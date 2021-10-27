Outdoor & Patio Chaise Lounges

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Outdoor & Garden
Patio Furniture
Lounge
Chairs & Seating
Chaise Lounges
Outdoor & Patio Chaise Lounges
Share
Outdoor & Patio Chaise Lounges
Tropitone Windsor 80" Long Reclining Single Chaise w/ Cushions Metal in White, Size 40.5 H x 29.5 W x 80.0 D in | Wayfair
featured
Tropitone Windsor 80" Long Reclining Single Chaise w/ Cushions Metal in White, Size 40.5 H x 29.5 W x 80.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,799.99
wayfair
Dcenta Sun Lounger with Cushion Solid Teak Wood Red
featured
Dcenta Sun Lounger with Cushion Solid Teak Wood Red
$420.99
walmart
CASAINC Bronze Cast Aluminum Outdoor Chaise Lounges (Set of 2)
featured
CASAINC Bronze Cast Aluminum Outdoor Chaise Lounges (Set of 2)
$455.40
($641.84
save 29%)
homedepot
Darlee Monterey Sling Patio Chaise Lounge
Darlee Monterey Sling Patio Chaise Lounge
$556.99
bbqguys
Biltmore® Preserve 80" Long Reclining Single Chaise
Biltmore® Preserve 80" Long Reclining Single Chaise
$1,682.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Kaplan Collection KO60018WH-MI Chaise Lounge in Mist and White
Kaplan Collection KO60018WH-MI Chaise Lounge in Mist and White
$450.99
appliancesconnection
Canora Grey Vandoren Outdoor Reclining Chaise Lounge w/ Table Metal in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 26.0 W x 75.4 D in | Wayfair
Canora Grey Vandoren Outdoor Reclining Chaise Lounge w/ Table Metal in Brown, Size 36.0 H x 26.0 W x 75.4 D in | Wayfair
$1,019.99
wayfair
Outdoor Aluminum Folding Recliner Adjustable Chaise Lounge (Set of 2) - 20" W x 45" D x 14" H
Outdoor Aluminum Folding Recliner Adjustable Chaise Lounge (Set of 2) - 20" W x 45" D x 14" H
$291.97
($343.49
save 15%)
overstock
Brayden Studio® Ronning Reclining Chaise Lounge w/ Cushion in Brown, Size 13.0 H x 31.0 W x 81.0 D in | Wayfair 3DA8A62CB6984AF4ACB7AAD1FB6E608D
Brayden Studio® Ronning Reclining Chaise Lounge w/ Cushion in Brown, Size 13.0 H x 31.0 W x 81.0 D in | Wayfair 3DA8A62CB6984AF4ACB7AAD1FB6E608D
$949.99
wayfair
Thira Aluminum & Wicker Chaise Lounge - Mix Mocha - Christopher Knight Home
Thira Aluminum & Wicker Chaise Lounge - Mix Mocha - Christopher Knight Home
$299.99
target
Folding Lounger Chaise Chair On Wheels Outdoor Patio Deck Chair 1Pc
Folding Lounger Chaise Chair On Wheels Outdoor Patio Deck Chair 1Pc
$254.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Modesta Outdoor Mesh Chaise Lounges (Set of 2) by Christopher Knight Home - 76.50" W x 25.50" D x 11.50" H
Modesta Outdoor Mesh Chaise Lounges (Set of 2) by Christopher Knight Home - 76.50" W x 25.50" D x 11.50" H
$559.98
($669.39
save 16%)
overstock
Charlton Home® Dartmore Reclining Chaise Lounge Metal in Brown, Size 39.0 H x 28.5 W in | Wayfair F5EB6DD88ACF4939AC202C26F2E215BB
