Outdoor & Patio Poufs

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Patio Furniture
Lounge
Poufs
Outdoor & Patio Poufs
Share
Outdoor & Patio Poufs
Newman Pouf Outdoor Ottoman
featured
Newman Pouf Outdoor Ottoman
$122.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Christopher Knight Home Ophelia Outdoor Cube Pouf, Boho, Blue and White Yarn
featured
Christopher Knight Home Ophelia Outdoor Cube Pouf, Boho, Blue and White Yarn
$86.37
amazon
Dakota Fields 100-Percent Wool Pouf, 20-Inch By 20-Inch By 14-Inch, Olive Wool, Size 14.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
featured
Dakota Fields 100-Percent Wool Pouf, 20-Inch By 20-Inch By 14-Inch, Olive Wool, Size 14.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
$359.99
wayfair
Braxton Culler Olivia Outdoor Pouf Ottoman w/ Sunbrella Cushion in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 405-009G
Braxton Culler Olivia Outdoor Pouf Ottoman w/ Sunbrella Cushion in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 405-009G
$499.99
($583.20
save 14%)
wayfair
Dakota Fields 18" Wide Square Chevron Pouf Ottoman Fade Resistant/Stain Resistant/Other Performance Fabrics/Water Resistant | Wayfair
Dakota Fields 18" Wide Square Chevron Pouf Ottoman Fade Resistant/Stain Resistant/Other Performance Fabrics/Water Resistant | Wayfair
$149.99
wayfair
Dakota Fields Neill Round Knitted Outdoor/Indoor Pouf Polyester/Polyester Blend/Fade Resistant in Orange, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair
Dakota Fields Neill Round Knitted Outdoor/Indoor Pouf Polyester/Polyester Blend/Fade Resistant in Orange, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair
$149.99
wayfair
Breakwater Bay Damato Striped Square Outdoor Pouf Ottoman, Size 17.0 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair D1969E722EB346FB8358433D69371159
Breakwater Bay Damato Striped Square Outdoor Pouf Ottoman, Size 17.0 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair D1969E722EB346FB8358433D69371159
$92.99
wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Pierre 24" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman in Green, Size 20.5 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair FACDF868B32C4E478AC72A96A5BD4244
Bay Isle Home™ Pierre 24" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman in Green, Size 20.5 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair FACDF868B32C4E478AC72A96A5BD4244
$143.99
wayfair
Rosalie Bay Indoor/Outdoor 4.5' Bean Bag and 2' Ottoman Pouf Set by Christopher Knight Home
Rosalie Bay Indoor/Outdoor 4.5' Bean Bag and 2' Ottoman Pouf Set by Christopher Knight Home
$229.99
overstock
Sandy Cay Outdoor Water Resistant 2' Ottoman Pouf by Christopher Knight Home
Sandy Cay Outdoor Water Resistant 2' Ottoman Pouf by Christopher Knight Home
$81.92
($117.49
save 30%)
overstock
Better Homes & Gardens 16" x 16" x 16", Diamond Outdoor Pouf, Black & Ivory
Better Homes & Gardens 16" x 16" x 16", Diamond Outdoor Pouf, Black & Ivory
$47.00
walmart
AllModern Finchley 20" Wide Round Floral Pouf Ottoman Genuine Leather in Blue, Size 13.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair MTNA1546 40376625
AllModern Finchley 20" Wide Round Floral Pouf Ottoman Genuine Leather in Blue, Size 13.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair MTNA1546 40376625
$233.00
wayfair
Advertisement
Pierre 24" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Pierre 24" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
$133.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Simpli Home Janelle Square Outdoor Pouf, Multi
Simpli Home Janelle Square Outdoor Pouf, Multi
$102.99
($317.99
save 68%)
ashleyhomestore
Nekoosa Square Woven Outdoor/ Indoor Pouf
Nekoosa Square Woven Outdoor/ Indoor Pouf
$142.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Barwick Indoor And Outdoor Knitted Round Pouf by Christopher Knight Home
Barwick Indoor And Outdoor Knitted Round Pouf by Christopher Knight Home
$104.99
overstock
Von 28.25" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
Von 28.25" Wide Round Pouf Ottoman
