan All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Sofa with Cushions - Brown

$854.10
($1,699.00 save -85310%)
macy's

ANGELES HOME Metal Outdoor Loveseat with Blue Cushion and Table

$576.18
homedepot

Bayou Breeze Beideman Sofa in Brown/Red, Size 34.0 H x 81.0 W x 32.0 D in | Wayfair MB3S-CIN-Montfluer Surf

$1,559.99
wayfair

Caroline Outdoor Sofa by ARTLESS - Color: Yellow (A-C-84-L-4-4)

$4,934.40
($6,168.00 save 33%)
ylighting

South Bay Teak Patio Sofa

$2,799.99
wayfairnorthamerica

DS-3013-8300 SouthBay 71" Deep Seating Sofa with Linen Champagne

$1,835.00
appliancesconnection

Caroline Outdoor Sofa by ARTLESS (A-C-84-L-4-Z-BK)

$3,427.20
($4,284.00 save 25%)
ylighting

Caroline Outdoor Sofa by ARTLESS - Color: Blue (A-C-60-R-4-2)

$4,032.00
($5,040.00 save 20%)
ylighting
Advertisement

Outdoor portable air sofa lazy sofa bed indoor foldable inflatable bed beach sleeping bag factory direct sales Orange

$30.99
walmart

Caroline Outdoor Sofa by ARTLESS - Color: Red (A-C-96-R-4-5)

$5,376.00
($6,720.00 save 17%)
ylighting

Alaterre Furniture Monaco Wicker Outdoor Loveseat with Gray Cushion(S) and Aluminum Frame Polyester | AWWH02HH

$691.30
lowes

ACME FURNITURE Salena Wicker Outdoor Sofa with White Cushion(S) and Wicker Frame | 45010

$1,636.00
lowes

Birch Lane™ Rocio 89" Square Arm Sofa w/ Reversible Cushions Sunbrella®/Chenille/Velvet/Microfiber/Microsuede/Cotton/Cotton Blend/Linen/Linen Blend/Polyester/Polyester Blend/Other Performance Fabrics

$1,381.00
wayfair

Caroline Outdoor Sofa by ARTLESS (A-C-60-R-4-Z-BK)

$3,024.00
($3,780.00 save 0%)
ylighting

Abhinav 7 Rattan Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

$2,649.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Alaterre Furniture Canaan All-Weather Wicker Outdoor Patio Deep-Seat Dining Set with Sofa, Two Arm Chairs and High Cocktail Table, Cream

$1,758.33
amazon

AOS Patio Modern Muse Aluminum Modern Sofa Furniture 3 Pcs Set in Gray | Wayfair WF-MM-5624-SST-AOS

$1,039.99
wayfair

Aceves Outdoor 11 Piece Sofa Seating Group with Cushions

$2,099.99
wayfairnorthamerica

7 PCS Garden Furniture set Rattan Outdoor Table Chair Sofa Patio Dinning Table

$655.72
walmartusa

Outdoor Porch Steel Hanging 2-Seat Swing Loveseat With Canopy-Beige

$314.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Endeavor Collection EEI-3175-GRY-GRY-SET 3 Piece Outdoor Patio Wicker Rattan Loveseat and Armchair Set with Powder-Coated Aluminum Frame Synthetic

$1,192.50
appliancesconnection

Modway Summon Wicker Rattan Outdoor Patio Sunbrella Right Arm Loveseat in Canvas Red

$874.49
amazon

Mercury Row® Mcchesney 78" Wide Patio Sofa w/ Cushions Plastic, Size 31.0 H x 78.0 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair BRYS7268 46076032

$1,199.99
wayfair

Modway Orlean Outdoor Patio Eucalyptus Wood Loveseat

$867.00
bloomingdale's

Kassiopeia 50" Wide Outdoor Loveseat

$509.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Noble House Ottawa Outdoor Acacia Wood Sofa, Dark Gray, Teak

$397.99
walmartusa

Orlean Light Gray Outdoor Patio Eucalyptus Wood Sofa and Loveseat Set EEI-3990-NAT-LGR-SET

$1,521.79
1stopbedrooms

Modern Outdoor Etra Patio Sofa w/ Cushions Metal, Size 28.75 H x 72.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair et-sof-sd-si-sf

$5,099.99
wayfair

Lark Manor™ Klingbeil 98" Wide Patio Sofa Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 35.0 H x 98.0 W x 35.0 D in | Wayfair RIVER-03c-CILANTRO

$1,469.99
wayfair

Freeport Collection EEI-3693-NAT-LBU Karri Wood Outdoor Patio Loveseat with Left-Facing Side End Table with Left-Facing Side End Table All-Weather

$634.50
appliancesconnection

Modern Outdoor Etra Patio Sofa w/ Cushions Metal, Size 28.75 H x 72.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair et-sof-nm-si-sf

$5,099.99
wayfair

OASIQ Sandur Full Woven Loveseat w/ Cushion Sunbrella Fabric Included/Metal in Gray, Size 31.0 H x 61.0 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair 3001052300000-LS

$3,699.99
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com