Charlton Home® Dartmore Reclining Chaise Lounge Metal in Brown, Size 39.0 H x 28.5 W in | Wayfair F5EB6DD88ACF4939AC202C26F2E215BB
$839.99
wayfair
Salem Wicker Adjustable Chaise Lounge with Arms - Gray - Christopher Knight Home
Salem Wicker Adjustable Chaise Lounge with Arms - Gray - Christopher Knight Home
$289.99
target
78.75" Brown Traditional Outdoor Patio Rectangular Chaise Lounge
78.75" Brown Traditional Outdoor Patio Rectangular Chaise Lounge
$409.99
walmart
Clearwater 2-Piece 6 Position Outdoor Aluminum Lounger Set with Wheel Navy Steel, Navy
Clearwater 2-Piece 6 Position Outdoor Aluminum Lounger Set with Wheel Navy Steel, Navy
$587.99
($879.99
save 33%)
ashleyhomestore
Beachcrest Home™ Amabel Reclining Chaise Lounge Wood/Solid Wood in Brown/White, Size 37.0 H x 28.0 W x 46.0 D in | Wayfair
Beachcrest Home™ Amabel Reclining Chaise Lounge Wood/Solid Wood in Brown/White, Size 37.0 H x 28.0 W x 46.0 D in | Wayfair
$349.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Lucero Reclining Chaise Lounge w/ Cushion Metal in Blue, Size 33.0 H x 25.0 W x 75.5 D in | Wayfair 0E6AAACA88AA427191E75D6705FBB8E7
Arlmont & Co. Lucero Reclining Chaise Lounge w/ Cushion Metal in Blue, Size 33.0 H x 25.0 W x 75.5 D in | Wayfair 0E6AAACA88AA427191E75D6705FBB8E7
$152.99
wayfair
Patio Furniture Outdoor Adjustable PE Rattan Wicker Chaise Chair Sunbedï¼ŒSet of 2 (White Cushion)
Patio Furniture Outdoor Adjustable PE Rattan Wicker Chaise Chair Sunbedï¼ŒSet of 2 (White Cushion)
$563.45
walmart
CASAINC Metal Patio Outdoor Lounge Chaise with Turquoise Cushion (2-Pack)
CASAINC Metal Patio Outdoor Lounge Chaise with Turquoise Cushion (2-Pack)
$626.40
homedepot
Straw Chaise Lounge by Cane-line (7411FU)
Straw Chaise Lounge by Cane-line (7411FU)
$1,955.00
ylighting
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham Chaise Lounge Wood/Cotton/Cotton Blend in Gray, Size 37.0 H x 38.0 W x 63.0 D in | Wayfair 6188FE14E06244F6B9DC93C3D366A2F7
Birch Lane™ Wolsingham Chaise Lounge Wood/Cotton/Cotton Blend in Gray, Size 37.0 H x 38.0 W x 63.0 D in | Wayfair 6188FE14E06244F6B9DC93C3D366A2F7
$989.99
wayfair
Birch Lane™ Callaway Reclining Teak Chaise Lounge Wood/Solid Wood in Brown/White, Size 36.0 H x 25.0 W x 74.0 D in | Wayfair BCHH4379 38137219
Birch Lane™ Callaway Reclining Teak Chaise Lounge Wood/Solid Wood in Brown/White, Size 36.0 H x 25.0 W x 74.0 D in | Wayfair BCHH4379 38137219
$745.00
wayfair
Beespoke Clearwater Teak Outdoor Patio Chaise Lounge with Navy Sunbrella Cushions
Beespoke Clearwater Teak Outdoor Patio Chaise Lounge with Navy Sunbrella Cushions
$1,434.55
homedepot
Myers 4pk Aluminum Patio Chaise Lounge - Gray - Christopher Knight Home
Myers 4pk Aluminum Patio Chaise Lounge - Gray - Christopher Knight Home
$799.99
target
Bestway Comfi Cube Deluxe Inflatable Indoor Gaming Lounger Chair Armchair, Gray
Bestway Comfi Cube Deluxe Inflatable Indoor Gaming Lounger Chair Armchair, Gray
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Idle II White Sun Lounger
