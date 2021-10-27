Outdoor & Patio Sectionals

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Patio Furniture
Lounge
Sectionals
Outdoor & Patio Sectionals
Share
Outdoor & Patio Sectionals
AMONIDA Sectional Middle Seat with Cushions Poly Rattan Black Outdoor Chairs
featured
AMONIDA Sectional Middle Seat with Cushions Poly Rattan Black Outdoor Chairs
$234.51
walmart
Anderson Teak Riviera Luxe Right End Teak Patio Sectional Chair
featured
Anderson Teak Riviera Luxe Right End Teak Patio Sectional Chair
$1,540.00
bbqguys
Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Decoration Sectional Halyard Pole Putting Green Flags Kit Golf Flagsticks Practice Hole Cup Outdoor Flags in Red | Wayfair
featured
Arlmont & Co. Outdoor Decoration Sectional Halyard Pole Putting Green Flags Kit Golf Flagsticks Practice Hole Cup Outdoor Flags in Red | Wayfair
$30.99
wayfair
Sectional Footrest with Cushion Poly Rattan Brown
Sectional Footrest with Cushion Poly Rattan Brown
$172.79
walmart
20FT Sectional Flag Pole Kit, Heavy Duty Residential Flagpole, Outdoor Inground Thicken Adjustable Height Aluminum Pole
20FT Sectional Flag Pole Kit, Heavy Duty Residential Flagpole, Outdoor Inground Thicken Adjustable Height Aluminum Pole
$113.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AILSA Sectional Couch Living Room Sofa Mid-Century Modern Velvet Bench Loveseat Sofa Home Furniture Sofas with Armrest for Living Room (Gray)
AILSA Sectional Couch Living Room Sofa Mid-Century Modern Velvet Bench Loveseat Sofa Home Furniture Sofas with Armrest for Living Room (Gray)
$447.99
walmart
Anderson Teak Luxe Armless Patio Sectional Chair
Anderson Teak Luxe Armless Patio Sectional Chair
$1,410.00
bbqguys
Torrey Left-Arm Loveseat Sectional Cushion Slipcover, Sunbrella(R) Solid; Lagoon
Torrey Left-Arm Loveseat Sectional Cushion Slipcover, Sunbrella(R) Solid; Lagoon
$519.00
potterybarn
Anderson Teak Luxe Left Modular Teak Patio Club Chair
Anderson Teak Luxe Left Modular Teak Patio Club Chair
$1,540.00
bbqguys
AllModern Sectional w/ Cushions Wood/Natural Hardwoods in Gray/White, Size 26.5 H x 30.25 W x 30.25 D in | Wayfair C147579942DF4088AE3E0F252ED7589F
AllModern Sectional w/ Cushions Wood/Natural Hardwoods in Gray/White, Size 26.5 H x 30.25 W x 30.25 D in | Wayfair C147579942DF4088AE3E0F252ED7589F
$1,439.99
wayfair
Platform One Sectional Sofa with Left/Right Table by Loll Designs - Color: Blue (PO-S1-5439-SB)
Platform One Sectional Sofa with Left/Right Table by Loll Designs - Color: Blue (PO-S1-5439-SB)
$2,895.00
ylighting
Nizuc Navy Waterproof Fabric Outdoor Patio Modular Sectional 375Navy-Sec9A
Nizuc Navy Waterproof Fabric Outdoor Patio Modular Sectional 375Navy-Sec9A
$6,290.00
1stopbedrooms
Redondo Sunbrella Heather Gray Fabric And White Frame Sectional
Redondo Sunbrella Heather Gray Fabric And White Frame Sectional
$8,011.88
1stopbedrooms
Nizuc White Waterproof Fabric Outdoor Patio Modular Sectional 376White-Sec12A
Nizuc White Waterproof Fabric Outdoor Patio Modular Sectional 376White-Sec12A
$6,889.88
1stopbedrooms
Modway Convene Outdoor Patio Left Arm Loveseat, Multiple Colors
Modway Convene Outdoor Patio Left Arm Loveseat, Multiple Colors
$426.83
($959.25
save 56%)
walmartusa
Nizuc Grey Waterproof Fabric Outdoor Patio Modular Sectional 376Grey-Sec12A
