Outdoor & Patio Side Tables

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Patio Furniture
Lounge
Side Tables
Outdoor & Patio Side Tables
Share
Outdoor & Patio Side Tables
Lorentzen Side Table
featured
Lorentzen Side Table
$105.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dovecove Pyatt Plastic Side Table Plastic in Blue, Size 16.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair D76FF56F81334D6AA97E5A4596E0DE01
featured
Dovecove Pyatt Plastic Side Table Plastic in Blue, Size 16.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair D76FF56F81334D6AA97E5A4596E0DE01
$245.99
wayfair
Courtyard Casual Avalon FSC Teak Round End Table
featured
Courtyard Casual Avalon FSC Teak Round End Table
$305.49
overstock
Boston Outdoor Modern Side Table by Christopher Knight Home
Boston Outdoor Modern Side Table by Christopher Knight Home
$49.98
($53.99
save 7%)
overstock
Mesa Outdoor Side Table-Stool
Mesa Outdoor Side Table-Stool
$269.00
crate&barrel
CO9 Design Lakewood Side Table Wood in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair LW24N
CO9 Design Lakewood Side Table Wood in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair LW24N
$429.99
wayfair
Captiva Designs 3 Person Outdoor Patio Swing Cannopy Hammock with Small Side Table, Beige
Captiva Designs 3 Person Outdoor Patio Swing Cannopy Hammock with Small Side Table, Beige
$429.99
walmartusa
Braxton Culler Alghero Side Table Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 24.0 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 495-171
Braxton Culler Alghero Side Table Wood/Metal in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 24.0 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 495-171
$509.99
wayfair
Eliana Outdoor 12-inch Side Table by Christopher Knight Home
Eliana Outdoor 12-inch Side Table by Christopher Knight Home
$52.49
($69.99
save 25%)
overstock
17.75" Blue Lace Cutout Outdoor Patio Accent Side Table
17.75" Blue Lace Cutout Outdoor Patio Accent Side Table
$125.99
walmart
Shallowater Metal Side Table
Shallowater Metal Side Table
$149.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Handmade Amelle Blue Raffia End Table (Philippines)
Handmade Amelle Blue Raffia End Table (Philippines)
$819.00
overstock
Advertisement
Barnsfield Outdoor Round Tile Side Table by Christopher Knight Home
Barnsfield Outdoor Round Tile Side Table by Christopher Knight Home
$54.99
overstock
18" Blue Valley Lace Cutout Outdoor Patio Accent Side Table
18" Blue Valley Lace Cutout Outdoor Patio Accent Side Table
$140.49
overstock
Charlton Home® Aberdeen Concrete Side Table Stone/Concrete in Black, Size 21.5 H x 17.25 W x 17.25 D in | Wayfair B871974E3EA6463DBFD18CEE8C8FAF34
Charlton Home® Aberdeen Concrete Side Table Stone/Concrete in Black, Size 21.5 H x 17.25 W x 17.25 D in | Wayfair B871974E3EA6463DBFD18CEE8C8FAF34
$173.99
wayfair
BDI Milo 1065 Aluminum Mineral Laptop Stand / Side Table
BDI Milo 1065 Aluminum Mineral Laptop Stand / Side Table
$399.00
abtelectronics
Spring Street Side Table
Spring Street Side Table
$359.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Sunnydaze Outdoor Meranti Wood Side Table, Brown
Sunnydaze Outdoor Meranti Wood Side Table, Brown
$78.99
($114.99
save 31%)
ashleyhomestore
Amabel Wooden Side Table
Amabel Wooden Side Table
$94.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Corrigan Studio® Newcomb Side Table Wood/Stone/Concrete in Gray, Size 19.5 H x 19.4 W x 19.4 D in | Wayfair 62C975BF453D46EEAC4BACD72B70C156
Corrigan Studio® Newcomb Side Table Wood/Stone/Concrete in Gray, Size 19.5 H x 19.4 W x 19.4 D in | Wayfair 62C975BF453D46EEAC4BACD72B70C156
$165.74
wayfair
Brayden Studio® Thibeault Solid Wood Side Table Wood in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair BYST4870 41400318