Idle II White Sun Lounger
$399.00
cb2
Clihome Outdoor PE Rattan Wicker Sun Lounger Adjustable Backrest
Clihome Outdoor PE Rattan Wicker Sun Lounger Adjustable Backrest
$387.99
overstock
Kit Chaise Replacement Cushion - White
Kit Chaise Replacement Cushion - White
$445.00
onekingslane
2-Piece Gray Wicker Outdoor Furniture Patio Chaise Lounger Set
2-Piece Gray Wicker Outdoor Furniture Patio Chaise Lounger Set
$840.99
walmart
Folding Sun Lounger Gray Steel
Folding Sun Lounger Gray Steel
$108.10
walmart
Hallei 35.4" Long Double Chaise with Cushions
Hallei 35.4" Long Double Chaise with Cushions
$499.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Brayden Studio® Muir Sun Reclining Chaise Lounge w/ Cushions Wood/Solid Wood in Brown/White, Size 12.0 H x 24.0 W x 78.75 D in | Wayfair
Brayden Studio® Muir Sun Reclining Chaise Lounge w/ Cushions Wood/Solid Wood in Brown/White, Size 12.0 H x 24.0 W x 78.75 D in | Wayfair
$579.99
wayfair
CASAINC Black Textline Padding Sunlounge Metal Outdoor Chaise Lounge (2-Pack)
CASAINC Black Textline Padding Sunlounge Metal Outdoor Chaise Lounge (2-Pack)
$1,521.75
($1,811.61
save 0%)
homedepot
CACAGOO Folding Sun Lounger with Cushion Solid Acacia Wood Dark Gray
CACAGOO Folding Sun Lounger with Cushion Solid Acacia Wood Dark Gray
$415.99
walmart
Sun Lounger with Cushion Poly Rattan Anthracite
Sun Lounger with Cushion Poly Rattan Anthracite
$219.14
walmart
Braxton Culler Brighton Pointe Reclining Chaise Lounge w/ Cushion in Black, Size 24.0 H x 30.0 W x 68.0 D in | Wayfair 435-092/6345-63
Braxton Culler Brighton Pointe Reclining Chaise Lounge w/ Cushion in Black, Size 24.0 H x 30.0 W x 68.0 D in | Wayfair 435-092/6345-63
$1,760.00
wayfair
Dakota Fields Keyone Hanging Chaise Lounger w/ Stand Polyester in Red, Size 79.5 H x 38.5 W in | Wayfair F53D25D6C4324614B29B2069E2E978C1
Dakota Fields Keyone Hanging Chaise Lounger w/ Stand Polyester in Red, Size 79.5 H x 38.5 W in | Wayfair F53D25D6C4324614B29B2069E2E978C1
$395.99
wayfair
Crestlive Products Brown 3-Piece Metal Outdoor Chaise Lounge
Crestlive Products Brown 3-Piece Metal Outdoor Chaise Lounge
$247.19
homedepot
Dcenta Sun Lounger with Cushion & Wheels Poly Rattan Anthracite
Dcenta Sun Lounger with Cushion & Wheels Poly Rattan Anthracite
$259.99
walmart
CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Nyla Reclining Chaise Lounge Metal in Black/Gray, Size 38.98 H x 20.47 W x 65.75 D in | Wayfair 88856CHC1E
CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Nyla Reclining Chaise Lounge Metal in Black/Gray, Size 38.98 H x 20.47 W x 65.75 D in | Wayfair 88856CHC1E
$146.99
wayfair
Costway Wood Outdoor Chaise Lounge Children's Portable Chair with Cushion
Costway Wood Outdoor Chaise Lounge Children's Portable Chair with Cushion
$105.38
homedepot
Costway Metal Patio Outdoor Lounge Chaise Chair Recliner Back Adjustable Wheels with Turquoise Cushion Wheels Cushioned