Nizuc Grey Waterproof Fabric Outdoor Patio Modular Sectional 376Grey-Sec12A
$5,966.95
1stopbedrooms
Wicker U-Shaped Patio Sectional with Sunbrella Cushions
Wicker U-Shaped Patio Sectional with Sunbrella Cushions
$4,249.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Boca Raton Brown Outdoor 6 Seat Sectional by homestyles
Boca Raton Brown Outdoor 6 Seat Sectional by homestyles
$1,877.15
($2,815.73
save 50%)
walmartusa
Highland Dunes Pangkal Pinang Patio Sectional w/ Cushion Metal in Brown | Wayfair A769211ED37B4E26AB7A888F5B433348
Highland Dunes Pangkal Pinang Patio Sectional w/ Cushion Metal in Brown | Wayfair A769211ED37B4E26AB7A888F5B433348
$1,859.99
wayfair
Klaussner Furniture 119" Wide Corner Sectional Sunbrella®/Polyester/Polyester Blend/Upholstery/Cotton/Cotton Blend/Other Performance Fabrics in Gray
Klaussner Furniture 119" Wide Corner Sectional Sunbrella®/Polyester/Polyester Blend/Upholstery/Cotton/Cotton Blend/Other Performance Fabrics in Gray
$1,848.56
wayfair
Large Sectional Imperia Xl
Large Sectional Imperia Xl
$4,099.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mercury Row® Mcclaskey 117" Wide Outdoor Reversible Patio Sectional w/ Cushions Wood/Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 33.0 H x 117.0 W x 60.25 D in
Mercury Row® Mcclaskey 117" Wide Outdoor Reversible Patio Sectional w/ Cushions Wood/Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 33.0 H x 117.0 W x 60.25 D in
$2,969.99
wayfair
Monkey Patio Modern Outdoor Sectional Sofa w/ Chaise w/ Contemporary Wicker In Low Profile in Brown/Gray | Wayfair MP-019-002125-045
Monkey Patio Modern Outdoor Sectional Sofa w/ Chaise w/ Contemporary Wicker In Low Profile in Brown/Gray | Wayfair MP-019-002125-045
$899.99
wayfair
Saybrook Outdoor Patio Upholstered Sectional Sofa Armless Chair EEI-4209-TUR
Saybrook Outdoor Patio Upholstered Sectional Sofa Armless Chair EEI-4209-TUR
$623.66
1stopbedrooms
Meridian Furniture USA Nizuc 120" Wide Outdoor U-Shaped Patio Sectional w/ Cushions Metal in White, Size 34.0 H x 120.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair
Meridian Furniture USA Nizuc 120" Wide Outdoor U-Shaped Patio Sectional w/ Cushions Metal in White, Size 34.0 H x 120.0 W x 120.0 D in | Wayfair
$6,549.99
wayfair
Platform One Sectional Sofa with Left/Right Table by Loll Designs - Color: Grey (PO-S1-5492-AR)
Platform One Sectional Sofa with Left/Right Table by Loll Designs - Color: Grey (PO-S1-5492-AR)
$2,895.00
ylighting
Platform One Sofa With Tables by Loll Designs - Color: Blue (PO-S2-SB-5439)
Platform One Sofa With Tables by Loll Designs - Color: Blue (PO-S2-SB-5439)
$3,425.00
ylighting
Platform One Sofa With Tables by Loll Designs - Color: Blue (PO-S2-SB-40433)
Platform One Sofa With Tables by Loll Designs - Color: Blue (PO-S2-SB-40433)
$3,425.00
ylighting
Platform One Sectional Sofa with Left/Right Table by Loll Designs - Color: Black (PO-S1-40483-NB)
Platform One Sectional Sofa with Left/Right Table by Loll Designs - Color: Black (PO-S1-40483-NB)
$2,895.00
ylighting
Latitude Run® Jermiah 77.2" Wide Outdoor Wicker Right Hand Facing Patio Sectional Cushions Metal in Blue, Size 26.0 H x 77.2 W x 51.2 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Jermiah 77.2" Wide Outdoor Wicker Right Hand Facing Patio Sectional Cushions Metal in Blue, Size 26.0 H x 77.2 W x 51.2 D in | Wayfair