Brayden Studio® Thibeault Solid Wood Side Table Wood in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair BYST4870 41400318
$749.99
wayfair
Bernhardt Millim Outdoor Accent Table
Bernhardt Millim Outdoor Accent Table
$720.00
bloomingdale's
Parksville Patio Side Table, One Size , Black
Parksville Patio Side Table, One Size , Black
$151.00
($250.00
save 40%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
August Grove® Parkside Plastic Side Table Plastic in Pink/Black, Size 18.0 H x 15.0 W x 14.25 D in | Wayfair E66317DA37D546E191D9761CF6EC3752
August Grove® Parkside Plastic Side Table Plastic in Pink/Black, Size 18.0 H x 15.0 W x 14.25 D in | Wayfair E66317DA37D546E191D9761CF6EC3752
$129.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Bernhardt Pacifica Outdoor End Table
Bernhardt Pacifica Outdoor End Table
$1,200.00
bloomingdale's
Bernhardt Leeward Outdoor Side Table
Bernhardt Leeward Outdoor Side Table
$1,280.00
bloomingdale's
Breakwater Bay Casler Wooden Side Table Wood in Green, Size 22.0 H x 24.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 45C566533005463BBC5FFDBE169E7351
Breakwater Bay Casler Wooden Side Table Wood in Green, Size 22.0 H x 24.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 45C566533005463BBC5FFDBE169E7351
$137.99
wayfair
Beachcrest Home™ Danny Side Table Stone/Concrete/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 22.38 H x 22.25 W x 22.25 D in | Wayfair
Beachcrest Home™ Danny Side Table Stone/Concrete/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 22.38 H x 22.25 W x 22.25 D in | Wayfair
$419.99
wayfair
Castelle Aluminum Side Table Metal in White, Size 22.0 H x 21.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair HSS20PPSLN
Castelle Aluminum Side Table Metal in White, Size 22.0 H x 21.0 W x 21.0 D in | Wayfair HSS20PPSLN
$969.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose Ifrane Metal Side Table Metal in Blue, Size 18.0 H x 12.25 W x 12.25 D in | Wayfair BGRS1061 41560960
Bungalow Rose Ifrane Metal Side Table Metal in Blue, Size 18.0 H x 12.25 W x 12.25 D in | Wayfair BGRS1061 41560960
$72.99
wayfair
Essential Side Table
Essential Side Table
$339.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Breeze Kelling Side Table Wood/Plastic in Gray, Size 16.0 H x 20.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair CFC0E67950A54F65B69B5A4665EA6676
Bayou Breeze Kelling Side Table Wood/Plastic in Gray, Size 16.0 H x 20.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair CFC0E67950A54F65B69B5A4665EA6676
$264.99
wayfair
Retro Metal Side Table - Crosley CO1011A-NV
Retro Metal Side Table - Crosley CO1011A-NV
$58.79
totallyfurniture
Aberdeen Concrete Side Table
Aberdeen Concrete Side Table
$153.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ajahn Cross Legs End Table
Ajahn Cross Legs End Table
$489.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Leeds Side Table Stone/Concrete/Metal/Mosaic in Blue/Gray/Green, Size 21.4 H x 13.75 W x 13.75 D in | Wayfair CHRL6207 41061764
Charlton Home® Leeds Side Table Stone/Concrete/Metal/Mosaic in Blue/Gray/Green, Size 21.4 H x 13.75 W x 13.75 D in | Wayfair CHRL6207 41061764
$66.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Miles Redd Bermuda Side Table - Ballard Designs
Miles Redd Bermuda Side Table - Ballard Designs
$699.00
ballarddesigns
Gomez Solid Wood Side Table
Gomez Solid Wood Side Table
$82.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Canora Grey Vandorn Aluminum Side Table Metal in Brown, Size 17.0 H x 18.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 62708E5AD86C4F35B1FE96D68BEC3F8B
Canora Grey Vandorn Aluminum Side Table Metal in Brown, Size 17.0 H x 18.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 62708E5AD86C4F35B1FE96D68BEC3F8B
$121.99
wayfair