$299.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Madsen Indoor/ Outdoor Tribal Black/ Light Taupe Cylinder Pouf
Madsen Indoor/ Outdoor Tribal Black/ Light Taupe Cylinder Pouf
$189.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Foundstone™ Liberty 18" Wide Square Pouf Ottoman, Size 12.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 035A3E6D33D34E5B9C0C0D630FE6E69E
Foundstone™ Liberty 18" Wide Square Pouf Ottoman, Size 12.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 035A3E6D33D34E5B9C0C0D630FE6E69E
$63.99
wayfair
Loungie Loungie Magic Pouf Microplush Bean Bag Chair/Ottoman/Floor Pillow 3-in-1, Blue | BB81-08BL-LS
Loungie Loungie Magic Pouf Microplush Bean Bag Chair/Ottoman/Floor Pillow 3-in-1, Blue | BB81-08BL-LS
$147.06
lowes
Majestic Home Goods Plantation Indoor / Outdoor Ottoman Pouf Cube
Majestic Home Goods Plantation Indoor / Outdoor Ottoman Pouf Cube
$59.99
overstock
Pine Cone Hill Samode Navy/Ivory Indoor/Outdoor Pouf 25"x23"x17" Fabric in Blue, Size 17.0 H x 25.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair RDB242-OTT
Pine Cone Hill Samode Navy/Ivory Indoor/Outdoor Pouf 25"x23"x17" Fabric in Blue, Size 17.0 H x 25.0 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair RDB242-OTT
$228.00
wayfair
Loungie Loungie Magic Pouf Microplush Bean Bag Chair/Ottoman/Floor Pillow 3-in-1, Beige in Off-White | BB81-08BE-LS
Loungie Loungie Magic Pouf Microplush Bean Bag Chair/Ottoman/Floor Pillow 3-in-1, Beige in Off-White | BB81-08BE-LS
$136.04
lowes
Majestic Home Goods Blooms Pouf Polyester/Polyester Blend in Orange, Size 17.0 H x 27.0 W x 27.0 D in | Wayfair 85907220276
Majestic Home Goods Blooms Pouf Polyester/Polyester Blend in Orange, Size 17.0 H x 27.0 W x 27.0 D in | Wayfair 85907220276
$105.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Primary Pouf 01 by Quinze & Milan - Color: Green (PR POUF01- 10)
Primary Pouf 01 by Quinze & Milan - Color: Green (PR POUF01- 10)
$389.00
ylighting
SIMPLIHOME Nisi Round Knitted Outdoor/Indoor Pouf, 20 inch, Light Grey
SIMPLIHOME Nisi Round Knitted Outdoor/Indoor Pouf, 20 inch, Light Grey
$101.04
amazon
Simpli Home Mathis Boho Square Woven Outdoor/ Indoor Pouf in Grey and White Recycled PET Polyester
Simpli Home Mathis Boho Square Woven Outdoor/ Indoor Pouf in Grey and White Recycled PET Polyester
$92.21
($109.99
save 16%)
homedepot
Siscovers Tortolla Indoor-outdoor Pouf
Siscovers Tortolla Indoor-outdoor Pouf
$118.49
overstock
Siscovers Fiji Indoor-outdoor Pouf
Siscovers Fiji Indoor-outdoor Pouf
$126.49
overstock
Sonoma Goods For Life Dash Pinsonic Quilted Indoor Outdoor Square Pouf, Grey
Sonoma Goods For Life Dash Pinsonic Quilted Indoor Outdoor Square Pouf, Grey
$71.99
($119.99
save 40%)
kohl's
24" Outdoor Textured Pouf Natural/Navy - Threshold designed with Studio McGee
24" Outdoor Textured Pouf Natural/Navy - Threshold designed with Studio McGee
$80.00
target
Mathis Boho Square Woven Outdoor/ Indoor Pouf in Grey and White Recycled PET Polyester - Simpli Home AXCODPF-12GW
Mathis Boho Square Woven Outdoor/ Indoor Pouf in Grey and White Recycled PET Polyester - Simpli Home AXCODPF-12GW
$83.33
totallyfurniture
Oxford Garden Argento Resin Wicker Club Chair and Pouf - Jet Black Polyester Cushion and Pillow
Oxford Garden Argento Resin Wicker Club Chair and Pouf - Jet Black Polyester Cushion and Pillow
$1,120.12
overstock
REVER Pouf Viareggio in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 37.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
REVER Pouf Viareggio in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 37.0 W x 37.0 D in | Wayfair
$2,199.99
wayfair
One Allium Way® Parlex Pouf Polyester/Polyester Blend in Green, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair ONAW1480 38954475
One Allium Way® Parlex Pouf Polyester/Polyester Blend in Green, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair ONAW1480 38954475
$175.99
wayfair
Simpli Home Liam Boho Square Woven Outdoor/ Indoor Pouf in Natural and White Recycled PET Polyester
Simpli Home Liam Boho Square Woven Outdoor/ Indoor Pouf in Natural and White Recycled PET Polyester