$749.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® 155" Wide Outdoor Curved Patio Sectional w/ Sunbrella Cushions All - Weather Wicker/Wicker/Rattan/Sunbrella Fabric Included/Metal/Rust
Latitude Run® 155" Wide Outdoor Curved Patio Sectional w/ Sunbrella Cushions All - Weather Wicker/Wicker/Rattan/Sunbrella Fabric Included/Metal/Rust
$4,399.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Teak Patio Chair w/ Cushions in Gray, Size 23.62 H x 27.36 W x 27.36 D in | Wayfair 207840358795454BA95098F267F049D0
Latitude Run® Teak Patio Chair w/ Cushions in Gray, Size 23.62 H x 27.36 W x 27.36 D in | Wayfair 207840358795454BA95098F267F049D0
$309.99
wayfair
Leisure Made Walton Woven Outdoor Sectional with Red Cushion(S) and Steel Frame Polyester | 515562-RED
Leisure Made Walton Woven Outdoor Sectional with Red Cushion(S) and Steel Frame Polyester | 515562-RED
$3,187.00
($3,999.00
save 0%)
lowes
Longshore Tides Mireya Patio Sectional w/ Cushions Metal/Rust - Resistant Metal in Blue/Gray, Size 30.3 H x 72.8 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair
Longshore Tides Mireya Patio Sectional w/ Cushions Metal/Rust - Resistant Metal in Blue/Gray, Size 30.3 H x 72.8 W x 27.5 D in | Wayfair
$389.99
wayfair
Klaussner Furniture 121" Wide Sofa & Chaise Sunbrella®/Polyester/Polyester Blend/Upholstery/Cotton/Cotton Blend/Other Performance Fabrics in White
Klaussner Furniture 121" Wide Sofa & Chaise Sunbrella®/Polyester/Polyester Blend/Upholstery/Cotton/Cotton Blend/Other Performance Fabrics in White
$1,539.99
wayfair
Sean Outdoor Faux Wicker Club Chairs with Cushions ,Beige,Brown
Sean Outdoor Faux Wicker Club Chairs with Cushions ,Beige,Brown
$220.04
walmartusa
Online Stores Swivel Sectional Flag Pole - US Made 21ft 3x5ft Nylon USA Flag
Online Stores Swivel Sectional Flag Pole - US Made 21ft 3x5ft Nylon USA Flag
$128.95
walmart
Molimo Sectional Sunbrella Seating Group with Cushions
Molimo Sectional Sunbrella Seating Group with Cushions
$3,349.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Nizuc Grey Waterproof Fabric Outdoor Patio Modular Sectional 375Grey-Sec6B
Nizuc Grey Waterproof Fabric Outdoor Patio Modular Sectional 375Grey-Sec6B
$3,077.75
1stopbedrooms
Latitude Run® Extended Curved Patio Sectional w/ Cushions All - Weather Wicker/Wicker/Rattan/Sunbrella Fabric Included/Metal | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Extended Curved Patio Sectional w/ Cushions All - Weather Wicker/Wicker/Rattan/Sunbrella Fabric Included/Metal | Wayfair
$4,699.99
wayfair
Versailles Sectional Sofa With Ottoman
Versailles Sectional Sofa With Ottoman
$929.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Nizuc Navy Waterproof Fabric Outdoor Patio Modular Sectional 375Navy-Sec6A
Nizuc Navy Waterproof Fabric Outdoor Patio Modular Sectional 375Navy-Sec6A
$4,380.00
1stopbedrooms
Platform One Sectional Corner by Loll Designs - Color: White (PO-C-CW-40431)
Platform One Sectional Corner by Loll Designs - Color: White (PO-C-CW-40431)
$1,995.00
ylighting
44.5" Gray Synthetic Wicker Sectional Wedge Square Corner with Brown Cushion
44.5" Gray Synthetic Wicker Sectional Wedge Square Corner with Brown Cushion
$1,190.99
walmart
Kassem Contemporary Modern Rattan Wicker Sectional With Plush Cushions
Kassem Contemporary Modern Rattan Wicker Sectional With Plush Cushions
$1,099.99