Baxton Studio Branson Modern and Contemporary Blue Finished Metal Outdoor Side Table
Baxton Studio Branson Modern and Contemporary Blue Finished Metal Outdoor Side Table
$56.36
($68.00
save 17%)
walmartusa
On-The-Move Side Table by Cane-line - Color: Beige (5065ABR)
On-The-Move Side Table by Cane-line - Color: Beige (5065ABR)
$480.00
ylighting
Zion Outdoor Acacia Wood Industrial Side Table (Set of 2) by Christopher Knight Home
Zion Outdoor Acacia Wood Industrial Side Table (Set of 2) by Christopher Knight Home
$151.72
($197.49
save 23%)
overstock
August Grove® Somerset Side Table Wood in Black, Size 18.75 H x 18.25 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair 2018WLFBlack
August Grove® Somerset Side Table Wood in Black, Size 18.75 H x 18.25 W x 17.5 D in | Wayfair 2018WLFBlack
$216.99
wayfair
C-Hopetree Small Metal Outdoor Coffee Side Table for Outside Patio, Square, Black, SIZE 18"W x 18"D x 15"H
C-Hopetree Small Metal Outdoor Coffee Side Table for Outside Patio, Square, Black, SIZE 18"W x 18"D x 15"H
$138.00
walmart
Breakwater Bay Budde International Solid Wood Side Table Wood in Brown/White, Size 27.0 H x 27.0 W x 29.0 D in | Wayfair
Breakwater Bay Budde International Solid Wood Side Table Wood in Brown/White, Size 27.0 H x 27.0 W x 29.0 D in | Wayfair
$379.99
wayfair
Christopher Knight Home Manji Outdoor Wicker Side Table with Matching Aluminum Legs, Multibrown
Christopher Knight Home Manji Outdoor Wicker Side Table with Matching Aluminum Legs, Multibrown
$66.09
amazon
Kavanaugh Metal Side Table
Kavanaugh Metal Side Table
$101.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Orlando Outdoor Woven Faux Rattan Side Table with Glass Top by Christopher Knight Home
Orlando Outdoor Woven Faux Rattan Side Table with Glass Top by Christopher Knight Home
$74.99
($99.99
save 25%)
overstock
Advertisement
Morrissey Leon Charcoal 22" Square Outdoor End Table
Morrissey Leon Charcoal 22" Square Outdoor End Table
$595.56
1stopbedrooms
20911-02 Cozumel Round End Table in Polished Cast
20911-02 Cozumel Round End Table in Polished Cast
$932.18
appliancesconnection
Bay Isle Home™ Bilyeu Wicker Side Table Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 19.5 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 391EC25AE8044AB1B05155F841D4CA22
Bay Isle Home™ Bilyeu Wicker Side Table Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 19.5 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 391EC25AE8044AB1B05155F841D4CA22
$129.99
wayfair
Charlen Patio Collection Patio Side Table, One Size , Beige
Charlen Patio Collection Patio Side Table, One Size , Beige
$186.00
($300.00
save 38%)
jcpenney
Duggan Rattan Side Table
Duggan Rattan Side Table
$184.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DeGrailly Trestle End Table
DeGrailly Trestle End Table
$269.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Novogratz Poolside Gossip Collection Roberta Outdoor/Indoor Side Table, White
Novogratz Poolside Gossip Collection Roberta Outdoor/Indoor Side Table, White
$134.99
($274.99
save 51%)
ashleyhomestore
Safavieh Zen Indoor/Outdoor Mushroom Modern Concrete Accent Table, Gray
Safavieh Zen Indoor/Outdoor Mushroom Modern Concrete Accent Table, Gray
$105.99
($184.99
save 43%)
ashleyhomestore
Metal Side Table
Metal Side Table
$259.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Brough Solid Wood Side Table
Brough Solid Wood Side Table
$273.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Modena Solid Wood Side Table
Modena Solid Wood Side Table
$289.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Baxton Studio Hallie Aqua Metal Outdoor Side Table
Baxton Studio Hallie Aqua Metal Outdoor Side Table
$62.99
homedepot
Load More
Outdoor & Patio Side Tables
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.