$117.00
homedepot
Advertisement
ZTOZZ Outdoor Ottoman w/ Cushion, Size 16.1 H x 16.1 W x 16.1 D in | Wayfair ARC-pouf01-outdoor-PALM
ZTOZZ Outdoor Ottoman w/ Cushion, Size 16.1 H x 16.1 W x 16.1 D in | Wayfair ARC-pouf01-outdoor-PALM
$42.99
wayfair
Union Rustic Blue Striped Transitional Handmade Pouf/Ottoman
Union Rustic Blue Striped Transitional Handmade Pouf/Ottoman
$158.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Sunbrella Cast Indoor/Outdoor Pouf, Citrus
Sunbrella Cast Indoor/Outdoor Pouf, Citrus
$305.50
westelm
Union Rustic Abdul- Square Woven Outdoor/Indoor Pouf Polyester/Polyester Blend/Fade Resistant in Gray/White, Size 14.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in
Union Rustic Abdul- Square Woven Outdoor/Indoor Pouf Polyester/Polyester Blend/Fade Resistant in Gray/White, Size 14.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in
$126.99
wayfair
Union Rustic Abduh Square Woven Outdoor/Indoor Pouf Polyester/Polyester Blend/Fade Resistant in Black, Size 14.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair
Union Rustic Abduh Square Woven Outdoor/Indoor Pouf Polyester/Polyester Blend/Fade Resistant in Black, Size 14.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair
$135.99
wayfair
Wynne Boho Round Round Knitted Outdoor/ Indoor Pouf in Orange Recycled PET Polyester - Simpli Home AXCODPF-888-OR
Wynne Boho Round Round Knitted Outdoor/ Indoor Pouf in Orange Recycled PET Polyester - Simpli Home AXCODPF-888-OR
$93.99
totallyfurniture
Olivia Outdoor Pouf Ottoman with Sunbrella Cushion
Olivia Outdoor Pouf Ottoman with Sunbrella Cushion
$429.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Outdoor Pouf Canopy Stripe Black/Sand Sunbrella - Ballard Designs
Outdoor Pouf Canopy Stripe Black/Sand Sunbrella - Ballard Designs
$399.00
ballarddesigns
Simpli Home Sabella Square Outdoor Pouf, Gray
Simpli Home Sabella Square Outdoor Pouf, Gray
$96.99
($296.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
Nichalaus1 8'' Wide Square Striped Pouf
Nichalaus1 8'' Wide Square Striped Pouf
$135.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Majestic Home Goods Sea Horse Square Indoor/outdoor Pouf In Navy
Majestic Home Goods Sea Horse Square Indoor/outdoor Pouf In Navy
$52.99
buybuybaby
Majestic Home Goods Sea Horse Ottoman Square Pouf 27" x 17" - Navy
Majestic Home Goods Sea Horse Ottoman Square Pouf 27" x 17" - Navy
$129.00
($334.00
save 61%)
macy's
Advertisement
Majestic Home Goods Solid Indoor / Outdoor Ottoman Pouf Cube
Majestic Home Goods Solid Indoor / Outdoor Ottoman Pouf Cube
$59.81
($59.99
save 0%)
overstock
Latitude Run® Geometric Transitional Handmade Pouf/Ottoman
Latitude Run® Geometric Transitional Handmade Pouf/Ottoman
$186.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Coral Small Pouf
Coral Small Pouf
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Barrister 16" Wide Square Stripe Pouf
Barrister 16" Wide Square Stripe Pouf
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hampton Bay Teagan Tropical Square Outdoor Pouf Cushion
Hampton Bay Teagan Tropical Square Outdoor Pouf Cushion
$47.99
homedepot
Jordan Manufacturing Jackson Outdoor Pouf Ottoman with Flange, Beechwood, 20"L x 20"W x 15"H
Jordan Manufacturing Jackson Outdoor Pouf Ottoman with Flange, Beechwood, 20"L x 20"W x 15"H
$72.12
walmartusa
Ocean Stonewashed Drum Cotton Pouf
Ocean Stonewashed Drum Cotton Pouf
$109.99
kirkland'shome
Aqua Tropical Textured Pouf
Aqua Tropical Textured Pouf
$169.99
kirkland'shome
24" Round Pouf with Welt in Mchusk Mango - 24x24x13.5
24" Round Pouf with Welt in Mchusk Mango - 24x24x13.5
$82.99
overstock
Corinth Solid Dark Gray Indoor/ Outdoor Pouf
Corinth Solid Dark Gray Indoor/ Outdoor Pouf
$151.28
($177.98
save 15%)
overstock
Lykke Indoor/ Outdoor Solid Slate Cylinder Pouf - Jaipur Living POF100503
Lykke Indoor/ Outdoor Solid Slate Cylinder Pouf - Jaipur Living POF100503
$159.00
totallyfurniture
Ivory Woven Round Lurex Pouf
Ivory Woven Round Lurex Pouf
$129.99
kirkland'shome
Load More
Outdoor & Patio Poufs
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.