wayfairnorthamerica
38â€ Taupe Synthetic Wicker Sectional Square Corner with Green Cushion
38â€ Taupe Synthetic Wicker Sectional Square Corner with Green Cushion
$1,384.99
walmart
Caning Modern Patio Sectional - Courtyard Creations
Caning Modern Patio Sectional - Courtyard Creations
$900.00
target
Giavona 70.47" Wide Outdoor Right Hand Facing Patio Sectional with Cushions
Giavona 70.47" Wide Outdoor Right Hand Facing Patio Sectional with Cushions
$1,599.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Shore Collection EEI-2265-SLV-BEI 53" Outdoor Patio Corner Sectional with Left Arm Facing Loveseat Anodized Aluminum Frame Black Plastic Foot Caps
Shore Collection EEI-2265-SLV-BEI 53" Outdoor Patio Corner Sectional with Left Arm Facing Loveseat Anodized Aluminum Frame Black Plastic Foot Caps
$651.50
appliancesconnection
Platform One Sectional Sofa with Left/Right Table by Loll Designs - Color: Silver (PO-S1-40433-CG)
Platform One Sectional Sofa with Left/Right Table by Loll Designs - Color: Silver (PO-S1-40433-CG)
$2,895.00
ylighting
Delatte Patio Sectional with Cushions
Delatte Patio Sectional with Cushions
$3,700.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Meridian Furniture USA Nizuc 150" Wide Outdoor U-Shaped Patio Sectional w/ Cushions Metal in Blue/White | Wayfair 375Navy-Sec11A
Meridian Furniture USA Nizuc 150" Wide Outdoor U-Shaped Patio Sectional w/ Cushions Metal in Blue/White | Wayfair 375Navy-Sec11A
$7,214.28
wayfair
Latitude Run® Dinja 114.17" Wide Outdoor Patio Sectional w/ Cushions Metal in Gray, Size 24.8 H x 114.17 W x 59.0 D in | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Dinja 114.17" Wide Outdoor Patio Sectional w/ Cushions Metal in Gray, Size 24.8 H x 114.17 W x 59.0 D in | Wayfair
$2,069.99
wayfair
Nizuc Grey Waterproof Fabric Outdoor Patio Modular Sectional 376Grey-Sec5B
Nizuc Grey Waterproof Fabric Outdoor Patio Modular Sectional 376Grey-Sec5B
$2,643.90
1stopbedrooms
Longshore Tides Faron 106.4" Wide Outdoor U-Shaped Patio Sectional w/ Cushions Metal in Black/Brown/Green, Size 28.3 H x 106.4 W x 52.9 D in Wayfair
Longshore Tides Faron 106.4" Wide Outdoor U-Shaped Patio Sectional w/ Cushions Metal in Black/Brown/Green, Size 28.3 H x 106.4 W x 52.9 D in Wayfair
$1,289.99
wayfair
Platform One Sectional Sofa with Left/Right Table by Loll Designs - Color: Pink (PO-S1-40431-LG)
Platform One Sectional Sofa with Left/Right Table by Loll Designs - Color: Pink (PO-S1-40431-LG)
$2,895.00
ylighting
Platform One Sectional Sofa with Left/Right Table by Loll Designs - Color: Blue (PO-S1-5493-SB)
Platform One Sectional Sofa with Left/Right Table by Loll Designs - Color: Blue (PO-S1-5493-SB)
$2,895.00
ylighting
Latitude Run® Patio Sectional & 2 Ottomans (2 Pillows) In Beige Fabric & Gray Wicker Wicker/Rattan in Gray/Orange, Size 30.0 H x 82.0 W x 36.0 D in
Latitude Run® Patio Sectional & 2 Ottomans (2 Pillows) In Beige Fabric & Gray Wicker Wicker/Rattan in Gray/Orange, Size 30.0 H x 82.0 W x 36.0 D in
$2,799.99
wayfair
Beige Fabric & Gray Wicker Patio Sectional & 2 Ottomans (2 Pillows)
Beige Fabric & Gray Wicker Patio Sectional & 2 Ottomans (2 Pillows)
$1,687.49
overstock
20ft Solemn Outdoor Decoration Sectional Halyard Pole US America Flag Flagpole Kit
20ft Solemn Outdoor Decoration Sectional Halyard Pole US America Flag Flagpole Kit
$58.03
walmart
Outdoor & Patio Sectionals