Costway Metal Patio Outdoor Lounge Chaise Chair Recliner Back Adjustable Wheels with Turquoise Cushion Wheels Cushioned
$301.36
homedepot
2-Piece Brown Contemporary Wicker Outdoor Furniture Patio Chaise Lounger Set - Navy Blue Cushions
2-Piece Brown Contemporary Wicker Outdoor Furniture Patio Chaise Lounger Set - Navy Blue Cushions
$1,109.99
walmart
Commonwealth Home Fashions Taupe Urban Tribal Lounger Cushion
Commonwealth Home Fashions Taupe Urban Tribal Lounger Cushion
$67.00
($134.00
save 50%)
belk
Dilwe Double Chaise Lounge,Outdoor Lounge Bed with Umbrella Poly Rattan Brown, Sun Lounger
Dilwe Double Chaise Lounge,Outdoor Lounge Bed with Umbrella Poly Rattan Brown, Sun Lounger
$611.64
walmart
Dcenta Sun Lounger with Pillow Poly Rattan Black
Dcenta Sun Lounger with Pillow Poly Rattan Black
$281.99
walmart
Corvus Antonio Outdoor Black Sling Fabric Adjustable Chaise Lounge
Corvus Antonio Outdoor Black Sling Fabric Adjustable Chaise Lounge
$301.49
($334.99
save 10%)
overstock
CUSHSL0988050 4" Thick Whole Length with Headrest Seat Cushion for SL098 Lounger (Sold Separately) in Dupione
CUSHSL0988050 4" Thick Whole Length with Headrest Seat Cushion for SL098 Lounger (Sold Separately) in Dupione
$390.00
appliancesconnection
Rosecliff Heights Meeks Sun Lounger Set w/ Cushion Wicker/Rattan, Size 16.0 H x 31.0 W x 77.0 D in | Wayfair A33825545A4B4F09ACB1128CB0B8B56C
Rosecliff Heights Meeks Sun Lounger Set w/ Cushion Wicker/Rattan, Size 16.0 H x 31.0 W x 77.0 D in | Wayfair A33825545A4B4F09ACB1128CB0B8B56C
$1,459.99
wayfair
Abody Folding Sun Lounger Solid Acacia Wood
Abody Folding Sun Lounger Solid Acacia Wood
$321.99
walmart
3 Piece Patio Chaise Lounger Set with Cushion - Copper
3 Piece Patio Chaise Lounger Set with Cushion - Copper
$503.10
($1,019.00
save -50210%)
macy's
Abody Sun Lounger with Cushion Poly Rattan Brown
Abody Sun Lounger with Cushion Poly Rattan Brown
$287.99
walmart
Grimm 4 Point Hanging Chaise Lounger
Grimm 4 Point Hanging Chaise Lounger
$243.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Sun Lounger with Table Solid Acacia Wood
Sun Lounger with Table Solid Acacia Wood
$240.99
walmart
Laguna Beach Eucalyptus Patio Wheel Lounger with Black Sling - Amazonia
Laguna Beach Eucalyptus Patio Wheel Lounger with Black Sling - Amazonia
$231.99
target
74.8'' Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set
74.8'' Long Reclining Chaise Lounge Set
$234.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Folding Sun Lounger Poly Rattan Black
Folding Sun Lounger Poly Rattan Black
$177.99
walmart
Clearwater 2-Piece 6 Position Outdoor Aluminum Lounger Set with Wheel Blue Hawaii, Blue Hawaii
Clearwater 2-Piece 6 Position Outdoor Aluminum Lounger Set with Wheel Blue Hawaii, Blue Hawaii
$587.99
($879.99
save 33%)
ashleyhomestore
Bestway Mainframe Comfy Inflatable Lounger Gaming Chair Armchair for Kids/Adults, Black
Bestway Mainframe Comfy Inflatable Lounger Gaming Chair Armchair for Kids/Adults, Black
$46.58
homedepot
Outdoor & Patio Chaise Lounges
